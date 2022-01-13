Bitcoin
Visa Survey Shows Crypto Payments Could Boom In 2022
The payment company giant Visa Inc just surveyed 2,250 small businesses from nine countries to understand if merchants are planning to adopt crypto to receive payments. Results show that over 25% of them want to start doing so this year.
Reuters reported that Visa expects many retail businesses to join the crypto boom starting this year. The payment company has been long involved in the cryptocurrency industry and is interested in its mainstream acceptance as an opportunity to grow its own line of products and services.
Visa currently offers cryptocurrency-linked cards for consumers to make purchases using digital currencies. However, this service doesn’t mean stores directly accept digital assets as payments. The user’s holdings directly turn into a fiat currency “instantly, behind the scenes” as they pay.
Even though Visa consumers are reportedly adopting crypto with over $3.5 billion in crypto-linked digital transactions in 2021, merchants have been skeptical about directly receiving it as payment so far.
Visa’s Crypto Survey Results
Visa surveyed small businesses from the United States, Brazil, Singapore, Canada, Russia, United Arab Emirates, Hong Kong, Germany, and Ireland.
Reportedly, small businesses from North America were the least enthusiastic about starting to accept cryptocurrencies as a form of payment. 19% of small businesses from the U.S. and only 8% from Canada want to offer digital currencies as a form of payment this year.
However, over 30% of small retailers from the United Arab Emirates, Hong Kong, Singapore, and Brazil –where the crypto industry is booming– intend to allow users to pay using crypto in 2022.
Furthermore, around three-quarters of the surveyed retailers thought that accepting crypto as a payment option would be “fundamental” for their businesses to grow.
Related Reading | Visa Creates Service To Advise Financial Institutions On Cryptocurrencies
BitPay Chips In
Similarly, CEO of crypto payments platform BitPay Stephen Pair just made comments that contribute to the 2022’s forecast on digital currencies acceptance.
BitPay company provides cryptocurrency payment processing services for retailers and reportedly has seen a growing number of businesses using their services to directly receive digital currencies as payment.
Pair thinks that “There could be an inflection point in 2022″ for the common use of digital coins “where it starts to become a little unusual for you to not have some”. He commented the following:
“I think in 2022, you’ll see many more people — that next wave of people — getting interested in crypto both from an investment perspective and a ‘let’s try it for a payment’ [perspective]…There’s going to be many more places with that service — that you’ll be able to spend crypto and do it in an in-person setting, which may make people more comfortable trying it out than perhaps if it’s on a website where they’re not sure if they’re doing it right or wrong.”
Related Reading | FinTech Behind Cardano’s First Stablecoin Launches Bank Accounts And Visa Debit Cards
Bitcoin
Bribe Looks to Usher In DAO 2.0 With Voter Extractable Value
Community governance is a concept that hearkens back to the early days of cryptocurrency, when intrepid cypherpunks pooled resources, shared ideas, and tinkered with one another’s proposals. With everyone pulling in the same direction, but each bringing his own talents and theories to the table, the idea was that those most committed to a project were the ones best placed to influence its evolution.
This principle eventually gave rise to decentralised autonomous organisations – or DAOs for short. Made up of developers, engineers, coders and regular community members, these open-source organisations were intended to automate decisions without the need for a traditional management structure or board of directions.
Since Ethereum founder Vitalik Buterin touted DAOs as the holy grail of organisation types in a 2013 article, there have been dozens of DAOs deployed on the blockchain, and though each had a decision-making mechanism at its core, the overall projects were highly varied. Alas, many DAOs have been hamstrung by low voter turnout while some have suffered reputational damage due to well-publicised hacks.
Reimagining the DAO Model
Now, a brand-new kind of DAO is being developed by the Bribe defi protocol. In a nutshell, Bribe is a DAO tooling platform that coordinates voters into formidable coalitions and allows ‘bidders’ to borrow a larger share of a voting pool to influence proposals they feel strongly about. In exchange for lending their own vote share, each community member earns a percentage of the winning bid denominated in the USDC stablecoin.
The brain trust at Bribe calls its concept Voter Extractable Value (VEV); in one fell swoop, opportunity costs for voters are slashed, DAO participation is boosted, and voting use-cases are increased. It’s DAO 2.0, and the idea has already caught the attention of several notable DeFi investors.
In late 2021, the protocol raised $4 million in a funding round led by Spartan Group, having attracted investment from the likes of Hypersphere, Fundamental Labs, Dragonfly, Rarestone Capital, IOSG, Fenbushi Capital and others. The Protocol was incubated by Composable Labs and Advanced Blockchain AG.
Reflecting on the raise, Bribe’s founder Condorcet said: “Our early backers have joined us to formalise this essential mechanism by which DAOs come to decisions and reach quorums: voting markets.
“By moving this activity on-chain, we are ensuring that retail users can also participate, as well as providing data and case studies necessary to really understand what is going on ‘under-the-hood’ in DAO ecosystems.”
Bribe’s Bootstrapping Protocol
As with other DAO-based projects, Bribe has its own eponymous native token which powers governance and revenue-sharing. In this case, a single $BRIBE token represents an individual voting stake in the holder’s chosen BRIBE Pool.
It was recently announced that $BRIBE will be available for purchase via a Liquidity Bootstrapping Pool event on Copperlaunch scheduled for January 12, with a portion of any unsold tokens set to feature in a liquidity pool on Uniswap or SushiSwap after the LBP.
Of equal importance is the upcoming release of Bribe’s maiden VEV product for staking governance tokens, the Aave Bribe pool, which is set for later this month. Soon after, the Tokemak Bribe pool will be launched and further integrations are expected to be confirmed in the near future.
If Bribe achieves its lofty goal of incentivising protocol participation and helping DAOs function more effectively, expect its community to grow appreciably in the months ahead.
Bitcoin
TA: Bitcoin Price Rally Pauses But Upsides Could Restart
Bitcoin started a strong upward move above $43,000 against the US Dollar. BTC spiked above $44,000 and currently correcting lower.
- Bitcoin gained pace for a move above the $43,000 resistance zone.
- The price is trading above $42,500 and the 100 hourly simple moving average.
- There is a major bullish trend line forming with support near $43,200 on the hourly chart of the BTC/USD pair (data feed from Kraken).
- The pair is correcting gains, but dips could be limited below the $43,200 level.
Bitcoin Price Extends Recovery
Bitcoin price gained pace after there was a close above the $42,000 resistance zone. BTC even climbed above the $43,200 resistance zone and a close above the 100 hourly simple moving average.
The price even spiked above the $44,000 level. A high is formed near $44,348 and the price is now correcting gains. It traded below the $44,000 support level. There was a break below the 23.6% Fib retracement level of the upward move from the $42,505 swing low to $44,348 high.
Besides, there is a major bullish trend line forming with support near $43,200 on the hourly chart of the BTC/USD pair. Bitcoin is now trading above $42,500 and the 100 hourly simple moving average.
Source: BTCUSD on TradingView.com
On the upside, an initial resistance is near the $44,000 level. The next major resistance is near the $44,200 level and the recent high. Any more gains could pump the price towards the $45,000 level. The next major resistance is near the $45,500 level.
Fresh Drop in BTC?
If bitcoin fails to continue higher above $44,000, it could continue to move down. An immediate support on the downside is near the $43,400 zone. The 50% Fib retracement level of the upward move from the $42,505 swing low to $44,348 high is also near the $43,400 level.
The first major support is near $43,200 and the bullish trend line. A downside break below the trend line support could lead the price towards the $42,200 level and the 100 hourly SMA. Any more losses might push the price towards the $41,500 support zone in the coming sessions.
Technical indicators:
Hourly MACD – The MACD is now gaining pace in the bearish zone.
Hourly RSI (Relative Strength Index) – The RSI for BTC/USD is now above the 50 level.
Major Support Levels – $43,400, followed by $43,200.
Major Resistance Levels – $44,000, $44,200 and $45,000.
Bitcoin
Metaxy Stirs Up Crypto Community with Its IDO on Top 4 Launchpads
Metaxy, a Free-to-Play and Metaverse NFT game, will conduct its IDO on four launchpads: GameStation, KoiStarter, BinStarter, and DAOLaunch on January 17, 18 & 19, 2022.
After a fruitful year of explosive growth and success of NFT games like Axie Infinity or Gods Unchained, it was only a matter of time before blockchain gaming exploded. With tonnes of NFT games in development, the crypto and blockchain community is eagerly awaiting their release, and they certainly have good reasons to do so.
One game that has quickly risen and is set to be one of the biggest drivers for mainstream crypto adoption over the coming years is Metaxy, a blockchain-based fighting game featuring the most diverse anime-inspired characters. After raising great curiosity and creating traction and network effects, the NFT-powered game Metaxy is geared up for a big wave as it announces the IDO of its native token $MXY on January 17, 18 & 19 2022.
The IDO is a means for the Metaxy team to offer users a yield on their investment, to own a stake in the gaming platform, and reap the benefits that come along with its growth. As part of its outreach efforts, Metaxy strives to improve the end-user experience and proactively urges all crypto enthusiasts and game lovers to join its massive IDO on prominent cross-chain launchpads – GameStation, KoiStarter, BinStarter, and DAOLaunch. All these launchpads resonate with Metaxy’s initial approach and bring forward the most innovative ideas to the crypto space.
Metaxy IDO Timeline
Date: January 17, 18 & 19, 2022
IDO time:
- GameStation: 4 PM UTC January 17, 2022
- KoiStarter: 11 AM UTC January 18, 2022
- DAOLaunch: 2 PM UTC January 18, 2022
- BinStarter: 4PM UTC January 19, 2022
Project Key Metrics:
- Token name: Metaxy
- Token symbol: MXY
- IDO price: 1 $MXY = $0.015
- Token type: BEP20
- Network: Binance Smart Chain (BSC)
- Initial market cap: $258,750
- Total public raise on four launchpads: $530,000
- Vesting schedule: 25% at TGE, 25% per month for the next 3 months
- TGE Time: 9 AM UTC, January 20, 2022
1. $MXY IDO Details on GameStation:
Metaxy will be launching its IDO on GameStation, a decentralized multi-chain gaming launchpad that encourages community growth and interaction between developers and gamers that have a stake in their game world.
GameStation Public Allocation: $100,000
IDO Time: January 17, 2022
Snapshot: 11:59 PM UTC, January 16, 2022
Top 420/FCFS/Lottery Round Start Time: 4 PM UTC, January 17, 2022
Top 420/FCFS/Lottery Round End Time: 4 AM UTC, January 18, 2022 (12 hours)
To receive a guaranteed allocation, you will need to be among the top 420 stakers.
For more information, refer to Metaxy IDO on GameStation and How to Join.
2. $MXY IDO Details on KoiStarter:
The second launchpad where Metaxy is launching its IDO is KoiStarter, a cutting-edge and secure launchpad powered by Creator Platform that strives to empower the most leading projects and promising entrepreneurs with the ability to contribute to the blockchain community.
To be eligible for the whitelisting of $MXY IDO on KoiStarter, you should stake at least 500 CTR tokens in locked-pool on Creator or Staking pools on KoiStarter (7-day-locked pool and LP pool). To qualify for Tier 1 and 2, you also need to complete other required tasks.
Total public raise: $120,000
Whitelist Registration Start Time: 10 AM UTC January 13, 2022
Whitelist Registration End Time: 10 AM UTC January 17, 2022
IDO Time:
- Pre-order (for Tier 4 only): 11 AM UTC January 17, 2022 – 10 AM UTC January 18, 2022
- Guarantee Round: 11 AM – 2 PM UTC January 18, 2022
- FCFS Round: 2:30 PM – 3:30 PM UTC January 18, 2022
For more information, refer to the guide on How to Join Metaxy IDO on KoiStarter.
3. $MXY IDO Details on DAOLaunch:
For the third IDO round, Metaxy will be launching its $MXY tokens on DAOLaunch, a decentralized venture capital based in Japan that provides an open and inclusive platform for blockchain startup investments.
Total Public Raise: $80,000
IDO Schedule:
- Whitelist campaign: From 2 PM UTC, January 10, 2022, to 2 PM UTC, January 16, 2022
- Whitelist result announcement: 2 PM UTC, January 17, 2022
- IDO Date: 2 PM UTC, January 18, 2022
- IDO Rounds:
- Guaranteed Round: 2 PM UTC – 6 PM UTC, January 18, 2022
- FCFS Round (Gleam Round): 6 PM UTC – 8 PM UTC, January 18, 2022
In order to join Metaxy’s IDO on DAOLaunch, you need to stake either 100 or more of DAOLaunch’s native token $DAL or BUSD-DAL Liquidity pool tokens. The allocation for DAOLaunch IDO varies depending on how much $DAL or LP tokens you have staked. The more tokens you stake, the higher will your tier be, and the bigger will be your allocation.
For more information, refer to Metaxy IDO on DAOLaunch and How to Join.
4. $MXY IDO Details on BinStarter:
Lastly, Metaxy will be launching its IDO on BinStarter, a decentralized insurance protocol that has a mining-style approval mechanism that brings together projects and liquidity providers.
Total Public Allocation: $150,000
Whitelist Registration at: From 4 PM UTC, January 7, 2022 to 4 PM UTC, January 18, 2022
Whitelist result announcement: 2 PM UTC, January 19, 2022
IDO Time: January 19, 2022
- Phase 1 (Guaranteed Allocation and Gleam): 4 PM – 7 PM UTC January 19, 2022
- Phase 2 (FCFS on remaining cap for $BSR stakers): 8 PM – 8:30 PM UTC or sold out, January 19, 2022
- Phase 3 (Public FCFS if Phase 2 isn’t sold out): 8:30 PM UTC – sold out, January 19, 2022
Receiving Token Time: January 20, 2022
In order to join Metaxy’s IDO on BinStarter, you need to stake at least 500 $BSR tokens to get a lottery ticket, or you can stake at least 2,000 $BSR tokens to get a guaranteed ticket for IDO.
IDO Page: https://bsr.binstarter.io/ido/project/61db5449115f0020f3bef72e
Staking Link (Pools): https://bsr.binstarter.io/stakes
For more information, refer to Metaxy IDO on BinStarter and How to Participate
The detailed guide on how to participate in the $MXY IDO will be shared across all digital platforms of Metaxy. Stay tuned for more details and updates on Metaxy’s official channels.
What is Metaxy?
Metaxy is a decentralized NFT based fighting game, featuring the most diverse anime-inspired characters, that creates a Multiverse where players can summon their favorite superheroes to battle and earn massive rewards of NFT collectibles and MXY tokens.
What makes Metaxy stand out from other NFT games?
With the advancement of blockchain technology, the Metaxy team is expected to drive innovation forward on the conventional gaming platform. Metaxy also aspires to stretch the boundaries of the logical world with the fighting game genre, the most diverse collection of anime-inspired characters and gripping stories.
The Metaxy team also proudly announces the Free-to-Play feature, which means there will be no entry costs for players. When players start, they can select one amongst four Metaxy superheroes to try out for free and still have the chance to earn in-game coins to explore more game elements and functions of Metaxy.
Metaxy’s Backers
With great potential and outstanding features, Metaxy has incredible backers including
- V2B Labs – a prestigious laboratory pioneering in providing top-notch blockchain-oriented services,
- Creator – top 50 BaaS platform, and
- Onegame Studio – top game studio in Vietnam
These backers together ensure the promising future prospects of the NFT game project. Metaxy proudly welcomes more prominent ventures and backers such as Oddiyana Ventures, GameStation, KoiStarter, BinStarter, DAOLaunch, Seedthrift, Maven Ventures, Kommunitas, JLaunchpad, Capital Launch, Solster, Gaigangs, CSP DAO, etc.
What to expect after Metaxy IDO?
With the immense growth and progress toward mainstream adoption of NFT and blockchain gaming recently, Metaxy is certainly a prospective candidate to spark a euphoria wave across the crypto sphere. While quality and substance take time, Metaxy strives to craft compelling digital assets that come into reality in a vivid, fantasy game world. After the initial momentum of IDO, Metaxy is still up for the Chest Boxes Sale and Game MVP Release in Q1/2022. Metaxy seeks to propel the upcoming significant landmarks into the spotlight of the NFT gaming space in 2022. As the play-to-earn movement continues to thrive, it is positive that Metaxy is well on its way to accomplishing greater achievements ahead.
Visa Survey Shows Crypto Payments Could Boom In 2022
Father apprehends suspected carjacker to protect his children
Bribe Looks to Usher In DAO 2.0 With Voter Extractable Value
Colorado State basketball delivers bounce-back performance in win over Utah State
TA: Bitcoin Price Rally Pauses But Upsides Could Restart
Vanessa Bryant Shares Cute Video Of Herself Singing With Late Husband Kobe — Watch
Illinois judge under fire after throwing out rape conviction
Metaxy Stirs Up Crypto Community with Its IDO on Top 4 Launchpads
Dolphins look to interview with Bills’ defensive coordinator for head coaching job
Father and 5-year-old child rescued Wednesday from Cherry Creek in Denver
St. Paul man gets probation for beating and robbing passenger having a seizure on Green Line
‘RHOC’ Star Noella Bergener’s Estranged Husband Fires Back
Police say man in red stole from St. Paul church offering plate, then asked for money
Man, 32, charged with brutal assault and kidnapping of woman on Ring doorbell camera
Cherokee Trail lineman Travis Gray follows in dad’s footsteps to CU Buffs: “I’m moved almost to tears”
Nuggets searching for upgrades on the wing, backup center before trade deadline, sources say
Soucheray: Seeing red over what we’ll pay for Purple Line
Marijuana, dating apps, driver’s licenses: New Colorado laws go into effect Jan. 1
Steph & Ayesha Curry Have an Open Marriage?
Stellar Processes 1.8 Billion Transactions, Was 2021 Its Best Year Ever?
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News2 weeks ago
St. Paul man gets probation for beating and robbing passenger having a seizure on Green Line
-
Celebrities3 weeks ago
‘RHOC’ Star Noella Bergener’s Estranged Husband Fires Back
-
News2 weeks ago
Police say man in red stole from St. Paul church offering plate, then asked for money
-
Celebrities4 weeks ago
Man, 32, charged with brutal assault and kidnapping of woman on Ring doorbell camera
-
News4 weeks ago
Cherokee Trail lineman Travis Gray follows in dad’s footsteps to CU Buffs: “I’m moved almost to tears”
-
News1 week ago
Nuggets searching for upgrades on the wing, backup center before trade deadline, sources say
-
News4 weeks ago
Soucheray: Seeing red over what we’ll pay for Purple Line
-
News2 weeks ago
Marijuana, dating apps, driver’s licenses: New Colorado laws go into effect Jan. 1