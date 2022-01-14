News
35-year-old Frontroom Pizza gets a big-name new owner
It’s never a given that a new owner, chef and menu will bring an old eating institution back to life.
But Frontroom Pizza in Lakewood has a fighting chance.
After the pizza parlor closed on Sunday, James Beard Award-winning restaurateur Alex Seidel took over operations. The Denver chef and his crew have started demolition, and renovations will soon be underway in the kitchen, dining area and, of course, on the original salad bar.
Once a bar and new furniture are in place, Seidel and Denver chef Tim Bender (formerly of Comal Heritage Incubator) plan to reopen the restaurant as Roca’s by late January or early next month.
“It really came down to me having a true love for that restaurant and not wanting to (lose) another option in our neighborhood,” Seidel said.
A longtime Lakewood resident, Seidel said he remembers coming to Frontroom once a week after his kids were born. Since it opened, the restaurant changed hands once before, to real estate developer Bruce Prior, who passed the reins to Seidel.
“(Prior) deserves some kudos for trying to keep a neighborhood gem alive,” Seidel said.
Now he and Bender plan to remake the menu with fresh pasta, classic Italian dishes and better pizza. That means two styles: a thin, crispy crust and a thicker, Sicilian-style pan pizza, both made from Seidel’s own Fudmill sourdough starter, real tomato sauce and more fresh ingredients.
And while Seidel has been recognized for his special occasion and higher-end Denver restaurants Fruition and Mercantile, his fast-casual chicken shop, Chook, might be more of an indicator for the future of Frontroom as Roca’s.
“For me, after opening Chook, I find it just as enjoyable feeding communities simple great food that they can count on, appreciate, afford,” Seidel said. “And to be quite honest, pizza and pasta are two of my favorite things to eat.”
Tractor-trailer crashes and spills fuel on the Poplar Street Bridge
EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. – A tractor-trailer crashed on the Poplar Street Bridge early Friday morning.
The crash happened on the Illinois side of the bridge as the tractor-trailer was traveling eastbound. Investigators said the diesel fuel tank ripped open, and fuel spilled on the road. Crews used sand to clear the mess instead of water so it wouldn’t ice up.
It is unknown at this time if anyone was injured. FOX 2’s Nissan Rogue Runner reporter Jason Maxwell was at the scene. FOX 2 will continue to update this story with more information as it becomes available.
Ask Amy: Parents worry about daughter’s choices
Dear Amy: I’m concerned about my 24-year-old daughter’s choice in a boyfriend. She is an intelligent college graduate, working in her field.
She met her boyfriend at work, and they quickly became serious. He is an unskilled laborer in the company’s warehouse, working there since high school.
He moved into her apartment. He works just enough to pay his bills and go hunting and fishing. He has no long-term plans.
When she met him, he was dealing with a DUI, having lost his license with a blood alcohol level of .15 and a subsequent accident.
She helped sort out all the court documents and necessary steps to finally get his license back, which was just finalized a few weeks before Christmas.
Then, on Christmas Eve, he left our house in her car to go to a dispensary and was pulled over for erratic speed. He was charged with another DUI.
I told him privately how disgusted I am with his behavior (he’s 27).
I thanked our daughter for all she did for Christmas, but also told her that she had some thinking to do.
I said that he clearly hadn’t learned from his first DUI, but she didn’t want to discuss it.
We are disappointed and frightened for her.
Should I pursue any further conversation with her? I don’t know if it will be productive.
Should I let her figure this out on her own?
Would a written letter be effective?
— Concerned Pop
Dear Concerned: Your daughter’s boyfriend was nabbed for DUI while driving to a dispensary on Christmas Eve. This means that he was either drunk or high when he was pulled over, and that he was headed out to purchase more.
It is illegal in every state to drive under the influence of marijuana.
He obviously has a problem.
Yes, your bright and successful daughter has some thinking to do.
I don’t think you should push too hard, because pressure and judgment might push her toward him.
Some people need to personally experience the real-world consequences of addiction before they can take action.
Your daughter protected her boyfriend from some of the trouble associated with his previous DUI.
Any attempt by you to control her might actually insulate her from the actual consequences of living with such a needy and troublesome partner.
Convey that you care about her and are always in her corner. A “friends and family” support group like Al-anon could introduce her to others who are also powerless over another’s addiction. That might be a persuasive influence.
Dear Amy: My husband’s family gathered for their annual holiday party. After 35 years of marriage, I acknowledge that these parties are stressful events for me.
I develop physical ailments approaching the dates of these gatherings and am unable to sleep.
There is excessive drinking and bigoted talk.
My husband’s stance on this behavior is to ignore it.
I chose not to attend this year.
Apparently, my husband made up a story about my having to get together with an out-of-town friend.
Now, my sister-in-law is asking how my visit was with my friend.
I prefer not to lie. I also do not intend to attend these events in the future.
How do I handle the inquisition from my sister-in-law?
How do I encourage my husband to stop making up excuses?
— Done with the Toxicity
Dear Done: Your husband can explain your absence. You don’t have to affirm it, however.
Your sister-in-law might be hunting for an explanation because she senses that your husband was not being truthful.
You can respond: “I always find this party pretty stressful, so I decided to skip it. ‘Barney’ enjoys it, so we decided to go our separate ways this year. I hope you all had a good time — and that you have a great new year.”
Dear Amy: My son and his wife have five children!
They don’t go out often, but to put a 20 percent tip on top of the cost of meals would make going out to eat impossible.
The children would never know the joy of experiencing new places or new people.
If you can tip 20 percent, by all means do.
But I do not believe all waitresses are as cold-hearted as you seem to be.
— Upset
Dear Upset: The reason I was a waitress was because my family (of six) lacked the funds to go out. We all worked our way through high school and college.
My point is that skipping restaurant dining isn’t exactly deprivation.
(You can email Amy Dickinson at askamy@amydickinson.com or send a letter to Ask Amy, P.O. Box 194, Freeville, NY 13068. You can also follow her on Twitter @askingamy or Facebook.)
Andrew Zimmern talks food and family with local comedian Sheletta Brundidge on ‘Family Dinner’
Sheletta Brundidge’s episode of “Family Dinner” lives up to its name, offering a look at her lively family eating some delicious Creole food together in the backyard of their Cottage Grove home.
The show airs at 7 p.m. Jan. 16 on Chip and Joanna Gaines’ new Magnolia Network, which recently replaced the DIY Network. It’s also available for streaming on Discovery+.
Local food titan Andrew Zimmern hosts “Family Dinner.” In each episode, he visits a different family and learns about their food and family traditions. Brundidge — a comedian, broadcaster and owner of shelettamakesmelaugh.com — had never met Zimmern, but jumped at the chance to be featured on the show.
“We did have to have a conversation about safety,” Brundidge said. “The crew was the most professional, kindest group I’ve ever seen, and I’ve been in news for 20 years.”
A paired-down, COVID-compliant crew visited the Brundidge home in the summer of 2020. On the first day, they shot closeups of Brundidge’s now ex-husband (more on that later), Shawn, cooking a New Orleans feast of fried catfish Acadiana, crawfish etouffee, fried cabbage and beignets for dessert.
“We fell in love in New Orleans,” Brundidge said. “My entire family is from Lake Charles and I have very deep roots in Cajun and Creole country. Shawn has always loved cooking. I hate cooking. I wash the dishes, have babies and look pretty.”
The crew also filmed Brundidge’s family which, at the time, included four children and Shawn’s elderly father, who had dementia. The three youngest kids are on the autism spectrum and, because of the pandemic, were going through virtual therapy. Brundidge transformed the dining room into a makeshift classroom, with dedicated spaces for each of her children.
“My kids can ask the same questions over and over again,” she said. “My youngest might ask your name 20 times. The crew was so great. They answered every question and let the children touch the equipment. A couple hours into it, they were like family.”
Several days later, the crew returned, this time with Zimmern. Shawn Brundidge made the entire feast for a second time, explaining each step to Zimmern, who surprised the family by cooking some shrimp remoulade to add to the meal. Zimmern also spent time sitting in on the kids’ therapy, dressing up for Mardi Gras and horsing around with them in the backyard.
“The one thing I really appreciated about Andrew was his interactions with my children,” Brundidge said. “He was caring, concerned and loving. And he was so impressed with how hard the kids worked in therapy.”
Zimmern and the family enjoyed the meal outside, where the kids were able to stretch out and run around as needed. “Kids with autism need to be able to move,” she said.
Things look a little different at the Brundidge house now that the show is airing. Shawn Brundidge’s father died in October, after living with the family for five years. And the Brundidges got divorced — in an extremely amicable fashion.
“In case you haven’t heard, I’m a bit much,” Brundidge said with a laugh. “During COVID, a lot of people took a real long, hard look at their relationships. I decided I was going to set him free. I married and divorced my best friend.”
The pair sat down together to divide their assets and plan for their post-marriage future. They hired a lawyer only after a judge asked them to, in order to pin down some legal issues with their children. Shawn Brundidge has moved back to his home state of Ohio, where he works in healthcare. He frequently visits Cottage Grove and cooks up a storm when he’s in town.
“Happiness is a choice,” Brundidge said. “That’s always been our family motto. And we choose to be happy. When we told the kids about the divorce, they never cried. They saw we still have a lot of love.”
