Celebrities

Summer House: Lindsay Hubbard Confirms Carl Relationship

Published

20 seconds ago

on

Lindsay Hubbard Confirms Relationship with Summer House Costar Carl Radke, Says Fans Will See The "Evolution" of Their Romance in Season 6
During season 4 of Summer House, costars Lindsay Hubbard and Carl Radke tried to land the plane of a romantic relationship. Many fans were on board with it, but Lindsay had a problem with Carl’s drinking habits.

After his brother’s recent drug overdose, Carl made some major changes in his life, and decided to get sober. At the time, however, Lindsay was in a previous relationship with Stephen “Stravy” Traversie.

Now, in an exclusive interview with Page Six, Lindsay revealed she’s “definitely dating” Carl.

While the costars aren’t using the title “girlfriend/boyfriend,” they’re still very romantically involved.  She said, “We don’t really talk in labels, Carl and I … [But] we’re very much together. We’re very happy.”

Viewers of Summer House have speculated on their possible relationship for a while, after the castmates were spotted together at recent events.

“We’ve always had this thing for each other,” said Lindsay. “Sometimes you’ll look back and be like, ‘Was I just filling the time until I was ready and he was ready?’”

She went on to say, “Timing is just an interesting thing. When we tried to date a couple of years ago, we were both in such very different headspaces. I honestly feel like I tried to cover up my feelings, but I don’t think those feelings ever died.”

“He’s still the same Carl,” added Lindsay. You just see all of the good [now]. He eliminated things that would trigger the bad in him — alcohol, for example. He’s still himself. He’s so funny [and] we have so much fun together. We speak the same language.”

She then discussed Carl’s sobriety journey: “His sobriety has been a huge priority for him and it’s also been a huge priority for me. Obviously, we know everything about each other as far as friends — and that’s what makes such a solid foundation for us to be able to navigate his sobriety and [figure out] what his needs are in that capacity, in a new romantic relationship.”

Lindsay teased season 6 of Summer House, saying, “Just as you’ve seen our friendship develop over the last five seasons and then even this season, you’ll see a new evolution.”

She delayed going public with the relationship, because they weren’t ready for public scrutiny. “We wanted a little bit of privacy. We’re not filming right now and we already tried this a couple of years ago,” she said. “We had a lot of opinions and scrutiny because we tried it while we were filming.”

Lindsay explained, “Being able to do it again, but just blocking everything else out and really focusing on each other and spending time with each other without outside distractions, has been really helpful. We wanted to keep our privacy private [for as long as we could]. We don’t get honeymoon phases anymore!”

The star told Page Six that Carl fits into her dream of a possible future family. “Of course [he does]!” she said. “He’s just so wonderful and obviously handsome. We want the same things in life, so hopefully there’s a strong future there.”

Photos Credit: Bravo

Celebrities

Lisa Bonet & Jason Momoa Announce Break-Up Weeks After The Actress Said She Was ‘Learning How To Be Authentically Me’

Published

11 mins ago

on

January 13, 2022

By

Lisa Bonet and Jason Momoa are “parting ways in marriage” after four years.

Source: Rodin Eckenroth / Getty

The couple, who got married in 2017, took to Momoa’s Instagram on Wednesday, January 12 to announce their split in a joint statement.

“We have all felt the squeeze and changes of these transformational times… A revolution is unfolding and our family is of no exception, the statement reads. “Feeling and growing from the seismic shifts occurring. And so we share our Family news that we are parting ways in marriage.”

The post continues, “We share this not because we think it’s newsworthy but so that as we go about our lives we may do so with dignity and honesty. The love between us carries on, evolving in ways it wishes to be known and lived. We free each other to be who we are learning to become…”

“Our devotion unwavering to this sacred life & our children,” the statement concludes. “Teaching our children what’s possible. Living the Prayer. May Love Prevail✨ J & L.”

While this news came as a shock to a lot of fans, since the pair always seemed so in love, Bonet may have been hinting at their impending divorce weeks ago.

While interviewing Marisa Tomei for Interview magazine in December, the 54-year-old opened up about change and uncertainty.

When the Spider-Man: No Way Home actress asked “what’s calling” her, Bonet replied:

“Definitely learning how to be authentically me, learning to be new, and following this invitation from the universe to step into this river of uncertainty. We’ve eliminated all this extra noise, and now it’s time to grow our roots deeper into our own values.”

The actress even used some of the same language her and Momoa would go on to use in their break-up announcement during her conversation with Tomei.

“​​The more still we are, the more clearly the guidance comes through in these very uncertain times,” Lisa said when Marisa spoke about getting more into meditation.

“The revolution is definitely here and we’re all feeling the squeeze,” Bonet added. “If you aren’t, you’re in total denial, and the more you resist, the more you will suffer. Everything is crumbling out there. The personal work is understanding where empire and those archetypes live within us. The revolution is on the inside, and learning to be new in this new world.”

Lisa Bonet and Jason Momoa began their romantic relationship in 2005. In 2007, the pair welcomed their first child together, Lola, and welcomed their second child, Nakoa-Wolf, in 2008. They got married more than 10 years after they first started dating in an intimate ceremony in October 2017.

Celebrities

Kim & Kourtney Kardashian Gush Over Megan Fox & MGK’s Engagement: ‘So Happy’

Published

22 mins ago

on

January 13, 2022

By

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly were showered with love on social media after their engagement, including comments from Kim and Kourtney Kardashian!

The supportive messages came rolling in for Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly after they announced their engagement on Jan. 12. Megan posted a video of MGK’s proposal on her Instagram page, and it received thousands of likes and comments. “So happy for u guys!!!!” Kim Kardashian wrote, along with an engagement ring emoji, red heart emoji and heart eye emojis. Kourtney Kardashian also showed Megan some love by commenting with five red heart emojis. Meanwhile, Kourtney’s fiance, Travis Barker, commented on MGK’s post, “F*** YESSSSS,” along with a black heart.

Kourtney and Megan have developed a close friendship over the past year due to their significant others — Travis and MGK — being so close. They’ve been on various date nights together, and had a blast at the VMAs as a foursome in Sept. 2021. Kim even had Megan and Kourtney team up to shoot a sexy campaign for her clothing collection, SKIMs, which was released in mid-September.

Megan and MGK’s engagement comes after nearly two years of dating. The pair met on the set of Midnight in the Switchgrass in March 2020. That summer, they traveled to Puerto Rico, where they fell in love. MGK proposed at the same location, and Megan shared the story in an Instagram caption. “Somehow, a year and a half later, having walked through hell together, and having laughed more than I ever imagined possible, he asked me to marry him,” she wrote. “And just as in every lifetime before this one and as in every lifetime that will follow it, I said yes.”

kim kourtney kardashian
Kim and Kourtney Kardashian on a night out. (Larry Marano/Shutterstock)

The singer popped the question with a diamond and emerald ring, representing each of the stars’ birthstones. The giant jewels are set “on two magnetic bands of thorns that draw together as two halves of the same soul, forming the obscure heart that is our love,” he revealed. The engagement took place on Jan. 11.

MGK’s proposal comes less than three months after Travis proposed to Kourtney in October. The two had been together romantically for less than a year at the time of the engagement, but were friends for years before they started dating. Looks like there will be two upcoming weddings to celebrate in this circle!

Celebrities

Lisa Bonet & Jason Momoa Back On the Market, Announce Split After 16 Years Together

Published

48 mins ago

on

January 13, 2022

By

By Sandra Rose  | 

WENN/Avalon

Lisa Bonet and Jason Momoa released a joint statement on Wednesday announcing their breakup after 16 years together.

The statement posted on the “Aquaman” star’s Instagram page read:

“We have all felt the squeeze and changes of these transformational times… A revolution is unfolding ~ and our family is of no exception… feeling and growing from the seismic shifts occurring. And so ~ We share our Family news ~ That we are parting ways in marriage.”

Jason & Lisa Bonet Momoa

Brian To/WENN.com

They added: “as we go about our lives we may do so with dignity and honesty. The love between us carries on, evolving in ways it wishes to be known and lived. We free each other ~ to be who we are learning to become… Our devotion unwavering to this sacred life and our Children.”

Jason, 42, and Lisa, 54, began dating after they met at a jazz club in 2005. She gave Momoa a ride home, and they stopped at a cafe along the way.

1642082422 816 Lisa Bonet Jason Momoa Back On the Market Announce

Adriana M. Barraza/WENN.com

“I can’t say it was full-on from the moment we saw each other, but we have been together from the day we met,” she told Porter magazine in 2018. “…In that moment, love came and it came big, and he did not run as I think a lot of men do. … He basically picked me up and threw me over his shoulder, caveman style!”

The couple tied the knot in 2017. They share a son named Nakoa-Wolf Namakaeha, 13, and a daughter named Lola, 14.

1642082422 773 Lisa Bonet Jason Momoa Back On the Market Announce

Alexandra Wyman/WireImage

Lisa is best known for her role as Denise Huxtable in TV sitcom “The Cosby Show.” She is the mother of actress Zoe Kravitz (right) from her first marriage to musician Lenny Kravitz (2nd from right).

Jason is best known for his roles as “Aquaman” and Khal Drogo in “Game of Thrones.”

