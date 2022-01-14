Bitcoin Revisits $44k As Exchange Outflows See Uptick

- Users may access and run ready-made blockchain tools
- Forward Protocol raised $1.25 million in Seed & Private funding.
The Forward Protocol is a technological platform that connects participants in the Metaverse to useful apps and template-driven smart contracts at a low cost and with a clear roadmap.
With an eye toward adoption, it gives the community the ability to design and deploy fully-functional blockchain apps linked to the Metaverses via an open-source, decentralized infrastructure platform.
The value-driven economy is linked by Forward Protocol’s inclusion of NFT, DeFi, Gamification, AI, ML, and Social Tokens. The modular architecture and ready-to-deploy completely configurable smart contracts are meant for anybody to utilize blockchain technology without any risk or technical skills, and the WordPress-like format facilitates a no-code environment. Any organization may connect to the protocol to benefit both sides. In Forward Factory, this feature may be accessible.
Drag and Drop Interface
Users may access and run ready-made blockchain tools using a drag-and-drop interface provided by Forward Protocol’s creators. Small and medium-sized firms (SMEs) in every sector may easily and affordably embrace blockchain technology.
Blockchain adoption in the value-driven economy can be made easy for a billion people using Forward Protocol. Forward Protocol is working with Mann Made Media Group, the brains of Africarare, to open the blockchain sector to hundreds of millions of Africans.
With Spheron’s (previously ArGoApp) decentralized deployment and administration platform for contemporary web apps and static websites, Forward protocol has just struck strategic cooperation and thereby expanded its scope. SHO in Daomaker and IBO in Mahadao were the logical steps for Forward Protocol after raising $1.25 million in Seed & Private funding.