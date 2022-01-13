News
St. Louis native Maya Angelou is first black woman to appear on U.S. quarter
ST. LOUIS – St. Louis native Maya Angelou is the first black woman to appear on the U.S. quarter. The U.S. Mint is shipping out new quarters featuring five trailblazing American women beginning with Angelou who was a renowned author, poet, entertainer, and activist.
Angelou’s birth name was Marguerite Johnson and she was born in a brick two-story in the city of St. Louis.
“She said ‘I’m so pleased to be here among the world’s first African American women of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority,’ ” said Peggy Lewis LeCompte, a former international officer of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc.
“I remember it cause in moments like that, you’re just overwhelmed to see the real person in the flesh.”
Owner of Blueberry Hill, Joe Edwards, fondly remembers spending time with Angelou.
“She could do everything,” he said. “She could write poetry or write books, or teach at Wake Forest in North Carolina. She could act in Roots and was just unbelievable.”
The new quarter, which went into circulation Monday, features George Washington on one side and Angelou, the outspoken civil rights activist, on the other.
“It’s a beautiful quarter with her arms stretched out in a wing design behind her, and her name is on the quarter as well. And it’s a beautiful coin because she was a performer as well and an actress,” said Clay Teague, Numismatist Scotsman Coin & Jewelry. “A very elegant lady who looks great on a quarter.”
LeCompte won’t forget meeting the larger-than-life Angelou, making her mark in U.S. history.
“This will remind us in a very first-class way of what women have done,” she said. “How far women have come and how far people have come.”
News
Belleville police search for man who shot woman while stealing purse
BELLEVILLE, Ill. – Belleville Police are looking for a gunman they say shot a woman in what nearly became a deadly tragedy.
The woman was shot in the head and transported to the hospital, according to police. She was recovering at home by Wednesday afternoon. The bullet wound turned out to be a graze wound.
It happened at the Trover Food Company in the 9200 block of West Main Street around 8 a.m. Wednesday.
Police said the gunman had been waiting at a bus stop and he demanded the woman’s purse as she arrived at work and was getting out of her vehicle. They struggled over the purse; he shot her and ran off with it.
Signal Hill Elementary School is less than a half-mile away from where the incident happened. The school went on lockdown for about 40 minutes until police could canvass the area to make sure the suspect was no longer around.
Police posted a description of the suspect on their Facebook page. He is described as “A black male appearing to be in his late teens or early 20’s, approximately 5’7” to 5’9” and thin build, wearing blue jeans, a black hooded jacket, and tennis shoes.”
The suspect fled the scene on foot westbound on West Main Street, according to police. A K-9 from Caseyville Police responded to the scene to assist. Belleville Police Crime Scene Unit and Detectives responded to begin an investigation. The suspect, in this case, remains at large.
Belleville Police request residents in the area check home surveillance cameras for the suspect around the time of this incident. If anyone has footage of the suspect, please contact Belleville Police at 618-234-1212 and ask for the Investigations Division.
Police called the crime a random act of violence and urged anyone with information to contact Belleville Police or Crimestoppers.
News
Father apprehends suspected carjacker to protect his children
ST. LOUIS – A father was spending time with his two children Wednesday and were traveling through downtown St. Louis when the day of fun turned into a nightmare.
Around 11 a.m., police responded to a report of a shooting at a Shell gas station downtown off North Tucker Boulevard. Witnesses say two people approached a woman with a gun and demanded she hand over her car keys.
Fox 2’s Kelley Hoskins was told that the intended victim pulled out her gun and fired multiple shots. The suspects then fled in their stolen car.
The father of two, Michael Fields, said the driver of the stolen vehicle ran a red light and crashed into his vehicle at the corner of North Tucker and Convention Plaza, which caused the suspect’s vehicle to flip over.
“The guy stole a car and ran through a light, smashed onto me, and landed on the sidewalk,” he said.
One of the suspects was trying to run from the scene of the crash when Fields said he confronted him. The suspect then pulled out a gun.
“One of the guys was trying to get away and get his stuff out of the car. I apprehended him until the police came,” Fields said. “By the grace of God, he was protecting me. I’m one of God’s children and my car completely totaled out.”
The suspect was taken into police custody. No officers were injured.
Residents want the violence to end.
“I have been living here for 63 years. This is an area (that) has become a hot spot where the action is happening,” Richard Taylor said.
News
Colorado State basketball delivers bounce-back performance in win over Utah State
FORT COLLINS — No need to hit the panic button on Colorado State men’s basketball.
These Rams are alright.
CSU earned a resilient 77-72 victory over Utah State on Wednesday night at Moby Arena in a bounce-back performance after suffering its first loss of the season. The Rams (12-1, 2-1 MWC) now hit the road on Saturday against San Jose State.
On Thursday, the CSU star combination of point guard Isaiah Stevens and forward David Roddy combined for 46 points and six assists. The Rams went up by 10 in the second half.
But Utah State nearly completed a comeback when it pulled ahead, 62-60, on a forward Justin Bean fadeaway with 4:37 left in regulation. Roddy responded on the next possession with a triple to regain the CSU lead. The final 35 seconds got tense when the Aggies pulled back within 1-point. Then clutch free throws from guard Chandler Jacobs and Stevens iced the CSU victory.
The Rams were rusty to begin the night with an almost six-minute scoring drought and four early turnovers. CSU lacked cohesion. It’s no surprise when you consider their recent schedule.
The Rams had four of their previous six games either postponed or canceled due to COVID-19 protocols. Getting back to a playing rhythm, especially in a 30-point drubbing over the weekend at San Diego State, has been challenging. The loss knocked CSU out of the Top-25 rankings.
But the Rams’ fortunes changed in a hurry Wednesday night in front of a rowdy home crowd.
CSU lit the match with 10:58 left in the first half when freshman guard Jalen Lake buried a 3-pointer. Stevens dazzled with several tough finishes in the paint and a buzzer-beating triple. The Rams went on a 14-1 run for an eventual 9-point lead at halftime.
This story will be updated.
