News
The return of Klondike Kate
Tina Hacker is the new Klondike Kate.
The Plymouth woman donned the 2022 sash Wednesday night after the performance competition that is a traditional prelude to the St. Paul Paul Winter Carnival. This year’s event took place at the DoubleTree by Hilton hotel on St. Paul’s East Side.
Six women vied for the honor to become the first new Kate since Shelley Pabst was “sashed” in January 2020. Carnival events for 2021 were scaled back because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Klondike Kate hopefuls are judged on musical performance, song choice, vocal abilities, costuming, crowd appeal, and authenticity in portraying the real-life character, Klondike Kate.
The 2022 Winter Carnival runs Jan. 28 to Feb. 6.
News
Federal trial of 3 former Minneapolis police officers could cost St. Paul around $2M
When the George Floyd federal civil rights trial for three former Minneapolis officers gets underway in downtown St. Paul next week, St. Paul officers will be responsible for safety outside the fence that was recently installed around the federal courthouse. It’s happening at a time when COVID-19 cases have been surging and officers have been out of work.
There were 92 people in the police department, including some civilians, out sick on Tuesday. About 40 had coronavirus and another 10 were waiting for test results, according to the police department. There are around 550 St. Paul officers currently on the payroll.
“I’m not sounding the fire alarm,” Assistant Chief Robert Thomasser told the City Council on Wednesday about staffing for the federal trial. “… We’re going to do it, but … I think I would be remiss if I didn’t mention to the council the challenges that we’re facing.”
If the police department doesn’t have to call in all officers to work during the trial or after the verdict, which Thomasser said “is not our plan at this point,” he estimates the cost will be a couple of million dollars.
Council Member Rebecca Noecker, whose ward includes downtown, echoed the frustration previously voiced by the mayor and police chief about the trial being held in St. Paul, though Floyd died in Minneapolis police custody.
“It is at a cost not only to our taxpayers — and those are $2 million that we don’t have to spend on this — but also all of those who live downtown, work downtown,” she said, adding that she hopes the city will seek reimbursement from the federal government or the appropriate entity.
The police department has been planning for about two months, Thomasser said, since they received word the trial would be in St. Paul. Federal officials are in charge of security in the courthouse and on the property outside.
The focus of St. Paul police, outside the fence line, will be to “maintain public safety, to preserve the First Amendment rights of those who want to show up and express them, to protect critical infrastructure, and to prevent large scale or violent demonstrations,” Thomasser said.
Council Member Mitra Jalali said she was encouraged to hear from Thomasser “that the vision for police presence is that it will be minimal, that it will be markedly different and feel markedly different from I think something that we all found to be pretty egregious in downtown Minneapolis” during the trial of former Minneapolis officer Derek Chauvin last spring.
Chauvin was convicted of state murder and manslaughter charges, and pleaded guilty last month to a federal count of violating Floyd’s civil rights.
The federal judge presiding over the upcoming trial said this week he’s concerned that attorneys, defendants or jurors could fall ill with COVID-19, as the highly contagious omicron variant has become widespread, and he urged attorneys to “move the case along.”
Jury selection is to begin next Thursday. Floyd’s death in May 2020 was captured on bystander video, and led to protests in the Twin Cities and worldwide and calls for change in policing.
Robert and Jackson streets, between Kellogg Boulevard and Fourth Street, will be closed beginning Tuesday and for the entire trial.
Part of the Capital City Bikeway on Jackson Street, in the block between Kellogg and Fourth, was closed when the fencing went up last week and will remain closed during the trial. Starting Tuesday, the portion of Jackson Street that is closed will be available for bicyclists and pedestrians to get through, Public Works said Wednesday.
A Hennepin County judge agreed to delay a state court trial for the former officers, Tou Thao, J. Alexander Kueng and Thomas Lane, from March, though he didn’t immediately set a date.
Judge Peter Cahill in an order Monday told attorneys to agree on a new date that is within one year, and to inform the court by Sunday. Cahill said if they cannot agree, the trial will remain set for March 7.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
News
Timberwolves and Lynx hire Marquise Watts as new Chief Experience Officer
Aiming to improve the player experience, the Timberwolves and Lynx hired Marquise Watts as the organization’s Chief Experience Officer
He will work across “both basketball and business operations with a focus on premier player experience and establishing the organization as a talent destination,” according to a news release from the organizations.
New part-owners Alex Rodriguez and Marc Lore have placed a heavy emphasis on just that since entering the fold. Rodriguez understands the value of player amenities from his days in major league baseball.
“Really understanding players first, both baseball and basketball, especially the NBA, as a league that is led by players. And when it comes to having the best in class, from coaches to management to, believe it or not, like showerheads, right?” Rodriguez said back on media day, in a reference to the TV show ‘Ted Lasso.’ “It’s the smallest little details that make the biggest difference. It’s the food in the clubhouse, right? It’s the bus they travel on. It’s the plane they travel in. In all these little things, we have an opportunity. If you collect those small things, they become really big things. The medical department. We want to be best in class at all. In order to do that, it’s going to take a lot of time.”
Watts most recently served as president of brand strategy for Klutch Sports Group. While there, he worked closely with Timberwolves players Josh Okogie and Anthony Edwards, among many other NBA players.
“The leadership team here in Minnesota is serious about building a world-class organization,” Watts said in a statement. “There is much to untap and explore, culturally and experientially for our players and community. This is just the beginning, and there is a lot to look forward to.”
The Milwaukee native played college basketball at the University of Minnesota Morris. He will start his work with the organization this spring.
“His unique background in brand strategy and athlete engagement, gives us the opportunity to establish Minnesota as a top tier player destination,” Timberwolves and Lynx CEO Ethan Casson said in a statement.
News
Dems switch strategy on voting bill as Biden pushes action
By BRIAN SLODYSKO
WASHINGTON (AP) — Senate Democrats are trying to force a public showdown over their sweeping elections legislation, aiming to launch debate on a key party priority even though there’s no assurance the bill will come to a vote.
Majority Leader Chuck Schumer outlined the plan in a memo obtained Wednesday by The Associated Press, on the eve of President Joe Biden’s visit to meet privately with Senate Democrats about the path forward. It still leaves the Democrats in need of a way to force a vote on the legislation, now blocked by a Republican filibuster.
“We will finally have an opportunity to debate voting rights legislation — something that Republicans have thus far denied,” Schumer wrote in the memo to his Democratic colleagues, which described a workaround to avoid a Republican filibuster that for months has blocked formal debate over the legislation on the Senate floor. “Senators can finally make clear to the American people where they stand on protecting our democracy and preserving the right of every eligible American to cast a ballot.”
The strategy does little to resolve the central problem Democrats face — they lack Republican support to pass the elections legislation on a bipartisan basis, but also don’t have support from all 50 Democrats for changing the Senate rules to allow passage on their own. But the latest tactic could create an off-ramp from their initial approach, which was to force a vote by Monday on Senate filibuster changes as a way to pressure Democratic Sens. Joe Manchin of West Virginia and Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona to go along.
By setting up a debate, Schumer will achieve the Democrats’ goal of shining a spotlight that spurs senators to say where they stand. The floor debate could stretch for days and carry echoes of civil rights battles a generation ago that led to some of the most famous filibusters in Senate history.
“I wouldn’t want to delude anybody into thinking this is easy,” Schumer told reporters Wednesday. He called the push an “uphill fight.”
Democrats have vowed to counteract a wave of new state laws, inspired by Donald Trump’s false claims of a stolen election, that have made it harder to vote. But after an initial flurry of activity, the Democrats’ efforts have stalled in the narrowly divided Senate, where they lack the 60 votes to overcome a Republican filibuster, leading to their calls for a rule change.
Recently they have tried to breathe new life into the effort. Biden gave a fiery speech in Atlanta on Tuesday, where he told senators they would each be “judged by history” if they failed to act. He is to meet with Democratic senators at the Capitol on Thursday in a bid to jolt the effort forward.
Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell gave a scathing rebuttal to Biden’s speech Wednesday, objecting to his comparison of opponents of the voting legislation to racist historical figures, including George Wallace, the segregationist Alabama governor who ran for the presidency, and Jefferson Davis, who was the president of the Confederacy.
“You could not invent a better advertisement for the legislative filibuster than what we’ve just seen: a president abandoning rational persuasion for pure demagoguery,” McConnell, R-Ky., said from the Senate floor. “A president shouting that 52 senators and millions of Americans are racist unless he gets whatever he wants is proving exactly why the framers built the Senate to check his power. “
Asked Wednesday for a response to McConnell’s comments, Biden turned, removed his black mask and said: “I like Mitch McConnell. He’s a friend.” That response came during Biden’s trip to the Capitol to pay his respects to former Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid, who died last month and was lying in state in the Rotunda.
Republicans are nearly unanimous in opposing the voting legislation, viewing it as federal overreach that would infringe on states’ abilities to conduct their own elections. And they’ve pointed out that Democrats opposed changes to the filibuster that Trump sought when he was president.
For Democrats and Biden, the legislation is a political imperative. Failure to pass it would break a major campaign promise to Black voters, who helped hand Democrats control of the White House and Congress, and would come just before midterm elections when slim Democratic majorities will be on the line. It would also be the second major setback for Biden’s agenda in a month, after Manchin halted work on the president’s $2 trillion package of social and environmental initiatives shortly before Christmas.
The current package of voting and ethics legislation would usher in the biggest overhaul of U.S. elections in a generation, striking down hurdles to voting enacted in the name of election security, reducing the influence of big money in politics and limiting partisan influence over the drawing of congressional districts. The package would create national election standards that would trump the state-level GOP laws. It would also restore the ability of the Justice Department to police election laws in states with a history of discrimination.
Many civil rights activists think Biden’s push on voting rights is too-little-too-late in aggressively going after GOP-backed changes in state voting laws, which they view as a subtler form of ballot restrictions like literacy tests and poll taxes once used to disenfranchise Black voters. Some boycotted Biden’s speech in Atlanta on Tuesday.
The New Georgia Project, a group founded by Georgia Democratic gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams, was among those that called on Biden to skip the speech.
“We’ve heard rhetoric like this before,” the group said in a statement. “A goal without a plan is just a wish.”
Schumer had set the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday, on Jan. 17, as a deadline to either pass the voting legislation or consider revising the filibuster rules. It’s unclear if the planned vote on rule changes will still happen.
Manchin, who played a major role writing Democrats’ voting legislation, threw cold water on the hopes Tuesday, saying any changes should be made with substantial Republican buy-in — even though there aren’t any Republican senators willing to sign on.
That befuddled South Carolina Rep. Jim Clyburn, the No. 3 Democrat in the House and a senior member of the Congressional Black Caucus.
Clyburn questioned the wisdom of reflexively seeking bipartisanship, noting that the right to vote was granted to newly freed slaves on a party-line vote.
“He seems to be supporting a filibuster of his own bill,” Clyburn said of Manchin. “That, to us, is very disconcerting.”
___
AP Congressional Correspondent Lisa Mascaro contributed.
The return of Klondike Kate
LBank Exchange Will List Woonkly Power (WOOP) on January 17, 2022
Orlando Bloom’s Kids: Meet His Two Little Ones, Flynn & Daisy
Federal trial of 3 former Minneapolis police officers could cost St. Paul around $2M
Kim Kardashian ‘Forgot’ How To Have Fun With Kanye West: She’s Loving Being ‘Normal’ With Pete Davidson
Timberwolves and Lynx hire Marquise Watts as new Chief Experience Officer
Dems switch strategy on voting bill as Biden pushes action
Selfies Aren’t Trendy Anymore — Will NFT Novatar Trend in 2022?
GOP leader McCarthy says he won’t cooperate with 1/6 panel
No. 10 Michigan State avoids Minnesota upset bid with last-second shot
St. Paul man gets probation for beating and robbing passenger having a seizure on Green Line
‘RHOC’ Star Noella Bergener’s Estranged Husband Fires Back
Police say man in red stole from St. Paul church offering plate, then asked for money
Man, 32, charged with brutal assault and kidnapping of woman on Ring doorbell camera
Cherokee Trail lineman Travis Gray follows in dad’s footsteps to CU Buffs: “I’m moved almost to tears”
Nuggets searching for upgrades on the wing, backup center before trade deadline, sources say
Soucheray: Seeing red over what we’ll pay for Purple Line
Marijuana, dating apps, driver’s licenses: New Colorado laws go into effect Jan. 1
Steph & Ayesha Curry Have an Open Marriage?
Stellar Processes 1.8 Billion Transactions, Was 2021 Its Best Year Ever?
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News2 weeks ago
St. Paul man gets probation for beating and robbing passenger having a seizure on Green Line
-
Celebrities3 weeks ago
‘RHOC’ Star Noella Bergener’s Estranged Husband Fires Back
-
News2 weeks ago
Police say man in red stole from St. Paul church offering plate, then asked for money
-
Celebrities4 weeks ago
Man, 32, charged with brutal assault and kidnapping of woman on Ring doorbell camera
-
News4 weeks ago
Cherokee Trail lineman Travis Gray follows in dad’s footsteps to CU Buffs: “I’m moved almost to tears”
-
News1 week ago
Nuggets searching for upgrades on the wing, backup center before trade deadline, sources say
-
News4 weeks ago
Soucheray: Seeing red over what we’ll pay for Purple Line
-
News2 weeks ago
Marijuana, dating apps, driver’s licenses: New Colorado laws go into effect Jan. 1