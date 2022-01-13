News
Two Colorado corrections officers justified in shooting death of armed fugitive
No criminal charges are warranted for two unidentified Colorado corrections officers who shot dead an armed man in Denver in October, the Denver district attorney said.
On Oct. 20, 2021, Aaron Lang, 38, was shot by the officers, part of the the Colorado Department of Corrections Fugitive Apprehension Unit, in the 1000 block of South Parker Road. Lang was taken to Denver Health Medical Center where he was pronounced dead. The officers were serving an arrest warrant for Lang, who was wanted on an alleged parole violation.
After an investigation, Denver District Attorney Beth McCann on Wednesday released a “decision letter” on the police shooting and “concluded that no criminal charges are warranted,” according to a news release.
The day of the shooting Lang attempted to evade the officers and his arrest, the release said. When confronted by the officers, Lang refused to put down his weapon and raised it instead.
“After officers issued further commands that he drop his weapon, Mr. Lang pulled his handgun up as if to point it at them before being fatally shot,” McCann said. “Under these circumstances, these two DOC officers were justified in using lethal force.”
The decision letter, a review of the shooting, was dated Wednesday and sent to Denver Police Chief Paul Pazen and Dean Williams, executive director of the state corrections department. In the letter, a public document, McCann describes the officers as part of an “elite unit” and that “disclosing their identities will place them in danger.” In the letter they are referred to as DOC1 and DOC2.
McCann will present details about the shooting and discuss her conclusions during a virtual community meeting scheduled at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 19, on Microsoft Teams.
News
Chicago Bears envision an ‘entertainment destination with multiple facets’ in Arlington Heights. But the team cautions it still is in the exploration phase.
Chairman George McCaskey was careful Monday to note the Chicago Bears still are in the exploratory phase of their potential purchase of the former Arlington International Racecourse property.
But he also called the possible new stadium site in Arlington Heights an “outstanding, long-term proposition with high potential for the Bears.”
During a video news conference to discuss the search for a new general manager and coach, McCaskey and President and CEO Ted Phillips made their first public comments about the project since the Bears signed a $197.2 million purchase agreement for the property in September, signaling a potential move from their longtime home at Soldier Field.
Phillips called the 326-acre Arlington site an “extremely unique property” and said the Bears’ vision is “an entertainment destination with multiple facets to it that I think could really help put Arlington Heights on the map as a destination spot.”
“There’s nothing else like it in Chicagoland,” he said. “So the opportunities — we haven’t even begun to envision what it could be. But we’re hopeful that if we close, that we’ll be moving forward with turning it into a wonderful destination site.”
He then added a note of caution.
“We don’t close on the land, then all that vision won’t come to fruition,” he said.
After the Bears complete their GM and coach search, Phillips, who has been in his role for 23 years, will shift his responsibilities to turn much of his attention to the Arlington project. The next GM will report to McCaskey instead of Phillips, to whom former GM Ryan Pace reported.
The Bears also are adding staffing and hiring outside vendors to help with the exploration of the property.
McCaskey drew comparisons to buying a house.
“On a property of this size, that time between under contract and closing is vastly expanded,” he said. “So there’s a lot of due diligence that needs to be performed before we can close.”
The Bears expect closing to take the rest of 2022 and potentially into the first quarter of 2023, Phillips said.
“At that point in time, we’ll decide whether it’s financially feasible to try to develop it further,” Phillips said. “And I think what’s important now is that our focus for long-term development is exclusively on that property at Arlington Park.”
McCaskey said the Bears’ involvement in making a bid on the Arlington site started when they were contacted by representatives for the seller, Churchill Downs Inc., which announced last winter it was putting the property up for sale for redevelopment.
The Bears have played at Soldier Field, which is owned by the Chicago Park District, since moving from Wrigley Field in 1971. Their lease runs through 2033.
At the time the purchase agreement was announced, Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot said she would work to keep the team in the city.
McCaskey said the Bears last spoke with city representatives “a few weeks ago” and indicated the Bears are not closing the door on those conversations.
“In the meantime, we’re happy to engage with the city of Chicago and the Park District about present operations at Soldier Field,” McCaskey said.
News
Chicago Bears coaching candidate: Doug Pederson, former Super Bowl-winning coach of the Philadelphia Eagles
The Chicago Bears have reached out to at least 10 general manager candidates and nine coach candidates for interviews. As they go through the interviewing process, we are taking a look at each of the prospective hires.
First up is coach Doug Pederson, who interviewed with the Bears on Wednesday, according to a source.
Name: Doug Pederson
Age: 53.
Title: Former Philadelphia Eagles head coach.
Experience: Pederson was the Eagles coach for five seasons, going 42-37-1 with three playoff berths and a Super Bowl title. Before that, he was the Kanas City Chiefs offensive coordinator for three seasons and the Eagles quarterbacks coach. A former quarterback, Pederson started 17 games over a decade in the NFL with four teams, including the Green Bay Packers.
You should know: The Eagles fired Pederson a year ago after a 4-11-1 season, one of two losing seasons during his time in Philly. The Eagles offense struggled in 2020 as quarterback Carson Wentz’s play regressed. Pederson benched Wentz for rookie Jalen Hurts in Week 13. Pederson’s departure from Philadelphia came after friction with owner Jeffrey Lurie, according to a detailed report from The Athletic.
Bears connection: Pederson climbed the ranks as an assistant under coach Andy Reid, just like former Bears coach Matt Nagy. He visited Bears training camp over the summer and caught up with Nagy and Bears third-string quarterback Nick Foles. Pederson and Foles have their own statue in Philadelphia commemorating the “Philly Special,” the trick-play touchdown pass from Trey Burton to Foles in Super Bowl LII.
What has been said: Pederson did an extensive interview with the New York Daily News last month as he prepared to weigh his next steps and said this about quarterback development: “I definitely take a lot of pride in the development of the quarterback. I had a tremendous offensive coordinator in Frank Reich who was a former NFL star in this league at that position, and I think that’s important to have guys who played the QB position who know the mindset, can teach the QB. Then you’ve got to understand the person you’re coaching. Your system has to fit his strengths. As coaches we need to adjust to that.”
News
Ronnie Spector, ’60s icon who sang ‘Be My Baby,’ dies at 78
NEW YORK — Ronnie Spector, the cat-eyed, bee-hived rock ‘n’ roll siren who sang such 1960s hits as “Be My Baby,” “Baby I Love You” and “Walking in the Rain” as the leader of the girl group The Ronettes, has died. She was 78.
Spector died Wednesday after a brief battle with cancer, her family said. “Ronnie lived her life with a twinkle in her eye, a spunky attitude, a wicked sense of humor and a smile on her face. She was filled with love and gratitude,” a statement said. No other details were revealed.
Tributes flooded social media, with Stevie Van Zandt saying it was an honor to produce her, to Brian Wilson, who wrote on Twitter: “I loved her voice so much and she was a very special person and a dear friend.”
The Ronettes’ sexy look and powerful voices — plus songwriting and producing help from Phil Spector — turned them into one of the premier acts of the girl-group era, touring England with The Rolling Stones and befriending the Beatles.
Spector, alongside her sister Estelle Bennett and cousin Nedra Talley, scored hits with pop masterpieces like “Baby, I Love You,” “Walking in the Rain,” “I Can Hear Music” and “Be My Baby,” which was co-written by Spector, Jeff Barry and Ellie Greenwich.
“We weren’t afraid to be hot. That was our gimmick,” Spector said in her memoir. “When we saw The Shirelles walk on stage with their wide party dresses, we went in the opposite direction and squeezed our bodies into the tightest skirts we could find. Then we’d get out on stage and hike them up to show our legs even more.”
Spector, born Veronica Bennett, and her multiracial bandmates grew up in the Washington Heights area of Manhattan. They began singing and dancing in clubs as Ronnie and the Relatives, becoming noteworthy for their liberal use of eyeliner and mascara.
“The louder they applauded, the more mascara we put on the next time,” she wrote in her memoir. “We didn’t have a hit record to grab their attention, so we had to make an impression with our style. None of it was planned out; we just took the look we were born with and extended it.”
In March 1963, Estelle Bennett managed to arrange an audition in front of Phil Spector, known for his big, brass-and-drum style dubbed the “wall of sound.” They were signed to Phillies Records in 1963. After being signed, they sang backup for other acts until Spector had the group record “Be My Baby” and “Baby I Love You.”
The group’s debut album, “Presenting the Fabulous Ronettes Featuring Veronica,” was released in 1964. Five of its 12 tracks had made it to the U.S. Billboard charts.
“Nothing excites me more than just being onstage, having fun and flirting and winking to the guys and stuff like that,” she told People magazine in 2017. “I just have so much fun. It’s just the best feeling when I go out and they say, “Ladies and gentlemen…” –my heart stops for a minute—“…Ronnie Spector and the Ronettes!” Then I just go out there and the crowd reacts the way they react and I can go on singing forever.”
After touring Germany in 1967, the Ronettes broke up. Spector married Ronnie in 1968, then she said he kept her locked in their Beverly Hills mansion. Her 1990 autobiography “Be My Baby: How I Survived Mascara, Miniskirts And Madness” tells an unhappy story of abuse. The couple divorced in 1974. Phil Spector was sent to prison in 2009 for the murder of actress Lana Clarkson and died in 2020.
Ronnie Spector’s influence was felt far and wide. Brian Wilson became obsessed with “Be My Baby” and Billy Joel wrote “Say Goodbye to Hollywood” in Spector’s honor. Amy Winehouse frequently cited Spector as an idol.
Martin Scorsese used “Be My Baby” to open his 1973 film “Mean Streets” and the song appears in the title sequence of “Dirty Dancing” and the closing credits of “Baby Mama.” It also appeared on TV in “Moonlighting” and “The Wonder Years.”
When the Ronettes were inducted in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, Keith Richards of The Rolling Stones remembered opening for the trio in England in the mid-1960s. “They could sing all their way right through a wall of sound,” Richards said. “They didn’t need anything. They touched my heart right there and then and they touch it still.”
After the Ronettes broke up, Spector continued to tour and make music, including “Take Me Home Tonight” with Eddie Money, recording Joel’s “Say Goodbye to Hollywood” with Bruce Springsteen’s E Street Band, and recording the 1999 EP “She Talks to Rainbows,” which included her first ever recording of “Don’t Worry Baby,” written for her by Brian Wilson.
In 2006, she released “Last of the Rock Stars,” her first album in 20 years and it featured appearances by the Raconteurs, Keith Richards, Patti Smith and the Raveonettes. In 2010 she released a doo-wop Christmas EP called “Ronnie Spector’s Best Christmas Ever” and in 2016 released “English Heart,” her covers of songs from Britain in the ’60s.
She is survived her husband, Jonathan Greenfield, and two sons, Jason and Austin.
Subscribe to our weekly newsletter, In The Know, to get entertainment news sent straight to your inbox.
Christie Brinkley Rocks Plunging One-Piece Swimsuit & Wrap Skirt On Family Vacation
Two Colorado corrections officers justified in shooting death of armed fugitive
Pete Davidson Wraps His Arms Around Kim Kardashian After Low-Key Pizza Date — Photos
Chicago Bears envision an ‘entertainment destination with multiple facets’ in Arlington Heights. But the team cautions it still is in the exploration phase.
Noella Bergener Shares Divorce Update, Ex James’ Biggest Lie, Says Affair Claims to Air on RHOC
Chicago Bears coaching candidate: Doug Pederson, former Super Bowl-winning coach of the Philadelphia Eagles
Cash App Set To Bring Bitcoin Lightning Network To Its 36 Million Users
Megan Fox & Machine Gun Kelly Are Engaged — See Her Emerald & Diamond Ring
Ronnie Spector, ’60s icon who sang ‘Be My Baby,’ dies at 78
Wikimedia Received Proposal to Stop Accepting Cryptocurrency Donation
St. Paul man gets probation for beating and robbing passenger having a seizure on Green Line
‘RHOC’ Star Noella Bergener’s Estranged Husband Fires Back
Police say man in red stole from St. Paul church offering plate, then asked for money
Man, 32, charged with brutal assault and kidnapping of woman on Ring doorbell camera
Cherokee Trail lineman Travis Gray follows in dad’s footsteps to CU Buffs: “I’m moved almost to tears”
Nuggets searching for upgrades on the wing, backup center before trade deadline, sources say
Soucheray: Seeing red over what we’ll pay for Purple Line
Marijuana, dating apps, driver’s licenses: New Colorado laws go into effect Jan. 1
Steph & Ayesha Curry Have an Open Marriage?
Stellar Processes 1.8 Billion Transactions, Was 2021 Its Best Year Ever?
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News2 weeks ago
St. Paul man gets probation for beating and robbing passenger having a seizure on Green Line
-
Celebrities3 weeks ago
‘RHOC’ Star Noella Bergener’s Estranged Husband Fires Back
-
News2 weeks ago
Police say man in red stole from St. Paul church offering plate, then asked for money
-
Celebrities4 weeks ago
Man, 32, charged with brutal assault and kidnapping of woman on Ring doorbell camera
-
News4 weeks ago
Cherokee Trail lineman Travis Gray follows in dad’s footsteps to CU Buffs: “I’m moved almost to tears”
-
News1 week ago
Nuggets searching for upgrades on the wing, backup center before trade deadline, sources say
-
News4 weeks ago
Soucheray: Seeing red over what we’ll pay for Purple Line
-
News2 weeks ago
Marijuana, dating apps, driver’s licenses: New Colorado laws go into effect Jan. 1