Animalweapon Capture That Universal Sense Of ‘Isolation’ & Melancholy In New ‘Deserve’ Video
What if you finally allowed yourself to be happy? Lo-fi electronic act Animalweapon struggles with that question in their new video – that also celebrates some hometown heroes who also ‘deserve’ love.
The opening line of Animalweapon’s “Deserve” captures the heart of the song: “Why do I do it to myself” The self-sabotage, the doubt of whether or not they actually “deserve” love and happiness – it clouds the mind and can leave you feeling like you’re the only person in the world, even if you’re sitting in a semi-crowded bar. The video for “deserve,” premiering here on HollywoodLife, captures that feeling perfectly. Directed by Polychromatic Records president Scot Dunlap, the video sees the bedroom electronic artist (aka Patrick Cortes) grapple with this alienation during a night out in his hometown of Raleigh, North Carolina.
The video was also Cortes’ way of giving some love back to a very special place. “Aunt Betty’s was a very special bar for me and I spent a lot of time there while I was going through a lot of personal stuff,” he tells HollywoodLife, so I wanted to start the video there. This song has a note of isolation about it, and the concept behind the video was meant to be very simple. Special thanks overwhelmingly goes to the staff and Aunty Betty’s – Rey, & Reese, Jake, and owners Greg Ewan and Niall Hanley.”
“When Patrick told me about his concept for the video for ‘Deserve,’ I wanted to explore this feeling of isolation and try to mold it into an abstract, visual narrative that was complementary to the music,” director Scott Dunlap shares with HollywoodLIfe. “We collected the footage over two days, playing with color and light and mixing in slow motion and experimental out-of-focus shots to illustrate the sultry melancholy feeling of the song. In the video, several notable Raleigh landmarks can be seen including The Pour House Music Hall & Record Shop, House of Swank Clothing, the Historic City Market, Moore Square, and Memorial Auditorium.“
Animalweapon has been performing in Raleigh since 2011, including parties for the city’s Hopscotch Music Festival. Podcast listeners might also recognize his work, as his musical talents have appeared on Undisclosed, the follow-up to the podcast phenomenon, Serial. He also composed the theme for The Hidden Djinn. Fans will also get a chance to hear Animalweapon for themselves on their preferred streaming service, for their new album – Set of Constraints – will arrive April 15th via Polychromatic Records. That’s some happiness that everyone deserves.
Donald Glover Wants Anyone Hating On Him To Address Him Directly
Donald Glover is sending a clear message to all of his haters, and he wants the same thing in return.
Ahead of the premiere of the third season of his beloved series Atlanta, Donald Glover has been a lot more active on social media.
All of his tweets have sent a similar message, talking his isht and letting the world know he’s not one to tolerate disrespect–and his latest offering is no different.
On Wednesday, January 12, the artist (formerly?) known as Childish Gambino took to Twitter to write, “Please @ me this year if u talk s**t on me.”
Earlier in the day, the artist also responded to one of his followers telling him “I didn’t know you was a hating ass n***a” in regards to SoundCloud removing his cover of Childish Gambino’s “Redbone” due to a copyright claim.
“Thats not me. thats the record company,” Donald answered. When the user told him they “figured” that was the case and he “was just being funny,” Donald confirmed their opening declaration was actually correct.
“but i am a hating ass n***a tho,” Glover wrote. “real talk.”
So, maybe that exchange is what inspired Glover’s tweet about hating directly.
Atlanta Season 3 debuts on March 24, 2022. The already-written Season 4 is expected to follow sometime after.
George Stephanopoulos’ Wife Ali Wentworth Goes Makeup-Free To Celebrate 57th Birthday
Happy Birthday, Ali Wentworth! The actress and author celebrated with a delicious cake, her beloved husband, George Stephanopoulos, and a gorgeous selfie.
“That’s a wrap on this year’s birthday,” wrote Ali Wentworth on Wednesday (Jan. 12), the day she turned 57. Ali commemorated the day with a selfie alongside hubby George Stephanopoulos. George, 60, wore a maroon pullover hoodie and a birthday hat as he pulled in Ali for a sweet hug in the photo. She opted for a black long-sleeve top, track pants, and a birthday tiara. The two gathered close, right before she was to blow the candles out on her cake. “Now back to cleaning up dog poop, taking rapid tests, laundry, and endless Zooms….” Ali added. “Do better 2022!”
Ali received a ton of love in the comments section. “happy Birthday Bella,” wrote Julianna Margulies. “Happy Happy!” wrote Maria Shriver. “Happy Birthday,” wrote Jennifer Grey, who added, “Man, your dude can really rock a party hat.” “OMG Happy Birthday family!!!” added Sascha Seinfeld, while Beth Ostern added, “We love you!” “Keep the tiara ON!” added Debra Messing.
George and Ali recently celebrated their twentieth wedding anniversary. During a December episode of The Talk, Ali revealed that George is someone who “doesn’t like gifts,” which made for an interesting experience when it was George’s turn to blow out the candles. “I remember years ago on [George’s] birthday,” she said, per Yahoo. “I surprised him by getting a hotel suite with a fire, and I had a bathrobe on and chocolate, champagne. And he showed up for ‘lunch,’ and then he had to go back to work.”
“And I called the front desk, and I said, ‘Listen — we only used this for an hour. You can resell this. So, can we get some kind of a deal?’ And the receptionist was like, ‘Mrs. Stephanopoulos, we don’t charge by the hour at this hotel. You might want to try something further up in maybe Queens.’ “
“He’s my straight guy,” Ali told Parade magazine in 2018. “He’s not funny per se, but I can make fun of him, and he can laugh at that. He can laugh at himself. There’s endless making fun of him, and he loves it. That’s the best. If I had a husband that was like, ‘stop it,’ I wouldn’t have married him. No. George can fall off the bed laughing at something that’s amusing.”
Raquel Leviss Reacts to Ex James’ Comments on Dating Lala
Raquel Leviss is speaking out about the comments James Kennedy made on Watch What Happens Live in regard to whether or not he would rekindle his past fling with Lala Kent following his and Raquel’s breakup last month.
Just one day after James admitted to host Andy Cohen that he would “never say never” to a potential romantic reunion with Lala, who is fresh off a split from her former fiancé, Randall Emmett, the Vanderpump Rules cast member weighed on the revelation before revealing which of her co-stars has been the most supportive of her post-split.
“I mean, good luck to them,” Raquel told photographers on Wednesday, via Us Weekly, after learning about the “interesting” conversation that took place on the January 11 episode of WWHL.
As for how she’s been coming with the breakup, Raquel said she’s “hanging in there.”
“I’m just surrounding myself with friends and loved ones. I would say [Scheana Shay]‘s been there the most for me. She offered up her apartment for me to live in temporarily while she’s down in San Diego,” Raquel explained.
During Tuesday night’s WWHL, James and Lala were both asked if they would be open to dating one another now that they are both single.
“We have both done so much growing up — I would love to just continue this beautiful friendship that we do have. Look, I never say never to anything nowadays honestly [after] everything that I have been through,” James replied, noting that he’s been in touch with Raquel in the weeks since their split.
As for Lala, she said, “I don’t think James Kennedy is ready to be like a stepdad. So much has changed since we got together. But he is like one of my best friends.”
While appearing on Scheana’s podcast, Scheananigans, earlier this month, Raquel opened up about her and James’ breakup for the very first time, telling her Pump Rules cast mate that while she was concerned for her safety as she plotted her exit plan, the DJ was surprisingly calm when she informed him she was calling off their months-long engagement.
“He was calm. He was listening to me. I was preparing for the worst and it was the best possible outcome I guess that it could have been. Because he really did listen to me and was understanding of where I was coming from,” Raquel revealed. “He respected my decision. He was like, ‘Okay if your heart isn’t in it anymore then I understand. We need to go our separate ways.’”
Vanderpump Rules season nine airs Tuesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.
