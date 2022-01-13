Connect with us

TikTok Star Rory Teasley, 28, Strangled to Death After Fight Over Video Game

Published

49 seconds ago

on

Photo may have been deleted
By Sandra Rose 

Oakland County Jail

TikTok influencer Rory Teasley (right) died after his boyfriend of 10 years allegedly strangled him during a fight over a video game. He was 28.

According to Michigan’s Oakland County Sheriff’s Department, officers responded to a 911 call from Docquen Jovo Watkins in Pontiac, Michigan on Thursday.

Watkins, 31, told the 911 dispatcher that he and Teasley had a fight over a video game, according to Click On Detroit.

Watkins, 31, told police that Teasley was now “sleeping” on the couch.

Officers arrived at the scene to find Teasley unresponsive at the apartment. He was rushed to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Watkins told investigators he and Teasley fought over a shooting game called “Overwatch.”

He was arrested and charged with homicide and is being held without bond at the Oakland County Jail.

Teasley was best known for posting comedy and dance videos on TikTok under the username @too2pump4tv. He had over 200,000 followers and millions of views on his videos.

@too2pump4tv The Queen @Beyoncé On Tik Tok Awe Shiiit ???????? #Fyp #ForYouPage #Beyonce #BeyonceChallenge #Mood #TeamAries #Aries #2Pump4Tv ? Freakumdresschallenge – b.beyonce

Posted in Crime

Tags: arrest, celebrity deaths, crime news, strangulation, TikTok star

Celebrities

John Mulaney’s Ex Reveals She’s Freezing Her Eggs After ‘Shocking & Surreal’ Divorce

Published

8 mins ago

on

January 13, 2022

By

Anna Marie Tendler
Anna Marie Tendler opened up about her heartbreaking split from the ‘Kid Gorgeous’ comedian in a new interview.

Anna Marie Tendler isn’t shutting down the idea of motherhood. The 36-year-old artist admitted that she’s planning on freezing her eggs after her surprising breakup from John Mulaney, 39, in May 2021 in a new profile from Harper’s Bazaar, published on Tuesday January 11. Even though she’s keeping the possibility of having children open, Anna did explain that she’s “always held partnership above having kids,” in relationships.

Anna revealed her plan to freeze her eggs after the divorce from John Mulaney in a new interview. (Invision/AP/Shutterstock)

In light of her divorce from the comedian, Anna explained that she’s open to experiences she wouldn’t have expected prior to the split from John. “There were things I never even thought about before because that was just a closed door. So now that it feels like not as much of a closed door,” she explained, while sounding very open to the possibility in the future. “I feel lucky that I get to be standing on the precipice of all of these new things, that I get to possibly experience, and who knows how they will go? And there is certainly something exciting about that.”

John had frequently joked about his relationship with Anna in his stand-up comedy, and he had joked about the pair not having kids during his 2015 special The Comeback Kid, during a bit about their real estate agent pitching them on turning rooms in a home to a nursery. “I didn’t mean to make it sound like we don’t want children,” he said. “We don’t, but I didn’t mean to make it sound like that.”

1642096519 508 John Mulaneys Ex Reveals Shes Freezing Her Eggs After ‘Shocking
John and Anna were married for seven years before announcing their divorce. (Andrew H. Walker/Shutterstock)

Since the split in May, John sparked a relationship with actress Olivia Munn, 41, and the pair had a baby boy Malcom in December 2021. Amid the whirlwind of John and Olivia’s relationship in addition to the divorce, Anna opened up about how difficult it was to see it all play out. “Everything that has transpired has been totally shocking and I think surreal,” she said in the interview, after she’d admitted to having a pretty rough spring. “I had a lot of bad days and medium days. I wouldn’t say I had any good days until the summer.”

 

Celebrities

Andy Cohen Teases Upcoming “Jaw-Dropping” RHOSLC Moment

Published

19 mins ago

on

January 13, 2022

By

Andy Cohen Teases “Jaw-Dropping” RHOSLC Episode That Will “Rock The Foundation” of Two Castmates, Talks Season 2 Reunion and Mary Cosby’s Absence
Earlier this month, sources told Page Six that Mary M. Cosby refused to attend the Real Housewives of Salt Lake City reunion.

The insider said Mary wished to avoid the controversy of her recent remarks on the show, which triggered allegations of racism.

According to host Andy Cohen, the reunion is still “excellent.” On his Radio Andy talk show, he revealed, “The women saw the remaining six or seven episodes before the reunion, and there’s something coming up that is jaw-dropping that no one knows about that will rock the foundation of two of the Housewives.”

He went on to say, “When you see this play out and you realize that this was shown to the women the day before they shot the reunion and then they had to deal with it at the reunion, you will be quite engaged.”

Andy promised that viewers will see the jaw-dropping event in an upcoming episode during the trip to Zion National Park.

The host was disappointed that Mary refused to show up for the reunion, but he knew it was coming: “I spoke to her on New Year’s Eve a few hours before I went on the air [for my CNN special]. We had a long talk, and it’s her story to tell, but I got the sense that she was not finding gratitude in being on the show anymore.”

“This is what I dislike about people not showing up to the reunion — you allow the others to control your narrative as your last gesture,” Andy continued. “I’d much rather hear from her, and the truth of the matter is… she was a big part of the success of this show.”

Andy said he would have “liked for her to come back to the reunion, have her say, and leave with her head held high.”

Bravo has also released the photos from the RHOSLC season 2 reunion which are below –

Celebrities

LaMelo Ball Sued By Publicist, Claims She Was Stiffed Out Of Millions In PUMA Deal

Published

30 mins ago

on

January 13, 2022

By

LaMelo Ball Sued By Publicist, Claims She Was Stiffed Out Of Millions In PUMA Deal
LaMelo Ball has been sued by a publicist after he reportedly stiffed her out of millions in his PUMA deal.

Source: Tim Nwachukwu / Getty

On the court, LaMelo Ball is exactly what Lavar Ball told us he would be: a killer. He has made the Hornets must-see TV and already showcased he can carry his own in the league and will be here to stay.

While Lavar’s dream of his sons wearing Big Baller Brand while playing in the NBA didn’t happen, LaMelo, for one, was able to secure a massive deal with PUMA. His shoe deal includes his own signature shoe, which was released to positive reception from fans and consumers. Unfortunately, with more money comes more problems and his PUMA deal is now the center of a lawsuit brought against LeMelo by former publicist Amber Johnson.

According to reports from TMZ, Johnson claims she scored LaMelo a streaming deal with Caffeine and it went so well, she was brought on to help get him more business deals in exchange for 10% of the deals she brought in. Eventually, she allegedly began talking to PUMA about LaMelo and they went on to sign him for over $100 million.

Johnson reportedly never received her percentage and is now suing LaMelo Ball. She is suing for damages in excess of $10 million as well as $4,800 she claims she was never reimbursed from other projects. Hopefully, she has this agreement in writing, because if not, it’s going to be a long process in court.

