Three state agencies auditing the troubled mental health center for 10 Western Slope counties
Three state agencies have launched a joint audit of Mind Springs Health, sending state investigators to review documents and financial records at the nonprofit mental health agency for 10 Western Slope counties.
The organization, one of 17 regional community mental health centers that receive millions of dollars each year in public funding, has been at the forefront of criticism as policymakers look to revamp Colorado’s behavioral health safety-net system.
Mind Springs, which serves residents from Summit County to Mesa County, was the subject of a recent Colorado News Collaborative investigation that found local officials — including the Summit County jail — were ending contracts with the mental health center. Public officials and local residents said the center has failed to help needy people in mental health crisis and that its leadership was not publicly accounting for how it spent tax dollars.
The mental health center gets public funding, mainly from the state Medicaid program, to care for needy people who are covered by Medicaid, are underinsured or lack insurance.
The Colorado Department of Health Care Policy and Financing, which oversees the Medicaid program, confirmed the site review of Mind Springs, acknowledging that it had sent state investigators to Mind Springs’ offices in western Colorado. Two other state agencies — the Colorado Department of Human Services and the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment — are participating in the audit.
The review will look for signs of fraud, waste and abuse, as well as adherence to health and safety standards and financial transparency, according to a joint statement from the three departments.
Mind Springs public relations director Stephanie Keister said the review is “not an investigation.” Instead, she said the center is “collaborating and working closely” with the three state agencies to “develop opportunities to enhance care” in the community.
“We’re looking forward to this joint process and the outcomes,” she said, via email.
The “joint site review” comes after community complaints about Mind Springs reached the state level, according to the statement from the three state departments. The audit is intended to produce a list of “opportunities and obligations” for Mind Springs to address, state officials said.
Mind Springs has multiple clinics in its coverage area, which includes Summit, Eagle, Garfield, Grand, Jackson, Mesa, Moffat, Pitkin, Rio Blanco and Routt counties. It also provides mental health services in jails and schools, and runs West Springs Hospital in Grand Junction, the only psychiatric hospital on the Western Slope.
Mind Springs CEO and President Sharon Raggio had planned to step down in June but resigned this month following the Colorado News Collaborative investigation.
“With the negative press recently, she felt that by resigning sooner she could allow the organization to focus on positive change that will truly help our communities, versus the negative rhetoric surrounding her personally,” Keister said.
Doug Pattison, the organization’s chief financial officer, was named interim CEO following Raggio’s resignation. In his first week, he is “focusing on transparency” and has been meeting with local county commissioners and community leaders to provide information about funding sources and services offered by Mind Springs, which offers mental health therapy and addiction counseling.
Colorado’s 17 community mental health centers receive $437 million per year in tax dollars and have come under scrutiny recently from lawmakers and behavioral health officials who have questioned the system’s lack of oversight. The centers, now facing severe worker shortages, are serving fewer patients than they were before the coronavirus pandemic began, a period in which the demand for mental health services has escalated.
In the Mind Springs region, Summit County voters passed a tax measure in 2018 to fund mental health care and an alternative to Mind Springs. Since then, the county has ended three Mind Springs’ contracts and is working to end its relationship with Mind Springs.
Summit County hopes to join the new community mental health center in Eagle County, called Eagle Valley Behavioral Health. The center was started by a $60 million investment from the local nonprofit hospital, Vail Health, because local leaders said Mind Springs was failing to keep up with the community’s mental health crisis.
The findings of the joint state review of Mind Springs will be made public when the review is complete, state officials said.
Reporter Jennifer Brown can be reached at jennifer@coloradosun.com or 303-589-0175 . This investigation is part of the “On Edge” series about Colorado’s mental health by the Colorado News Collaborative, of which The Denver Post is a member.
ESPN rules analyst says Avalanche’s costly OT penalty in Nashville is defendable
The questionable and costly overtime penalty against the Avalanche on Tuesday in Nashville is “defendable” by the rulebook, ESPN rules analyst Dave Jackson told The Denver Post on Wednesday.
Jackson, a retired NHL referee living in Highlands Ranch, said referee Dean Morton likely called the Avs’ bench minor for too many men because winger Mikko Rantanen jumped onto the ice too early — before he was eligible to change for center Nathan MacKinnon. The primary television game feed used by Altitude showed what appeared to be a good change by Rantanen and MacKinnon, but it began well after Rantanen jumped onto the ice, stood against the boards, and ultimately gained possession of the puck when MacKinnon was on the bench.
A choppy video backed up the sequence, which led to the Predators’ power-play goal and 4-3 victory in OT.
This video from Nashville might prove Mikko Rantanen changed for Nathan MacKinnon beyond 5 feet. Rantanen then played the puck in an advantage he might not have had if he changed within the 5-foot rule. #Avs assessed 2-many and lose on PPG in OT pic.twitter.com/kzA7P1QVvs
— Mike Chambers (@MikeChambers) January 12, 2022
“In my new position, I like to explain the rules and the criteria of each call and how the call gets made and what the rulebook says,” Jackson said. “I don’t like to second-guess any official on his judgment because I’m not in their skates. I’m not on the ice, physically drained in OT, dealing with the stress of the moment. To second-guess them from my couch on a judgment call is not fair.”
That said, “I’m assuming that the referee felt Rantanen gained an advantage that he shouldn’t have been entitled to had he waited on the bench.”
Jackson, who referred 1,550 NHL games over 29 years, was working the ESPN-produced game at San Jose when the Avs and Preds were in overtime. He later scoured video from Nashville.
“I didn’t talk to the referee, but what I’m looking at, is that Rantanen comes onto the ice way too early. When he hits the ice, MacKinnon is still 20-25 feet away,” Jackson said. “Rantanen stands by the boards, and there’s four guys on the ice. People say this happens all the time, and they’re right. It does happen all the time, and it’s usually ignored because the guy (Rantanen) is not in the play. What I believe the referee saw was that he was on the ice too early and that gave him an advantage of getting that puck — an advantage he wouldn’t have had if he had to wait in the bench until MacKinnon was 5 feet away.
The Avalanche (22-8-3), meanwhile, took Wednesday off to begin a two-day break from games. Colorado will presumably practice Thursday before beginning a home-and-away set with the Arizona Coyotes on Friday (Denver) and Saturday (Glendale, Ariz.).
CU Buffs-Oregon men’s basketball game gets rescheduled date
The Colorado Buffaloes men’s basketball team announced Wednesday it will play Oregon on Jan. 25 in a game that has been postponed twice due to COVID-19.
Tip-off is slated for 8 p.m. and will air on the Pac-12 Network, KOA 850 and 94.1 FM.
The game was originally scheduled for Dec. 30 but was pushed back due to COVID-19 protocols within CU’s program. It was then set for Jan. 3 but COVID-19 issues within the Ducks’ program forced it to move again.
The game will precede a northwest trip that includes Washington (Jan. 27) and Washington State (Jan. 30).
St. Charles County a congressional redistricting battleground for Missouri lawmakers
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – The dramatic rise in COVID-19 cases in Missouri has brought with it an increase in hospitalizations. The latest data from state health officials shows a 52.98% increase in hospital stays compared to this time a month ago.
As of Jan. 9, Missouri is reporting 3,310 COVID hospitalizations and a rolling 7-day average of 3,101. The rolling average on Dec. 9, 2021, was 2,027. The remaining inpatient hospital bed capacity sits at 22% statewide. The state’s public health care metrics lag behind by three days due to reporting delays, especially on weekends. Keep in mind that the state counts all beds available and not just beds that are staffed by medical personnel.
