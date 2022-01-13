TikTok Star Rory Teasley, 28, Strangled to Death After Fight Over Video Game

Earlier this month, sources told Page Six that Mary M. Cosby refused to attend the Real Housewives of Salt Lake City reunion.

The insider said Mary wished to avoid the controversy of her recent remarks on the show, which triggered allegations of racism.

According to host Andy Cohen, the reunion is still “excellent.” On his Radio Andy talk show, he revealed, “The women saw the remaining six or seven episodes before the reunion, and there’s something coming up that is jaw-dropping that no one knows about that will rock the foundation of two of the Housewives.”

He went on to say, “When you see this play out and you realize that this was shown to the women the day before they shot the reunion and then they had to deal with it at the reunion, you will be quite engaged.”

Andy promised that viewers will see the jaw-dropping event in an upcoming episode during the trip to Zion National Park.

The host was disappointed that Mary refused to show up for the reunion, but he knew it was coming: “I spoke to her on New Year’s Eve a few hours before I went on the air [for my CNN special]. We had a long talk, and it’s her story to tell, but I got the sense that she was not finding gratitude in being on the show anymore.”

“This is what I dislike about people not showing up to the reunion — you allow the others to control your narrative as your last gesture,” Andy continued. “I’d much rather hear from her, and the truth of the matter is… she was a big part of the success of this show.”

Andy talks about Mary not attending the #RHOSLC Reunion pic.twitter.com/D8y1t7ZwGW — Queens of Bravo (@queensofbravo) January 11, 2022

Andy said he would have “liked for her to come back to the reunion, have her say, and leave with her head held high.”

Bravo has also released the photos from the RHOSLC season 2 reunion which are below –