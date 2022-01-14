Connect with us

Becky G & Sofia Reyes Reflect On How Women Face All ‘Types Of Adversities’ Within The Music Industry

Published

56 seconds ago

on

Becky G & Sofia Reyes Reflect On How Women Face All ‘Types Of Adversities’ Within The Music Industry
On the season finale of ‘Face to Face with Becky G,’ the singer — along with friend and collaborator Sofia Reyes—discussed how female musicians have to often deal with being exploited and ‘oversexualized.’

It’s hard to be a woman, especially in the music industry. Becky G highlighted the importance of women relying on each other and developing these support networks with other women during the season finale of Face to Face with Becky G on Facebook Watch (premiering on Jan. 18 at 9 am PT/12 pm ET). “I think it’s important that we’re able to build these connections,” Becky said in HollywoodLife’s EXCLUSIVE sneak peek of the finale, featuring Becky’s conversation with Sofia Reyes. “Because it does get tough when you’re faced with some types of adversities that not many people on the outside of our industry would understand, specifically as women in our industry.”

“There are certain things like, some themes of – what’s too sexy?” said Becky. “A woman owning her sexuality. All of these things are always up for a discussion because they’re so new within our culture, that a woman can be empowered and be liberated and own her sexuality – in whichever way she chooses.” Sofia agreed, saying that “it doesn’t matter if you cover yourself up so much, or if you’re like, naked basically. Whatever you want to do, as long as it comes from your choosing.”

“The problem is, not really in my project as a solo artist, but before that, I was in this group – it was a girl group,” continued Sofia. “They would dress us very, very sexual, and I was like, fifteen. But the message was, ‘this was going to sell more.’ Everything was very sexualized, and I [wasn’t] understanding well what was going on. I thought that, in order for me to succeed, I had to dress like that, and sing like that. That’s wrong. It should always come from what you want to do.”

The season finale of Face to Face With Becky G will also feature Becky and Sofia discussing their recent collaboration, “Mal de Amores.” Sofia will also discuss the culture shock she felt when moving from Mexico to the United States when she was a teenager and participate in a fun – and revealing – game of “Truth or Lie.” It’s a perfect way to cap off a groundbreaking season of this new show.

Face with Becky G stars the global superstar, actress, and activist Becky G, invites her favorite artists, icons, and friends to join her for candid conversations that cover issues relevant to her generation, the Latinx community, and beyond. The new series is executive produced by Jesse Collins Entertainment and Becky G’s B Yourself Productions and is the latest in Facebook Watch’s commitment to original talk shows that generate conversation and amplify diverse voices on Facebook. Episodes can be found on facebook.com/Watch and Becky G’s Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/iambeckyg 

 

Mikey Madison: 5 Things To Know About The New ‘Scream’ Star

Published

12 mins ago

on

January 14, 2022

By

Mikey Madison is one of the newcomers to the beloved ‘Scream’ franchise. Get to know more about the talented actress here.

Scream 5, the latest installment in the popular slasher film franchise, has quite the star-studded cast. For starters, you have Scream veterans Courteney Cox, David Arquette, and Neve Campbell back for the fifth movie. Marley Shelton, who first appeared in Scream 4, will return as well. Plus, there’s a talented group of actors who are joining the Scream franchise. Mikey Madison, 22, is among those new faces. She’ll be playing Amber Freeman in the film, which arrives in theaters on January 14.

Unfamiliar with Mikey Madison? Don’t worry, HollywoodLife has got you covered with five key facts to know about Mikey, before she makes her big Scream debut.

Mikey Madison (Photo: Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP/Shutterstock)

1. Mikey was a competitive horseback rider.

Mikey was involved in a much different career before acting. While growing up in Los Angeles, Mikey was pursuing competitive horseback riding. But once she turned 15, that changed. “All of a sudden, I became really interested in this,” she told Vulture in April 2019 when asked about her origins in acting. “I’m not really sure what sparked that in my head, but it did. My dad’s a big film buff, so I think I acquired some of those traits.” Mikey also explained that while no one in her family was involving in acting, she “met the right people along the way and got really lucky.”

2. She has 4 siblings.

Mikey comes from a big family. “I have two older sisters who are in their 30s, a twin brother, and another brother,” she told InStyle in November 2016. “So right now I’m living with two teenage boys at home. Me and my brothers all have different personalities and we definitely clash over living together in a small space,” the actress added. One of Mikey’s sisters is married to a film writer, which, according to Women’s Wear Daily, helped inspire her to pursue acting.

3. She made her acting debut in 2013.

Mikey’s very first acting role was in the 2013 short film Retirement, according to her IMDb page. The California native starred in her first feature film, Liza, Liza, Skies are Grey, in 2015. Her next film roles were 2018’s Monster and Nostalgia. Then, Mikey snagged a role in Quentin Tarantino‘s Once Upon a Time In Hollywood opposite Brad Pitt, Leonardo DiCaprio, Margaret Qualley, Margot Robbie, Timothy Olyphant, Austin Butler, Dakota Fanning, Al Pacino, and more stars. She played Sadie, a follower of the deadly Manson family. Mikey also voiced Candi the Barista in the animated The Addams Family movie. On television, she’s starred in FX’s Better Things (more on that below) and appeared on two episodes of Imposters on Bravo.

Mikey Madison in ‘Scream 5’ (Photo: Brownie Harris/Paramount Pictures/Everett Collection)

4. She stars in ‘Better Things’.

So far, Mikey’s most notable acting role has been Max Fox in Better Things. She’s been among the show’s main cast since it premiered in 2016. Her character, Max, is the volatile and angry daughter of Pamela Adlon‘s Sam Fox. Better Things also stars Hannah Alligood, Olivia Edward, and Celia Imrie. The fifth and final season premieres on February 28.

Mikey talked about her love for playing Max on Better Things in her InStyle interview. “I definitely gravitate toward characters that have a lot of integrity and it’s so important to be to be working on shows that tell great stories,” she explained. “I think you have to be a little in love with the character you’re playing because that way you can’t judge the decisions they make that you have to play out on screen, and that’s certainly the case with Max.”

5. Mikey is a new addition to the ‘Scream’ franchise.

Mikey is making a very exciting debut in the Scream franchise. In an interview with The Movie Times, she said she loves horror films and that she “was a big fan” of the first Scream movie. “One of the pitches that the directors talked to me about is that they were trying to make it feel like the original. I just loved talking to them. I had good chemistry with them right away. I was attracted to it right from the beginning.”

Joining Mikey for Scream 5 is fellow newcomers Melissa Barrera, Mason Gooding, Jenna Ortega, Jack Quaid, and Dylan Minnette. Fans will have to watch the film to see if Mikey’s Amber and the other new characters in Scream 5 survive the terrifying Ghostface masked killer.

Zonnique Pullins clarifies statement about refusing to spoil daughter (Video)

Published

17 mins ago

on

January 14, 2022

By

By Sandra Rose  | 

Instagram

The fallout continues over a video posted by Zonnique Pullins in which she refuses to spoil for her 1-year-old daughter, Hunter James.

In the video, Zonnique pointed to a toy box and said:

“Those are Hunter’s toys. She has the option of playing with those toys every day. And that’s it, b*tch. That’s it. She thinks she’s about to have a bunch of toys because she’s T.I. and Tiny’s grandchild? You ain’t nobody. Sit yo’ ass down. Wait until your birthday…”

Zonnique added:

“Poor Hunter. She’ll be alright. People out here don’t get sh*t, man. Think she’s about to be getting special treatment? Girl, bye.”

Instagram

Zonnique’s followers were concerned enough to tag her mother, Tameka “Tiny” Harris, who lavished Zonnique with everything her heart desired.

When Tiny was on the road with her husband, rapper T.I., her mom, Diane Cottle Pope, stepped in to fill her shoes.

Zonnique was loved by everyone. So her detached behavior toward her only child is disturbing.

In a new video posted this week, an embarrassed Zonnique clarified her statement about her daughter.

“I meant she’s not a celebrity. Obviously she is, because the streets can’t stop talking about her. And I said I wasn’t going to spoil her — I was joking. Obviously she’s spoiled already. If I don’t spoil her, she has a million other family members that will.”

Hunter is Zonnique’s daughter by aspiring rapper Bandhunta Izzy.


 

 

Posted in Celebrity

Tags: Bandhunta Izzy, celebrity kids, Hunter James, only child, Tameka “Tiny” Harris, viral video, Zonnique Pullins

‘RHOC’ Tamra Judge Says Vicki Gunvalson Chased Ex Steve Lodge and His Fiancee Out of Restaurant

Published

23 mins ago

on

January 14, 2022

By

Tamra Judge Reveals Vicki Gunvalson Chased Ex Steve Lodge and His New Fiancee Out of Restaurant as RHOC Alum Prepares for "Breakup Party" at Male Strip Club
Vicki Gunvalson recently had an awkward encounter with her former fiancé, Steve Lodge, and his new fiancée, Janis Carlson.

Just over a week after Steve, 63, confirmed his engagement to the much younger Janis, 37, Tamra Judge appeared on Jeff Lewis‘ podcast, where she revealed details about her longtime friend and former Real Housewives of Orange County castmate’s restaurant run-in.

“She ran into him with the [fiancée] and she chased him out of the restaurant,” Tamra, 54, alleged on the January 11 episode of Jeff Lewis Live, via Us Weekly. “She told me too. ‘I chased him out of the restaurant and he got into his car and took off.’ I said, ‘Vicki, oh my God, did someone take video of it?’ She said, ‘I don’t think so.’”

While Tamra has remained close to Vicki, 59, following their January 2020 exits from RHOC, she admitted to offering kind words to Steve in regard to his new relationship.

“He says he’s in love, he’s never had love like this before. And I said, ‘Congratulations, I’m glad you’re in love.’ Everyone deserves love. What am I supposed to do? I’m not going to argue with the guy! I’m trying to keep the peace,” she explained.

Steve announced his engagement to Janis on January 3, just three months after the end of his two-year engagement to Vicki was confirmed.

“We are completely head over heels in love and can’t wait to be husband and wife. Janis is a beautiful person, inside and out,” he told Us Weekly at the time. “We have incredible chemistry, we’re very compatible, emotionally connected and have mutual respect for each other. We are equally yoked and look forward to happiness.”

A short time later, Vicki spoke out against Steve, slamming her ex as a “fame-wh-re” during an interview with Page Six.

In other Vicki Gunvalson news, the OG of the OC is getting ready to celebrate her “breakup party” at the Hustler Club’s Kings of Hustler male revue in Las Vegas — and she’ll be cashing in big on the appearance.

According to a report from Page Six, the event is set to take place on the rooftop of Larry Flynt’s venue on February 5 and will garner Vicki “in the 10s of thousands.”

“When Vicki was first approached about doing the appearance, she was still healing from her breakup with Steve,” a source told the outlet on January 12. “She was also super upset about his engagement — but not anymore.”

Vicki is now “ready to put herself out there again. She’s happily single and can’t wait to showcase her freedom,” the insider continued. “She’s super excited for the appearance.”

The Real Housewives of Orange County season 16 airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.

