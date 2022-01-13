News
St. Louis Rhodes scholar has honor revoked after investigation reveals past
ST. LOUIS, Mo. – College applications can be tedious and stressful. The pressure placed on students to get accepted can be enormous. One former St. Louis student is accused of stretching the truth. Her story ended up getting her one of the world’s most prized scholarships. The problem is that a year of her life spent in foster care did not match the sad story she was telling colleges and committees.
Mackenzie Fierceton was named Penn’s 2021 Rhodes Scholar. She has a bachelor’s degree in political science from Penn and was working on a master’s in social work. The 23-year-old planned to use the scholarship to go to Oxford to pursue a Ph.D. in social policy.
Fierceton beat out more than 2,300 applicants from across the country to win the prestigious award. It allows recipients to study for free at Oxford University in England.
She won the scholarship, in part, because of her story. Mackenzie said that she grew up in the child foster care system, bouncing from home to home, and staying on friend’s couches because some of the living conditions were so bad.
Telling the Philadelphia Inquirer that she poured herself into her studies, “School was always an outlet because I never felt like I had any control over my home life or any other part of my life.”
“As a first-generation low-income student and a former foster youth, Mackenzie is passionate about championing young people in those communities through her academic, professional, and personal endeavors, dedicating herself to a life of public service,” wrote University of Pennsylvania President Amy Gutmann during the announcement of the award.
An investigation into her past revealed by the Chronicle of Higher Education shows that her story did not match reality. They say that a tipster contacted the Rhodes committee and Penn, calling Fierceton’s story dishonest. She actually grew up with her mother in a home on a tree-lined street in an upper-middle-class neighborhood. Her mother has a very nice job at a St. Louis area hospital and Mackenzie enjoyed hobbies like horseback riding.
There were some other red flags. A 2020 profile in the St. Louis Post-Dispatch shows that she is a 2016 graduate from Whitfield School in Creve Coeur. The tuition for that institution is around $30,000 a year before financial aid. She told the newspaper that her foster homes were in Manchester, Clayton, and Creve Coeur.
Fierceton did spend a year in foster care. That was after an incident with her mother. But the people investigating the case say that her childhood was not as harsh as she claimed.
The Rhodes committee recommended that Fierceton’s scholarship be revoked. In response, she withdrew herself from the honor. Penn is also withholding Fierceton’s master’s degree because of their concerns about the truth. Fierceton says that administrators are involved in a conspiracy against her.
Are you still wondering about her unique last name? Fierceton changed it while in college.
St. Louis area hospitals break records for COVID patients, again
ST. LOUIS, Mo. – After consecutive days of area hospitals admitting less than 200 patients each day, the region blew through previous admissions records today. There were a numbing 244 new patients seeking COVID care overnight in St Louis region hospitals.
The previous high mark in admissions during the pandemic was 227 patients just six days ago. Today, the St Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force announced the 244 new admissions to hospitals comprised of the SSM, BJC, Mercy and St. Luke’s Hospital health systems.
The record comes just one day after Task Force leaders warned the worst was yet to come as hospital workers buckle under the increased burden of so many new patients. The Task Force report released early this afternoon announced that 1,369 COVID-positive patients now occupy area hospital beds and another 52 patients are presumed to have the illness. In all, that sets a new one-day mark for area hospitalizations as 1,421 people are currently receiving COVID treatment.
This is the first time the region has reported hospitalizations over 1,400 patients. The rolling 7-day average of hospitalizations now stands at 1,276 patients today. Just two months ago, on November 12, that average was reported at 234 patients.
In its briefing Tuesday, the Task Force warned that too many in the community might underestimate the danger of the Omicron variant, which has spurred this latest surge of COVID cases. Those warnings were followed today by reports of an additional 23 deaths since yesterday in area Task Force hospitals.
That is the most deaths reported in a single day in more than one year. It also means the St. Louis region has recorded 174 deaths in area hospitals so far this year, now average of 18-deaths per day in the first 12 days of the new year.
Over 100 Missouri police departments clear backlog of untested sexual assault kits
KANSAS CITY, Mo. – More than 100 Missouri law enforcement agencies have cleared their backlog of reported, untested sexual assault kits, the attorney general’s office said.
It’s all part of the SAFE Kit Initiative, which aims to clear the thousands of untested sexual assault kits in Missouri. Attorney General Eric Schmitt’s office launched the initiative in 2019 after a state audit found over 5,000 untested kits.
Schmitt said Wednesday that 115 police departments and sheriff’s offices have cleared their backlogs as of Dec. 31, 2021. Schmitt’s office has sent 2,745 sexual assault kits to private labs for testing.
“Since launching the SAFE Kit Initiative in 2019, my office has made major strides in our mission to clear the backlog of untested sexual assault kits in the state. Helping 115 law enforcement agencies across the state clear their backlog of untested, reported kits is a huge step forward,” Schmitt said.
“From the outset, my office has kept victims top of mind in everything we do. It takes immense courage for victims to step forward and submit a sexual assault kit – it’s been my mission since launching the SAFE Kit Initiative to honor that courage and bravery by ensuring these kits get tested and that a backlog like this never happens again.”
The Springfield Police Department was the first major police department in the state to clear its backlog of untested kits.
Here’s a breakdown of where law enforcement agencies that cleared their backlog are located:
- 14 police departments in mid-Missouri
- 58 in southwest Missouri
- 32 in southeast Missouri
- 5 in St. Louis County
- 4 in the Kansas City area
There are also several other departments across the state that have shipped all their reported, untested kits.
FOX4 has reached out to the Missouri Attorney General’s Office to determine which four agencies in the KC area are included in this list.
The attorney general’s office plans to continue working with Missouri law enforcement agencies into 2022, hoping to increase the number of agencies that will eliminate their sexual assault kit backlog.
COVID testing firm with St. Louis locations gets F rating from BBB
ST. LOUIS- Amid the scramble for access to COVID-19 testing across the country, local and state governments have been joined in the effort by private companies which have popped up with locations around the U.S. and in the St. Louis region. But the Better Business Bureau has issued a failing grade for one such company that has locations in Chesterfield, Eureka, and the city of St. Louis, including one at Ballpark Village.
The Center for COVID Control, headquartered in the Chicago area, hasn’t responded to consumer complaints, which are largely focused on the lack of follow-up after testing is done. That has earned the company a grade of F.
The St. Louis area chapter of the Better Business Bureau has not reported complaints about the firm. In a statement first reported by WGN in Chicago, a spokesman for the company said it regretted the grade. A spokesman said in part:
“As with any fast-growing organization, we are constantly working to improve processes, develop and train staff, and continue innovating in keeping with our commitment to provide accurate, timely Covid status and peace of mind to our many customers. We are fully committed to our many customers and communities and our more than 3,000 employee partners across the country.”
A company spokesman did not return a FOX2 message seeking comment Wednesday.
The company’s website says it is no longer offering PCR testing due to a national shortage, but recorded voicemails to some of the local locations in St. Louis say that testing is available. The company’s website FAQ section says PCR results are available within 24-48 hours, while antigen results can be ready in 15 minutes with an email confirmation in three hours.
“The omicron variant has compelled many residents to seek COVID-19 testing in order to protect themselves and their families. The increased need for testing has also resulted in testing shortages, leading people to visit so-called ‘pop-up’ testing locations,” Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul said in a news release Tuesday. “It is important for people to know that these sites are not licensed or regulated by a government agency, and they should ask questions before visiting a pop-up testing location – or try to utilize a state-sponsored testing site.”
An organizer of the Ballpark Village Center for COVID Control location who did not want to be identified said he wasn’t aware of any local complaints, and only learned of issues nationally with the firm within the last few days. The publicity that has come about now has Ballpark Village looking for a new partner, he said, adding that the company’s issues look to him to be more of a product of staffing, human error, and the sheer number of tests pouring in. The company only processed rapid tests at that location.
Sarah Wetzel, with the St. Louis chapter of the Better Business Bureau, said “there’s no one red flag” when it comes to dealing with COVID testing companies. If you can’t get tested through a government site, the best bet is to do your research about the company beforehand and remember what information you may have given to the company, so in the event you don’t get results back, you can file the appropriate hold or freeze on credit card information, for example. “Beware and trust your gut,” Wetzel said.
FOX2 has compiled a list of state-sponsored COVID testing locations to help you find a spot.
