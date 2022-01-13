Bitcoin
Velas Network Blasts off Through Partnership with SpaceChain into the New-Age Space Race
While the space race for humanity began in the mid-1950s, blockchain technology took its first steps outside Earth in February 2018, and now Elon Musk has declared the start of the space race in early June 2021. With the recent news that SpaceX was going to carry some payload funded by Dogecoin, the latter was likely to be the first cryptocurrency to reach the Moon. Elon Musk’s SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket launched the Transporter 3 rideshare mission with several small satellites for government and industry customers on January 13th. It lifted off from Space Launch Complex 40 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida, at 10:25 a.m. EST (1525GMT)
A new space race has begun!
— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 6, 2021
Now, Velas Network AG is joining hands with SpaceChain to tap space’s potential for better security and scalability, details from a press release on January 4, 2022, reveal. According to Velas, a high throughput EVM compatible and carbon-neutral blockchain, the partnership will be a positive step to explore new markets and use cases.
The deal with SpaceChain, one of the few blockchain companies extending distributed ledger technology to serve the underexplored space industry, is unprecedented and symbiotic.
SpaceChain is building decentralized satellite infrastructure to make it easily accessible for the new space economy worth billions. Because of increasing private investments and new business opportunities, the Bank of America predicts the space economy to reach $1.4 trillion in a decade.
Velas Join Forces with SpaceChain
The CEO of Velas, Farkhad Shagulyamov, noted the first milestone reached when the Bitcoin’s transactions were beamed from space. The Velas Network AG is following suit with its partnership with SpaceChain, opening new horizons for blockchain and its global users. He is quoted:
“The space race has truly begun and we don’t want to be left behind. Collaborating with SpaceChain on this mission is a bold and historical achievement for Velas. There are boundless possibilities and new opportunities created by the integration of blockchain and space technologies. Velas is one of the first blockchains to engage in this new space race. Velas and SpaceChain aim to integrate their technology on the International Space Station (ISS). Having a node on the ISS is a challenging task as NASA has a rigorous evaluation and approval process. We are confident that both Velas and SpaceChain have the required technical expertise and resources to take blockchain technology to a new level,” said Farkhad Shagulyamov, Velas co-founder and CEO.
From this deal, the Velas Network will be processing its technology via the SpaceChain decentralized satellite infrastructure (DSI), leading to more decentralization and better security, helping the network rebuff external attacks while remaining censorship resistant. The DSI, the development team said, is an alliance consortium and a “mesh-network of heterogeneous spacecraft” owned by multiple parties operating from different jurisdictions in low earth orbit.
“We are excited to be part of such significant leaps in the industry. Velas is currently the third blockchain to engage in this space race and we’re happy to work with such a unique partner. SpaceChain’s expertise in these two arenas helps us skyrocket to the future of business operations. We look forward to working closely with SpaceChain to create new solutions and experiences for our users and communities” – Dragos Dumitrascu, Head of Global Partnerships at Velas, said.
This broad base makes the DSI robust and secure against stringent regulations that may originate from any member’s location. In turn, this broadly benefits blockchains, including Velas Network, beaming its transactions via the DSI. Meanwhile, SpaceChain would leverage the Velas Network’s high throughput of over 75k TPS to launch cost-effective dApps, helping them make space more accessible to users.
#Velas joins the space race to become one of the first blockchains operating in space above Earth 🌍
📄 Read the full press release → https://t.co/bb00Uthrw1
Featured also on
🔹 Cointelegraph https://t.co/BXZlnaHEo3
🔹 Cryptomode https://t.co/kDdntfgc5s#cryptocurrency pic.twitter.com/Eu4UFMhU0R
— Velas (@VelasBlockchain) January 3, 2022
Velas in the Spotlight
Earlier in October 2021, Velas increased its developer grant to $100 million from $5 million, announced early last year. The project aims to attract builders of DeFi, NFTs, gaming, and other exciting dApps on its rail through this program. Eligible projects can receive up to $100k in funding.
Applicants must include a business plan, a pitch deck, technical details of their product, and how it shall contribute positively to the Velas ecosystem. In turn, successful projects would receive technical and marketing support from the team. Through this program, Velas aims to expand its ecosystem and Web3 reach. DVX Games Studio, a beneficiary, recently launched the Block Attack Game on Velas.
Bitcoin
Solrise Hires TradFi Exec To Bring Solana DeFi To Institutional Players
London, England, 13th January, 2022,
Solrise is proud to announce the expansion of its team through hiring Joseph Edwards who will join as Head of Financial Strategy. The former Head of Research of crypto brokerage firm Enigma Securities will help Solrise grow and expand its ecosystem of products and services.
Solrise continues to push the boundaries of decentralized finance products and solutions on the Solana blockchain. The project is off to a strong start through its various products, including Solrise Finance and the ecosystem of permissioned protocols accessible through Solrise Pulse.
To enhance the appeal of these products, Solrise has hired Joseph Edwards. As the former Head of Research for institutional crypto brokerage firm Enigma Securities, Mr. Edwards provides the necessary expertise to take Solrise to the next level. Moreover, he is well-versed in the institutional space, an ecosystem that can benefit tremendously from exciting opportunities in the world of decentralized finance.
Joseph Edwards comments on the hire:
“I am extremely pleased to be joining Solrise as the company looks to build out its institutional and retail offerings. I have been excited by the potential of development on Solana for a couple of years now, and the opportunity to help build in a DeFi ecosystem that remains nascent, and to play a small part in bringing it beyond that nascency, is a welcome prospect indeed.”
Solrise Finance, Solrise’s flagship product, specialises in providing non-custodial asset management solutions for cryptocurrency enthusiasts. It is a powerful solution to bring more mainstream and institutional investors into the DeFi space to access native and synthetic assets.
Furthermore, the company is building out Solflare, a non-custodial digital wallet for the Solana ecosystem. The solution operates in a cross-platform manner, enabling future growth. Solrise’s focus on building the central pillars of the Solana ecosystem paves the way for broader adoption of the technology and highlights the benefits of the Solana ecosystem.
Solrise, together with Civic Technologies, launched the first on-chain decentralized exchange on Solana in September 2021. Access to the DEX occurs through permissioned access tied to digital identity. A permissioned DEX helps address growing regulatory scrutiny and brings more legitimacy to the broader DeFi space. The Solrise DEX is intended as the first step in building out an ecosystem – Solrise Pulse – to allow accredited, institutional clients safe access to decentralised markets.
For Solrise, the mission is to bridge the world of institutions to DeFi without compromising decentralization. Solana is a familiar DeFi ecosystem for traditional finance, allowing solutions like Solrise DEX to become a significant hub for institutions seeking to explore opportunities in the decentralized finance space. The hiring of Joseph Edwards will play a key role in these proceedings.
About Solrise Finance
Solrise is taking DeFi in a new direction. By leveraging Solana’s high speed, low-cost, and low friction blockchain technology, Solrise aspires to help all investors participate in DeFi, looking to work through and remove specific barriers for small and large investors alike.
With its flagship products, Solrise Finance (decentralized non-custodial asset management services that invite anyone to create, manage, and invest in portfolios of native and synthetic assets), and Solflare (a cross-platform Solana-native digital wallet with over $11bn staked), Solrise is building the central pillars of the Solana ecosystem, both for retail users, and for institutional users through its Pulse permissioned ecosystem.
With a focus on transparency, speed, and security, Solrise embraces the best DeFi and CeFi features to incentivize participation from all manner of DeFi participants.
Contacts
Bitcoin
Verasity’s Proof of View Passes Examination by Chinese Patent Office
London, United Kingdom, 13th January, 2022, Chainwire
Verasity is pleased to announce that its Proof of View technology has passed its examination by the People’s Republic of China National Intellectual Property Administration — becoming the first ad tech module based on blockchain technology patent approval in China.
Verasity’s Proof of View (PoV)™ technology ensures that content and advertisements viewed via content players with a PoV integration are served to real viewers — verifiable on-chain and recorded immutably through Verasity’s purpose-built distributed ledger technology. Proof of View empowers advertisers to lower their ad spend lost to bots and fake viewers, and enables publishers to get paid faster for served ads through transparent viewership metrics.
Already granted a patent in the USA — the largest ad spend market in the world at over US$240 billion per annum — Proof of View technology is now poised to dominate the ad tech market in both the Western Hemisphere and East Asia through its proprietary status and exclusive development by Verasity.
As the second-largest world economy after the USA, China spends some ~US$120 billion on advertising each year, with over 65% of these ads served online. The rapidly expanding Chinese ad market, powered by a steeply rising GDP per capita for Chinese consumers, is set to boom in coming years.
According to Japanese international advertising firm Dentsu, Chinese ad spend is predicted to grow almost 7% in 2022 alone, yet some experts predict that up to a third of Chinese advertisers’ ad traffic is fake or invalid — costing the growing industry billions per year. Now, through its pending patent approval for Proof of View in China, Verasity is uniquely positioned to lead innovation and deliver cutting-edge ad fraud prevention to Chinese advertisers who have lacked access to transparent anti-fraud measures to date.
The patent application, which will now be published in China, is entitled “System and Method for Proof of View via Blockchain”. It passed its assessment on the 5th of January 2022 the result of which can be viewed here in Chinese or English.
RJ Mark, Founder at Verasity, says:
“Protecting our proprietary technology by pursuing patent and IP is an incredibly important step towards establishing Verasity as a world leader in blockchain-based ad tech. This is especially the case with China which is now taking patent protection seriously and represents the second largest economy. Verasity’s Proof of View technology will create a paradigm shift in the way advertisers serve ads, and more importantly, in the way publishers and content creators get paid. To ensure this disruption cascades worldwide, we will continue seeking patents for our technology from governments across the globe.”
Patent applications have been filed worldwide to protect this original patent.
About Verasity
Verasity.io is a protocol and product layer blockchain platform for esports and digital content. Verasity is committed to delivering a better user experience for all stakeholders within the digital content space. By offering transparency, security and trust with our patented Proof of View technology, we are working to eliminate online ad fraud and NFT fraud—ultimately changing how digital advertising is done today. Within esports, Verasity promises to dominate the industry with VeraEsports, using superior blockchain technology and the best gamified viewership experience. Follow Verasity on Twitter, LinkedIn, Discord, and Reddit. Visit https://verasity.io.
Contacts
PR Manager
Bitcoin
Fed Chair Jerome Powell Argues private stablecoins can co-exist with US CBDC
On Jan. 11, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell told Senate legislators that nothing prevents privately issued stablecoins from coexisting with a prospective Fed central bank digital currency (CBDC).
Jerome Powell Confirms Fed-issued Digital Currency Is Underway
Sen. Pat Toomey (R-Pa.) asked Powell during his confirmation hearing for a second term as Fed chairman whether there was place for a future Fed-issued digital currency to coexist with a privately issued stablecoin.
Toomey asked:
“Is there anything about that that should preclude a well-regulated, privately issued stablecoin from coexisting with a central bank digital dollar if Congress authorizes and the Fed pursues a central bank digital dollar?”
Powell said the Fed would publish a study on digital currencies soon at a Senate Banking Committee meeting earlier this week. Senator Pat Toomey, the top Republican on the panel, questioned Jerome Powell during the session. Powell responded, “No, not at all,” when asked if a CBDC would exclude the formation of a “well regulated, privately issued stablecoin.”
While other countries continue to create their own CBDCs, the US monetary authority has yet to make an official announcement about plans to introduce a digital dollar. Despite Powell’s remark, it’s unclear how private tokens would compete if the Fed issued a digital currency.
USDT, the largest stablecoins by market cap, stands at $78 billion. Source: TradingView
Stablecoins have proven to be an important component of the cryptocurrency integration process, since investors frequently utilize their steady rate as a starting point for trading other digital currencies. However, the Federal Reserve and other US watchdogs have previously warned that stablecoins require more stringent regulation and should only be issued by licensed entities such as banks. Financial agencies should have the same jurisdiction to regulate stablecoin issuers as banks, according to the President’s Working Group on Financial Markets.
While the Fed has remained tight-lipped about whether it plans to introduce its own digital currency, similar to China’s yuan, the central bank and other US financial regulators have previously stated that stablecoins require additional supervision and should be issued by banks.
Related article | CBDCs to coexist with cash payments, according to FED Chairman Powell
U.S. President’s Working Group on Financial Markets To Regulate Stablecoins
Stablecoins could be used widely in the future as a means of payment by individuals and businesses, according to a new report from the President’s Working Group on Financial Markets (PWG), but sufficient regulation is required to manage risks.
The Treasury Department said in a statement:
“The potential for the increased use of stablecoins as a means of payments raises a range of concerns, related to the potential for destabilizing runs, disruptions in the payment system, and concentration of economic power,”
The PWG suggested that Congress establish laws to protect against dangers, such as treating stablecoin issuers as depository institutions covered by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) and subjecting custodial wallet providers to adequate federal regulation.
Powell was present, as was Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and SEC Chair Gary Gensler, the latter of whom expressed reservations.
Related article | FED’s Powell Doesn’t Think Crypto Risks Financial Stability
Featured Image by Gettyimages | Charts by TradingView
