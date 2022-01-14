Binance Backs WOO Network With A $12 Million Strategic Investment

Binance is the largest exchange platform in trading volume within the crypto industry. Through its user-friendly interface, the exchange has over 20 million users. In addition, the platform supports several cryptocurrencies that would boost an investor’s portfolio.
In its move to enhanced performance and services to customers, Binance has a strategic investment of $12 million through its venture capital arm. The investment is in a liquidity platform, WOO Network. This liquidity platform connects users to exchanges, DeFi networks, and other institutions.
Binance Labs, which kicked off in 2017, has committed relationships through early-stage investments in several companies.
Some include DoraHacks, the hackathon organizer, and LayerZero, an interoperability start-up. Also, Binance took part in bigger fundraising rounds like the $10 million Series C fundraising round for Figment, a crypto staking company. Thoma Bravo was in the lead of this fundraising project.
Through a press release, Binance Labs Investment Director Peter Huo put forth his reactions to the company’s investment. First, he acknowledged WOO Network’s remarkable impact on the entire crypto ecosystem using its features and functionality. Also, he mentioned the Network provision of zero-fee trading through on-chain and off-chain and deep liquidity.
Furthermore, Huo expressed his company’s excitement through its long-lasting relationship expansion. The Binance Director commented that the company uses the investment to explore its collaborations further.
Binance Invests in WOO Due To Impressive Growth
WOO Network supplies liquidity to over 40 exchanges, institutions, wallets, trading teams, and other DeFi applications as a liquidity platform. In addition, the network boasts some outstanding products such as the WOO Trade and WOO X.
The WOO Trade is a platform institutional investors use for their crypto transactions. On the other hand, WOO X focuses on retail by combining deep liquidity and zero-fee trading.
The services of WOO Network for liquidity provision on Binance Smart Chain commenced last year with WOOFi Swap launching. The WOOFi Swap employs both the market-making technique from the institution and the network’s liquidity to reduce slippage and enhance pricing.
Moreover, other decentralized protocols get their liquidity supplies from WOO Network. Such DeFi projects include Matcha, DYDX, DODO, ParaSwap, and 1inch.
The Series A fundraising round of WOO Network in November 2021 closed with a whopping amount of $30 million. The fund inculcates investments from Bit Torrent, Avalanche, Three Arrows Capital, and Crypto.com.
According to CoinGecko, WOO tokens have made a price hit of a 10% increase within the last 24 hours. Also, the Network recently recorded a market cap of about $1 billion.
Featured image from Binance, Charts from TradingView.com
Dogecoin (DOGE) is now accepted for merchandise purchases at Tesla.
Customers will not be able to purchase electric cars using Dogecoin.
WhaleStats reports that an anonymous Ethereum whale purchased eight million DOGE worth $1,411,777 at 10:54:37 UTC on Thursday, January 13 2022. Elon Musk’s electric vehicle manufacturing company Tesla is now selling items for the meme crypto.
Dogecoin (DOGE) is now accepted for merchandise purchases at Tesla, CEO Elon Musk announced today. Before, on December 14, he tweeted that they would begin taking DOGE crypto tokens as a form of payment for retail transactions.
However, customers will not be able to purchase electric cars using Dogecoin at this time. Twitter users couldn’t contain their joy when they learned of the tweet’s viral content. On the other hand, Huobi’s official Twitter account posted an image of a Doge riding in a Tesla automobile.
Multiple Businesses Adopt Dogecoin
Musk has been outspoken on the DOGE blockchain’s potential applications, and he’s even tweeted about it a few times. And he’s promised to support the DOGE team by collaborating with them.
GameStop has teamed with digital payment processing provider Flexa to accept DOGE payments, which was revealed early last month. Adam Aron, CEO of AMC Theaters, made the announcement a few weeks ago that his firm would begin accepting DOGE somewhere in the first quarter of 2022 as well. People are beginning to accept Dogecoin and other cryptocurrencies as payment for goods and services.
According to CoinMarketCap, the Dogecoin price today is $0.191640 USD with a 24-hour trading volume of $5,859,208,259 USD. Dogecoin has been up 12.02% in the last 24 hours.
Nitro League continues to push forward on the quest to make virtual racing enticing to a global audience. After numerous months of success, the team now turns its attention to the NFT space through a multi-pronged approach.
Nitro League has noted tremendous success since its Initial DEX Offering (IDO) on Polkastarter. With a strong focus on blockchain gaming and non-fungible tokens (NFTs), Nitro league continues to gain traction across all platforms. Moreover, the team announced a new NFT marketplace, virtual garage and single track gameplay launch by March 2022.
The virtual garage is a high-tech space for players to spend their time. It features robotic machinery and digital controls with a convenient user interface with exotic features. Players can upgrade their cars, showcase their collect NFTs, compete in mini-games, and engage with other users to be an active part of the Nitroverse community.
Under the Nitro League banner, the new non-fungible token marketplace will enable players to buy, sell, and trade NFTs representing in-game items. These items will include engines, boosters, decals, tires, paint jobs, brakes, headlights, hoods, taillights, and much more. Every player can customize the look and feel of their virtual car as they see fit. Moreover, the marketplace will introduce new opportunities to raise the rarity of NFT assets.
The focus on the NFT marketplace and virtual garage results from Nitro league collecting player feedback to improve and diversify the virtual racing world. Gamers can play, build, own, and monetize their digital assets earned by playing the game. The marketplace and virtual garage are the next steps in the evolution of Nitro League’s play-to-earn gaming model in the virtual racing metaverse.
Within the Nitro League Metaverse – dubbed the Nitroverse – players gain access to a fully-functional futuristic racing game in a sandbox environment. Tokens are earned based on performance and skill. Additionally, players can adjust their performance through the in-game items and customization options in the garage.
Furthermore, the Nitroverse merges eSports and cryptocurrency, two of the most prominent trends in the technology sector today. Gamers have complete ownership of their experience and earn RP tokens for participating in thrilling races and from owning unique NFT assets. NFTs in Nitro League can be leveled up, as higher rarity race cars provide better performance and help unlock better RP token rewards.
The NFT marketplace will undergo continual upgrades to support a broader range of collectibles. For example, Nitro League dropped an initial collection through a partnership with Terra Virtua and is working on a second collection. The Nitro League team will communicate more details, including mint numbers, regarding this new drop through its official social channels.
The Nitro League team also established a partnership with DAFI Protocol and Polinate, culminating in the DAFI Protocol Nitro Car reveal. An upcoming Ntrio League vehicle racing game will be added to the metaverse. Polinate will grant access to pre-sales of the game and the DAFI vehicle through its Games and Guilts.
The DAFI car provides an elegant style, high-end technology and has enough potential to dominate the competition in street races. In addition, it boasts a rapid acceleration and peak speed, two factors that are essential in the Nitro racing arena.
About Nitro League
Nitro League is a decentralized play-to-earn racing game, bringing together great gameplay, token economies and the metaverse. Game is built by a team with 500M app store downloads, crypto projects and economies worth 3B+. All in-game assets and utilities are NFTs with cutting-edge gameplay mechanics.
Bullish BABYDOGE price prediction is $0.000000001366 to $0.000000004791.
The BABYDOGE price will also reach $0.0000002 soon.
BABYDOGE bearish market price prediction for 2022 is $0.000000000550.
In Baby Doge Coin (BABYDOGE) price prediction 2022, we use statistics, price patterns, RSI, RVOL, and much other information about BABYDOGE to analyze the future movement of the cryptocurrency.
Baby Doge Coin Current Market Status
According to coingecko, the price of BABYDOGE is $0.000000004298 with a 24-hour trading volume of $27,738,410 at the time of writing. However, BABYDOGE has increased to 2.2% in the last 24 hours.
Moreover, BABYDOGE has a circulating supply of 164,301,252,026,556,051 BABYDOGE. Currently, BABYDOGE trades in cryptocurrency exchanges such as OKEx, Gate.io, Bitrue, MEXC, and LBank.
What is Baby Doge Coin (BABYDOGE)?
BABYDOGE is a deflationary token designed to become more scarce over time. BabyDoge also has real-world utility in its pipeline, which is uncommon in many meme cryptocurrencies. The amount of baby dogecoin in your wallet increases from each transaction as Baby Doge Coin holders automatically receive a 5% fee from every transaction that happens on the Baby Doge ecosystem. Baby Doge Coin is new crypto birthed by fans of the Doge Meme online community. It was built by using Binance Smart Chain (BSC) to create an ecosystem that is still Ethereum-compatible.
Baby Doge Coin (BABYDOGE) Price Prediction 2022
Baby Doge Coin holds the 142nd position on CoinGecko right now. BABYDOGE price prediction 2022 is explained below with a daily time frame.
An ascending channel is defined as the price action contained between two parallel upward-sloping lines. This price pattern is distinguished by higher highs and lower lows. An ascending channel is created by drawing a lower trend line that connects the swing lows and an upper channel line that connects the swing highs.
Price does not always remain entirely formed within the parallel lines of an ascending channel, but instead shows areas of support and resistance that traders can use to set stop-loss orders and profit targets. A breakout above an ascending channel may indicate a continuation of the upward trend, whereas a breakdown below an ascending channel may indicate a change in trend.
Currently, BABYDOGE is at $0.000000004298. If the pattern continues, the price of BABYDOGE might reach the resistance level to $0.000000005025 and $0.000000016426. If the trend reverses, then the price of BABYDOGE may fall to $0.000000000507.
Baby Doge Coin (BABYDOGE) Support and Resistance Level
The below chart shows the support and resistance level of BABYDOGE.
From the above daily time frame, it is clear the following are the resistance and support levels of BABYDOGE.
Resistance Level 1
$0.000000001366
Resistance Level 2
$0.000000002555
Resistance Level 3
$0.000000004791
Support Level 1
$0.000000000866
Support Level 2
$0.000000000550
BABYDOGE Resistance & Support Level
The charts show that BABYDOGE has performed a bullish trend over the past month. If this trend continues, BABYDOGE might run along with the bulls overtaking its resistance level at $0.000000004791.
Accordingly, if the investors turn against the crypto, the price of the BABYDOGE might plummet to almost $0.000000000550, a bearish signal.
The Relative Volume (RVOL) of BABYDOGE is shown in the below chart. It is an indicator of how the current trading volume has changed over a period of time from the previous volume for traders. Currently, the RVOL of BABYDOGE lies below the cutoff line, indicating weaker participants in the current trend.
More so, the BABYDOGE’s Moving Average (MA) is shown in the chart above. Currently, BABYDOGE is in a bullish state. Notably, the BABYDOGE price lies above 50 MA (short-term), so it is completely in an upward trend. Therefore, there is a possibility of a reversal trend of BABYDOGE at any time.
Meanwhile, the relative strength index (RSI) of the BABYDOGE is at level 99.25. This means that BABYDOGE is in an overbought state. However, this means a major price reversal of BABYDOGE may occur in the upcoming days.
Baby Doge Coin Price Prediction 2022 — ADX, RVI
Let us now look at Baby Doge Coin’s Average Directional Index (ADX). It helps to measure the overall strength of the trend. The indicator is the average of the expanding price range values. This system attempts to measure the strength of price movement in the positive and negative directions using DMI indicators with ADX.
The above chart represents the ADX of Baby Doge Coin. Currently, BABYDOGE lies in the range at 44.090000000000, so it indicates a strong trend.
From the above chart, the Relative Volatility Index (RVI) of BABYDOGE. RVI measures the constant deviation of price changes over a period of time rather than price changes. The RVI of BABYDOGE lies above the 50 levels, indicating that the direction of volatility is high. In fact, BABYDOGE’s RSI is at the 99.25 level thus confirming a potential buy signal.
Comparison of BABYDOGE with BTC, ETH
The below chart shows the price comparison between Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Baby Doge Coin.
From the above chart, we can identify the trend of the ETH and BTC is moving at the consolidation state. But, the recent trend of BABYDOGE moves in an upward direction.
Conclusion
With continuous improvements in the Baby Doge Coin network, we can say that 2022 is a good year for BABYDOGE. For this reason, the bullish price prediction of Baby Doge Coin in 2022 is $0.000000004791. On the other hand, the bearish BABYDOGE price prediction for 2022 is $0.000000000550.
Furthermore, with the advancements and upgrades on the BABYDOGE ecosystem, the performance of BABYDOGE would rise reaching $0.000000005 very soon. But, it might also reach $0.00000002 if the investors believe that BABYDOGE is a good investment in 2022.
FAQ
1. What is Baby Doge Coin?
BABYDOGE is a deflationary token designed to become more scarce over time. Baby Doge Coin is new crypto birthed by fans of the Doge Meme online community.
2. Where can you purchase a BABYDOGE?
BABYDOGE has been listed on many crypto exchanges which include OKEx, Gate.io, Bitrue, MEXC, and LBank.
3. Will BABYDOGE reach a new ATH soon?
With the ongoing developments and upgrades within the BABYDOGE platform, it has a high possibility of reaching its ATH soon.
4. What is the current all-time high (ATH) of Baby Doge Coin?
On July 01, 2021, BABYDOGE reached its new all-time high (ATH) of $0.000000005890.
5. Is BABYDOGE a good investment in 2022?
Baby Doge Coin (BABYDOGE) seems to be one of the top-gaining cryptocurrencies this year. According to the recorded achievements of BABYDOGE in the past few months, BABYDOGE is considered a good investment in 2022.
6. Can Baby Doge Coin (BABYDOGE) reach $0.0000002?
Baby Doge Coin (BABYDOGE) is one of the active crypto that continues to maintain its Bullish state. Eventually, if this bullish trend continues then Baby Doge Coin (BABYDOGE) will hit $0.0000002 soon.
7. What will be the BABYDOGE price by 2023?
Baby Doge Coin (BABYDOGE) price is expected to reach $0.00000003 by 2023.
8. What will be the BABYDOGE price by 2024?
Baby Doge Coin (BABYDOGE) price is expected to reach $0.000000038 by 2024.
9. What will be the BABYDOGE price by 2025?
Baby Doge Coin (BABYDOGE) price is expected to reach $0.000000045 by 2025.
10. What will be the BABYDOGE price by 2026?
Baby Doge Coin (BABYDOGE) price is expected to reach $0.000000055 by 2026.
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed in this chart solely author’s. It does not interpreted as investment advice. TheNewsCrypto team encourages all to do their own research before investing.