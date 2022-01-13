Bitcoin
Wikimedia Received Proposal to Stop Accepting Cryptocurrency Donation
- Wikimedia Foundation is undergoing pressure for accepting crypto donations.
- Molly White has submitted a proposal to stop accepting crypto donations.
- The decision for this proposal will not taken by the majority of support.
An American foundation, Wikimedia Foundation is undergoing pressure from users after three years of accepting cryptocurrency donations. In 2019, a non-profit organization behind Wikipedia has started accepting crypto donations through BitPay. But it was in the pressure from contributors to disable the crypto donation option over environmental concerns.
Furthermore, Molly White (GorillaWarfare) has submitted a proposal to stop accepting cryptocurrency donations. According to the proposal, crypto acceptance does not align with Wikimedia’s commitments to making active efforts to improve environmental sustainability. White stated Wikimedia and it team support for crypto an endorsement of the cryptocurrency industry but suggested that the risk of the organization’s reputation will spoiled as a result of it prolonged acceptance of crypto.
More so, one of the Wikimedia users Gamaliel has also supported the proposal by White. Gamaliel mentions, “Long overdue, accepting cryptocurrency makes a joke out of the WMF’s commitment to environmental sustainability.
Eventually, the other user ATDT, questioned whether continuing to accept cryptocurrency donations in 2022 is a particularly meaningful signal. Also, the user mentioned that, accepting USD signals endorsement of the system of labor exploitation and environmental despoliation that underpin global capitalism.
Meanwhile, many other Wikimedia users opposed the proposal which was made by White. Even more, the page notes that the decision for this proposal will not be taken by the majority of support, it taken by the merits of the arguments presented.
Hence more, during the discussion, Mozilla’s decision to stop crypto donations also cited. In the past week, Jamie Zawinski, co-founder of Mozilla has publicly opposed the Mozilla Foundation’s continued accepting cryptocurrency donations to support its browser.
Highlighting Risk: These Crypto Coins Carry The Most Leverage
Crypto leverage has been high across some particular digital assets in the space. Global open Interest in the space still sits at a reasonable point currently, but some assets boast significantly higher open interest to market cap ratios than others. Thus, this report will be examining the leverage for these assets to see which ones carry elevated leverage.
Altcoins Lead In Leverage
Bitcoin and ethereum no doubt still command the largest share of the global crypto open interest but when it comes to the percentage of their market cap which their open interest commands, it falls short when compared to other digital assets in the space.
Related Reading | Cardano Foundation Completes Funding To Plant 1 Million Trees
A good number of these altcoins have found popularity in recent months, spending less time in the spotlight than their beloved counterparts bitcoin and ethereum. However, these digital assets have shown a far higher open interest to market cap ratio than bitcoin and ethereum.
For perspective, the open interest to market cap ratio for crypto coins such as bitcoin and ethereum sit at 1.97% and 2.19% respectively. Each of these assets has an open interest at $15.5 billion and $8 billion. Other cryptocurrencies with newfound fame boast of a much higher ratio despite only boasting a small percentage of the global open interest in the crypto space.
Altcoins lead open interest to market cap ratio | Source: Arcane Research
The highest of these is SUSHI, which leads the charge with a whopping 10.09% open interest to market cap ratio. The relatively new cryptocurrency leads the second-highest by almost 1.5%. YFI placed second at 8.59%, with CRV and EOS at third and fourth position with 8.30% and 5.95% respectively.
Metaverse Crypto Coins On The Come-Up
Metaverse Crypto coins had an incredible come-up in the last quarter of 2021. The boom caused by Facebook’s announcement that it was rebranding to Meta has continued on into the new year, placing the top metaverse tokens in the list for cryptocurrencies with the most elevated leverage.
Related Reading | ARK Invest CEO Cathie Wood On What Will Drive Bitcoin Correction
Of the 16 coins featured in an Arcane Research report showing elevated leverage in some of the most popular altcoins, four metaverse tokens made the list. SAND, MANA, AXS, and GALA all had an open interest to market cap ratio at 3.29% and higher.
AXS led the pack with a 4.44% ratio, showing the highest and MANA with the lowest. Both of these are indicative of traders using both MANA and AXS to hedge their metaverse exposure.
Layer 1 tokens were not left out of the action though as both FTM and Near recorded open interest to market cap ratios higher than that of the large cap coins. FTM’s ratio sat at 4.02%, while Near recorded a 3.15% OI to market cap ratio.
Crypto total market recovers above $2 trillion | Source: Crypto Total Market Cap on TradingView.com
Featured image from Crypto News, charts from Arcane Research and TradingView.com
Kadena (KDA) Exhibits Bullish Run As Community Wakes For Immunefi Bounty
As every crypto user knows the current state of the crypto industry, there isn’t a need for an explanation regarding the bearish run. Since the start of the new year, the market has crashed and led to a depressed state for traders and investors. As the Federal Reserve tightened the regulation for cryptocurrencies, the users are facing this state of dipping period.
Despite the crackdown, some altcoins are performing well with new implementations from their ecosystem. Similarly, Kadena (KDA) has surged up in price value within the last 24-hours to over 20%. Kadena is one of the potential crypto tokens in the market with more updates from its network.
Kadena is a proof-of-work platform that combines a Layer 1 public chain protocol with a Layer 2 network to deliver high throughput while keeping security and scalability in mind. The platform intends to apply blockchain technology to real-world scenarios, with tools and services that are ready for mass use.
Market Status And Launch Of Immunefi
Currently, Kadena (KDA) is trading at a price value of $10.43 with a total trading volume of $61,847,459 in the past 24-hours. According to Coinmarketcap, KDA has climbed up to 20% within a day and holds 69th rank. The current circulating supply of KDA is 166,890,458 coins. Moreover, KDA is available to trade on top exchanges like KuCoin, Gate.io, BKEX, Hotbit, and ZT.
The price action of KDA has soared from $8.55 to $10.44 within a day which seems a quite beneficial change. Significantly, the price changes have been witnessed following the launch of Immunefi. The network announced the entry of a leading bug bounty platform for DeFi with largest bounties.
Following this, Port Finance has also launched its Bug bounty program on Immunefi. As per the updates, this announcement became official on January 12, 2022, while Port Finance is a suite of money market products built on Solana. Since the updates, the price value of KDA has been surging while creating expectations from holders. If this trend continues then it might take a while to hit its previous all-time high.
Fan Controlled Football Raises $40 Million Series A Led by Animoca Brands and Delphi Digital
Los Angeles, United States, 12th January, 2022, Chainwire
- Funding to Propel Continued Growth and Expansion of FCF for Seasons v2.0 & v3.0
- Bored Ape Yacht Club and Gutter Cat Gang Communities Join the League as the Final Two Expansion Teams
Fan Controlled Football (FCF) , the only professional sports league that empowers fans to make the key decisions for their favorite team, including calling all the plays in real-time, today announced the closing of a $40 million Series A investment round led by Animoca Brands and Delphi Digital.
Along with Animoca Brands and Delphi Digital, other investors include Gemini Frontier Fund, 6th Man Ventures, Jump Crypto, Red Beard Ventures, Spartan Capital, NGC Ventures, executives at GoldenTree Asset Management, and Sebastian Borget, co-founder of The Sandbox. Additionally, all of the league’s initial Seed investors participated, including Lightspeed Venture Partners, Talis Capital, Verizon Ventures, Correlation Ventures, and Basecamp Fund.
FCF made its debut in February 2021, featuring four teams owned by some of the biggest names in sports and entertainment including Marshawn Lynch, Quavo, Richard Sherman, Austin Ekeler, Dalvin Cook, and Bob Menery. The league has redefined football for the digital age by combining the competitiveness of live sports, the engagement of fantasy sports, and the interactivity of video games into a live
streamed, leaned-in fan experience. Season v1.0 saw FCF become the fastest growing live sports channel on Twitch with nearly 10 million total live views, and one of the top sports Apps in the Apple App Store.
As part of the growth fueled by the closing of the $40 million Series A, FCF today announced two new NFT-governed expansion teams, owned by leaders of the Bored Ape Yacht Club and Gutter Cat Gang communities, respectively. The two new teams join the first two FCF Ballerz Collective NFT expansion teams that were recently announced, doubling the size of FCF for Season v2.0 from four teams to eight.
The four new teams will all be part of FCF’s innovative Ballerz Collective , a first-of-its-kind NFT community that will provide fans holding FCF Ballerz NFTs with team governance rights, play-to-earn game mechanics, and unique IRL utility and VIP experiences at FCF’s soon to be revealed state-of-the-art venue in Atlanta, GA. The Ballerz Collective NFT teams include:
- The Gutter Cat Gang community team led by King BlackBored, Dr. Dicatrio, Vivek Ravishanker, SpottieWiFi, and former NFL legend Jamal Anderson.
- The Bored Ape Yacht Club community with team ownership featuring TropoFarmer, Josh Ong, Jerseyborn, Franklin, Lindsey Byrnes, BenJammin, NFTsAnonymous, Jeff Nicholas, and Spr3adsh33t.
- Knights of Degen led by their founders and community members, which include NFL legends Tiki
and Ronde Barber, Jerry Ferrara, Cynthia Frelund from NFL Network, Jasmine Maietta from Round21, Drew Austin, and more.
- Team 8OKI, led by two highly recognized blockchain advocates – famed musician and producer Steve Aoki, and 888, legendary collector and founder of 888 Inner Circle and 888 The New World whose mission is to empower artists, creators, and the digital art community.
NFT owners in each of these communities will be provided an opportunity to receive one of two thousand free FCF Ballerz NFTs for their team, as well as early access to purchase a FCF Baller at a fifty percent discount to the public sale price. To join the team and get in the game, follow the Ballerz Collective on Twitter and join the FCF Discord.
The four original FCF teams include the Beasts, Glacier Boyz, Wild Aces, and Zappers. On March 20, the Wild Aces went on to become the first-ever FCF Champions, after defeating the Glacier Boyz in “The People’s Championship” on a last-second, walk-off QB read-option touchdown called by the fans.
Built for the digital fan, FCF’s games are played in a multi-purpose studio arena in Atlanta and streamed live on Twitch, NBCLX, Peacock, and DAZN. The upcoming nine-week season will kick off on April 16, 2022, with eight teams stacked with pro-caliber players from the NFL, CFL, and NCAA programs. Last season’s rosters included Heisman Trophy winner Johnny Manziel and NFL stars Josh Gordon and Robert Turbin.
Fan Controlled Football Co-Founder and CEO, Sohrob Farudi: “This is a historic day for FCF. The backing of investors like Animoca Brands and Delphi Digital, leaders in web3, further validates our initial success and vision to build the first pro sports league for the digital age. FCF combines the passion and excitement of traditional football with the best of web3, digital collectibles, and play-to-earn gaming, creating a unique IRL meets URL entertainment experience that was not possible until now. Many startup football leagues never make it to a second season, and we are now pumped for Season v2.0 and v3.0 of FCF. LFG!”
Animoca Brands Executive Chairman and Co-Founder, Yat Siu: “We’re excited to support FCF, a league that is at the cutting edge of bringing Web 3.0 and blockchain to professional sports. Having followed its successful and entertaining first season, we look forward to the groundbreaking ways that fans will be able to engage with FCF in the upcoming seasons.”
Famed Musician/Producer and FCF NFT Expansion Team Owner, Steve Aoki: “The successful strides that FCF is making within web3 are exciting…it’s a privilege to be involved. Really looking forward to building out our NFT community of passionate fans that’ll be calling all the shots for our team.”
Beasts Owner and NFL Legend, Marshawn Lynch: “FCF is getting they money up, securing them $40 M’s, we ready for seasons 2, 3 and some mo,’” said Beasts Co-owner Marshawn Lynch. “And special shout out to the Bored Ape Yacht Club and Gutter Cat Gang peoples for linking up with our FCF fam. These are the types of partnerships that tell you we ain’t messing around. I can’t wait to see how the whole NFT thing takes fan engagement in the ‘game’ to a whole ‘nother level, ya feel me?”
About Fan Controlled Football
Fan Controlled Football (FCF) – the only professional sports league that combines the passion and competitiveness of live and fantasy sports with the interactivity of video games – is the first league in professional sports history empowering fans to call the shots, from branding and personnel decisions to real-time play calling. The FCF is the democratization of sports with Season v2.0 expanding to
eight (8) teams kicking off in the Spring of 2022, featuring seven regular-season weeks and one playoff week, culminating with the People’s Championship. Regular and postseason play, in addition to exclusive behind-the-scenes league content is available on twitch.tv/FCF and broadcast partners NBCLX, Peacock, and DAZN. For more information download the FCF mobile application, visit FCF.io and join the conversation on Twitter , Facebook , Instagram , and Discord.
