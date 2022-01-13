News
The Chicago Bears interviewed Glenn Cook for their GM vacancy. Here’s what to know about the Cleveland Browns VP of player personnel.
The Chicago Bears have reached out to at least 10 general manager candidates and nine coaching candidates for interviews. As they go through the interview process, we’re looking at each of the prospects.
Next up is Glenn Cook, who interviewed for the general manager position Wednesday, the Bears announced.
Age: 37
Title: Cleveland Browns vice president of player personnel
Experience: Cook has been with the Browns since 2016, starting as the assistant director of pro scouting before he was promoted in 2020 under general manager Andrew Berry. He previously served as a pro scout with the Green Bay Packers from 2012-15 and as a scouting assistant with the Indianapolis Colts in 2011-12.
You should know: Cook was a linebacker at the University of Miami from 2004-08, totaling 185 tackles, 23½ tackles for a loss, 16 quarterback pressures and two fumble-recovery touchdowns. He returned to his alma mater to be a graduate assistant.
Chicago connection: After Cook finished his football playing career, the Chicago Cubs drafted him in the 46th round in 2009. The former pitcher and center fielder played on the Cubs rookie league team that season.
What’s been said: “He is a guy who has done pro, he has done college, has a really good understanding of research, his learning contracts — I just think he has a broad skill set,” Berry said in a 2020 release when he promoted Cook. “He is a talented evaluator and he has got really great people skills. I think he will work well, not only managing our scouts, but also our scouting research function, which is really a hybrid area between traditional evaluation and research and strategy, and I think that is really important for the person that is going to run day-to-day personnel within the organization.”
News
“Rosenberg’s Bagels might not exist in Colorado next year,” owner says as COVID hits employees
Joshua Pollack is being pushed to the brink.
The Denver restaurateur, who started Rosenberg’s Bagels & Delicatessen in 2012 and grew it to four Front Range locations specializing in New York City-style bagels, is closed this week at two spots because of a COVID outbreak amongst his employees.
He has COVID, too, as does his wife and two kids.
And his Boulder location can only do takeout because the windstorm that propelled the destructive Marshall Fire knocked out the power for two weeks.
“Rosenberg’s Bagels might not exist in Colorado next year,” Pollack said. “That’s where we’re at.”
The local deli, which mimics NYC water to create the sort of bagel Pollack grew up with near The Big Apple, temporarily closed its Five Points restaurant at 11 a.m. Saturday, around the end of its morning rush. And its Stanley Marketplace location in Aurora closed abruptly on Sunday an hour before service ended at 3 p.m. Three to five employees at each location tested positive for COVID in the middle of their shifts.
Pollack, a 38-year-old University of Colorado grad, said he hopes to reopen the two stores on Friday if enough workers test negative. He said he needs around 11 to open.
But the cost of business is weighing on him, he said.
Rosenberg’s Boulder location, which opened last May, closed at the end of December after the wind storm blew the store’s power out and fried its equipment, Pollack said. He reopened the store on Tuesday for takeout and delivery only, which he said he may have to do at the other two locations in order to reopen with a smaller staff.
Pollack said he’s losing $40,000 a week in sales at each closed location. Rosenberg’s Kosher, Pollack’s kosher deli that opened in 2018 after merging with The Bagel Store, remains open on Fridays and Sundays.
And even though he said his stores are seeing some of their highest sales in the history of the business, profits are evaporating because of costs such as sick leave, at-home COVID tests and rising supply costs.
Last year, Pollack said the chain lost $100,000 overall.
Pollack said Rosenberg’s has 130 employees, who are all vaccinated and required to wear masks in the bagel shops.
“That’s 130 employees that I’m going to have to pay 48 hours of sick time to this year, and that’s over $130,000 that I just have to pull out of thin air,” Pollack said. “And I still have to pay my taxes 100 percent to the state – and we get nothing.”
“I’m a big Jared Polis fan, but with him trying to solve this problem by allowing paid sick leave to happen, he shouldn’t be taxing the businesses to do so,” Pollack said, referring to the Healthy Families and Workplaces Act that Gov. Jared Polis signed in 2020, requiring smaller employers to also allow workers to accrue paid leave at a rate of one hour per 30 hours worked for up to 48 hours or six days per year.
Pollack said he’s dismayed at the lack of support from the local government.
“We don’t have free tests, which I’ve tried to order seven times through the free-testing program, but they’ve never come,” he said. “I’ve paid thousands of dollars for my own at-home tests to test my employees; I have to pay for them to stay at home sick, and I have to pay all my bills and rent when I can’t operate my stores and recoup any income. We have to deal with insanely high prices and costs, and it’s got us up against the wall and really thinking about whether we want to do this. We’re having those hard talks.”
Pollack faced another flare-up in 2016 when there was an arson at his Five Points store and he was forced to close for five months. “That was just a drop in the bucket compared to this,” he said.
Pollack said he needs more government aid.
“The only thing that’s going to help at this point is money,” he said. “Plus access to testing that’s accurate and fast is paramount, which has been talked about for the last six to eight months and it’s still not happening.”
For now, Pollack said he’s going to keep on bageling.
“I hope bankruptcy is not on the horizon,” he added.
News
How to avoid I-70 ski traffic over the Martin Luther King Day weekend
Now that the mountains are finally getting good snow, the Martin Luther King holiday weekend — which runs Friday through Monday — is bound to create heavy ski traffic. We’ve got a few tips to ease your highway headaches.
The MLK weekend is generally the fifth- or sixth-busiest three-day period of the year for mountain traffic, as measured by vehicles passing through the Eisenhower and Johnson tunnels on Interstate 70. Independence Day always tops the annual list, followed by the three-day Presidents Day weekend (Feb. 19-21 this year), Labor Day weekend and Memorial Day weekend. Occasionally the Thanksgiving weekend edges the MLK weekend.
Despite paltry mountain snowfall until well into December, traffic measured at the tunnels has been running ahead of last ski season. According to traffic counters there, 1,054,040 vehicles passed through the tunnels in December, an increase of nearly 6% compared to December 2020. For Christmas week (Dec. 22-28), 254,146 motorists passed through the tunnels, an increase of 2.4% over 2020.
For the Martin Luther King holiday weekend last year, the tunnels saw 169,031 vehicles last year.
Let’s face it, you’re not going to have smooth sailing getting up to ski country unless you head up well before sunrise, but you can avoid the worst of it. CDOT has added Monday Snowstang service on MLK Day to Copper Mountain, Loveland and Arapahoe Basin to complement its usual Saturday and Sunday runs priced at $25 round trip. If you drive, here are some tips from CDOT spokesman Bob Wilson:
Best times to head to the hills: Friday before noon is usually best, since people often work a half-day and then head out. Traffic is bound to be heavy Friday afternoon through early evening. Saturday, Sunday and Monday, westbound traffic picks up after 7 a.m.
Returning the Front Range: Earlier is always better, generally before 11 a.m. any day of the long weekend.
News
Horse photographed during Marshall fire is safe after rescue
Pinned down by fast-approaching flames and overcome with smoke near homes on a small road with no outlet Colorado State Patrol Master Trooper Travis Hood and his partner Trooper Shane Johnson began to wonder about their safety. They had arrived at the scene of the Marshall fire and heard crackling over the radios that homes on Dyer Road had yet to be alerted of the rapidly moving fire.
“There was no access to the neighborhood by car,” Hood said. “So we parked along Highway 36, jumped fences and ran from door to door yelling for people to evacuate.” But with 100+ mph winds the two were quickly overcome with smoke. They lost sight of their cruisers and were forced to seek shelter in the corner of nearby houses. The troopers had to wait almost thirty minutes before the smoke cleared enough for them to return to their vehicles. “Our safety became quickly compromised because of smoke, wind, dust and fire in just a matter of seconds,” he said.
Shaken by how quickly the fire had overtaken them, the two troopers who’d come from Adams County, decided to head south onto McCaslin Boulevard off of Highway 36.
With fire on both sides of them, they drove slowly down the smoke-covered road while hearing the thunderous explosions of homes and businesses burning on either side of them. They passed the large Town of Superior sign and then to their surprise saw a horse in the middle of a circular roundabout in what is normally a busy intersection. “Houses to the west were fully engulfed, trees were on fire, embers were flying everywhere and stuff was exploding all around us,” remembers Hood. “Then I see a horse in the middle of all of this. It took a while for my brain to process all what was going on around us.”
Hood got out of his car to see what he could do to capture the horse. At first, it moved away but as he turned back to his car, the horse followed him. “He came up to me quietly as if looking to be rescued.”
A fire truck stopped long enough to throw a utility rope out of the window. “I don’t even know what department it was but the rope was just long enough to put around the neck of the horse,” he said.
“I later learned the horse was known to be head shy, but because I think he was scared and had problems seeing I was able to carefully walk right up and put the lead on him no problem.”
Willie is the name of the horse. A retired working horse about 12 to 14 years old, he was popular in old town Superior living in a pasture where passersby and neighbors visited him daily. Owned by Cody and Robin Russell, he was let out of his pasture the day of the fire by Cody’s brother Casey Russell in an attempt to save his life. Casey, with his cousin Steven Bednar, were able to get to the house but had no time to save any of the family’s belongings. They got to their homes just in time to open the pasture gate, let the horse go and to get Cody’s dog LuLu out of his house before the fire overtook them. The horse ran.
Hood and Johnson decided to stay with Willie until help arrived.
That help came in the form of Boulder County Mounted Search and Rescue Team members Jana Ward and Brooke Sprague. The pair fought flames, wind, and road closures to get to Willie almost four hours later. “It was chaotic, crazy and scary,” Ward said. “We saw all these businesses in flames: a hotel, the Tesla dealership. As we pull into the circle there is a state trooper holding a horse.”
Through Cody Russel’s girlfriend Kaylee Kocher-Royer, who was able to track the horse down, Willie has been reunited with his family and is safely recovering on a ranch in Boulder. The only injuries he had were to his eyes that were red and sore from the smoke and ash. “When I found him at the Boulder County Fairgrounds, he was in good shape considering what he’d been through.”
Though it took days for Hood’s eyes to recover from the ash and soot in the air when he was on scene he said, “I am really proud of what we did. Everything was moving so fast. It was so chaotic and crazy. We were definitely in the right place at the right time and did the right thing when we needed to.”
Click here to donate to Boulder County Mounted Search and Rescue.
