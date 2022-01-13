Summer House: Lindsay Hubbard Confirms Carl Relationship

Lisa Bonet and Jason Momoa released a joint statement on Wednesday announcing their breakup after 16 years together.
The statement posted on the “Aquaman” star’s Instagram page read:
“We have all felt the squeeze and changes of these transformational times… A revolution is unfolding ~ and our family is of no exception… feeling and growing from the seismic shifts occurring. And so ~ We share our Family news ~ That we are parting ways in marriage.”
They added: “as we go about our lives we may do so with dignity and honesty. The love between us carries on, evolving in ways it wishes to be known and lived. We free each other ~ to be who we are learning to become… Our devotion unwavering to this sacred life and our Children.”
Jason, 42, and Lisa, 54, began dating after they met at a jazz club in 2005. She gave Momoa a ride home, and they stopped at a cafe along the way.
“I can’t say it was full-on from the moment we saw each other, but we have been together from the day we met,” she told Porter magazine in 2018. “…In that moment, love came and it came big, and he did not run as I think a lot of men do. … He basically picked me up and threw me over his shoulder, caveman style!”
The couple tied the knot in 2017. They share a son named Nakoa-Wolf Namakaeha, 13, and a daughter named Lola, 14.
Lisa is best known for her role as Denise Huxtable in TV sitcom “The Cosby Show.” She is the mother of actress Zoe Kravitz (right) from her first marriage to musician Lenny Kravitz (2nd from right).
Jason is best known for his roles as “Aquaman” and Khal Drogo in “Game of Thrones.”