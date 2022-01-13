‘The Blacklist’ Preview: Alina Threatens To Expose Ressler Cheating His Drug Test

LisaRaye commented on the news that Fenty brand boss Rihanna fired Ari Fletcher for making inappropriate remarks online.
Ari angered domestic abuse victims when she made light of her boyfriend, rapper MoneyBaggs Yo, putting a gun to her head if she tried to leave him.
When social media users protested, Ari allegedly told one follower, “We don’t care, you’re ugly. You don’t have a man who wants to pull out a gun on you.”
Rihanna promptly handed Ari her walking papers and cancelled her corporate credit card.
Chatting with the ladies of Fox Soul’s Cocktail Queens, actress LisaRaye agreed with Rihanna’s decision.
“Shout out to Rihanna for standing up and being an example of a woman of her word and making sure that her brand is not tarnished with any foolishness,” LisaRaye said.
LisaRaye continued:
“It’s levels to this… it’s respectable. People respect you. Now you can have your opinion. But even when you have your opinion, you gotta wait until you get to a certain level to be able to be heard because we’ve seen the history of your words.”
LisaRaye said she hopes Ari apologizes to domestic violence victims.
Actress Vivica A. Fox suggested Ari’s termination will have a domino affect on her career — though it isn’t clear exactly what Ari does for a living.
“Once a big one drops you, they all start to drop you,” Vivica said.
Watch the discussion below.