TA: Ethereum Dips Turn Attractive, Bulls Could Aim $3,500

Ethereum gained pace above the $3,250 zone against the US Dollar. ETH price is correcting gains from $3,400, but dips might be limited in the near term.

Ethereum started a strong increase above the $3,250 resistance zone.

The price is trading above $3,250 and the 100 hourly simple moving average.

There is a major bullish trend line forming with support near $3,300 on the hourly chart of ETH/USD (data feed via Kraken).

The pair could continue to rise if there is a clear break above the $3,380 resistance zone.

Ethereum Price Gains Momentum

Ethereum started a strong increase above the $3,250 resistance zone. ETH even broke the $3,300 resistance zone and the 100 hourly simple moving average to move further into a positive zone.

The bulls even pumped the price above the $3,350 level. Ether price spiked above the $3,400 level and a new weekly high is formed near $3,412. It is now correcting gains and trading below $3,360. There was a break below the 23.6% Fib retracement level of the recent upward move from the $3,206 swing low to $3,412 high.

Ether price is now trading above $3,250 and the 100 hourly simple moving average. There is also a major bullish trend line forming with support near $3,300 on the hourly chart of ETH/USD. On the upside, an immediate resistance is near the $3,380 level.

Source: ETHUSD on TradingView.com

A clear move above the $3,380 level might start another increase in the near term. The next major resistance is near the $3,420 level, above which ether price could test $3,500. Any more gains could send the price towards the $3,550 level in the near term.

Dips Limited in ETH?

If ethereum fails to start a fresh increase above the $3,380 level, it could start a downside correction. An initial support on the downside is near the $3,320 level. The first key support is now forming near the $3,300 level.

It is near the 50% Fib retracement level of the recent upward move from the $3,206 swing low to $3,412 high. A downside break below the $3,300 level push the price towards the trend line support. Any more losses could lead the price towards $3,200.

Technical Indicators

Hourly MACD – The MACD for ETH/USD is slowly losing pace in the bullish zone.

Hourly RSI – The RSI for ETH/USD is above the 50 level.

Major Support Level – $3,300

Major Resistance Level – $3,380