‘Bachelorette’ Alum Clint Arlis Dead: Kaitlyn Bristowe’s Ex Dies At 34
Bachelor Nation is shedding tears tonight, as it’s been revealed that ‘Bachelorette’ contestant Clint Arlis has died.
Bachelorette contestant Clint Arlis is dead, according to a family friend who coached wrestling at his alma mater — Illinois’ Batavia High School. Clint competed on Kaitlyn Bristowe’s season of the reality show, and his death at age 34 was confirmed on Twitter on January 12.
“It is with a heavy heart and a sense of profound loss that we announce the death of one of the Batavia Wrestling Program’s All-Time greats, 2005 graduate, Clint Arlis,” Coach Bayer wrote. “Clint was the beloved son of Coach Tom Arlis and his wife, Jamie, protective, loving older brother of his sister, Taylor, and the boyhood idol and best friend of his kid brother, Coach Logan Arlis.”
“I have come to know Clint over the years since I joined Tom’s coaching staff and Batavia Wrestling Family in the late fall of 2005, after his graduation. I have found him to be extraordinarily devoted to his family and deeply committed to the sport [of] wrestling at a level few of us ever reach in our careers,” he continued. “While pursuing his career in architecture, he’s always made a priority of coming back to our (his) wrestling room and generously giving back to our kids. He was a talented artist with a sharp wit, a sardonic sense of humor and palpable authenticity.”
It is with a heavy heart and a sense of profound loss that we announce the death of one of the Batavia Wrestling Program’s All-Time greats, 2005 graduate, Clint Arlis (pictured left). 1/10 pic.twitter.com/8wlheLtq0P
— Batavia Wrestling – Coach Bayer (@BataviaWrestler) January 13, 2022
And then, Bayer concluded his announcement with a message to Clint’s family: “His legacies as a fierce competitor, tireless worker, a caring influence to younger Batavia wrestlers, a devoted friend and a loving son and brother will resonate far beyond his days in our presence. On behalf of all of us in the Batavia Wrestling Family, we send our deepest and most sincere condolences to the Arlis Family during this period [of] unimaginable heartbreak and grief. To the Arlis Family, we loved Clint. We love you.”
Following Clint’s passing, Bachelor franchise star Nick Viall also took to Twitter to pay tribute to Clint, who he described as a “very kind, unique, and talented person”.
Just heard about the passing of Clint Arlis. I got a chance to get know Clint a little after our time on Kaitlyns season and I always enjoy are time and conversations. A very kind, unique, and talented person who was taken from this world far too soon. RIP Clint❤️
— Nick Viall (@viallnicholas28) January 13, 2022
Clint vied for Kaitlyn’s heart on Season 11 of the ABC series, which aired in 2015. He and JJ Lane developed a bromance on the show before Clint was eliminated during week three.
Angelina Jolie Still Buys Ex Billy Bob Thornton’s Son, 27, Christmas Presents, He Reveals
Billy Bob’s son Harry revealed he still talks to Angelina “every now and then” and recalled how “cool” she was as his stepmom.
Angelina Jolie appears to be a doting former stepmom! The 46-year-old actress still keeps in touch with her ex Billy Bob Thorton’s son Harry, although the pair broke up back in 2003. She even has Harry down on her holiday shopping list each year! “To this day, she still sends me Christmas gifts every year and stuff like that,” Harry told Entertainment Tonight on January 12, adding, “I don’t talk to her on the phone every day but every now and then we talk.”
When the Eternals star, 46, married Billy Bob, 66, in 2000, the Monster’s Ball actor already had three children — Harry, William and Amanda. — from two previous relationships. Despite the union only lasting three years, Angelina must certainly have made an impression on Harry. “She was so cool,” Harry shared. “She took us camping every week and she rented, like, an RV one time, and we went on a full camping trip. She was just so fun for us back when we were, like, younger.”
Angelina was only 24 when she eloped with Billy Bob after the pair met while filming Pushing Tin. While there is a significant age difference, the two remain quite amicable. “Angie is still a friend of mine and she’s a great person and she’s done so much,” Billy Bob told the HFPA in 2018. “And I remember our time together has really been great. We just had different lifestyles. Hers is a global lifestyle and mine is an agoraphobic lifestyle. So that’s really, that’s the only reason we’re probably not still together.”
Meanwhile, speculation of a romance between Angelina and The Weeknd took off after they were recently snapped together on a few outings. After the singer released a song about dating a “movie star.” on January 7, fans were in a total meltdown about the prospect of a new It couple. A source EXCLUSIVELY shared with HollywoodLife that the “I Feel It Coming” hitmaker, 31, is indeed “enamored” with the actress — but there are no plans to date as of yet. “He has gained a great friendship with Angie and has met her kids, but it has been very much on the up and up when it comes to a full-on relationship as it has been friendly and business only,” the insider explained. “It would be very premature to say that they both are a couple as Angelina is more focused on her family right now.”
Britney Spears Slams Sister Jamie Lynn For Writing Book ‘At My Expense’
Britney has called out her family yet again in a new Twitter statement, following sister Jamie Lynn’s ‘Good Morning America’ interview. ‘They did ruin my dreams.’
It’s Britney, b*tch! Since Britney Spears, 40, broke free of the conservatorship her father managed for over a decade, the pop icon has been far from shy about calling out those who wronged her. Among them? Younger sister Jamie Lynn Spears, 30, who is currently on the road promoting a new tell-all book. Britney previously seemed bothered by her little sister’s upcoming GMA interview, and now that it’s out, the singer isn’t holding any thoughts back.
In Britney’s fiery new statement, which was shared on Twitter on Jan. 13, the singer called out her sister for writing her new book “at my expense.” Jamie Lynn’s new memoir, Things I Should Have Said, is out Jan. 18. Britney described watching her sister’s exclusive interview while in bed with a 104-degree fever. But even in her weak state, Britney made sure to hold her own in the sisters’ ongoing alleged feud. She described two main issues she had with the interview, the first being Jamie Lynn’s claim that Britney’s behavior was out of control. “She was never around me much 15 years ago at that time,” Britney wrote, “so why are they even talking about that unless she wants to sell a book at my expense?”
— Britney Spears (@britneyspears) January 13, 2022
In interviews, Jamie Lynn has maintained she did everything she could to support Britney, telling People: ” “I’ve only ever tried to be helpful, so any notion that says the contrary is just completely ridiculous.” In the new Dateline interview, Jamie Lynn again defended her past relationship with Britney. “I’ve always been my sister’s biggest supporter,” the actress told interviewer Juju Chang.
Britney concluded the statement stating she’d be taking a break from Instagram for a while. “The media, this business has always been extremely hateful to me,” she wrote. “I’ve given enough … MORE than enough. I was never given back ever what I want …”
Young Dolph’s alleged killer dropped by attorney for rappers Yo Gotti & Blac Youngsta
A man suspected of killing Memphis legend Young Dolph was dropped by an attorney for Dolph’s enemies, Yo Gotti and Blac Youngsta.
Rumors were rampant that Justin Johnson (left) was being represented by Art Horne (right), longtime attorney for Yo Gotti and Blac Youngsta.
Young Dolph, real name Adolph Thornton, was gunned down in a Memphis cookie store on Nov. 17.
When Fox13 News reached out to Johnson’s attorney, Horne, for comment, he said he would speak after his client turned himself in.
Johnson was arrested Wednesday by U.S. Marshals in Indiana.
On Thursday, Horne confirmed he was no longer representing Johnson.
Authorities are investigating what, if any, connection Blac Youngsta (left) and Yo Gotti (right) had to the alleged killers.
Horne was successful in getting charges dropped against Blac Youngsta when he was arrested for shooting up Dolph’s car back in 2017.
NEW INFORMATION:
Straight Drop (Justin Johnson) needs a new lawyer. Art Horne just told me Drop got dropped. Horne confirmed he is not representing anyone associated with the Young Dolph murder case. pic.twitter.com/wbUSyB8RyX
— Jeremy Pierre FOX13 (@JeremypierreFOX) January 13, 2022
Horne released a statement via Instagram, saying:
“After reading a few recent articles, watching a half dozen blogs and skimming through the comments section I’ve learned a sobering fact: Misinformation spreads and sells far faster than the truth.”
Johnson, an aspiring rapper named Straight Drop, allegedly killed Dolph for refusing to sign him to a recording contract.
