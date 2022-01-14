Ava Phillippe Claps Back At ‘Bigoted’ Comments After Openly Discussing Her Sexuality

Ava Phillippe isn’t putting up with any trolls who are judging her for her sexuality as she said her social media is not a place for ‘hate speech.’

Ava Phillippe isn’t having it from the haters. Reese Witherspoon’s daughter has been receiving hateful comments and she let everyone know that she won’t be tolerating it anymore. “QUICK REMINDER: I can & will block profiles commenting bigoted/hateful messages under my posts,” she wrote on her Instagram Stories (via People.) “My Instagram profile is not a place for cruelty/hate speech & I intend to do what I can to keep it that way. Peace & Love.” Reese’s daughter has an impressive 1 million followers so it’s important she keeps her large following in check.

The actress’ daughter recently addressed her sexuality during an Instagram Q&A. “Do u like boys or girls?” One fan asked her to which she responded, “I’m attracted to… people! (Gender is whatever).” Along with her answer, she posted a stunning selfie of her rocking bright blue eyeshadow and cat-eye eyeliner along with a gold choker and striped shirt.

Ava and her mom Reese are pretty tight. The two recently attended the Sing 2 premiere together and looked practically identical. Ava wore a short black dress that had a white lace pattern that silhouetted her cleavage while the Big Little Lies actress wore a shimmery red and pink gingham dress. It was clear how close the mother and daughter pair are as they beamed as they stood next to each other.

Ava and her mom look so similar that they sometimes even get mistaken for each other. “I love being mistaken for her because it makes me feel so young,” Reese said in an interview with InStyle. “I’m so proud of [Ava.] She really rolls with it. I’m sure it’s not easy looking exactly like your mother.” Even though she’s Reese’s mini-me she also shares a resemblance to her father Ryan Phillippe.

However, Ava’s looking less like her mother these days as she recently got a major hair makeover. While she used to have golden blonde locks like her mother, she now has wild pink hair. She started off with pink streaks but her hair has gotten pinker and pinker over time. Whether she looks like her mother’s twin or not, the 22-year-old will always be beautiful in her own right.