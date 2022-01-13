News
U.S. jobless claims rise by 23,000 to 230,000
WASHINGTON (AP) — The number of Americans applying for unemployment benefits rose last week to the highest level since mid-November, but still low by historic standards.
U.S. jobless claims climbed by 23,000 last week to 230,000, the Department of Labor said Thursday. The four-week moving average, which smooths out week-to-week blips, rose nearly 6,300 to almost 211,000.
The weekly applications, a proxy for layoffs, have risen in four of the last five weeks, a period that runs in tandem with the spread of the omicron variant. Yet the jobs market has bounced back strongly from last year’s coronavirus recession. Jobless claims had fallen mostly steadily for about a year and they dipped below the pre-pandemic average of around 220,000 a week.
“The rise in claims likely reflects an increase in layoffs due to the surge in COVID cases,” said economists Nancy Vanden Houten and Kathy Bostjancic of Oxford Economics. “Claims may remain elevated in the near term, but we expect initial claims will gravitate back to the 200k level once the omicron wave passes. Encouragingly, there are indications that cases from the omicron variant are peaking.”
Altogether, 1.6 million people were collecting jobless aid the week that ended Jan. 1.
Companies are holding onto workers at a time when it’s difficult to find replacements. Employers posted 10.6 million job openings in November, the fifth-highest monthly total in records going back to 2000. A record 4.5 million workers quit their jobs in November — a sign that they are confident enough to look something better.
The job market has bounced back from last year’s brief but intense coronavirus recession. When COVID-19 hit, governments ordered lockdowns, consumers hunkered down at home and many businesses closed or cut back hours. Employers slashed millions of jobs in March and April 2020, and the unemployment rate rocketed to 14.7%.
But massive government spending — and eventually the rollout of vaccines — brought the economy back. Last year, employers added a record 6.4 million jobs — but that still was not enough to make up for the unprecedented 9.4 million jobs lost in 2020. And hiring slowed in November and December last year as employers struggled to fill job openings.
Still, the unemployment rate fell last month to a pandemic low 3.9%.
Editorial: ‘It’s (still) the economy, stupid’
1982 was not a banner year. The prime interest rate hit 21.5%. The U.S. was crawling out of a recession and Republicans lost 27 House seats to the delight of the Democrats.
It’s deja vu all over again. We all woke up Wednesday to the news that inflation jumped in December at its fastest year-over-year pace since, you guessed it, 1982.
It’s no surprise. We’re paying more for just about everything. Cars, furniture, appliances, gas and food all bring sticker shock. The supply chain is gummed up worse than your engine during our deep freeze and good luck finding a plow driver. The consumer-price index rose 7% in December, according to the Labor Department, making this not a very happy new year.
This one’s on President Biden and his party. It’s no wonder he’s talking voting rights and insurrections. Who wants to tackle grocery bills when you can talk politics? The midterms loom and voters have an amazing knack for understanding what really matters. “It’s the economy, stupid.”
That quote, coined by straight-talking Democratic political consultant James Carville, helped Bill Clinton defeat incumbent first-term President George H.W. Bush in 1992. Will that same crafty insight apply this year? Maybe, or maybe not, Carville told the Herald.
“By November, I hope it’s the economy, stupid,” he said, quoting his own quote. “The economy will be good. Jamie Dimon is predicting it will be. But if not, it will be a bad year.” For the Democrats, that is.
Carville, who gave a shout-out to Boston, said Biden needs the economy to bounce back well before the fall so voters have some confidence in the administration and Democratic party. “This has to be sustained,” he added of the hoped-for rebound.
Dimon, the longtime CEO and chairman of JPMorgan Chase, told CNBC this week he’s bullish on 2022. But there are a lot of ifs.
What if the virus doesn’t ease up?
What if companies and stores can’t attract enough talented workers?
What if Biden and Congress fail to pump up the economy for a change?
The warning signs are so evident you’d think the administration is just rolling the dice hoping for any good news instead of working the margins. Even the usually left-leaning Associated Press is giving the moribund economy some coverage.
A recent poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research states Americans are more worried about the economy than the coronavirus. The economy outpaced the pandemic as a top concern, with 68% of respondents mentioning it in some way as a top 2022 speed bump, the pollsters report. A similar percentage said the same last year, but mentions of inflation are much higher now: 14% this year, compared with less than 1% last year.
That poll was taken in mid-December. We wonder what those surveyed are thinking today?
Just 37% of Americans name the virus as one of their top five priorities for the government to work on in 2022, the poll adds. “Pandemic fatigue is real, and all of us feel it at some point,” Surgeon General Vivek Murthy said in an interview for the survey.
Even as we all try to remain healthy, life must go on. Heating bills must be paid. Food needs to be put on the table. We all, or at least Herald readers, strive to better our lives daily.
Being held back by overregulation and poor management won’t go unnoticed. Mark the calendar, the primary is Sept. 20 and the general election is Nov. 8.
Denver weather: Warmest day of the week before a cool down
Denver is likely to see a few flakes come Friday but first, a very warm winter day on Thursday.
Mostly sunny and slightly warmer today. Increasing clouds by evening. #cowx pic.twitter.com/IPHoQnTAMy
— NWS Boulder (@NWSBoulder) January 13, 2022
According to the National Weather Service in Boulder, Denver will near a record high on Thursday as forecasters predict the high will rise to 62 degrees. Denver’s daily record for the day is 69 degrees. Thursday should be mostly clear, with a low of 30 degrees.
Friday brings a 30% chance of snow after 11 a.m. with increasing clouds. The high should reach 41 degrees, but stiff winds, gusting as high as 21 mph, should make it feel even cooler. Little or no snow accumulation is expected, but overnight temperature will drop into the teens.
The upcoming days look clear, with weekend highs in the 40s and 50s returning early next week.
The Chicago Bears interviewed Glenn Cook for their GM vacancy. Here’s what to know about the Cleveland Browns VP of player personnel.
The Chicago Bears have reached out to at least 10 general manager candidates and nine coaching candidates for interviews. As they go through the interview process, we’re looking at each of the prospects.
Next up is Glenn Cook, who interviewed for the general manager position Wednesday, the Bears announced.
Age: 37
Title: Cleveland Browns vice president of player personnel
Experience: Cook has been with the Browns since 2016, starting as the assistant director of pro scouting before he was promoted in 2020 under general manager Andrew Berry. He previously served as a pro scout with the Green Bay Packers from 2012-15 and as a scouting assistant with the Indianapolis Colts in 2011-12.
You should know: Cook was a linebacker at the University of Miami from 2004-08, totaling 185 tackles, 23½ tackles for a loss, 16 quarterback pressures and two fumble-recovery touchdowns. He returned to his alma mater to be a graduate assistant.
Chicago connection: After Cook finished his football playing career, the Chicago Cubs drafted him in the 46th round in 2009. The former pitcher and center fielder played on the Cubs rookie league team that season.
What’s been said: “He is a guy who has done pro, he has done college, has a really good understanding of research, his learning contracts — I just think he has a broad skill set,” Berry said in a 2020 release when he promoted Cook. “He is a talented evaluator and he has got really great people skills. I think he will work well, not only managing our scouts, but also our scouting research function, which is really a hybrid area between traditional evaluation and research and strategy, and I think that is really important for the person that is going to run day-to-day personnel within the organization.”
