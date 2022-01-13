SocialGood – Shopping That’s Good for Your Wallet

SocialGood has a smartphone app worldwide, called the SocialGood App, which allows users to get SocialGood (SG) crypto assets for free by shopping at over 1,800 online retailers. Shopping with the app through a process called Shopping Mining™, users can shop and receive SG as a form of “cryptoback”.

How is SocialGood beneficial for your wallet?

In this day and age, it is common practice for retailers to offer cashback as a marketing strategy to attract online shoppers.

Working with merchants and implementing a variety of techniques, cashback firms give competitive rewards for retail transactions to incentivize spending, and more spending.

The SocialGood App is user-friendly and super easy for anyone to use, it introduces the cryptoverse to the average person who may not be familiar with crypto assets, cryptocurrencies and the like, in a very straightforward manner.

Invite your friends and receive your US$200 worth of bonus practically free by downloading the SocialGood App on your Android or iOS device.

The team at SocialGood are pleased to announce that they now offer US$200 worth of SG for each new referral made by sharing their invitation code via the SocialGood App through 31 January 2022. New invitees who sign up for the App will also receive US$200 worth of SG.

There are currently more than 600,000 users worldwide and up to 15% staking rewards. The more you shop using the SocialGood App and hold, the more staking bonus you will be able to get.

In addition to offering cryptoback rewards, the SG project distributes tokens through retail partners in exchange for affiliate marketing and commission deals with retailer partners. Overall, SG is an innovative project that could be hugely beneficial to commerce shopping. It’s the first of its kind to offer shoppers up to 100% cryptoback on purchases and could usher in major changes in the e-commerce space. By offering shoppers significant economic incentives with its own native token, SocialGood leverages the benefits of cryptocurrency technology. As the space enters the mainstream, SocialGood is well-positioned to hit wider adoptions in the coming years.

As an inviter, the advantage is that you get US$200 worth of SG for each new user invited. The referral bonus will show up in your “Referral History” of the app instantly. This can be withdrawn once the user they have invited has made approved purchases totaling US$30 or more.

As an invitee (New User) the advantage is that after making purchases totaling US$30 or more and waiting for it to become approved, they will receive their US$200 worth of SG.

How to Share Your Invitation Code

In the SocialGood App, you can access your personal invitation code by pressing the “Referrals” button on the top right corner of the home screen. Copy your code and share that code via Social Media or any other platform. Invited users then input the invitation code when they sign up for the SocialGood App in order for each referral to be counted.

*In order to prevent fraud, an approval process will be required for referrers to withdraw newly acquired SG. Status for these referrals will be “approved” once the invitee does Shopping Mining™ and makes US$30 worth of purchases within 30 days after registering and has their purchases approved.

SocialGood holds several patents regarding how cryptocurrency is used to provide consumers with cryptoback, rewards, and point redemptions. They have provided cryptoback to all users who have made purchases on the app, when they’ve met the cryptoback terms and conditions.

By putting partner companies on the App, the operating company is able to receive advertising revenue from their business. As the partner companies are happy to have a new way of increasing their customer base, they are able to partner with more companies daily.

As an added bonus, your invitation code can be used an unlimited amount of times.