News
Vikings to interview for GM job Catherine Raiche, NFL’s highest-ranking personnel executive
The Vikings have requested to interview for their open general manager job Catherine Raiche, ESPN reported on Thursday morning.
According to ESPN, Raiche, who is Philadelphia’s vice president of football operations, is believed to hold the most senior-ranking team personnel position for a woman in NFL history. Susan Tose Spencer was the first female general manager in NFL history, serving with the Eagles from 1982-85.
Vikings owners Zygi and Mark Wilf on Monday fired general manager Rick Spielman as well as head coach Mike Zimmer.
The Vikings have requested so far to talk to at least seven candidates for the job. A source said they also have asked for permission to speak with Tampa Bay vice president of player personnel John Spytek. According to reports, they also have requested to speak with Cleveland vice president of football operations Kwesi Adofo-Mensah, Browns vice president of player personnel Glenn Cook, New England player personnel consultant Eliot Wolf, Philadelphia director of player personnel Brandon Brown and Kansas City director of player personnel Ryan Poles.
HINTON GETS FUTURE DEAL
The Vikings on Wednesday signed guard Kyle Hinton to a futures contract. After eight were signed on Monday, Minnesota has locked up nine players this week to futures deals.
After being a seventh-round pick in 2020, Hinton has spent his first two seasons on the practice squad. He has yet to get into a regular-season game.
News
Woman carjacked, her SUV stolen in Woodbury Lakes Shopping Center, police say
Woodbury police say they are looking for two suspects after a woman was carjacked late Wednesday afternoon in the Woodbury Lakes Shopping Center.
Police said the incident happened at 5:20 p.m. in the 9100 block of Hudson Road when a woman got out of her SUV and was accosted by two male suspects who had pulled up in another SUV.
The passenger suspect demanded the woman’s keys and purse. He kept his right hand in his pocket and implied that he was armed. The victim ran into a nearby store and the suspects left in both SUVs.
Police believe the suspects arrived in a silver Nissan Rogue (Minnesota license 0054CD) that had been stolen in a St. Louis Park carjacking.
The first suspect was described by police as age 18-22, Black, 5-foot-10 and 150-160 pounds. He was wearing a dark-colored jacket. The second suspect was described as age18-22, Black and wearing dark-colored clothing.
The victim’s SUV was a 2014 white Jeep Cherokee (Minnesota license NKU-703).
If you spot either vehicle, call 911.
The carjacking follows a sharp spike in such vehicle thefts around the Twin Cities.
Woodbury police also warned against leaving running vehicles unattended following a number of thefts of such vehicles. An unoccupied running vehicle was stolen from a residential driveway on Tuesday. It was later recovered but had been damaged.
Over the weekend, Woodbury police also investigated a similar car theft perpetrated by a teenage boy. A resident in the Seasons neighborhood was unloading a Kia after a shopping trip Saturday afternoon. As the owner was coming out of the house, the suspect got in the vehicle, which had its proximity fob inside, and drove off. The owner tried without success to stop the vehicle, which was later recovered unoccupied in St. Paul after being tracked with its GPS system.
And on Sunday, Woodbury officers working an auto theft detail arrested two 13-year-old boys in a White Bear Township car theft after the vehicle was spotted speeding on Interstate 94 near Interstate 494.
The Cadillac SRX suffered a “catastrophic failure” and the three occupants fled the SUV on foot. The two 13-year-olds were caught. One had been previously arrested for possession of stolen vehicles, police said. Inside the Cadillac, officers found a key fob for the stolen Kia and a garage door opener taken the day before.
In other advice to vehicle owners, Woodbury police say:
- Keep keys out of unattended vehicles and, unless a vehicle is equipped with remote start, don’t leave vehicles running unattended.
- Vehicles with proximity fobs (push to start) can still be stolen if the vehicle is running regardless of where the fob is.
- Be aware of your surroundings when entering/exiting a vehicle or just sitting in a parking lot. Keep your eyes up and doors locked.
- Report suspicious behavior to 911.
News
Novak Djokovic admits travel declaration had incorrect information
By JOHN PYE and ROD McGUIRK
MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) —
Novak Djokovic has acknowledged that his Australian travel declaration form contained incorrect information, as the government nears a decision on whether to deport the Serbian tennis star, who is not vaccinated against COVID-19, on public interest grounds.
The men’s tennis No. 1 had his visa canceled on arrival in Melbourne last week when his vaccination exemption was questioned, but he won a legal battle on procedural grounds that allowed him to stay in the country. He still faces the prospect of deportation — a decision that is entirely at the discretion of Australia’s Immigration Minister Alex Hawke if deemed to be in the public interest for health and safety reasons.
Hawke has been considering the question since a judge reinstated Djokovic’s visa on Monday.
Deputy Prime Minister Barnaby Joyce said most Australians disapproved of the nine-time and defending Australian Open champion coming to Melbourne to compete in breach of the nation’s tough pandemic quarantine rules.
“Most of us thought because Mr. Djokovic hadn’t been vaxxed twice that he would be asked to leave,” Joyce told Nine Network television on Thursday. “Well, that was our view, but it wasn’t the court’s view.”
“The vast majority of Australians … didn’t like the idea that another individual, whether they’re a tennis player or … the king of Spain or the Queen of England, can come up here and have a different set of rules to what everybody else has to deal with,” Joyce added.
The draw to determine men’s and women’s singles brackets at the tournament was scheduled to be held at 3 p.m. local time (0400 GMT) in Melbourne, but a tournament official told waiting media that the ceremony had been postponed until further notice and declined further comment.
There was speculation that the delay reflected uncertainty over whether Djokovic will be able to compete.
The debate over Djokovic’s presence in Australia rages against a backdrop of surging COVID-19 infections across the nation.
Victoria state, which hosts the Australian Open, on Thursday eased seven-day isolation rules for close contacts of those infected in sectors including education and transport to curb the number of employees staying away from work.
The state recorded 37,169 new COVID-19 cases in the latest 24-hour period on Thursday, as well as 25 deaths and 953 hospitalizations.
Ticket sales to the tennis tournament have been limited to reduce the risk of transmission.
In a statement posted to his social media accounts on Wednesday, the tennis star blamed “human error” by his support team for failing to declare that he had traveled in the two-week period before entering Australia.
Giving false information on the form could be grounds for deportation, the latest twist in a saga over whether the athlete should be allowed stay in Australia despite not being vaccinated. The initial news that Djokovic was granted an exemption to strict vaccination rules to enter the country provoked an outcry and the ensuing dispute has since overshadowed the lead-up to the Australian Open.
Djokovic acknowledged the lapses when he sought to clarify what he called “continuing misinformation” about his movements after he became infected last month — though he did not spell out what inaccuracies he was referring to.
The statement was posted while Djokovic was in Rod Laver Arena holding a practice session, his third on the tournament’s main court since being released from four nights in immigration detention.
Djokovic remains in limbo before the year’s first tennis major starts Monday. The stakes are particularly high since he is seeking a men’s record 21st Grand Slam singles title.
Deportation could result in sanctions ranging up to a three-year ban from entering Australia, a daunting prospect for a player who has won almost half of his 20 Grand Slam singles titles here.
Court documents detailing Djokovic’s positive test sparked speculation over the star player’s attendance at events in his native Serbia last month. Further questions also were raised about errors on his immigration form that could potentially result in the cancellation of his visa yet again.
On the form, Djokovic said he had not traveled in the 14 days before his flight to Australia, despite being seen in Spain and Serbia in that period.
In his statement, Djokovic described recent commentary as “hurtful” and said he wanted to address it in the interest of “alleviating broader concern in the community about my presence in Australia.”
The 34-year-old Serb said he’d taken rapid tests that were negative and he was asymptomatic before he received his positive result from a PCR test he undertook out of an “abundance of caution” after attending a basketball game in Belgrade on Dec. 14.
He received the result late Dec. 17, he said, and scrapped all his commitments except a long-standing interview with L’Equipe newspaper the following day.
“I felt obliged to go ahead … but did ensure I socially distanced and wore a mask except when my photograph was being taken,” Djokovic said.
The L’Equipe reporter who interviewed the athlete wrote in the newspaper that he and a photographer were also masked during the session — and kept their distance except for a brief moment as Djokovic said goodbye. The reporter said he tested negative for COVID-19 on Monday, and did not mention the photographer’s status.
“While I went home after the interview to isolate for the required period, on reflection, this was an error of judgment,” Djokovic said.
At the time, Serbia required those who were infected with COVID-19 to isolate for at least 14 days. But Djokovic was seen a little over a week after his positive test on the streets of Belgrade, though he said he had tested negative in between.
Meanwhile, Djokovic addressed the Australian travel declaration by saying it was submitted by his support team and “my agent sincerely apologizes for the administrative mistake in ticking the incorrect box.”
“This was a human error and certainly not deliberate,” he wrote. “My team has provided additional information to the Australian Government to clarify this matter.”
The decision could take a while — but there is time pressure since the draw to determine brackets for the Australian Open is set to take place Thursday.
Hawke’s office issued a statement on Wednesday saying Djokovic’s legal team had filed further documents and added: “Naturally, this will affect the timeframe for a decision.”
At issue is whether he has a valid exemption to strict rules requiring vaccination to enter Australia since he recently recovered from COVID-19.
His exemption to compete was approved by the Victoria state government and Tennis Australia, the tournament organizer. That apparently allowed him to receive a visa to travel.
But the Australian Border Force rejected the exemption and canceled his visa upon arrival before a federal judge overturned that decision. Lawyers for the government have said an infection was only grounds for an exemption in cases in which the coronavirus caused severe illness — though it’s not clear why he was issued a visa if that’s the case.
The initial decision to let him compete sparked complaints that Djokovic was being given special treatment — and the subsequent cancellation of his visa raised allegations that he was being targeted once the issue became political. The saga is playing out against the backdrop of growing concern in Australia over surging COVID-19 cases — and the government’s strategy to contain them.
If Djokovic’s visa is canceled, his lawyers could go back to court to apply for an injunction that would prevent him from being forced to leave the country.
Sydney-based immigration lawyer Simon Jeans said if Djokovic’s visa were canceled, he would likely be held in immigration detention. Djokovic could apply for a bridging visa to compete in the tournament pending the appeal. The immigration department would have two business days to decide that application. If Djokovic were refused such a visa, an appeal would typically take weeks, Jeans said.
___
This story has been updated to correct quoted portions of Djokovic’s statement. It said continuing misinformation, not ongoing misinformation; obliged, not obligated; my team, not the team. It has also been updated to correct Serbia’s rules on isolation after a positive COVID-19 test in December.
___
McGuirk reported from Canberra, Australia. Associated Press writers Dusan Stojanovic in Belgrade, Serbia and Samuel Petrequin in Brussels contributed.
News
The return of Klondike Kate
Tina Hacker is the new Klondike Kate.
The Plymouth woman donned the 2022 sash Wednesday night after the performance competition that is a traditional prelude to the St. Paul Paul Winter Carnival. This year’s event took place at the DoubleTree by Hilton hotel on St. Paul’s East Side.
Six women vied for the honor to become the first new Kate since Shelley Pabst was “sashed” in January 2020. Carnival events for 2021 were scaled back because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Klondike Kate hopefuls are judged on musical performance, song choice, vocal abilities, costuming, crowd appeal, and authenticity in portraying the real-life character, Klondike Kate.
The 2022 Winter Carnival runs Jan. 28 to Feb. 6.
Vikings to interview for GM job Catherine Raiche, NFL’s highest-ranking personnel executive
SocialGood – Shopping That’s Good for Your Wallet
Woman carjacked, her SUV stolen in Woodbury Lakes Shopping Center, police say
Novak Djokovic admits travel declaration had incorrect information
The return of Klondike Kate
LBank Exchange Will List Woonkly Power (WOOP) on January 17, 2022
Orlando Bloom’s Kids: Meet His Two Little Ones, Flynn & Daisy
Federal trial of 3 former Minneapolis police officers could cost St. Paul around $2M
Kim Kardashian ‘Forgot’ How To Have Fun With Kanye West: She’s Loving Being ‘Normal’ With Pete Davidson
Timberwolves and Lynx hire Marquise Watts as new Chief Experience Officer
St. Paul man gets probation for beating and robbing passenger having a seizure on Green Line
‘RHOC’ Star Noella Bergener’s Estranged Husband Fires Back
Police say man in red stole from St. Paul church offering plate, then asked for money
Man, 32, charged with brutal assault and kidnapping of woman on Ring doorbell camera
Cherokee Trail lineman Travis Gray follows in dad’s footsteps to CU Buffs: “I’m moved almost to tears”
Nuggets searching for upgrades on the wing, backup center before trade deadline, sources say
Soucheray: Seeing red over what we’ll pay for Purple Line
Marijuana, dating apps, driver’s licenses: New Colorado laws go into effect Jan. 1
Steph & Ayesha Curry Have an Open Marriage?
Stellar Processes 1.8 Billion Transactions, Was 2021 Its Best Year Ever?
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News2 weeks ago
St. Paul man gets probation for beating and robbing passenger having a seizure on Green Line
-
Celebrities3 weeks ago
‘RHOC’ Star Noella Bergener’s Estranged Husband Fires Back
-
News2 weeks ago
Police say man in red stole from St. Paul church offering plate, then asked for money
-
Celebrities4 weeks ago
Man, 32, charged with brutal assault and kidnapping of woman on Ring doorbell camera
-
News4 weeks ago
Cherokee Trail lineman Travis Gray follows in dad’s footsteps to CU Buffs: “I’m moved almost to tears”
-
News1 week ago
Nuggets searching for upgrades on the wing, backup center before trade deadline, sources say
-
News4 weeks ago
Soucheray: Seeing red over what we’ll pay for Purple Line
-
News2 weeks ago
Marijuana, dating apps, driver’s licenses: New Colorado laws go into effect Jan. 1