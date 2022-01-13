Bitcoin
TA: Ethereum Dips Turn Attractive, Bulls Could Aim $3,500
Ethereum gained pace above the $3,250 zone against the US Dollar. ETH price is correcting gains from $3,400, but dips might be limited in the near term.
- Ethereum started a strong increase above the $3,250 resistance zone.
- The price is trading above $3,250 and the 100 hourly simple moving average.
- There is a major bullish trend line forming with support near $3,300 on the hourly chart of ETH/USD (data feed via Kraken).
- The pair could continue to rise if there is a clear break above the $3,380 resistance zone.
Ethereum Price Gains Momentum
Ethereum started a strong increase above the $3,250 resistance zone. ETH even broke the $3,300 resistance zone and the 100 hourly simple moving average to move further into a positive zone.
The bulls even pumped the price above the $3,350 level. Ether price spiked above the $3,400 level and a new weekly high is formed near $3,412. It is now correcting gains and trading below $3,360. There was a break below the 23.6% Fib retracement level of the recent upward move from the $3,206 swing low to $3,412 high.
Ether price is now trading above $3,250 and the 100 hourly simple moving average. There is also a major bullish trend line forming with support near $3,300 on the hourly chart of ETH/USD. On the upside, an immediate resistance is near the $3,380 level.
Source: ETHUSD on TradingView.com
A clear move above the $3,380 level might start another increase in the near term. The next major resistance is near the $3,420 level, above which ether price could test $3,500. Any more gains could send the price towards the $3,550 level in the near term.
Dips Limited in ETH?
If ethereum fails to start a fresh increase above the $3,380 level, it could start a downside correction. An initial support on the downside is near the $3,320 level. The first key support is now forming near the $3,300 level.
It is near the 50% Fib retracement level of the recent upward move from the $3,206 swing low to $3,412 high. A downside break below the $3,300 level push the price towards the trend line support. Any more losses could lead the price towards $3,200.
Technical Indicators
Hourly MACD – The MACD for ETH/USD is slowly losing pace in the bullish zone.
Hourly RSI – The RSI for ETH/USD is above the 50 level.
Major Support Level – $3,300
Major Resistance Level – $3,380
Bitcoin
Visa Survey Shows Crypto Payments Could Boom In 2022
The payment company giant Visa Inc just surveyed 2,250 small businesses from nine countries to understand if merchants are planning to adopt crypto to receive payments. Results show that over 25% of them want to start doing so this year.
Reuters reported that Visa expects many retail businesses to join the crypto boom starting this year. The payment company has been long involved in the cryptocurrency industry and is interested in its mainstream acceptance as an opportunity to grow its own line of products and services.
Visa currently offers cryptocurrency-linked cards for consumers to make purchases using digital currencies. However, this service doesn’t mean stores directly accept digital assets as payments. The user’s holdings directly turn into a fiat currency “instantly, behind the scenes” as they pay.
Even though Visa consumers are reportedly adopting crypto with over $3.5 billion in crypto-linked digital transactions in 2021, merchants have been skeptical about directly receiving it as payment so far.
Visa’s Crypto Survey Results
Visa surveyed small businesses from the United States, Brazil, Singapore, Canada, Russia, United Arab Emirates, Hong Kong, Germany, and Ireland.
Reportedly, small businesses from North America were the least enthusiastic about starting to accept cryptocurrencies as a form of payment. 19% of small businesses from the U.S. and only 8% from Canada want to offer digital currencies as a form of payment this year.
However, over 30% of small retailers from the United Arab Emirates, Hong Kong, Singapore, and Brazil –where the crypto industry is booming– intend to allow users to pay using crypto in 2022.
Furthermore, around three-quarters of the surveyed retailers thought that accepting crypto as a payment option would be “fundamental” for their businesses to grow.
Related Reading | Visa Creates Service To Advise Financial Institutions On Cryptocurrencies
BitPay Chips In
Similarly, CEO of crypto payments platform BitPay Stephen Pair just made comments that contribute to the 2022’s forecast on digital currencies acceptance.
BitPay company provides cryptocurrency payment processing services for retailers and reportedly has seen a growing number of businesses using their services to directly receive digital currencies as payment.
Pair thinks that “There could be an inflection point in 2022″ for the common use of digital coins “where it starts to become a little unusual for you to not have some”. He commented the following:
“I think in 2022, you’ll see many more people — that next wave of people — getting interested in crypto both from an investment perspective and a ‘let’s try it for a payment’ [perspective]…There’s going to be many more places with that service — that you’ll be able to spend crypto and do it in an in-person setting, which may make people more comfortable trying it out than perhaps if it’s on a website where they’re not sure if they’re doing it right or wrong.”
Related Reading | FinTech Behind Cardano’s First Stablecoin Launches Bank Accounts And Visa Debit Cards
Bitcoin
Bribe Looks to Usher In DAO 2.0 With Voter Extractable Value
Community governance is a concept that hearkens back to the early days of cryptocurrency, when intrepid cypherpunks pooled resources, shared ideas, and tinkered with one another’s proposals. With everyone pulling in the same direction, but each bringing his own talents and theories to the table, the idea was that those most committed to a project were the ones best placed to influence its evolution.
This principle eventually gave rise to decentralised autonomous organisations – or DAOs for short. Made up of developers, engineers, coders and regular community members, these open-source organisations were intended to automate decisions without the need for a traditional management structure or board of directions.
Since Ethereum founder Vitalik Buterin touted DAOs as the holy grail of organisation types in a 2013 article, there have been dozens of DAOs deployed on the blockchain, and though each had a decision-making mechanism at its core, the overall projects were highly varied. Alas, many DAOs have been hamstrung by low voter turnout while some have suffered reputational damage due to well-publicised hacks.
Reimagining the DAO Model
Now, a brand-new kind of DAO is being developed by the Bribe defi protocol. In a nutshell, Bribe is a DAO tooling platform that coordinates voters into formidable coalitions and allows ‘bidders’ to borrow a larger share of a voting pool to influence proposals they feel strongly about. In exchange for lending their own vote share, each community member earns a percentage of the winning bid denominated in the USDC stablecoin.
The brain trust at Bribe calls its concept Voter Extractable Value (VEV); in one fell swoop, opportunity costs for voters are slashed, DAO participation is boosted, and voting use-cases are increased. It’s DAO 2.0, and the idea has already caught the attention of several notable DeFi investors.
In late 2021, the protocol raised $4 million in a funding round led by Spartan Group, having attracted investment from the likes of Hypersphere, Fundamental Labs, Dragonfly, Rarestone Capital, IOSG, Fenbushi Capital and others. The Protocol was incubated by Composable Labs and Advanced Blockchain AG.
Reflecting on the raise, Bribe’s founder Condorcet said: “Our early backers have joined us to formalise this essential mechanism by which DAOs come to decisions and reach quorums: voting markets.
“By moving this activity on-chain, we are ensuring that retail users can also participate, as well as providing data and case studies necessary to really understand what is going on ‘under-the-hood’ in DAO ecosystems.”
Bribe’s Bootstrapping Protocol
As with other DAO-based projects, Bribe has its own eponymous native token which powers governance and revenue-sharing. In this case, a single $BRIBE token represents an individual voting stake in the holder’s chosen BRIBE Pool.
It was recently announced that $BRIBE will be available for purchase via a Liquidity Bootstrapping Pool event on Copperlaunch scheduled for January 12, with a portion of any unsold tokens set to feature in a liquidity pool on Uniswap or SushiSwap after the LBP.
Of equal importance is the upcoming release of Bribe’s maiden VEV product for staking governance tokens, the Aave Bribe pool, which is set for later this month. Soon after, the Tokemak Bribe pool will be launched and further integrations are expected to be confirmed in the near future.
If Bribe achieves its lofty goal of incentivising protocol participation and helping DAOs function more effectively, expect its community to grow appreciably in the months ahead.
Bitcoin
TA: Bitcoin Price Rally Pauses But Upsides Could Restart
Bitcoin started a strong upward move above $43,000 against the US Dollar. BTC spiked above $44,000 and currently correcting lower.
- Bitcoin gained pace for a move above the $43,000 resistance zone.
- The price is trading above $42,500 and the 100 hourly simple moving average.
- There is a major bullish trend line forming with support near $43,200 on the hourly chart of the BTC/USD pair (data feed from Kraken).
- The pair is correcting gains, but dips could be limited below the $43,200 level.
Bitcoin Price Extends Recovery
Bitcoin price gained pace after there was a close above the $42,000 resistance zone. BTC even climbed above the $43,200 resistance zone and a close above the 100 hourly simple moving average.
The price even spiked above the $44,000 level. A high is formed near $44,348 and the price is now correcting gains. It traded below the $44,000 support level. There was a break below the 23.6% Fib retracement level of the upward move from the $42,505 swing low to $44,348 high.
Besides, there is a major bullish trend line forming with support near $43,200 on the hourly chart of the BTC/USD pair. Bitcoin is now trading above $42,500 and the 100 hourly simple moving average.
Source: BTCUSD on TradingView.com
On the upside, an initial resistance is near the $44,000 level. The next major resistance is near the $44,200 level and the recent high. Any more gains could pump the price towards the $45,000 level. The next major resistance is near the $45,500 level.
Fresh Drop in BTC?
If bitcoin fails to continue higher above $44,000, it could continue to move down. An immediate support on the downside is near the $43,400 zone. The 50% Fib retracement level of the upward move from the $42,505 swing low to $44,348 high is also near the $43,400 level.
The first major support is near $43,200 and the bullish trend line. A downside break below the trend line support could lead the price towards the $42,200 level and the 100 hourly SMA. Any more losses might push the price towards the $41,500 support zone in the coming sessions.
Technical indicators:
Hourly MACD – The MACD is now gaining pace in the bearish zone.
Hourly RSI (Relative Strength Index) – The RSI for BTC/USD is now above the 50 level.
Major Support Levels – $43,400, followed by $43,200.
Major Resistance Levels – $44,000, $44,200 and $45,000.
TA: Ethereum Dips Turn Attractive, Bulls Could Aim $3,500
Christina Aguilera Shows Off Her Curves In A Full Snakeskin Bodysuit – Photos
St. Louis pop-up testing site slammed for bad practices, false tests
Demi Moore’s Daughters: Everything To Know About Her 3 Girls Rumer, Scout & Tallulah
Some area school districts searching for more rapid COIVD tests
Illinois Blue Ribbon elementary school could close
Australian Open draw delayed amid uncertainty over Novak Djokovic
Investigation continues after man found dead in apartment basement
What to know about Glenn Cook, the Cleveland Browns VP of player personnel, who interviewed for the Chicago Bears GM job
Kourtney Kardashian’s ‘Relying’ On Family To Help ‘Pull Off Dream Wedding’ Soon
St. Paul man gets probation for beating and robbing passenger having a seizure on Green Line
‘RHOC’ Star Noella Bergener’s Estranged Husband Fires Back
Police say man in red stole from St. Paul church offering plate, then asked for money
Man, 32, charged with brutal assault and kidnapping of woman on Ring doorbell camera
Cherokee Trail lineman Travis Gray follows in dad’s footsteps to CU Buffs: “I’m moved almost to tears”
Nuggets searching for upgrades on the wing, backup center before trade deadline, sources say
Soucheray: Seeing red over what we’ll pay for Purple Line
Marijuana, dating apps, driver’s licenses: New Colorado laws go into effect Jan. 1
Steph & Ayesha Curry Have an Open Marriage?
Stellar Processes 1.8 Billion Transactions, Was 2021 Its Best Year Ever?
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News2 weeks ago
St. Paul man gets probation for beating and robbing passenger having a seizure on Green Line
-
Celebrities3 weeks ago
‘RHOC’ Star Noella Bergener’s Estranged Husband Fires Back
-
News2 weeks ago
Police say man in red stole from St. Paul church offering plate, then asked for money
-
Celebrities4 weeks ago
Man, 32, charged with brutal assault and kidnapping of woman on Ring doorbell camera
-
News4 weeks ago
Cherokee Trail lineman Travis Gray follows in dad’s footsteps to CU Buffs: “I’m moved almost to tears”
-
News1 week ago
Nuggets searching for upgrades on the wing, backup center before trade deadline, sources say
-
News4 weeks ago
Soucheray: Seeing red over what we’ll pay for Purple Line
-
News2 weeks ago
Marijuana, dating apps, driver’s licenses: New Colorado laws go into effect Jan. 1