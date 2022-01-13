TikTok Star Rory Teasley, 28, Strangled to Death After Fight Over Video Game

TikTok influencer Rory Teasley (right) died after his boyfriend of 10 years allegedly strangled him during a fight over a video game. He was 28.
According to Michigan’s Oakland County Sheriff’s Department, officers responded to a 911 call from Docquen Jovo Watkins in Pontiac, Michigan on Thursday.
Watkins, 31, told the 911 dispatcher that he and Teasley had a fight over a video game, according to Click On Detroit.
Watkins, 31, told police that Teasley was now “sleeping” on the couch.
Officers arrived at the scene to find Teasley unresponsive at the apartment. He was rushed to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
Watkins told investigators he and Teasley fought over a shooting game called “Overwatch.”
He was arrested and charged with homicide and is being held without bond at the Oakland County Jail.
Teasley was best known for posting comedy and dance videos on TikTok under the username @too2pump4tv. He had over 200,000 followers and millions of views on his videos.
@too2pump4tv The Queen @Beyoncé On Tik Tok Awe Shiiit ???????? #Fyp #ForYouPage #Beyonce #BeyonceChallenge #Mood #TeamAries #Aries #2Pump4Tv ? Freakumdresschallenge – b.beyonce