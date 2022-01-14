News
Best CBD Oil for Anxiety and Depression in 2022
To say that our modern lifestyles are stressful would be an understatement. So many people struggle with stress today with work, families, investments, and business. Amidst all the pressure, many people can’t cope effectively with the stress. Consequently, mental conditions such as anxiety disorders are on the rise. Cannabidiol (CBD) oil offers an effective and safe treatment for anxiety.
Using the best CBD oil for anxiety, millions of people suffering from anxiety disorders can enjoy a better quality of life. However, one thing to note about CBD is that it works naturally on your body to produce a calming effect. Moreover, while the compound has a similar effect as antidepressants, there’s no risk of addiction and other harmful effects.
As research on CBD products continues, positive results have influenced more brands to join the market. Thus, if you struggle with anxiety attacks or other symptoms of anxiety disorders, CBD oil can have a life-changing impact. After all, anxiety has debilitating effects on your body. First, untreated anxiety can affect the quality of life in diverse ways. For instance, you grapple with headaches, panic attacks, breathing problems, loss of libido, increased blood pressure, muscle aches, and fatigue.
Now that many brands have launched products onto the market, consumers have a new problem on their hands. CBD products are new on the market, and there’s a lot of uncertainty about them. As such, we took it upon ourselves to review as many products as possible to identify the best. Additionally, we’ve leveraged our experience in the cannabis-based and organic farming fields to do our research. Ultimately, our research has revealed the top five CBD oils which can provide relief for millions of people suffering from anxiety disorders.
Read on and discover the five best high-quality CBD oils to treat anxiety.
List of Top Rated Hemp Brands for the Best CBD Oil for Anxiety: Top 5 Picks
During our research, we reviewed hundreds of CBD oils for anxiety. Thus, after the tedious task, we’re happy to announce that these are the top five CBD oils to treat anxiety. Each also performed exceptionally well in a category.
- Exhale Wellness: Overall Best CBD Oil On The Market
- BudPop: Best CBD Oil for Anxiety
- Hollyweed CBD: Best Value High-Potency CBD Oil
- Cheef Botanicals: Best Researched CBD Oil for Anxiety
- FAB CBD: Best Full Spectrum CBD Oil for Anxiety Disorders
#1. Exhale Wellness: Overall Best CBD Oil On The Market
One of the most exciting brands in the CBD industry is Exhale Wellness. Based in Los Angeles, California, the company leverages the founders’ experience in the cannabis industry and organic farming. As such, their products feature among the top-rated for quality and potency. What distinguishes the brand from the rest is its commitment to high standards.
First, the company only uses high-quality Colorado-grown hemp plant species to produce the best CBD oil for anxiety. Second, the team supervises every production phase to guarantee their products meet stringent conditions. In addition, the company commits to 100% organic and natural products. For transparency, Exhale Wellness CBD oil for anxiety also goes through third-party lab tests, and the results are available on their website. Moreover, if you look at the customer testimonials, there’s no doubt this brand has the best CBD oil for anxiety.
Highlights
Full Spectrum CBD Oil: Exhale Wellness CBD oil for anxiety contains a variety of cannabis plant extracts for more effectiveness.
Stress-Free Shopping: The company has invested in a professional e-commerce website. For a start, you’ll love the attractive theme colors. Next, you’ll love the easy-to-use design, making it simple to pick your CBD anxiety oil.
Quality Guarantee: Exhale Wellness commits to exceptional standards in its products through independent third-party lab testing. Additionally, the Certificate of Analysis (COA) is accessible on their shopping website.
Brand Reputation: By leveraging years of experience in the hemp industry, the company makes CBD products that meet the buyers’ needs.
High-Quality CBD Oil: Through CO2 extraction of cannabidiol, the company ensures the purity and safety of the CBD used for their oil. Additionally, the CBD retains its potency without the risk of contamination in the extraction process.
Organic Ingredients: The company only uses non-GMO products grown with no pesticides to guarantee safety.
Variety: You can choose CBD oil for anxiety in different potency levels. The oil also comes in 30 ml dropper bottles with 600mg and 1,200mg potency.
Subscription Service: To save 25%, the company gives buyers a chance to subscribe to their shopping service.
Efficiency: The high-potency CBD oil for anxiety works fast, and customers have commented positively about the effects.
Pros
- 100% organic ingredients
- High-quality, locally-grown hemp
- Clean CO2 extraction
- Convenient dropper bottle
- 30-day money-back guarantee
- Easy-to-use website
- Free shipping
- Third-party lab tested
Cons
- Products only available online
#2. BudPop: Best CBD Oil for Anxiety
Another exciting brand that’s innovating the CBD industry is BudPop. To begin with, this CBD brand has connected with the market because of the unique demographic of the founders. BudPop stands out for its passion. The group of hemp farmers, growers, and researchers has built something distinct in this market. The founders also state they created the brand because they were dissatisfied with the industry.
The founders set out to study CBD production to spruce up things. Therefore, the team checks the seed quality, cultivation, product handling, distribution, packaging, and the overall customer experience. In addition, the team set out to produce hemp-based products that met the consumer’s needs with their findings. Hence, the company’s CBD oils are highly effective in treating specific conditions. For example, BudPop’s CBD oil may help manage symptoms associated with anxiety, including pain, panic attacks, and headaches.
The quality of a product is often illuminated by its customer feedback. In BudPop’s case, their high-potency CBD oil has received rave reviews for its effectiveness in helping alleviate symptoms of anxiety disorders or any generalized anxiety disorder. Furthermore, the company builds trust by publishing Certificates of Analysis (COAs) from third-party lab tests. Therefore, when you consume any CBD oil products from BudPop, you’re assured of their quality, safety, and effectiveness.
Highlights
Passion and Enthusiasm: One thing that sets apart BudPop from the other CBD brands is the founders’ passion. The team of CBD advocates has built a brand that seeks to help ordinary people to get the most of hemp-derived products.
Certificates of Analysis (COAs): Publishing the results of independent third-party lab tests gives users more confidence about the safety and quality of the CBD oil.
Organic CBD Oil for Anxiety: All ingredients used for this CBD oil for anxiety are 100% natural. There are no artificial flavors, preservatives, or additives in this CBD oil for anxiety. Ingredients include hemp-derived cannabinol, natural peppermint oil, water, coconut oil, sucralose, and natural terpenes.
High Potency CBD Oil: BudPop produces high potency CBD oil for anxiety, with each serving of 1ml containing 50mg of CBD and 1,500 mg in each bottle.
Variety: BudPop offers a natural flavor or a peppermint flavor CBD oil to suit different taste buds.
Federal Compliance: The CBD oil for anxiety from BudPop contains less than 0.3% delta-9 THC under the 2018 Farm Bill.
Pros
- High potency CBD oil for anxiety
- 100% natural products
- Vegan-friendly CBD products
- Safe CO2 extraction
- 30-day money-back guarantee
- Quick and easy online shopping
- Third-party lab tested
- Free shipping
Cons
- Products only available online
- No international shipping
#3. Hollyweed: Best Value High-Potency CBD Oil
Hollyweed seeks to change the industry by manufacturing CBD products for everyday use. Since its launch in 2017, Hollyweed has continued to excite the business with innovative CBD offerings. To illustrate their commitment to new ideas, the company has picked Zach “Jesushands” Fernandez, a renowned advocate of CBD products, as part of the team.
By choosing all-natural, non-GMO products, the company delivers safe CBD oil for anxiety. Users don’t have to worry about additives or preservatives, which can cause allergies or other harmful effects. In addition, the company uses high-quality, locally-sourced hemp. Hollyweed has stirred up the industry because of its commitment to consistency and transparency. For instance, shoppers can verify results of third-party lab tests from the company’s website. Furthermore, the company is transparent about the source of hemp, extraction method, and the ingredients used.
As the outcry on the use of animal products rages, the company has produced CBD oil free of animal byproducts for anxiety. The vegan-friendly CBD products are a hit on the market. Further, the company monitors the CBD process from the farm to the distribution channels for quality and safety.
Highlights
Innovative Approach: Hollyweed CBD comes to the market with solutions to the founders’ gaps. No wonder then the company’s products are so popular with users. After listening to the market needs, the company has continued launching top-rated CBD products.
Commitment to Wellness: The brand has made the best CBD oil for anxiety through a commitment to wellness. The focus is not primarily on profits but instead on helping the public realize the benefits of CBD in their lives.
Federal-Compliant CBD Products: All the company’s CBD products meet the requirements of the Farm Bill of 2018. You can safely take CBD oil for anxiety as it contains less than 0.3% delta 9 THC.
Exceptional Shopping: Shopping for CBD oil for anxiety just got easier through the Hollyweed website. The company has an easy-to-use and informative website where you quickly find products and learn a lot about CBD.
100% Natural Products: All ingredients in the Hollyweed CBD oil for anxiety are organic and natural.
Different Product Strengths: You can choose CBD oils for anxiety in 300mg, 600mg, 1200mg, and 3000mg.
Clean/Pure Extraction: The advanced CO2 CBD extraction method guarantees CBD purity and effectiveness. The technology ensures more compounds in the full spectrum CBD oil infused with hemp seed.
Pros
- Effective full spectrum CBD oil for anxiety
- Easy online shopping
- All-natural ingredients
- Safe and pure CBD
- Less than 0.3% delta-9 THC
- Third-party lab tested
- 30-day money-back guarantee
- Vegan-friendly CBD oil for anxiety
- Convenient glass dropper vial
- Free shipping
Cons
- Products only available online
#4. Cheef Botanicals: Best Researched CBD Oil for Anxiety
Cheef Botanicals is a California-based CBD company. The founders bring on board over 25 years of experience in organic farming and dedication to health and wellness. If you’re after natural alternatives to treat your anxiety disorder, consider the company’s CBD oil for anxiety. Besides investing in research, the company also commits to cruelty-free CBD products. What’s more, the company not only markets its products but devotes a lot of resources to consumer education. For this reason, the company’s website is one of the best CBD resources you can find online. Not only does the website make it easy to shop, but you also learn a lot about each product.
But there are even more great things about Cheef Botanicals. First, the company commits to quality CBD products by relying only on Colorado-grown hemp. Second, the brand has stringent internal quality testing and uses a third-party lab to guarantee quality. Furthermore, the team monitors every step of the CBD process from the farms, CBD extraction, and production to the packaging. By overseeing the handling of the process, the team at Cheef Botanicals guarantees safety and quality. Moreover, all ingredients in CBD products are 100% organic, GMO-free, gluten-free, and dairy-free.
Another distinguishing feature of this brand is the emphasis on research and development (R&D). Indeed, the research has helped the company deliver some of the most popular CBD products, including one of the best CBD oils for anxiety.
Highlights
Effective CBD Oil for Anxiety: The full spectrum CBD oil contains only hemp seed for moderation and has a full range of CBD benefits. The secondary cannabinoids and terpenes in CBD oil make it more efficient and help to treat anxiety.
100% Organic CBD Oil: The CBD oil for anxiety contains 100% natural, vegan-friendly, gluten-free, and non-GMO ingredients. There’s no artificial flavoring or additives.
Legal Compliance: The CBD oil for anxiety contains less than 0.3% THC to comply with federal law.
Research & Development: The company’s commitment to research and development has helped it launch some of the most effective CBD products on the market, including CBD oil for anxiety.
Safety and Quality: Through close monitoring of the CBD process, the company maintains outstanding standards in its CBD oil for anxiety.
Pros
- High-quality CBD oil for anxiety
- High potency CBD oil
- 30-day money-back guarantee
- Cost-saving subscription
- Wide range of CBD oils
- Third-party lab tested
- Natural and vegan-friendly ingredients
- Free shipping
Cons
- No international shipping
- Limited flavors
#5. FAB CBD: Best Full Spectrum CBD Oil for Anxiety Disorders
Established in 2017, FAB CBD has become a trendsetter in the CBD industry. To begin with, the company now boasts the best CBD oil for anxiety. The company uses only the finest organically grown Colorado hemp for the highest-quality CBD oil. Furthermore, the company leverages the industry-preferred, clean CO2 extraction process. Therefore, the CBD used in their products is pure and contains beneficial terpenes. The CBD has less than 0.3% THC to meet federal law.
Owing to their uniqueness, the company offers different CBD oil strengths, including 300mg, 600mg, 1200mg, and 2400mg. Better still, you can choose from delicious citrus, mint, natural, berry, and vanilla flavors. Have you been looking for the best way to consume CBD oil? FAB CBD makes one of the best CBD oils for anxiety and in multiple flavors to suit different taste buds.
FAB CBD has high standards, and the CBD oil goes through third-party lab tests by ProVerde Laboratories. Everything about the brand is straightforward, including the lab tests, simple instructions, and convenient dropper bottle. You’ll love the easy-to-understand instructions and the measurement markers on the droppers. This brand simplifies CBD and makes it an alternative treatment for people suffering from anxiety disorders.
Highlights
Variety of Strengths: Different users have unique anxiety disorders and treatment needs. For this reason, the company produces four strengths to give beginners and more experienced users variety.
Brand Standing: The company might have launched in 2017, but in 4 years, it has emerged as one of the most inventive CBD brands. Most users trust the brand based on their quality products from the customer reviews.
High-Efficiency CBD Oil: The advanced CO2 extraction method delivers highly effective full spectrum CBD with beneficial compounds.
Safe and Legal CBD Oil: The CBD oil for anxiety from FAB CBD contains less than 0.3% delta-9 THC and complies with the 2018 Farm Bill.
Authenticity: This CBD oil for anxiety passes the highest reliability through third-party tests. Everyone can access the results of the independent lab tests.
Cost-Savings: The brand offers free shipping on orders of $99 or more and other discounts on their website.
Pros
- Convenient bottle and dropper
- Easy-to-follow usage instructions
- Quality tested products
- Four different strengths
- Delicious flavors
- Effective anxiety treatment
- 30-day money-back guarantee
- Free U.S. shipping on orders over $99
- Third-party lab tested
Cons
- No free shipping for all orders
How We Made This List of CBD Oil and Tinctures for Treating Anxiety
By using the best CBD oil for anxiety, you can get your life back in control. In addition, hemp-derived products are safe and won’t change your behavior. Moreover, these are legal products that go through stringent quality standardization before entering the market.
With our insight into these incredible benefits of CBD oils, we want to help buyers quickly find the best products to treat their anxiety. To start with, we knew this was an arduous task, with so many brands on the market. However, we set high standards for our research to make the findings objective and reliable.
We had cannabis enthusiasts, medical experts, journalists, product reviewers, and growers in our team. Furthermore, we designed essential criteria to determine products that would meet the highest standards to get started. The requirements would include brand reputation, lab results, safety, and customer reviews.
Next, we searched for the best CBD oils for anxiety, and of course, our search returned many brands. Consequently, we used our previously agreed criteria to cut down the list to the ultimate top five products presented in this guide.
What We Looked For
Here are the things we looked for to shortlist the best CBD oil for anxiety:
- Source of Hemp: From our long-running experience in the CBD industry, we knew that locally-grown hemp meets the highest standards. Therefore, we only shortlisted brands that used locally-grown hemp.
- Potency: For high-efficiency levels, we assessed the level of strength for all the CBD oil for anxiety in our list. Moreover, our team checked the quantity of CBD per serving and in an entire bottle.
- Independent Lab Testing: We checked whether they independently tested each of these CBD oils for anxiety at a third-party lab for safety and quality evaluation. Moreover, we looked at the availability of these lab results.
- Type of CBD: Different CBD types deliver extraordinary results in the final product. As a result, we reviewed whether the product contains full spectrum, broad spectrum CBD oil, or isolate.
- Variety of Flavors: We looked for diversity in flavors that would make the oils more enjoyable to consume.
- Organic vs. Artificial Ingredients: We looked at the type of ingredients used to determine if they were 100% organic, non-GMO, and organically farmed.
- Customer Satisfaction: Through extensive research, we checked for customer feedback to evaluate the reception of these products on the market. In addition to customer reviews, we read testimonials, checked BBB ratings and customer experiences shared on different platforms.
What to Consider Before Purchasing the Best CBD Oil for Anxiety
Truth be told, anyone suffering from anxiety-related disorders would like to find the best treatment. The debilitating symptoms of anxiety can turn your life upside down, leading to loss of employment, relationships, and other problems. Whereas various medications are available to treat anxiety disorders, these can have equally harmful consequences. Luckily, the best CBD oil or CBD tincture for anxiety offers a calming effect without accompanying side effects. But how do you choose the right product in a fast-growing market?
We appreciate that many people haven’t benefited from CBD products because of misconceptions and misinformation. To this end, we started researching the best products on the market, culminating in this guide listing the best CBD oils for anxiety. When you begin shopping for CBD oil for anxiety, here are some factors to consider:
Reliability of the Brand
How well do you know the CBD brand selling the product? The best CBD brands invest heavily in their websites. First, check out the company’s website and learn about the company. Second, search the brand on search engines and see the reviews, comments, and other types of brand mentions you find. Although a brand might be relatively new in the market, you can still discover a lot about its background.
Quality of the CBD Oil
Now that you’ve found a top-rated CBD oil and pure CBD isolate tincture for anxiety, what next? Take time to discover the type of ingredients used in CBD oil. Mostly, the best CBD products have 100% natural ingredients and have no additives or artificial flavors. More importantly, confirm if the product has gone through third-party lab testing. Before consuming CBD oil, check the company’s website and verify the Certificates of Analysis (COAs).
Customer Reviews/ Testimonials
What have other users said about CBD oil for anxiety? In this age of information, it’s easy to learn everything about a brand through the internet. Customers can quickly review products and leave comments about brands and their products. Hence, don’t rush to buy any CBD oil for anxiety, but rather, start your research with customer reviews. If you find multiple complaints about a product, continue your search.
Shopping Experience
When comparing different CBD oils, visit company websites and check how easy it is to shop. For example, try navigating from one page to the other, check product descriptions, try the live chat if available, and read the shipping policy. Only buy CBD oil for anxiety from a brand that has a reliable website. The last thing you want is a lack of customer support if your order has an issue.
Extraction Method
The CBD extraction method determines the CBD oil’s purity, cleanliness, and effectiveness. Accordingly, check the company’s website to confirm the technology used in the production. Among the extraction methods, CO2 extraction of cannabidiol (CBD) is the most popular. By using superficial CO2 extraction, manufacturers guarantee the safety and purity of the final CBD product. Nevertheless, you have to confirm whether this is the technology used from the company’s website. If there’s no such information, continue shopping for the best CBD oil for anxiety.
FAQs: CBD Oil for Anxiety
Is CBD oil for anxiety effective?
Yes. CBD works naturally on the endocannabinoid system, influencing mood, anxiety, and other emotions. While research continues, so far, the results are positive. The best thing about CBD for anxiety is its calming effect on your body as it attains homeostasis. This biological balance has a significant influence on your emotions, and it helps deal with anxiety symptoms such as increased heart rate, muscle pains, and headaches. Further, the best CBD oil for anxiety doesn’t include harmful products, making it an alternative to common medications for anxiety.
Can CBD show up in a drug test?
No. There are specific substances targeted in a standard drug test, but these don’t include CBD. Delta THC content in CBD oil for anxiety is negligible at less than 0.3% and won’t affect your drug test. There’s no reason to worry about CBD if you have an upcoming drug test. After all, the body even produces its endogenous cannabinoids.
Is CBD oil for anxiety legal?
Yes. Hemp-derived products such as CBD are now legal after passing the 2018 Farm Bill. To comply with the law’s stringent requirements, the CBD must contain less than 0.3% delta 9 THC. As you shop for CBD oil for anxiety, don’t forget to confirm the composition of the CBD to ensure it complies with federal law.
Is CBD oil for anxiety safe?
Yes. The fact that manufacturers use locally grown hemp to extract CBD is one factor that guarantees the safety of CBD oil. The industry is now regulated, and most CBD brands use independent lab tests to ensure the safety of their products. Moreover, these brands only use 100% organic products with no additives or artificial flavors that can have harmful effects. When you shop for CBD oil for anxiety, check for any complaints about side effects and read further about the causes.
Which is the best CBD oil for anxiety?
You have various products to choose from but to identify the best, carry out due diligence. First, check the brand’s reputation, credibility, customer reviews, type of ingredients in their CBD oil, and CBD extraction process. Don’t rush to buy the first CBD oil for anxiety you find on the market. Instead, do your research and compare different products. Check a review page that has already shortlisted the best products in this category. Our review of the five best CBD oils for anxiety is an excellent place to start.
How do I start using CBD oil for anxiety?
Every CBD oil user has unique needs and goals. If you suffer from severe anxiety symptoms, your dosage will differ from a user with mild anxiety attacks. Furthermore, different brands offer different strengths. When using CBD oil for anxiety, start on a low dosage/low potency. You can increase the dosage based on the reaction to the CBD. The best CBD brands have recommended dosages for CBD newbies and regular users. Follow these instructions for the best results.
CBD Oil and Tinctures for Anxiety: Conclusion
Do you feel overwhelmed with so much stuff in your life? You’re not alone. Indeed, anxiety disorders are one of the most common mental illnesses. While these are treatable conditions, only a tiny percentage of patients receive adequate treatment for various reasons. Fortunately, the best CBD oil for anxiety is safe and enjoyable to use.
As research into cannabidiol (CBD) continues, scientists and medical practitioners continue to discover more benefits of the hemp-derived compound. CBD oil for anxiety is a lifesaver for millions of people struggling with anxiety. At last, you can get back control of your life through this safe and natural alternative treatment. You can now join many CBD users enjoying the calming effect of cannabidiol oil.
Whatever anxiety disorder you suffer from, the products in this review can offer some relief. To make things easier for you, we’ve done the hard lifting for you through this comprehensive guide.
So, do you want to conquer your anxiety disorder? Well, you now have a solution through the best CBD oil for anxiety. Check the products reviewed here and place your order. It’s the perfect gift from Mother Nature.
Seditious conspiracy: 11 Oath Keepers charged in Jan. 6 riot
WASHINGTON — Stewart Rhodes, the founder and leader of the far-right Oath Keepers militia group, and 10 other members or associates have been charged with seditious conspiracy in the violent attack on the U.S. Capitol, authorities said Thursday.
Despite hundreds of charges already brought in the year since pro-Trump rioters stormed the Capitol in an effort to stop the certification of President Joe Biden’s 2020 election victory, these were the first seditious conspiracy charges levied in connection with the attack on Jan. 6, 2021.
It marked a serious escalation in the largest investigation in the Justice Department’s history – more than 700 people have been arrested and charged with federal crimes – and highlighted the work that has gone into piecing together the most complicated cases. The charges rebut, in part, the growing chorus of Republican lawmakers who have publicly challenged the seriousness of the insurrection, arguing that since no one had been charged yet with sedition or treason, it could not have been so violent.
The indictment alleges Oath Keepers for weeks discussed trying to overturn the election results and preparing for a siege by purchasing weapons and setting up battle plans. They repeatedly wrote in chats about the prospect of violence and the need, as Rhodes allegedly wrote in one text, “to scare the s—out of” Congress. And on Jan. 6, the indictment alleges, they entered the Capitol building with the large crowds of rioters who stormed past police barriers and smashed windows, injuring dozens of officers and sending lawmakers running.
Authorities have said the Oath Keepers and their associates worked as if they were going to war, discussing weapons and training. Days before the attack, one defendant suggested in a text message getting a boat to ferry weapons across the Potomac River to their “waiting arms,” prosecutors say.
On Jan. 6, several members, wearing camouflaged combat attire, were seen on camera shouldering their way through the crowd and into the Capitol in a military-style stack formation, authorities say.
The indictment against Rhodes alleges Oath Keepers formed two teams, or “stacks,” that entered the Capitol. The first stack split up inside the building to separately go after the House and Senate. The second stack confronted officers inside the Capitol Rotunda, the indictment said. Outside Washington, the indictment alleges, the Oath Keepers had stationed two “quick reaction forces” that had guns “in support of their plot to stop the lawful transfer of power.”
Rhodes, 56, of Granbury, Texas, is the highest-ranking member of an extremist group to be arrested in the deadly siege. He and Edward Vallejo, 63, of Phoenix, Arizona, were arrested on Thursday. The nine others were already facing criminal charges related to the attack.
Sedition charges are difficult to win and rarely used, but defendants face steep prison time of 20 years if convicted, compared with five for the other conspiracy charges. The last time U.S. prosecutors brought such a seditious conspiracy case was in 2010 in an alleged Michigan plot by members of the Hutaree militia to incite an uprising against the government. But a judge ordered acquittals on the sedition conspiracy charges at a 2012 trial, saying prosecutors relied too much on hateful diatribes protected by the First Amendment and didn’t, as required, prove the accused ever had detailed plans for a rebellion.
Among the last successful convictions for seditious conspiracy stemmed from another, now largely forgotten storming of the Capitol in 1954, when four Puerto Rican nationalists opened fire on the House floor, wounding five representatives.
Most of the hundreds of people charged in the violence are facing lower-level crimes. More than 150 people have been charged with assaulting police officers at the Capitol. Over 50 have been charged with conspiracy, mostly people linked to the far-right Proud Boys and anti-government Oath Keepers. There have been no sedition charges brought against the Proud Boys.
Rhodes did not enter the Capitol building on Jan. 6 but is accused of helping put into motion the violence. Jonathan Moseley, an attorney who said he represented Rhodes, said Rhodes was supposed to testify before the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection in a deposition but it got called off.
“He has been subject to a lot of suspicion to why he wasn’t indicted,” so far in the Jan. 6 riot, Moseley said. “I don’t know if this is in response to those discussions, but we do think it’s unfortunate. It’s an unusual situation.”
A second attorney representing the group, Kellye SoRelle, said she was issuing a statement later and said Mosley did not represent Rhodes.
Rhodes has said in interviews with right-wing hosts that there was no plan to storm the Capitol and that the members who did so went rogue. But he has continued to push the lie that the 2020 election was stolen, while posts on the Oath Keepers website have depicted the group as a victim of political persecution.
Other defendants in the conspiracy have argued in court that the only plan was to provide security at the rally before the riot or protect themselves against possible attacks from far-left antifa activists.
Rhodes, a former U.S. Army paratrooper and Yale Law School graduate, founded the Oath Keepers in 2009. The right-wing extremist group recruits current and former military, police and first responders. Several of those arrested are veterans.
Rhodes has appeared in court documents in the conspiracy case for months as “Person One.”
Authorities say he held a GoToMeeting call days after the election, telling his followers to go to Washington and let then President Donald Trump know “that the people are behind him.” Rhodes told members they should be prepared to fight antifa and that some Oath Keepers should “stay on the outside” and be “prepared to go in armed” if necessary.
“We’re going to defend the president, the duly elected president, and we call on him to do what needs to be done to save our country. Because if you don’t guys, you’re going to be in a bloody, bloody civil war, and a bloody — you can call it an insurrection or you can call it a war or fight,” Rhodes said, according to court documents.
Authorities have said Rhodes was part of an encrypted Signal chat with Oath Keepers from multiple states leading up to Jan. 6 called “DC OP: Jan 6 21” and it showed the group was “activating a plan to use force” that day.
On the afternoon of the 6th, authorities say Rhodes told the group over Signal: “All I see Trump doing is complaining. I see no intent by him to do anything. So the patriots are taking it into their own hands. They’ve had enough.”
Around 2:30 p.m., Rhodes had a 97-second phone call with Kelly Meggs, the reputed leader of the group’s Florida chapter, who was part of the military-style stack, authorities say. About 10 minutes later, Rhodes sent a photo to the group showing the southeast side of the Capitol with the caption, “South side of US Capitol. Patriots pounding on doors.” Around that same time, those in the stack formation forcibly entered the Capitol, prosecutors say.
Rhodes was arrested in Little Elm, a suburb about 35 miles north of Dallas. He was booked into the Collin County Detention Center, where a sheriff’s deputy said that local jail officials could not make Rhodes available to speak with a reporter because he was arrested by federal agents.
He was expected in court Friday in Texas.
More than 70 defendants remain detained on riot charges. At least 183 defendants have pleaded guilty to riot-related charges as of Jan. 11. At least 78 of them have been sentenced, including 35 people who received jail or prison sentences or time already served.
Associated Press writers Jacques Billeaud in Phoenix, Jake Bleiberg in Dallas, Lindsay Whitehurst in Salt Lake City, and Nomaan Merchant, Eric Tucker, Michael Kunzelman in Washington contributed to this report.
Could ex-Dolphins coach Brian Flores end up with Deshaun Watson after all with Texans?
Maybe Brian Flores could go to Deshaun Watson instead of the other way around.
With the Houston Texans firing first-year coach David Culley on Thursday, a new coaching vacancy has opened up days after the Miami Dolphins parted ways with Flores after three seasons.
It happens to be the team the Dolphins were heavily involved with in trade talks for Watson, the elite but embattled quarterback, throughout the past offseason and up until the Nov. 2 trade deadline last season. Watson did not play in the 2021 season as, amid his trade request from the Texans, he faces 22 allegations of sexual misconduct, including two that allege sexual assault.
The Texans are expected to pursue Flores as their top candidate, according to Sports Talk 790 in Houston. The report noted Flores’ strong relationship with Texans general manager Nick Caserio, who has ties with Flores through their history with the New England Patriots.
Pump the brakes on going too far into the speculation of a Flores-Watson union in Houston, though. Watson still wants a trade. His issue, dating back to a trade request that now dates back a full calendar year, has always been with Texans ownership and not Culley, according to MMQB.
The Houston Chronicle added, “Watson will NOT be taking another snap for the Texans.”
Flores isn’t the only coach with New England ties that Caserio is expected to target. Patriots linebackers coach Jerod Mayo is “expected to emerge as a leading candidate,” according to ESPN.
If Flores ends up with Houston, he could get his first shot at his former team next fall. The Texans visit Miami for a game against the Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium. Thus far, Flores has been known to have an interview lined up with the Chicago Bears, which will host the Dolphins for a game next year. Schedule dates are yet to be announced.
It is unknown if the Dolphins will continue to pursue Watson trade possibilities with a new coach coming in. In owner Steve Ross’ comments on Monday, he said any quarterback decisions will come down to what the franchise’s next coach wants to do.
Flores consistently dodged questions about Miami’s pursuit of Watson while having second-year quarterback Tua Tagovailoa running the offense last season, oftentimes repeating the statement “Tua’s our quarterback.”
Last time Dolphins general manager Chris Grier spoke, a day after the trade deadline, he described the Dolphins’ interest: “If there’s a player available around the league that’s viewed as being one of the top players around the league at any position, you look at it and try and go for it.”
Eight of the NFL’s 32 teams have head coaching vacancies. With Flores and Culley currently out, only one Black head coach remains, Mike Tomlin with the Pittsburgh Steelers. Other minority coaches are Washington Football Team’s Ron Rivera (Hispanic) and New York Jets’ Robert Saleh (Arab-American).
The Chicago Bears interviewed Kwesi Adofo-Mensah for their GM vacancy. Here’s what to know about the Cleveland Browns VP of football operations.
The Chicago Bears have reached out to at least 11 general manager candidates and nine coaching candidates for interviews. As they go through the interview process, we’re looking at each of the prospective hires.
Next up is Kwesi Adofo-Mensah, who interviewed with the Bears for the GM opening Thursday.
Kwesi Adofo-Mensah
Age: 40
Title: Cleveland Browns vice president of football operations.
Experience
Browns general manager Andrew Berry hired Adofo-Mensah to his current role in 2020. Before that, Adofo-Mensah spent seven seasons with the San Francisco 49ers, going from manager of football research and development to director of the same department. He was part of the staff that helped the 49ers to a Super Bowl LIV appearance. He interviewed for the Carolina Panthers GM job last year.
You should know
Adofo-Mensah has a bachelor’s degree in economics from Princeton and a master’s degree in economics from Stanford, according to Cleveland.com. A Browns profile of him said he worked on Wall Street as a commodities trader and portfolio manager before he joined the 49ers.
Bears connection
Adofo-Mensah was with the 49ers during the later part of Vic Fangio’s time as defensive coordinator in San Francisco. Fangio was the Bears defensive coordinator from 2015-18.
What has been said
Berry spoke to The Athletic for their 40 under 40 profile of Adofo-Mensah.
“No. 1, it’s his general cognitive abilities,” Berry said of what made him want to bring Adofo-Mensah to Cleveland. “He’s a super, super bright guy, and that comes across within the first two minutes that you meet him.
“No. 2, and probably just as importantly, it’s just people skills. You could see how he had been able to build relationships across a number of different groups during his time at San Francisco in a role that can be very challenging, because you have to be able to not only develop (analytic) insights, but communicate them and get people to buy in. And then the other thing was just his breadth of understanding of the sport and football operations. So even though he had formally just led the 49ers’ research group, you could tell that he understood team building, people, relationships and managerial skills at a much higher level.”
