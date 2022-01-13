Visa Survey Shows Crypto Payments Could Boom In 2022

Metaxy, a Free-to-Play and Metaverse NFT game, will conduct its IDO on four launchpads: GameStation, KoiStarter, BinStarter, and DAOLaunch on January 17, 18 & 19, 2022.

After a fruitful year of explosive growth and success of NFT games like Axie Infinity or Gods Unchained, it was only a matter of time before blockchain gaming exploded. With tonnes of NFT games in development, the crypto and blockchain community is eagerly awaiting their release, and they certainly have good reasons to do so.

One game that has quickly risen and is set to be one of the biggest drivers for mainstream crypto adoption over the coming years is Metaxy, a blockchain-based fighting game featuring the most diverse anime-inspired characters. After raising great curiosity and creating traction and network effects, the NFT-powered game Metaxy is geared up for a big wave as it announces the IDO of its native token $MXY on January 17, 18 & 19 2022.

The IDO is a means for the Metaxy team to offer users a yield on their investment, to own a stake in the gaming platform, and reap the benefits that come along with its growth. As part of its outreach efforts, Metaxy strives to improve the end-user experience and proactively urges all crypto enthusiasts and game lovers to join its massive IDO on prominent cross-chain launchpads – GameStation, KoiStarter, BinStarter, and DAOLaunch. All these launchpads resonate with Metaxy’s initial approach and bring forward the most innovative ideas to the crypto space.

Metaxy IDO Timeline

Date: January 17, 18 & 19, 2022

IDO time:

GameStation: 4 PM UTC January 17, 2022

KoiStarter: 11 AM UTC January 18, 2022

DAOLaunch: 2 PM UTC January 18, 2022

BinStarter: 4PM UTC January 19, 2022

Project Key Metrics:

Token name : Metaxy

: Metaxy Token symbol : MXY

: MXY IDO price : 1 $MXY = $0.015

: 1 $MXY = $0.015 Token type : BEP20

: BEP20 Network : Binance Smart Chain (BSC)

: Binance Smart Chain (BSC) Initial market cap : $258,750

: $258,750 Total public raise on four launchpads : $530,000

: $530,000 Vesting schedule : 25% at TGE, 25% per month for the next 3 months

: 25% at TGE, 25% per month for the next 3 months TGE Time: 9 AM UTC, January 20, 2022

1. $MXY IDO Details on GameStation:

Metaxy will be launching its IDO on GameStation, a decentralized multi-chain gaming launchpad that encourages community growth and interaction between developers and gamers that have a stake in their game world.

GameStation Public Allocation: $100,000

IDO Time: January 17, 2022

Snapshot: 11:59 PM UTC, January 16, 2022

Top 420/FCFS/Lottery Round Start Time: 4 PM UTC, January 17, 2022

Top 420/FCFS/Lottery Round End Time: 4 AM UTC, January 18, 2022 (12 hours)

To receive a guaranteed allocation, you will need to be among the top 420 stakers.

For more information, refer to Metaxy IDO on GameStation and How to Join.

2. $MXY IDO Details on KoiStarter:

The second launchpad where Metaxy is launching its IDO is KoiStarter, a cutting-edge and secure launchpad powered by Creator Platform that strives to empower the most leading projects and promising entrepreneurs with the ability to contribute to the blockchain community.

To be eligible for the whitelisting of $MXY IDO on KoiStarter, you should stake at least 500 CTR tokens in locked-pool on Creator or Staking pools on KoiStarter (7-day-locked pool and LP pool). To qualify for Tier 1 and 2, you also need to complete other required tasks.

Total public raise: $120,000

Whitelist Registration Start Time: 10 AM UTC January 13, 2022

Whitelist Registration End Time: 10 AM UTC January 17, 2022

IDO Time:

Pre-order (for Tier 4 only) : 11 AM UTC January 17, 2022 – 10 AM UTC January 18, 2022

(for Tier 4 only) 11 AM UTC January 17, 2022 – 10 AM UTC January 18, 2022 Guarantee Round: 11 AM – 2 PM UTC January 18, 2022

11 AM – 2 PM UTC January 18, 2022 FCFS Round: 2:30 PM – 3:30 PM UTC January 18, 2022

For more information, refer to the guide on How to Join Metaxy IDO on KoiStarter.

3. $MXY IDO Details on DAOLaunch:

For the third IDO round, Metaxy will be launching its $MXY tokens on DAOLaunch, a decentralized venture capital based in Japan that provides an open and inclusive platform for blockchain startup investments.

Total Public Raise: $80,000

IDO Schedule:

Whitelist campaign: From 2 PM UTC, January 10, 2022, to 2 PM UTC, January 16, 2022

From 2 PM UTC, January 10, 2022, to 2 PM UTC, January 16, 2022 Whitelist result announcement: 2 PM UTC, January 17, 2022

2 PM UTC, January 17, 2022 IDO Date: 2 PM UTC, January 18, 2022

IDO Rounds: Guaranteed Round: 2 PM UTC – 6 PM UTC, January 18, 2022 FCFS Round (Gleam Round): 6 PM UTC – 8 PM UTC, January 18, 2022



In order to join Metaxy’s IDO on DAOLaunch, you need to stake either 100 or more of DAOLaunch’s native token $DAL or BUSD-DAL Liquidity pool tokens. The allocation for DAOLaunch IDO varies depending on how much $DAL or LP tokens you have staked. The more tokens you stake, the higher will your tier be, and the bigger will be your allocation.

For more information, refer to Metaxy IDO on DAOLaunch and How to Join.

4. $MXY IDO Details on BinStarter:

Lastly, Metaxy will be launching its IDO on BinStarter, a decentralized insurance protocol that has a mining-style approval mechanism that brings together projects and liquidity providers.

Total Public Allocation: $150,000

Whitelist Registration at: From 4 PM UTC, January 7, 2022 to 4 PM UTC, January 18, 2022

Whitelist result announcement: 2 PM UTC, January 19, 2022

IDO Time: January 19, 2022

Phase 1 (Guaranteed Allocation and Gleam): 4 PM – 7 PM UTC January 19, 2022

(Guaranteed Allocation and Gleam): 4 PM – 7 PM UTC January 19, 2022 Phase 2 (FCFS on remaining cap for $BSR stakers): 8 PM – 8:30 PM UTC or sold out, January 19, 2022

(FCFS on remaining cap for $BSR stakers): 8 PM – 8:30 PM UTC or sold out, January 19, 2022 Phase 3 (Public FCFS if Phase 2 isn’t sold out): 8:30 PM UTC – sold out, January 19, 2022

Receiving Token Time: January 20, 2022

In order to join Metaxy’s IDO on BinStarter, you need to stake at least 500 $BSR tokens to get a lottery ticket, or you can stake at least 2,000 $BSR tokens to get a guaranteed ticket for IDO.

IDO Page: https://bsr.binstarter.io/ido/project/61db5449115f0020f3bef72e

Staking Link (Pools): https://bsr.binstarter.io/stakes

For more information, refer to Metaxy IDO on BinStarter and How to Participate

The detailed guide on how to participate in the $MXY IDO will be shared across all digital platforms of Metaxy. Stay tuned for more details and updates on Metaxy’s official channels.

What is Metaxy?

Metaxy is a decentralized NFT based fighting game, featuring the most diverse anime-inspired characters, that creates a Multiverse where players can summon their favorite superheroes to battle and earn massive rewards of NFT collectibles and MXY tokens.

What makes Metaxy stand out from other NFT games?

With the advancement of blockchain technology, the Metaxy team is expected to drive innovation forward on the conventional gaming platform. Metaxy also aspires to stretch the boundaries of the logical world with the fighting game genre, the most diverse collection of anime-inspired characters and gripping stories.

The Metaxy team also proudly announces the Free-to-Play feature, which means there will be no entry costs for players. When players start, they can select one amongst four Metaxy superheroes to try out for free and still have the chance to earn in-game coins to explore more game elements and functions of Metaxy.

Metaxy’s Backers

With great potential and outstanding features, Metaxy has incredible backers including

V2B Labs – a prestigious laboratory pioneering in providing top-notch blockchain-oriented services,

Creator – top 50 BaaS platform, and

Onegame Studio – top game studio in Vietnam

These backers together ensure the promising future prospects of the NFT game project. Metaxy proudly welcomes more prominent ventures and backers such as Oddiyana Ventures, GameStation, KoiStarter, BinStarter, DAOLaunch, Seedthrift, Maven Ventures, Kommunitas, JLaunchpad, Capital Launch, Solster, Gaigangs, CSP DAO, etc.

What to expect after Metaxy IDO?

With the immense growth and progress toward mainstream adoption of NFT and blockchain gaming recently, Metaxy is certainly a prospective candidate to spark a euphoria wave across the crypto sphere. While quality and substance take time, Metaxy strives to craft compelling digital assets that come into reality in a vivid, fantasy game world. After the initial momentum of IDO, Metaxy is still up for the Chest Boxes Sale and Game MVP Release in Q1/2022. Metaxy seeks to propel the upcoming significant landmarks into the spotlight of the NFT gaming space in 2022. As the play-to-earn movement continues to thrive, it is positive that Metaxy is well on its way to accomplishing greater achievements ahead.