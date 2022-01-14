Bitcoin
AscendEX Lists the Marvelous NFT Token, MNFT
AscendEX is excited to announce the listing of the Marvelous NFT Token (MNFT) under the trading pair MNFT/USDT on AscendEX starting on January 14 at 5:30 p.m. UTC.
Marvelous NFTs is a blockchain game development company and the official intellectual property licensee of Bad Days, a decentralized strategy game and blockchain powered site. Running on the Ethereum network and utilizing the Polygon Layer 2 protocol, Bad Days implements ERC-721 and ERC-1155 custom developed smart contracts to enable users to own, collect, breed, sire, battle, and play unique limited-edition digital assets and crypto collectibles.
Bad Days players can develop and customize their assets, creating an immersive and multi-dimensional user experience where players can personalize and tailor their strategies to compete against other players in a series of battle scenarios.
The core token of the Bad Days ecosystem is the Marvelous NFT token, MNFT. Operating as the core currency in gameplay, MNFT allows players to not only make in-game purchases but also stake their assets to earn increased yield. MNFT tokens additionally feature two deflationary mechanisms, including fee distribution and buy-back mechanism, to maintain the stability of the token and broader game economy.
Players of Bad Days are also able to interact with the Fuse Token, yet another operational token within the Bad Days battle environments. The Fuse Token, similar to MNFT, aims at producing player generated wealth throughout the game ecosystem. Ultimately, players are rewarded for continuous engagement and top-tier game strategy within the Bad Days platform.
Through the development of Bad Days, the Marvelous NFTs team has continued its mission to drive mainstream adoption of blockchain and GameFi by delivering high quality blockchain-based gaming, unique opportunities for NFT ownership, and easy-to-comprehend play-to-earn mechanisms.
With the listing of MNFT, AscendEX strives to continue demystifying the world of blockchain-based gaming, allowing for more individuals to participate in the blockchain ecosystem.
About AscendEX
AscendEX is a global cryptocurrency financial platform servicing more than one million institutional and retail traders with the resources needed to obtain more value from their crypto investments. Operating at the nexus of centralized finance and decentralized finance, AscendEX’s platform features access to margin, futures, and spot trading, a robust wallet infrastructure, and staking support for over 200 industry-leading blockchain projects, all producing industry leading yields and returns, further driving the growth of the crypto ecosystem. In efforts to cultivate scalable and secure forms of decentralized financing, AscendEX has emerged as a leading platform by ROI on its “initial exchange offerings” through supporting some of the industry’s most innovative projects from the DeFi ecosystem.
To learn more about how AscendEX leverages best practices from both Wall Street and the cryptocurrency ecosystem to extract the highest value per dollar to its users, please visit:
Website: https://ascendex.com
Twitter: https://twitter.com/AscendEX_Global
Telegram: https://t.me/AscendEXEnglish
Medium: https://medium.com/ascendex
About Marvelous NFTs
Marvelous NFTs is a blockchain game development company and the official intellectual property licensee of Bad Days, a decentralized application that runs on the Ethereum network utilizing the Polygon layer two protocol to avoid high gas fees. Bad Days was designed to be a fun and interactive game that gives users the ability to own, buy, sell, collect, upgrade, battle, and play unique limited edition digital assets from the Bad Days universe in an exciting player vs. player strategy game.
For more information and updates, please visit:
Website: https://marvelousnfts.com/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/MarvelousNfts_
Telegram: https://t.me/baddayscom
Disclaimer: This is a paid Press Release. Any information contained in this website is not proposed to be and doesn’t constitute financial advice, investment advice, trading advice, or any other advice. The NewsCrypto is not responsible to anyone for any decision made or action taken in conjunction with the information and/or statements in this press release.
AscendEX Lists Battle of Guardians Token, BGS
AscendEX is thrilled to announce the listing of the Battle of Guardians Share Token (BGS) under the trading pair BGS/USDT on AscendEX starting on January 14th at 2 p.m. UTC.
Battle of Guardians (BOG) is a real-time, multiplayer NFT fighting game that allows players to utilize their NFT assets as fighting avatars in an all-out battle of skills, where heightened skill is recognized with in-game rewards. Developed in Unreal Engine and built atop the Solana Network, BOG was designed with multiplayer capabilities that allow global players to engage in fierce, multi-realm battles in the expansive Sci-Fi game ecosystem. The project currently offers a selection of 30 unique NFTs and is equipped with an NFT Synthesis feature that allows players to upgrade the tier of their fighting avatars. BOG is being developed for PC-based gaming, with iOS and Android cross-platform multiplayer features becoming available in the future.
Recently, the play-to-earn model has become the standard for new-to-market, blockchain-based gaming ecosystems. The convergence of gaming and finance through NFTs has become an exciting and interactive way for players of games, and owners of NFTs, to earn real-world rewards. BOG aims to emphasize the “play” aspect of the play-to-earn movement by offering multiple modes of play. In BOG gameplay, players can battle in Player vs. Environment (PvE), Player vs. Player (PvP), or Tournament modes, using their collection of NFT avatars. With a tiered system of playable NFTs, a variety of gaming modes, and a rewards model in place, BOG will become the go-to platform for players to test their skills and agility while earning rewards in-game.
A unique feature of BOG’s NFT structure is the ability for players to rent NFTs, which adds yet another revenue stream for players looking to leverage the BOG ecosystem. Owners of specific NFTs can rent their assets out to players who are eager to play the game, but do not yet want to commit to purchasing their own asset. By implementing this mechanism, both established players and inquisitive newcomers can earn increased in-game rewards, maximizing the utility of the NFTs featured in the BOG game.
To further incentivize players for continued gameplay and reward players for remarkable in-game achievements, Battle of Guardians will feature two tokens: the Battle of Guardians Share token (BGS) and the Fighting Points token (FP). Both tokens will be utilized within the game’s various modes for purchasing NFT characters and in-game assets, whereas BGS can uniquely be leveraged as a governance token to contribute to the development of the game. Players will also have the ability to stake their BGS tokens to generate additional yield and further their involvement in the BOG ecosystem.
AscendEX is excited to debut the trading of the BGS token and support the growth of the play-to-earn GameFi Ecosystem.
About Battle of Guardians
Battle of Guardians is a real-time multiplayer NFT Fighting Game that allows players to utilize their NFT asset as Fighters in the battlefield. Battle of Guardians is multiplayer ready, built by a game studio with 7+ years of experience.
For more information and updates, please visit:
Website: https://battleofguardians.com/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/BOG_Official_
Telegram: https://t.me/battleofguardianschat
TA: Ethereum Gearing For Another Lift-Off to $3,500: Recovery Isn’t Over Yet
Ethereum started a downside correction from $3,400 against the US Dollar. ETH price is holding the $3,250 support and eyes a fresh increase above the $3,320 resistance.
- Ethereum started a downside correction from the $3,400 resistance zone.
- The price is trading above $3,250 and the 100 hourly simple moving average.
- There was a break below a major bullish trend line with support near $3,300 on the hourly chart of ETH/USD (data feed via Kraken).
- The pair could start a fresh increase if it stays above the $3,250 support zone.
Ethereum Price Corrects Lower
Ethereum started a strong increase above the $3,320 resistance zone. ETH even broke the $3,400 resistance zone and the 100 hourly simple moving average, but there was no momentum.
A high was formed near $3,412 and the price is now correcting gains. Ether price declined below the $3,320 support. There was a break below the 23.6% Fib retracement level of the key increase from the $2,931 swing low to $3,412 high.
Besides, there was a break below a major bullish trend line with support near $3,300 on the hourly chart of ETH/USD. It is now trading above $3,250 and the 100 hourly simple moving average.
Source: ETHUSD on TradingView.com
On the upside, an immediate resistance is near the $3,300 level. The first major resistance is near the $3,320 level. A clear move above the $3,320 level might start another increase in the near term. The next major resistance is near the $3,400 level, above which ether price could test $3,480. Any more gains could send the price towards the $3,550 level in the near term.
Dips Limited in ETH?
If ethereum fails to start a fresh increase above the $3,320 level, it could continue to move down. An initial support on the downside is near the $3,250 level. The first key support is now forming near the $3,175 level.
It is near the 50% Fib retracement level of the key increase from the $2,931 swing low to $3,412 high. A downside break below the $3,175 level might push the price towards the $3,115 zone. Any more losses could lead the price towards $3,000.
Technical Indicators
Hourly MACD – The MACD for ETH/USD is slowly losing pace in the bearish zone.
Hourly RSI – The RSI for ETH/USD is above the 50 level.
Major Support Level – $3,250
Major Resistance Level – $3,320
Lawmakers Ask The CFTC To Clarify Their Role Monitoring Crypto Risks
Bipartisan lawmakers from the U.S. House and Senate Agriculture Committees have requested clear information from the chair of the Commodities Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) about the crypto industry and their role in monitoring it and taking enforcement actions.
The CFTC chair Rostin Behnam intends to expand the regulator’s authority over the crypto market. Democrats and Republicans from the Senate and House Agriculture Committees agreed that the agency plays a “critical role“.
In a letter that Bloomberg described as “a rare show of bipartisanship in a divided Congress”, the lawmakers asked chair Benham to answer several questions in order “To understand the scope and size of digital asset markets, the benefits and risks presented by these emerging technologies” and “the role of the Commission with respect to these markets”.
“The CFTC has a critical role to play to ensure the integrity of digital asset markets. While some of these technologies have the potential to modernize the financial system, it is imperative that customers are protected from fraud and abuse and that these markets are fair and transparent.”
The lawmakers approached the risks of the crypto industry and called for the CFTC to widen their engagement to protect consumers from losses and scams.
The letter details alleged risks from the industry and reiterated that the CFTC is enabled by the Commodity Exchange Act to take enforcement actions for violations coming from digital asset marketplaces.
“Despite the CFTC’s responsible engagement, this industry is still subject to risks of abuse, including consumer fraud and cybercrime. Consumers reported losing nearly $82 million to 2 cryptocurrency scams between the fourth quarter of 2020 and first quarter of 2021, more than 10 times the amount from the same six-month period a year earlier.”
The lawmakers are also concerned about risks in the DeFi space and “any DeFi protocols offering derivatives contracts on unregistered exchanges”. However, they noted that “there are still questions about who is responsible for monitoring DeFi markets for fraud and manipulation, safeguarding customer
funds, and ensuring parties meet their obligations to one another.”
Related Reading | Did US Regulators Began Offensive Against Crypto Platforms? CFTC Fines Kraken
Authority Of The CFTC
In October 2021, during chair Rostin Behnam’s confirmation hearing, he appealed to Congress looking to expand the CFTC’s regulatory authority and stated that the entity is ready to be the “primary cop on the beat”
“the total size of the digital asset market was US$2.7 trillion and among that $2.7 trillion, nearly 60% were commodities. So with that in mind, I think it’s important for this committee to reconsider and consider expanding authority for the CFTC,”
Behnam’s statement seemed to contradict Gary Gensler’s, chair of the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), who sees most cryptocurrencies as equity. This has seemingly turned into a race amongst regulators to gain more authority.
The SEC’s view on how to define Ether has become unclear. If the two largest cryptocurrencies by market cap (BTC and ETH) are not securities, then the SEC has a large size of the market out of regulatory reach.
However, the lawmaker’s letter defined both Bitcoin and Ether as commodities, which would mean that both of these assets fall under the CFTC’s jurisdiction.
“The CFTC has long considered certain digital assets to be commodities and courts have agreed. In fact, the two largest digital assets by market capitalization are commodities: Bitcoin and Ether. These two digital assets alone make up approximately 60% of the $2.7 trillion market. Futures contracts on Bitcoin and Ether are currently traded on CFTC-registered derivatives exchanges.”
Related Reading | How the CFTC fine on Coinbase could affect future crypto company listing
