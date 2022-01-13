Connect with us

Bitcoin

Top 3 Metaverse Tokens by Volume: SAND, WEMIX and MANA

Published

2 mins ago

on

To Watch Out in 2022: 3 Underrated Metaverse Crypto Games
  • WEMIX has gained 22.43% in the past 24 hours.
  • The two tokens utilised by Decentraland are MANA and LAND.

In terms of volume, SAND, WEMIX, and MANA are the three most popular Metaverse tokens.

The Sandbox (SAND)

Sandbox COO and co-founder Sebastien Borget recently said that the Ethereum metaverse is “a digital nation” in an interview with Bloomberg. Founded by Pixowl in 2011, The Sandbox is a virtual environment where users may create, construct, purchase, and trade digital assets in the manner of a game. DAOs and non-fungible tokens (NFTs) work together to establish a decentralized gaming platform free of central authority.

SAND/USDT: Source: TradingView

According to CoinMarketCap, the SAND price today is $5.12 USD with a 24-hour trading volume of $1,179,455,291 USD. The Sandbox has been up 10.96% in the last 24 hours with a market cap of $4,712,365,719 USD.

WEMIX (WEMIX)

Blockchain-based global gaming platform WEMIX was created by WEMADE Tree, a subsidiary of WEMADE and the company’s primary provider of gaming services based on blockchain technology. A wallet and marketplace for digital assets are included in the platform for gaming Dapps. Users’ “experiential value” lies at the heart of WEMIX’s blockchain gaming ecosystem, while other blockchain gaming companies concentrate on digital asset exchange.

According to CoinMarketCap, the WEMIX price today is $7.63 USD with a 24-hour trading volume of $1,219,769,537 USD. WEMIX has gained 22.43% in the past 24 hours, with a market cap of $933,462,880 USD.

Decentraland (MANA)

Virtual reality platform Decentraland (MANA) lets users produce, consume, and sell digital content and apps using the Ethereum blockchain. 

Read More: Ethereum Price Prediction

The two tokens utilised by Decentraland are MANA and LAND. In order to obtain non-fungible ERC-721 LAND tokens, MANA tokens must be burnt. Avatars, wearables, names, and more may be purchased on the Decentraland marketplace with MANA tokens.

1642016066 846 Top 3 Metaverse Tokens by Volume SAND WEMIX and MANA
MANA/USDT: Source: TradingView

According to CoinMarketCap, the Decentraland price today is $3.07 USD with a 24-hour trading volume of $621,006,902 USD. Decentraland is up 5.58% in the last 24 hours, with a market cap of $5,603,212,787 USD.

18 mins ago |