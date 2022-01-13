News
St. Louis Cardinals lose potential pitching depth with Jon Lester’s retirement
ST. LOUIS–The Cardinals headed into the lockout with a starting rotation for 2022 which appears largely set, at least on paper. Adam Wainwright, Jack Flaherty, Miles Mikolas, Dakota Hudson and Steven Matz are all signed for this coming season. But if 2021 taught people anything, it’s that you can never have enough depth on a pitching staff.
Jon Lester, who went 4-1 for the Cardinals after he was acquired by St. Louis at the trade deadline from the Washington Nationals, told ESPN that he’s retiring.
Lester pitched in 12 games for the Cardinals and along with JA Happ, another veteran lefty acquired at the deadline helped eat innings for a rotation that had lost several players to injury, which in turn also helped a bullpen that had spent much of the summer overworked.
There had been speculation during the season that the team could look to either of them for a return engagement in 2022.
Instead, at least with Lester, a career which included key wins against the Cardinals, first in the 2013 World Series for the Red Sox, and later, as part of the team that ended the championship drought for the rival Chicago Cubs, ends with his final MLB win coming while wearing the ‘Birds on the Bat.’
Man dead after suffering medical emergency while driving near Queeny Park
ST. PETERS, Mo. – A Missouri Powerball player is a lot richer after taking advantage of a new feature added in August. She didn’t win anything during the first drawing and used “Double Play” to use her numbers for a second drawing. Her numbers matched the four white-ball numbers and the Powerball number drawn on January first. Now, she has $50,000 to start off the new year.
The winning ticket was purchased at the QuikTrip on McClay Road in St. Peters. She did not check her numbers until the day after the drawing. She and her husband were shocked to see the win. The odds of winning $50,000 playing the PowerBall are around one in 913,129.
Here’s the ex-Broncos, plus former local players and coaches, set to compete in the NFL playoffs
With the NFL playoffs starting Saturday, here’s a look at the players and coaches with Colorado ties in the bracket.
AFC
Titans
Punter Brett Kern (Broncos 2008-09); center Daniel Munyer (CU 2011-14); nose tackle Kyle Peko (Broncos 2016-17, 2019); special teams coordinator Craig Aukerman (Broncos defensive assistant, 2010); tight end Austin Fort (Broncos 2019-20) on practice squad; quarterback Kevin Hogan (Broncos 2018-19) on practice squad.
Chiefs
Offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy (CU 1987-90, ex-varsity assistant at Thomas Jefferson, former CU running backs coach and offensive coordinator); offensive quality control coach Connor Embree (Superior native and ex-receivers coach at Fairview).
Bills
Wideout Emmanuel Sanders (Broncos 2014-19); receiver Isaiah McKenzie (Broncos 2017-18); assistant receivers coach Marc Lubick (Fort Collins, son of longtime CSU coach Sonny, CSU assistant 2000-09, Broncos assistant receivers coach 2015-16); wideout Tanner Gentry (Grandview) on practice squad.
Bengals
Cornerback Chidobe Awuzie (CU 2013-16); defensive tackle Josh Tupou (CU 2012-16); quarterback Brandon Allen (Broncos 2019); offensive coordinator Brian Callahan (Broncos coaching assistant 2010, assistant coach 2011-15).
Raiders
Kicker Daniel Carlson (The Classical Academy); long snapper Trent Sieg (Eaton and CSU, 2014-17); offensive line coach Tom Cable (CU offensive line coach 1998, offensive coordinator 1999).
Patriots
Offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach Josh McDaniels (Broncos head coach 2009-10); tackle Will Sherman (CU 2017-19) on practice squad; tight end Matt LaCosse (Broncos 2017-18) on practice squad; tight end Dalton Keene (Chatfield) on injured reserve.
Steelers
Running back Kalen Ballage (Falcon); outside linebacker Derrek Tuszka (Broncos 2020-21); cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon (CU 2014-16).
NFC
Packers
Left tackle David Bakhtiari (CU 2010-12); kicker Mason Crosby (CU 2003-06); wideout Juwann Winfree (CU 2016-18, Broncos 2019-20); cornerback Isaac Yiadom (Broncos 2018-19); cornerback Kabion Ento (CU 2016-18) on practice squad; wideout David Moore (Broncos 2021) on practice squad.
Buccaneers
Outside linebacker Shaquil Barrett (CSU 2010-13 and Broncos 2014-18); center Ryan Jensen (Fort Morgan and CSU-Pueblo, 2009-11).
Cowboys
Wideout Michael Gallup (CSU 2016-17).
Rams
Outside linebacker Von Miller (Broncos 2011-21); outside linebacker Justin Hollins (Broncos 2019); wideout Warren Jackson (CSU 2017-19, Broncos 2021) on practice squad; special teams coordinator Joe DeCamillis (Arvada, Broncos special teams coordinator 2015-16); assistant quarterbacks coach Zac Robinson (Chatfield).
Cardinals
Kicker Matt Prater (Broncos 2007-13); defensive coordinator Vance Joseph (CU 1990-94, Broncos head coach 2017-18); offensive line coach Sean Kugler (Broncos offensive line coach 2018); defensive backs coach Marcus Robertson (Broncos defensive backs coach 2017-18); cornerbacks coach Greg Williams (Broncos defensive backs coach 2018).
49ers
General manager John Lynch (Broncos 2004-07); head coach Kyle Shanahan (son of former Broncos head coach Mike Shanahan, Cherry Creek); offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel (Smoky Hill, Broncos intern 2005); tight ends/assistant head coach Jon Embree (Cherry Creek, CU 1983-86, CU assistant coach 1993-2002, CU head coach 2011-12); running backs coach Bobby Turner (Broncos running backs coach 1995-2009); wideout coach Wes Welker (Broncos 2013-14); quarterbacks coach Rich Scangarello (Broncos offensive coordinator 2019); wideout Austin Mack (Broncos practice squad 2021) and inside linebacker Curtis Robinson (Broncos 2021) on practice squad.
Eagles
Tight end Jack Stoll (Regis Jesuit); cornerback Kary Vincent Jr. (Broncos 2021); linebacker Christian Elliss (Valor Christian) and cornerback Mac McCain III (Broncos 2021) on practice squad; outside linebacker Davion Taylor (CU 2018-19) on injured reserve.
On opening day of session, Colorado lawmakers vow to address crime, housing costs, omicron and more
Colorado’s 2022 legislative session started Wednesday under the shadow of a still critical pandemic, and with party leaders primed to spend months debating how to apportion a historically flush state budget, and make the state safer and more affordable.
The parties identify many of the same pressing problems, but present largely opposing ideas to address them. For the fourth straight year, however, Democrats control both the state House and Senate, plus the governor’s office, so they can always claim final say if they want it.
It’s evident once again that the COVID-19 pandemic is one subject area with little common ground. The politicization of this pandemic was evident as Democrats in both chambers donned masks and all but a couple Republicans did not. Health care workers administered rapid virus tests outside the Capitol, and guests — unlike lawmakers — were required to mask up indoors. However, partitions between lawmakers’ desks that were taken down at the end of last year’s session did not go back up.
“Health care and public health will continue to guide many of the decisions we make in this building,” House Speaker Alex Garnett of Denver said. “Despite our exhausting and fatigue, COVID has not relented yet.”
This is the final year for many term-limited staples of Colorado state politics, including Garnett, Senate President Leroy Garcia of Pueblo, Senate Minority Leader Chris Holbert of Douglas County and House Majority Leader Daneya Esgar of Pueblo.
In their opening-day speeches, both Holbert and House Minority Leader Hugh McKean of Loveland argued that Colorado has become less affordable and safe, with students falling behind in their education.
Holbert promised that his caucus would bring forth bills to allow “struggling Coloradans” to deduct rent from their income taxes, and to exempt food from state sales taxes. He said the caucus would bring a bill to hire more police officers and to fully pay off longstanding state debt to the public K-12 system.
McKean pledged to fight for Coloradans’ costs of living to go down by “eliminating excessive taxes and fees” and a return to “the broken window theory of policing that puts an emphasis on all our laws,” focused on increased training and reporting for police.
Garcia, in his speech, was more sweeping and included fewer policy specifics than Holbert. He did allude to the fact that this legislature’s work will be largely defined by the historic influx of about $4 billion in federal stimulus money, which gives lawmakers about 10 times the discretionary spending power this year than in previous years.
“It has become somewhat of a tradition for the Senate president to declare on opening day that this upcoming session will be the most consequential in history,” Garcia said. “That declaration has never felt more appropriate, … with a once-in-a-lifetime gift that that puts the wind at our backs as we choose how to shape Colorado’s future.”
Garnett applauded policies passed last year to make health care more affordable for Coloradans and said lawmakers would continue that work this year. He added that lawmakers would work on passing bills to make historic investments in education, affordable housing and mental and behavioral health, and that they would introduce bills to address “pandemic-induced crime” through policies to prevent crime and reduce recidivism.
“If we do our jobs as well as I know we can, then we will be treating the underlying causes of the afflictions that face our state, not just managing the symptoms,” he said.
He also focused a significant portion of his speech on addressing “the creeping menace of climate change,” calling for holding polluters accountable, improving permitting and monitoring systems and reducing emissions.
