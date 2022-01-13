Connect with us

'The Blacklist' Preview: Alina Threatens To Expose Ressler Cheating His Drug Test

2 mins ago

The Blacklist
Alina gives Ressler an ultimatum after going to great lengths to help him keep his job amid his addiction struggle in this EXCLUSIVE preview of the all-new episode of ‘The Blacklist.’

Alina is done helping Ressler cut corners. Ressler comes to Alina’s office to check on her in this EXCLUSIVE preview of the January 13 episode of The Blacklist, but their conversation takes a quick turn. Alina doesn’t have a headache, she just wanted to avoid Ressler.

“I don’t have an excuse, but I do have an explanation,” Ressler says to Alina. Alina snaps, “I’m sure you do. I’m sure you have a thousand explanations but not one that could explain how you could be such a dick. You do know my marriage is hanging by a thread?”

Diego Klattenhoff as Ressler. (NBC)

Despite everything, she’s still found the time to help him keep his job, which could cost her. To get Ressler to wake up, she gives him an ultimatum.

“Helping you cheat the drug test so you wouldn’t lose your job to addiction like my mom lost hers. She fell apart after that so I figured if I helped you, you wouldn’t,” Alina tells Ressler. “Well, I’m done helping you. And if you don’t help yourself, I’ll tell Cooper about the drug test.”

Ressler notes that if Alina tells Cooper about the drug test then she’ll be in just as much trouble as he will be. At this point, Alina doesn’t care. “That’s right. It’s called taking responsibility for your actions, something you’re clearly incapable of,” she says. “Shut the door on your way out.”

The Blacklist season 9 featured a 2-year time jump after Liz Keen’s shocking death at the end of last season. Ressler has struggled to grieve the loss of Liz and became addicted to painkillers in the aftermath.

Laura Sohn
Laura Sohn as Alina. (NBC)

The synopsis for the January 13 episode reads: “The death of a professional tennis player leads the Task Force to a doctor who may be fixing the odds for a major sports betting syndicate. Red digs deeper into Dembe’s betrayal. Ressler struggles with sobriety.” The Blacklist season 9 airs Thursdays at 8 p.m. on NBC.

LisaRaye says Ari Fletcher deserved to be fired by Rihanna

6 mins ago

January 13, 2022

Photo may have been deleted
By Sandra Rose 

Getty Images

LisaRaye commented on the news that Fenty brand boss Rihanna fired Ari Fletcher for making inappropriate remarks online.

Ari angered domestic abuse victims when she made light of her boyfriend, rapper MoneyBaggs Yo, putting a gun to her head if she tried to leave him.

1641671239 960 Rihanna Drops Ari Fletcher From Savage X Fenty Over Inappropriate

Paras Griffin/Getty Images

When social media users protested, Ari allegedly told one follower, “We don’t care, you’re ugly. You don’t have a man who wants to pull out a gun on you.”

1642018402 394 LisaRaye says Ari Fletcher deserved to be fired by Rihanna

@246PAPS / BACKGRID

Rihanna promptly handed Ari her walking papers and cancelled her corporate credit card.

Chatting with the ladies of Fox Soul’s Cocktail Queens, actress LisaRaye agreed with Rihanna’s decision.

“Shout out to Rihanna for standing up and being an example of a woman of her word and making sure that her brand is not tarnished with any foolishness,” LisaRaye said.

LisaRaye continued:

“It’s levels to this… it’s respectable. People respect you. Now you can have your opinion. But even when you have your opinion, you gotta wait until you get to a certain level to be able to be heard because we’ve seen the history of your words.”

LisaRaye said she hopes Ari apologizes to domestic violence victims.

1642018402 49 LisaRaye says Ari Fletcher deserved to be fired by Rihanna

Nicky Nelson/WENN.com

Actress Vivica A. Fox suggested Ari’s termination will have a domino affect on her career — though it isn’t clear exactly what Ari does for a living.

“Once a big one drops you, they all start to drop you,” Vivica said.

Watch the discussion below.

 

Posted in Business

Tags: Ari Fletcher, job termination, LisaRaye, Rihanna, Savage X Fenty, video, Vivica A. Fox

Alyssa Milano Slams 'Jacka**' Ted Cruz For 'Not Caring' About Gun Violence

13 mins ago

January 13, 2022

Alyssa Milano, Ted Cruz
The ‘Brazen’ star didn’t hold back when dishing on a 2019 meeting with the Texas Republican senator and imploring him for stricter gun laws.

Alyssa Milano, 49, called out Senator Ted Cruz, 51, while recounting a meeting she had with the Texas Republican during a Wednesday January 12 interview on The View. Alyssa said she went into the 2019 meeting trying to connect with the senator’s humanity as a gun violence prevention advocate. The actress and activist left thinking that Cruz was a “jacka**,” that did not care about preventing gun violence.

Alyssa Milano called out Ted Cruz for failing to act on gun prevention in an interview with ‘The View.’ (CAROLINE BREHMAN/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock)

Alyssa explained that she went into the meeting, which is detailed in her book Sorry Not Sorry, with the best intentions of finding middle ground. “I feel like so often in these divisive times, we villainize people that think differently than we do, and we sometimes forget that they’re human, and I wanted to try to tap into his humanity and find common ground,” she said before revealing the heart-wrenching question that solidified her opinion of Cruz. “I looked at him in the eye, and I said, ‘How many more children, innocent children, have to die by AR-15s before you actually do something?’ And it was really that moment that I realized that he really is a jacka** and just does not care.”

Besides saying that Cruz didn’t care, Alyssa theorized that he had been paid by gun lobbyists, and she called for politicians to be more transparent in how they are funded. “He’s been completely bought. I feel like he’s been bought by the gun lobbyists, and part of me feels like we should make politicians wear sponsorship uniforms, like NASCAR drivers do. So we can see where the money is and where their allegiance lies,” she said.

1642017981 963 Alyssa Milano Slams ‘Jacka Ted Cruz For ‘Not Caring About
Alyssa said that the senator ‘didn’t care,’ when she asked about gun violence. (MICHAEL REYNOLDS/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock)

Other than calling out Cruz, the Charmed star did admit that she felt like politicians do need to come together rather than stand on partisan lines. She explained that division isn’t going to help Americans. “I want people to understand I truly do believe that obstructionist politics will not accomplish anything for the American people and we have to figure out how to work together, because that’s what this should all be about,” she said.

 

Kristen Stewart Snubbed For SAG Award Nomination & Fans Are Furious

24 mins ago

January 13, 2022

Kristen Stewart
To the surprise of many, Kristen Stewart’s performance as Princess Diana in ‘Spencer’ did not snag a nomination for the 2022 Screen Actors Guild Awards.

The 2022 Screen Actors Guild Awards nominations were announced on Wednesday, Jan. 12, and Kristen Stewart was surprisingly left off the list. The 31-year-old star wasn’t recognized by the acting union for her critically acclaimed performance as Princess Diana in Pablo Larrain‘s film Spencer. Kristen was expected to be nominated by the SAGs for Best Actress. Instead, that category’s honorees are Jennifer Hudson for Respect, Olivia Colman for The Lost Daughter, Nicole Kidman for Being the Ricardos, Lady Gaga for House of Gucci, and Jessica Chastain for The Eyes of Tammy Faye.

Many of Kristen’s fans were not happy about her SAGs snub. And those die-hard fans took to Twitter to make their opinions on the topic very clear.

Kristen Stewart at the Gotham Awards on November 29, 2021 (Photo: Shutterstock)

“Out of every actress that could have been snubbed, they had to choose the best one out of the lot. Kristen Stewart gave the best performance of 2021 and it’s a shame that’s about to miss out on the top prize,” one fan wrote. Another Twitter user called Kristen’s snub “a disgrace,” while someone else said, “Kristen Stewart missing out at SAG is a huge shocker. Like, I knew the film was divisive but I thought her performance was pretty universally acclaimed?”

Fans also expressed their concerns that Kristen’s SAGs snub will mean she isn’t nominated for the 2022 Oscars. “Hate to say it, but I honestly don’t know how Kristen Stewart can still pull off the Oscar win now, and I guess I should start mentally preparing myself for the fact she may not even be nominated,” one fan said. Another pointed out that only two stars, Christopher Waltz for Django Unchained and Marcia Gay Harden for Pollock are the only actors to be snubbed by the SAGs but then win an Oscar for the same role.

Although it wasn’t recognized by the SAGs, Kristen’s performance in Spencer has been universally praised. She scored a nomination at the Golden Globe Awards, where she lost to Nicole Kidman, as well as a nomination at the upcoming Critics’ Choice Movie Awards. Kristen started getting Oscar buzz for Spencer even before the film came out. Fans will find out if the Twilight alum gets an Oscar nom when the Academy unveils this year’s nominees on February 8.

Kristen Stewart
Kristen Stewart at the Los Angeles premiere of ‘Spencer’ on October 26, 2021 (Photo: Shutterstock)

Directed by Pablo Larrain, Spencer is inspired by three days in Diana’s life, as she navigated the difficult decision of divorcing Prince Charles, who is played by Jack Farthing. Kristen previously revealed that she started working on her British accent months before shooting the film, which came out on November 5.

The accent is intimidating as all hell because people know that voice, and it’s so, so distinct and particular,” she said in an October 2020 interview with InStyle. “I’m working on it now and already have my dialect coach.”

