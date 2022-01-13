News
‘The roster needs work.’ How does the Chicago Bears coaching job stack up with the other NFL openings? A look at how attractive each team is.
Starting with an extensive list of candidates for general manager and head coach, the Chicago Bears are off in their parallel searches, sure to encounter some unique perspectives as they seek to make the right hires.
Two other teams — the Minnesota Vikings and New York Giants — also are conducting dual searches. Six teams have coaching vacancies, and if the Las Vegas Raiders’ position opens with special teams coordinator Rich Bisaccia currently the interim coach, that would make seven.
Chairman George McCaskey said the Bears are looking to hire a GM first, but if they meet the right coach and the fit seems perfect, he will not rule out making the hires in reverse order.
The Bears have had only two winning seasons in McCaskey’s 11-year run atop the franchise and opted for a housecleaning after a 6-11 season left them third in the NFC North. They fired Ryan Pace after seven years as GM, and coach Matt Nagy was dismissed after a four-year run and 34-33 record, including the postseason.
How attractive is the Bears’ coaching job? Quarterback Justin Fields is considered a young player with upside. Ownership has supported its football operation, recently pouring a ton of money into a renovation of Halas Hall. The Bears are considered an attractive home and have some young talent on the roster.
The Tribune polled 19 league executives, coaches and veteran agents with knowledge of rosters and how teams operate, asking them to rank the seven openings, which assumes the Raiders job opens.
“The one thing everyone focuses on is who is the quarterback,” said one GM who ranked the Bears No. 2. “That is the wrong approach, and it’s something I did. You never know what is going to happen, so focus on ownership and (whether they will) give you a chance to win.
“Everywhere you go is broken for whatever reason. If you have a quarterback, great, but focus on the owner who gets it.”
Not everyone was as high on the Bears, who wound up sixth in the poll, although replies referencing ownership and the city were positive. Some leaned heavily on the quarterback on the roster. Others considered overall roster strength, the GM in place (if there is one), recent history, the division and other factors.
The poll assigned one point for the top-ranked team on every ballot, two points for the second team, etc.
1. Las Vegas Raiders (50 points)
The Raiders are the only team of the group in the playoffs, and owner Mark Davis could retain Bisaccia, but some believe they will have to win their wild-card-round game against the Cincinnati Bengals for him to be secure. Many cited quarterback Derek Carr as a major plus for the job. Some had questions about GM Mike Mayock.
“They need playmakers on defense and they really need help in the secondary, especially at cornerback,” one executive said. “They need some speed on offense, but Derek Carr is a good quarterback. That’s not a bad roster, even though I don’t think they’ve drafted real well under Mike Mayock. That job looks better if they get a GM I like.”
Added one veteran scout who put the Raiders atop his poll: “Established winning quarterback. Driven ownership, new stadium, fans.”
“It’s a playoff roster with Carr and pass rushers. That’s a plus when you’re walking in,” said a pro personnel director.
“No way,” texted one GM, who ranked the Raiders seventh.
2. Jacksonville Jaguars (55 points)
The Jaguars had the same number of first-place votes (five) as the Raiders but also got a few low rankings. Those who like the opening cited quarterback Trevor Lawrence, a wide-open salary cap and extra draft-pick capital. Some had pointed concerns about the presence of GM Trent Baalke.
“I wouldn’t pass up on the opportunity with the quarterback,” one executive said. “There’s low pressure from the fan and media base, but you need to have your own GM or personnel director there, which I think the owner would do. Overall, (Shad Khan) has been patient with results and the process.”
Said one scout: “Very talent deficient on defense. They need a lot of help on that side of the ball and it’s not going to happen next year.”
“I think the owner will spend there to help you out,” a GM said.
“I’ve got them second but that’s only if they get a new general manager,” said one national scout.
“They’re the Jags,” said a veteran pro scout, who ranked them seventh.
3. Denver Broncos (60)
The Broncos arguably have the best roster of the bunch when not considering the quarterback, which is why they garnered four five-place votes. Those who mentioned GM George Paton talked positively about him. The team is expected to be up for sale, which creates an unknown.
“They don’t have a quarterback but they’ve got a lot of everything else — young and talented secondary, they’re OK on the offensive line and they’re loaded with talent at wide receiver and Javonte Williams is going to be a feature back in the NFL,” one scout said. “That team is primed to win, but they don’t have a quarterback and they’re going to have to make a major move. If they had a QB this year, Vic Fangio is still the coach and they are — at worst — a third or fourth seed in the AFC.”
“Who is the quarterback?” one veteran scout said. “Who is the owner. Great GM, great fan base, good young players overall.”
“Who is the next owner?” one GM said.
“What if they get Aaron Rodgers?” a pro personnel director said.
4. Minnesota Vikings (66)
The Vikings were in the middle of the pack on most replies and got six votes for No. 3. Like the Raiders, they have a veteran quarterback in Kirk Cousins, but he’s not as well-liked as Carr among pollsters.
“They have an elite receiver in Justin Jefferson, and while Kirk Cousins has a lower ceiling, he’s got a higher floor than a lot of quarterbacks out there,” one scout said. “I can work with that for a little while if I have to. I like Dalvin Cook, too, and there is some young talent on the offensive line. They need some young talent on defense.”
Added another veteran scout: “It’s a far better situation than the Jaguars. However, Cousins and his cap hit and the consistency situation is going to be hard to solve.”
“Cousins is looking, which is a negative, but there is some talent on the roster,” a pro personnel director said. “It’s a bigger rebuild than most probably think but the stadium and facility are top-notch and the owners aren’t afraid to pay for players.”
“The Wilfs are patient owners who provide everything you need to win,” a GM said.
5. Miami Dolphins (90)
The Dolphins surprised some by firing coach Brian Flores after three years. He has emerged as a candidate for the Bears. The Dolphins became the first team in NFL history to lose seven games in a row and win seven straight in the same season, so they have some pieces in place.
“There are some really nice players on defense at all three levels,” a scout said. “The offensive line needs to be upgraded, and they need some more skill position talent. They haven’t had a running back in a long time.”
“The reason I don’t have them higher is because of the quarterback,” said one scout who ranked the Dolphins sixth. “You have to build everything around Tua Tagovailoa. He can make plays underneath, but it’s hard to have a vertical element with him.”
“The owner is impulsive,” one national scout said.
Added a pro scout: “I’ve got them third by default. The GM is a huge piece there.”
6. Bears (92)
The Bears received six fourth-place votes and six sixth-place votes to fall just below the Dolphins. The Bears had only two votes above fourth — one first and one second. Fields was viewed as either a positive or a wild card, and the Bears were knocked for a lack of offensive pieces around the quarterback and offensive line.
“I like Justin Fields,” one scout said. “He has upside if he is coached right, and there are some pieces on defense. They need to address the offensive line and they severely lack offensive weapons. They’ve got to make a lot of moves on offense so Fields is in a better position to win.”
“It’s a developmental quarterback in Chicago,” one national scout said. “The city and fans make it attractive.”
“I’ve always looked at the Bears as a team that is pretty patient with the coach,” said one coach who ranked them fourth. “They could have fired the coach last year and didn’t. I like some of the young players, and if you can make it work with Fields, you might be winning pretty quickly there.”
Added a pro personnel director: “Top-10 defense with some pieces there. Fields is either going to be a plus or a minus. You can sort of ride him, and it’s not your fault if it doesn’t work out. That buys you some time if nothing else. The roster needs work, though.”
“From the outside, it looks like ownership has provided everything football operations could ask for, and that’s always a piece of the equation,” a college scouting director said. “It’s not that way everywhere.”
7. New York Giants (119)
The Giants got one fourth-place vote and three-fifth place votes and every other reply was lower with serious reservations about quarterback Daniel Jones, the overall roster, an unknown at the GM position and the revolving door of head coaches. Ten respondents ranked the Giants last.
“The quarterback at his best is a low-level starter,” one scout said. “They’ve made way too many expensive and bad signings in free agency. The offense is really bad, and they need help on defense.”
“I’d have questions for ownership,” a national scout said. “They’ve had three different coaches the last six years.”
Added a GM: “QB struggles, roster struggles, ownership struggles. Like Chicago, it’s a great place, but the media is tough, and you can work with a lot more and focus on just getting better in a place like Jacksonville.”
“Yeah, it’s a complete rebuild, but the Giants are blue blood in the NFL,” a pro personnel director said.
Said one assistant GM: “Void of talent.”
Smack Shack Bloomington brings seafood-heavy menu to south metro
In the suburbs, good seafood can be hard to find.
That paradigm seems to be changing, though, as more local restaurateurs are willing to meet people where they live.
The latest on that train is Smack Shack, which just opened a new spot in a former Fuddruckers on the border of Bloomington and Edina.
The space is enormous — being a former burger chain and all — and there is ample parking, which is something Smack Shack aficionados are definitely not accustomed to. The first (and still very busy) location is in the bustling and parking-deficient North Loop. (There’s also a counter-service version in Rosedale Mall’s Potluck food hall and one in the Minneapolis-St. Paul airport.)
There’s a giant, circular bar that’s front and center and a gambling wheel, both of which contribute to a jovial atmosphere. I brought a seafood-loving friend whose wife does not eat things that live in water, so he’s always extra appreciative.
The menu is largely the same as the North Loop location, with a few additions. One of those, the Dungeness Crab Boil, turned out to be one of my favorite dishes of the year. If you are a seafood fan and haven’t had Dungeness, which is in season during the winter and spring months, I highly recommend getting here — it’s more savory and rich than the popular king crab, but there’s still enough meat so you don’t feel frustrated. Served with the typical boil sides of corn, red potatoes and a whole sausage link, there’s enough food on this platter to serve two, especially if you start off with some fresh oysters, and I heartily recommend that you do.
In fact, Smack Shack is one of a handful of places that I will eat oysters with abandon, because they fly in all their seafood fresh daily.
Just for comparison, we ordered the king crab legs, too. While they contain much more meat, the meat is sweeter and lighter. While still delicious, we preferred the Dungeness.
My husband was craving salmon, so he ordered the crab-stuffed version, which was huge, stuffed with sweet crab and served on a big pile of tender asparagus (no idea how they accomplished that when it’s so out-of-season) and wild rice. He was happy — and stuffed.
Though we chose some of the less casual dishes — mostly because I’ve had the absolutely delicious lobster roll Smack Shack was built upon many times — there are less expensive options. Besides lobster rolls, there’s a burger, a bunch of other sandwiches and fried chicken, to name a few.
Basically, it’s a choose-your-own-adventure experience.
And one that suburbanites are obviously enjoying — if you don’t have a reservation on a weekend night, expect to wait a while.
Smack Shack Bloomington
- Where: 3801 Minnesota Drive, Bloomington
- Contact: 952-333-7722; smack-shack.com
- Prices: Sandwiches run from $14.95-$27.95 for a lobster roll; entrees run from $21.95 to $41.95; boils start at $29.95 for prawns, crab is market price
- Good to know: Ample on-site parking; open for lunch and dinner
Fhima family plans new Minneapolis restaurant in historic Ribnick building
The Fhima family has purchased the historic Ribnick building in the North Loop of Minneapolis and plans to open a restaurant, speakeasy and event center.
Chef David Fhima and his son, Eli Fhima, will run the operation, which they’re calling Moulin Rouge. The Fhimas currently operate Fhima’s, and will soon open Mother Dough Bakery in the former Peace Coffee space in the Capella Tower, both of which are in downtown Minneapolis.
In a news release the family offered a preview of what will take the place of the luxury outerwear retailer:
“The restaurant will offer the same eccentric aesthetic as the infamous Moulin Rouge in France, with an authentic speakeasy bar, a brasserie ambiance in the main dining room, and an all-American (à la Ralph Lauren) event center on the third floor.”
Restoration and remodeling of the historic building will take a while — the current opening timeline is fall/winter 2022.
“We will honor this historic space, paying homage to the iconic Ribnick family name and honoring the building’s legacy with every plate prepared and with every guest served,“ David Fhima said in the release.
Moulin Rouge: 224 First St. N., Minneapolis
New supper club in South Minneapolis boasts relish tray, brandy old-fashioneds
South Minneapolis has a new Midwest-style supper club.
Creekside Supper Club & Lounge has taken up residence in the former Pepito’s (and briefly El Burrito) space next to The Parkway Theater. It’s owned by Ward Johnson, who also owns The Parkway.
Johnson has hired chef Eli Wollenzien of Coalition and Red Sauce Rebellion to head the kitchen.
As for the feel of the place, a news release says it all:
“The Creekside is billed as an ‘authentic midwestern supper club.’ What does that mean? It’s something that you can immediately identify if you’ve ever stepped foot in one, but it’s a little hard to articulate. Certainly, it means that you’ll see classics like prime rib, steaks and seafood among the entrees. A meal typically starts with a relish tray. Popovers with maple butter are a must! A brandy Old Fashioned is a staple of the cocktail menu. And of course there’s a fish fry. With exception to the giant life-sized babbling brook we built in the lobby, the decor is decidedly un-designed. Our prime goal was an immersive experience that makes customers feel warm and welcomed above all.”
Peeking at the menu online, it appears as though there are classic ice cream drinks for after dinner, too.
Creekside Supper Club: 4820 Chicago Ave., Minneapolis; 612-354-3675; creeksidemn.com
