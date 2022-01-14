2pac’s Sister Sekyiwa Shakur Files Lawsuit Against Executor of His Estate Alleging Embezzlement

2pac’s sister has filed a lawsuit against the executor of his estate over alleged embezzlement of millions of dollars due to double-dipping an executor and manager.
Source: Bob Berg / Getty
The late rapper 2pac passed away in 1996 but his name, impact, and businesses are still just as alive today as they were when he was on earth. His name and likeness is big business which all goes through the executor of his estate who was his mother but when she passed it went to Tom Whalley. Pac’s sister Sekyiwa Shakur is raising questions of the handling of the estate in a newly filed lawsuit that alleges embezzlement at the hands of the executor. Sekyiwa points out Whalley took over essential management duties of Pac even though it was a conflict of interest due to running the estate when their mother Afeni Shakur-Davis passed away in 2016.
“He has effectively embezzled millions of dollars for his own benefit,” Sekyiwa wrote in court documents. “Whalley has unreasonably enriched himself at the expense of the beneficiaries and in bad faith by taking excessive compensation in a position from which he should properly be barred based on the inherent conflict of interest.”
Long story short Sekyiwa is accusing him of stealing money by being the business manager while essentially paying himself a % of total earnings to run the estate and also double-dipping to take a % of business deals handled as management. Once you factor in licensing, music royalties, music publishing, and merchandise sales alone it all starts to add up and can exceed millions quickly. The double-dipping directly takes money from the pockets of beneficiaries of an estate as they get paid from the same estate funds that are allegedly missing millions. The thing about estates is that they always have a paper trail to follow all the money coming in and also going out. If for some reason anything isn’t adding up courts will appoint another executor. Should be an easy case to solve or fix and move forward from with the best interest of the beneficiaries. As long as Whalley has all his ducks in a row he should be able to debunk this quickly.
The Bella Twins are back! For the first time in over three years, Nikki and Brie Bella will step into a WWE ring at the Royal Rumble, and Nikki says she’s looking to settle the score with some old rivals.
“Brie, I don’t know about you, but I’m going in to win,” Nikki Bella told her twin sister, Brie, when discussing their WWE return during the Jan. 12 episode of The Bellas Podcast on SiriusXM’s Stitcher. During the Jan. 7 episode of SmackDown, the WWE announced some participants in the women’s Royal Rumble match, and Nikki and Brie, 38, were among the named competitors. The Bellas haven’t wrestled since 2018, and it appears Nikki has been holding onto a grudge since then. “I’ve had unfinished business with Charlotte [Flair], so why wouldn’t I want to go back there [to the WWE],” she said.
“And then, I’ve never had business with Becky [Lynch],” added Nikki, “and I would love it. And then, there are the [Women’s] Tag titles. Because I would kind of like to be the first-ever winner of the Royal Rumble to kind of give the middle finger to both champions, to go, ‘I want the tag titles.’ Like, how badass would that be? Would I not be the coolest person to go down in history? I’d feel like I’d have a little “Stone Cold” Steve Austin to me.”
Nikki isn’t the only Bella with some unresolved issues within the squared circle. “I feel like, the last Royal Rumble – the only one I’ve been in, the first-ever women’s Royal Rumble – the way I was taken out, it wasn’t very nice,” she said. “I don’t even remember,” said Nikki with a smile. “Oh, you don’t?” said Brie accusatorily. “Because it was you. And you better watch your back too, girl.”
The Bellas haven’t competed in the WWE since late 2018. Nikki’s last match was a loss to then-WWE RAW Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey, per CageMatch.net. A month before that attempt, Nikki teamed with Brie and Ronda to defeat Liv Morgan, Sarah Logan, and Ruby Soho (competing under the name Ruby Riott). Brie announced in a 2019 episode of Total Bellas that she was retired from the ring, and during a 2021 episode of the Sippin The Tea TV Show, Nikki said that the doctors had “put me on the retired bench for life.” During The Bellas Podcast, Nikki discussed how she was medically cleared for in-ring action after undergoing MRIs and scans on her brain, neck, and other places.
The 2022 Royal Rumble, taking place at The Dome at America’s Center in St. Louis, Missouri, will be one for the history books. Not only does it mark the 35 years of the titular match, but the women’s match will see a lineup of returning stars, like Michelle McCool, Kelly Kelly, Summer Rae, Lita, the Bella Twins, and Mickie James – who is currently Impact Wrestling’s Knockout World Champion. “I was shocked they announced it because usually, these are surprises, but I understand, marketing-wise,” said Nikki said on the podcast, per Fightful. Brie added, “Business-wise, it makes sense because now we can have the whole Bella Army there.”
Selfishly, that’s why I was happy about it,” said Nikki. “No one would have ever expected you and I to be in the Rumble, so it makes me happy that the Bella Army knows, and they can go.”
The U.S. Supreme Court blocked the Biden administration’s vaccine-or-test mandate for workplaces with over 100 employees.
The court allows vaccine mandates for healthcare workers at federally funded hospitals and clinics nationwide.
The Justices voted 6-3 to strike down the Biden administration’s vaccine mandate for private corporations and large workplaces.
BREAKING: The Supreme Court BLOCKS the federal government’s COVID-19 vaccine-or-test requirement for large workplaces. The court ALLOWS a vaccine mandate for workers at federally funded health care facilities to take effect nationwide.
Ye got caught in a lip lock with Julia Fox and a whole lot of folks seem to think he’s in a kissing pissing war with his ex Kim K.
Source: SplashNews / Splash News
Ye and Julia were photographed having a night out at Delilah Lounge in West Hollywood with some of Kanye’s famous friends including Madonna, Evan Ross, Antonio Brown and Floyd Mayweather Jr. Wednesday night.
Evan Ross posted about the outing, which internet onlookers had lots of jokes about.
What the net is mostly buzzing about though is Kanye kissing Julia for the world to see — which some feel is suspicious timing considering that, according to TMZ reports, Kim and Pete grabbed pizza and ice cream together Tuesday night, and it was during the ice cream run at Rite Aid when they were seen loved-up and cuddling.
Do y’all really think Ye would stoop so low?
Source: SplashNews / Splash News
Funny enough, earlier this week TMZ reported that their Kim sources say she’s cool with Ye and Julia becauce Julia’s a fan of the Kardashian family and if she and Ye stay togther it’ll be much easier for Kim to deal with an admirer than a hater.
Source: SplashNews / Splash News
Ouch. Wonder if that stings being called “a fan.”
Meanwhile some not so flattering photos of Julia have been floating the net from her days struggling with drug addiction.
Source: SplashNews / Splash News
If there is indeed a publicity war going on between Kim and Ye — who would you say is winning?