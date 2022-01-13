St. Louis pop-up testing site slammed for bad practices, false tests

ST. LOUIS – The Illinois Attorney General and the Better Business Bureau are looking into complaints against a pop-up COVID testing company.

The company is called the Center for Covid Control, which has more than 275 locations across the country, including five sites in St. Louis.

On its website, the company advertises free rapid COVID testing, and you will receive your results by the end of the day.

COVID testing firm with St. Louis locations gets F rating from BBB



When FOX 2 News crews walked up to the site, no one was running the tent located in the corner of a parking lot on McPherson, and there was equipment and other items left on the ground.

“It’s in a parking lot, there’s minimal signage, but someone told me that it was free, so I didn’t take the time to do my homework before I go into the site,” Liz Gerard said.

Gerard is one of the many who came to the Center for Covid Control site to get tested. She said she had to give personal information like a photo of her driver’s license and her insurance information, but never got her results.

“They asked for my driver’s license number along with quite a bit of personal data, which I thought was a bit excessive but, at the moment, I was desperate and sick, so I just went along with it,” Gerard said.

Kristen Rupel, her sister, and her co-worker, all got tested there last week. They say the staff was not in full protective equipment, everyone in line was not social distancing, and they got their results just minutes after they were tested.

“I’m just really upset and devastated because I told so many people that it was a good resource to get the Covid test,” Rupel said.

The Better Business Bureau (BBB) tells FOX 2 the Center for COVID Control is based out of Chicago and has been listed on their website for about a year. The company currently has an “F” rating on BBB’s website.