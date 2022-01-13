News
Stay high-drated: Cannabis compounds can blunt COVID-19 infection, researchers find
New research showing cannabis compounds could blunt the virus that causes COVID-19 can really toke one’s breath away.
Hemp compounds, known scientifically as Cannabis sativa, can prevent the virus that causes COVID-19 from entering human cells, according to Oregon State University researchers.
The scientists found that a pair of cannabinoid acids bind to the SARS-CoV-2 spike protein, blocking a critical step in the process the virus uses to infect people.
“These cannabinoid acids are abundant in hemp and in many hemp extracts,” said Richard van Breemen, a researcher with Oregon State’s Global Hemp Innovation Center, College of Pharmacy and Linus Pauling Institute.
“They are not controlled substances like THC, the psychoactive ingredient in marijuana, and have a good safety profile in humans,” he added.
Their research showed the hemp compounds were equally effective against variants of SARS-CoV-2 — including the alpha variant B.1.1.7, which was first detected in the United Kingdom, and the beta variant B.1.351, first detected in South Africa.
Hemp is a source of fiber, food and animal feed, and multiple hemp extracts and compounds are added to cosmetics, body lotions, dietary supplements and food.
The pair of cannabinoid acids that bind to the SARS-CoV-2 spike protein are cannabigerolic acid, or CBGA, and cannabidiolic acid, CBDA. Also, the spike protein is the same drug target used in COVID-19 vaccines and antibody therapy.
“These compounds can be taken orally and have a long history of safe use in humans,” van Breemen said. “They have the potential to prevent as well as treat infection by SARS-CoV-2.
“CBDA and CBGA are produced by the hemp plant as precursors to CBD and CBG, which are familiar to many consumers,” he added. “However, they are different from the acids and are not contained in hemp products.”
Findings of the study led by van Breemen were published in the Journal of Natural Products.
“As a complement to vaccines, small-molecule therapeutic agents are needed to treat or prevent infections by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus-2 (SARS-CoV-2) and its variants, which cause COVID-19,” the paper reads.
“Orally bioavailable and with a long history of safe human use, these cannabinoids, isolated or in hemp extracts, have the potential to prevent as well as treat infection by SARS-CoV-2,” the research states.
Van Breemen said resistant variants could still pop up amid widespread use of cannabinoids, but that the combination of vaccination and CBDA/CBGA treatment should make for a much more challenging environment for the virus.
Patriots-Bills injury report: Kyle Dugger, Christian Barmore limited, two players out
Patriots defensive lineman Christian Barmore participated in practice Wednesday, the team’s first since he was carted off the field in Sunday’s regular-season finale at Miami.
Barmore’s limited participation is an encouraging sign for his availability in Saturday’s Wild Card playoff game at Buffalo.
Safety Kyle Dugger also participated in practice after sitting out all last week with a hand injury. Only two players were absent Wednesday: left tackle Isaiah Wynn and backup linebacker Jamie Collins. Both are dealing with ankle injuries.
In Buffalo, the Bills fielded their entire roster.
Both teams’ complete reports are below.
PATRIOTS
Did not participate
LB Jamie Collins (ankle)
OT Isaiah Wynn (hip/ankle)
Limited participation
DL Christian Barmore (knee)
S Kyle Dugger (hand)
DL Lawrence Guy (shoulder)
C David Andrews (shoulder)
RB Damien Harris (hamstring)
K Nick Folk (left knee)
LB Dont’a Hightower (knee)
WR Jakobi Meyers (thigh)
S Adrian Phillips (knee)
DB Cody Davis (wrist)
LB Brandon King (toe)
BILLS
Limited participation
WR Cole Beasley (veteran rest)
Full participation
WR Emmanuel Sanders (knee)
DE Efe Obada (ankle)
MBTA, Commuter Rail facing COVID-induced staffing shortages, trim routes
Facing mounting numbers of COVID cases among their ranks, both the T’s buses and the Commuter Rail have made cuts to services for at least two weeks.
The MBTA announced last week that the Commuter Rail would cancel all Haverhill Line trains originating or terminating in Reading starting on Jan. 10, due to “the current surge in COVID-related staffing,” a press release said. All Haverhill Line trains that previously ran express will make local stops through the Haverhill Line, rather than operating on the Lowell Line and Wildcat Branch. All remaining trains will make all stops.
On the Framingham/Worcester Line, Framingham local trains are canceled, and all Worcester express trains will make additional stops along the way to accommodate customers between Framingham and Boston. Weekend service will remain the same.
“We have proactively adjusted the schedule based on projected staffing shortages due to COVID-19 that will be further strained if the number of positive cases continues to surge,” said Abdellah Chajai, Keolis CEO and general manager, in a statement. “We are making these temporary modifications now in order to avoid last minute cancellations and to enable our riders to plan their trips accordingly.”
Because of these proactive cuts, a Commuter Rail spokesperson said that only 10 trips have been canceled out of over 5,800 due to COVID-19, or approximately 0.2% of all total planned operations.
The MBTA workforce currently counts 50 active COVID cases. “That does not capture the full number of absences,” MBTA spokesperson Joe Pesaturo said. “For every active case reported, there are – on average – another two employees not available because they are quarantining, not feeling well or awaiting test results.”
These outages have not impacted subway service but have caused the bus to cut 5% of trips, though ridership is still at about half of pre-COVID levels.
Pesaturo added that the T is aggressively hiring, with a goal of adding 180 bus drivers, “but the tight labor market is presenting some challenges,” he said. Still, 27 new drivers started last week, while another class starts later this month.
Battenfeld: Hillary Clinton just won’t go away, could a 2024 run be looming?
Did you really think Hillary Clinton was going away quietly?
Ha. Some Democrats and Clinton supporters are reviving the former first lady and former Secretary of State as a 2024 presidential candidate, and that could make some Massachusetts Dems very nervous.
Clinton is 74, a relative spring chicken by Joe Biden standards, and she’s hellbent on vindication for her election losses in 2008 and 2016. If Biden steps aside and she runs again, she could saddle Democrats with a bitter and divisive campaign, possibly against Donald Trump in a rematch. Not to mention she’d be viewed as a retread with old ideas — too moderate for the new progressive wing of the party.
Yet two prominent Democratic operatives wrote an opinion column in The Wall Street Journal this week, speculating that Clinton would be the “perfect storm” choice for the party because of Biden and Kamala Harris’s plummeting approval ratings.
“She is already in an advantageous position to become the 2024 nominee,” wrote pollster Doug Schoen and former New York City Council President Andrew Stein. “She is an experienced national figure who is younger than Mr. Biden and can offer a different approach from the disorganized and unpopular one the party is currently taking.”
Clinton, believe it or not, could actually argue she is the “change” candidate if Republicans seize control of Congress this year and would be the moderate alternative to Harris or other potential candidates like Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren.
Clinton recently said in an interview that the party should not move too far left.
Another Clinton candidacy could put Massachusetts Democrats in a difficult position, because they haven’t always warmed to her.
Clinton did win the Massachusetts primary over Barack Obama in 2008, and barely defeated Bernie Sanders here in 2016. Ted Kennedy and John Kerry endorsed Obama over Clinton in 2008, and many prominent Massachusetts progressives went with Sanders six years ago.
Attorney General Maura Healey, a Clinton backer, in 2018 quashed the idea of Clinton running again, saying “I don’t think it would be a good idea.” Wonder what Healey thinks of a 2024 Clinton comeback effort.
And there are well-known tensions between Clinton and Warren, who has not given up on the idea of running again in 2024.
So the question is, will they run from her and avoid her because she’s such lightning rod — much the same way Democrats are now running from Biden?
I’m betting the answer is yes. Clinton has just too much baggage from her previous runs, and Democrats are looking for something new.
