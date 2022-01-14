‘Baby Shark’ is the first YouTube video to reach 10 billion views

“Baby Shark” has reached a ridiculous milestone for both the video itself and YouTube as a whole. It’s the first video to reach 10 billion views on the Google-owned video-sharing platform.
If you’re somehow never seen Pinkfong’s “Baby Shark” video, then you should probably consider yourself lucky. It’s one of those incredibly simple songs that’ll get stuck in your head after just a single listen. It’s a video designed for kids, which is probably where most of the 10 billion views came from. Of course, some probably came from adults wanting to annoy their friends with the catchy song.
Coming in as the second most-watched YouTube video is the beloved “Despacito” by Luis Fonsi. It’s sitting at just under eight billion views, which is a bit short of Baby Shark.
A meme song hangs out in the third spot with over six billion views. LooLoo Kids “Johny Johny Yes Papa” is extremely popular and shows just how widespread a meme can become.
Rounding out the top five videos is an Ed Sheeran music video and a Wiz Khalifa video, reminding us that while YouTube offers a wealth of interesting and creative content, music remains the most popular thing to watch on the platform, mainly because people will often listen to a song many times.
Brie Bella admitted she slid into Leonardo DiCaprio’s DMs for an offer that she thought he couldn’t turn out but it didn’t quite go as planned.
Even famous people have their own embarrassing DM stories. WWE star Brie Bella confessed that she hit up Don’t Look Up star Leonardo DiCaprio. She initially hit up Leo with a business pitch. “Our close friends Carlo Mondavi and his fiancé Gio, they started this electric tractor company and what they want to do for the environment is incredible,” the Total Bellas star said on E!’s latest episode of Down in the DMs.
“Leo, this would be huge for not only the environment, but especially farming,” the message she sent to the Titanic star read. She was optimistic that he’d respond since he has been vocal in the past about his passion for protecting the environment. “I thought that would’ve really got him. And then it didn’t. So Leo, if you’re listening, DM me back!” She added.
Her anecdote was inspired by her sister Nikki Bella’s embarrassing DM story. Nikki admitted that she had been left on read by Kourtney Kardashian. She reached out to the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star when her sisters Kim Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian were feuding with her. “Hey. I think you may be having a really tough time, and I want you to know I feel you!” Nikki wrote to the Poosh founder.
Both of the Bella twins are new mothers and learning to cope with their new lifestyles. While the women are used to being physical, being pregnant has forced them to have a new relationship with their bodies. We definitely are super in touch with our bodies. It definitely feels different. I think my core shocks me the most,” Nikki told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “Doing ab exercises feels different even flexing and being sore there does too! It’s been one of the biggest shocks to me so far.”
The twins gave birth to their babies less than 24 hours apart. Nikki gave birth to her son Matteo, whom she shares with Dancing With The Stars pro Artem Chigvintsev, on July 31, 2020. Next came Brie and her husband and pro wrestler Daniel Bryan’s son Buddy Dessert on August 1, 2020. Even though they gave birth less than two years ago, sources close to the sisters told HollywoodLife that they are eyeing a return to the ring.
Katy Perry is on fire! She showed off a cheeky topless look as she rocks her Las Vegas residency.
Katy Perry is all hot and no cold in this latest look. The “Hot N Cold” singer certainly made a trip to Vegas an immediate necessity with a series of sexy snaps in her latest Instagram post. She pushed herself up against the wall wearing nothing but a pair of black pants. She did a booty tooch that would make Tyra Banks proud as she cheekily turned her head over her shoulder as her long black hair flowed down her back and used the wall to cover her exposed breasts.
She cleverly stood beside a sign that read “do not hose down” and she revealed that she has no plan to as she captioned the post, “let it burn baby.” She then viewed off a number of stunning outfits that she wears during her Vegas show. The first is a sexy vintage-looking peach corset top. The other look is a shimmery chain crop top.
The American Idol judge also recently treated fans to a sneak peek at her Las Vegas setlist for those who haven’t been able to make it there yet. She’ll be performing some classics like “ET,” “California Gurls,” “Teenage Dream” and of course, her breakout hit “I Kissed A Girl.” She’ll also be singing some of her newer songs like “Daisies,” “Swish Swish,” “Roar” and “Never Really Over.” Most importantly, she’ll be celebrating the occasion with her hit “Waking Up in Vegas.”
She also has plenty to celebrate back at the home front. On Thursday, January 13, she celebrated her fiancé Orlando Bloom’s birthday with an adorable Instagram post. “happiest 45th to the kindest, deepest, most soulful, sexy & strong man I know,” she captioned the post. “thank you for being a constant compass, an unwavering anchor and bringing joi de vivre into every room you walk in. You are the love and light of my life. I thank my lucky stars for you and our darling dd.”
She also is a proud parent to her daughter Daisy Dove Bloom. Even though she’s busy with American Idol and her Vegas show, she still has time to be there for her baby girl. She’s frequently spotted bringing her one-year-old along for shopping trips or a walk in the park.
Cardi claims vlogger Tasha Kebe was behind the malicious content, which included shocking claims of the rapper’s sex life.
Cardi B, testified in her libel case against YouTuber Tasha Kebe on January 13, telling a federal jury she felt “suicidal” after Kebe allegedly spread malicious lies about the rapper. Taking the witness stand in a Georgia court on the fourth day of the trial, the 29-year-old “Bodak Yellow” singer revealed how the shocking claims, including Cardi B contracting sexual diseases, had taken a devastating toll on her. “I felt extremely suicidal,” Cardi B said, according to Billboard.
Cardi went onto say she felt “helpless” as Kebe continued to use her platform — which has amassed nearly 1 million followers — to spread the alleged falsehoods. She also said she suffered “fatigue, anxiety, weight loss and migraines,” per the outlet. “Only an evil person could do that s***,” Cardi continued, before apologizing for using profanity.
While the alleged libelous incidents were happening soon after Cardi welcomed daughter Kulture with husband Offset, the hitmaker emotionally explained how it affected her self-esteem. “I felt defeated and depressed and I didn’t want to sleep with my husband,” she explained, according to TMZ . She even went so far as to say that she felt like she “didn’t deserve” Kulture at the time.
In the lawsuit filed in March 2019, Cardi claims Kebe attempted to financially capitalize on spreading lies about the entertainer, such as alleging Cardi was a prostitute, was unfaithful to Offset, used cocaine, and contracted herpes and HPV. One of Kebe’s video cited in the lawsuit includes a statement that Cardi B “f***** herself with beer bottles on f****** stripper stages.”
Court documents reveal Cardi alleges the “degrading and harassing” remarks began around April 2018, when Kebe posted a video claiming Cardi and Kulture’s pregnancy might result in a baby born with special needs. “Kebe became obsessed with slandering and harassing [Cardi]. In the 16 months preceding the filing of this lawsuit, Kebe put out at least 38 videos regarding [the rapper],” the lawsuit alleges.
The trial will continue until January 18, potentially with more testimony from Cardi. HollywoodLife will keep you updated.
If you or anyone you know is experiencing suicidal thoughts, reach out to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline (1-800-273-8255, or dial 988) for free, confidential support and resources 24/7.