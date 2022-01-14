News
Boston hooks up 154 homeless with housing, but crowds remain at Mass and Cass
Mayor Michelle Wu said the city set 154 homeless people from Mass and Cass up with housing during its removal effort, though work — and crowds — remain in the troubled area where two death investigations are ongoing.
Wu held an hour-long press conference Thursday outside the Pine Street Inn shelter in the South End the morning after city workers swarmed around the Mass and Cass area a mile to the south, moving homeless out of the large entrenched encampments there and removing the dozens of tents present.
Police said no one was arrested in the operation. Wu said the only incident was a knife fight that cops “de-escalated.”
Wu, flanked by various officials from her administration including her Mass and Cass czar Dr. Monica Bharel and the area police outreach head BPD Lt. Peter Messina, said the city had hooked 154 people in Mass and Cass up with various short-term housing options, including ones created recently, like the cottages on the Shattuck Hospital campus or the Roundhouse hotel. Officials said people don’t have to be sober to remain in these places.
“This was truly grounded in public health and housing,” Wu told reporters.
She said the next step for the area in the South End also called Newmarket or, more disparagingly, Methadone Mile, is a deep cleaning over the next several days. The area, which has been covered in more than 100 tents since the summertime, became so filthy that nearby city workers and even rats were getting sick.
Wu said “we didn’t solve homelessness yesterday, but this is an important step because the encampments presented a very specific and particular set of dangers to residents and to our city. It was extremely unsafe to live in tents.”
She and Bharel said that anyone coming back to the area and trying to set up a tent will first be contacted by outreach workers, but, if they don’t take the city up on services, eventually authorities will remove the tent.
Bharel said that there was a sudden “influx” of people into the area in the couple of days before Wednesday’s actions. Bharel said that some of the people said the fact that the city would be offering services brought them to the area from out of town. She said they were given shelter and then, for people from elsewhere, workers looked to set them up back in their hometowns.
The officials said that a crowd of about 40 people was back milling around the area on Thursday, as the problems of open-air drug dealing and use continued even without the tents. Asked about that, Wu talked about the efforts to create more housing and services in the city. She added, “Our focus is going to be on working with small businesses, neighbors, folks who live and work in the area to make sure that we can fix up the neighborhood as well.”
Wu and her team had to speak up over chants from protesters outside yelling “Shame on Wu” through a bullhorn as the anti-vaccine-mandate opposition from some law enforcement groups continues to follow the mayor around the city in the days leading up to the start of the rule this weekend.
BPD Lt. Peter Messina confirmed that the city had found two dead bodies at Mass and Cass over the past week. Neither appears to be from physical trauma, though homicide detectives were called to one on Monday in Newmarket Square out of an abundance of caution, cops said. The cause and manner remain under investigation.
McCarthy calls Jan. 6 committee request ‘abuse of power’
Republican leader Kevin McCarthy’s refusal to provide information to a bipartisan House committee about his call with then-President Donald Trump during the Capitol riot is deepening a standoff between the committee and GOP lawmakers, forcing investigators to consider whether they could subpoena one of their own.
McCarthy joined two other Trump allies, Reps. Jim Jordan of Ohio and Scott Perry of Pennsylvania, in rejecting the panel’s requests for interviews and documents. McCarthy, R-Calif., decried the committee as an “abuse of power” and said he had little to offer.
There is “nothing that I can provide” to the committee, he said, as it investigates what Trump was doing inside the White House, and his state of mind, as hundreds of his supporters violently pushed past law enforcement in an insurrection that temporarily halted the congressional certification of Democrat Joe Biden’s White House win.
The stand by the three GOP lawmakers has left the committee of seven Democrats and two Republicans with a stark choice: take the extraordinary step of subpoenaing their own colleagues or allow the requests, and the defiance of their work, to go unanswered.
The committee’s leaders, Chairman Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., and Vice Chairwoman Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., have said they are prepared to subpoena any witness crucial to the investigation. But privately, committee members are wrestling over the potential legal and political complications of such a move.
McCarthy has acknowledged the call with Trump on Jan. 6, 2021, which happened as Trump’s supporters were beating police outside the Capitol and forcing their way into the building. But McCarthy has not shared many details. The committee requested information about his conversations with Trump “before, during and after” the riot.
Speaking to reporters Thursday, McCarthy said the conversation with Trump “was very short, advising the president what was happening here.”
The committee’s request also seeks information about McCarthy’s communications with then-White House chief of staff Mark Meadows and communications with Trump and White House staff in the week after the violence, including reports of a conversation that was “heated.”
The committee acknowledged the sensitive and unusual nature of its request as it proposed a meeting with McCarthy on either Feb. 3 or 4. “The Select Committee has tremendous respect for the prerogatives of Congress and the privacy of its Members,” Thompson wrote. “At the same time, we have a solemn responsibility to investigate fully the facts and circumstances of these events.”
Despite the resistance of some high-profile Trump allies, the Jan. 6 committee has interviewed almost 350 people as it seeks to create a comprehensive record of the attack and the events leading up to it.
On Wednesday, former White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany spoke virtually to the committee, according to a person familiar with the interview who was not authorized to discuss it publicly. The committee subpoenaed McEnany in November.
UK’s embattled Prince Andrew loses honorary military titles
LONDON — Prince Andrew has been stripped of his honorary military roles as the growing furor over allegations that he sexually abused a teenage girl trafficked by the late financier Jeffrey Epstein threatened to taint the House of Windsor.
Buckingham Palace said late Thursday that Queen Elizabeth II had also agreed that Andrew, 61, will give up his honorary leadership of various charities, known as royal patronages.
He will also no longer use the title “his royal highness” in official settings, British media said.
The decision is an effort to insulate the monarchy from the fallout from potentially years of sordid headlines as Andrew vows to fight a lawsuit filed by an American woman, Virginia Giuffre, who alleges she was forced to have sex with the prince when she was 17. A New York judge on Wednesday rejected Andrew’s effort to have the suit dismissed, increasing the chances that he will have to testify in the case if it goes to trial.
“With The Queen’s approval and agreement, The Duke of York’s military affiliations and Royal patronages have been returned to The Queen,” the palace said, using the prince’s formal title. “The Duke of York will continue not to undertake any public duties and is defending this case as a private citizen.”
The move came after more than 150 veterans and serving members of the armed forces asked the queen to strip her second son of his military titles, saying he had failed to live up to the “very highest standards of probity, honesty and honourable conduct” that are expected of British officers.
“We understand that he is your son, but we write to you in your capacity as head of state and as Commander-in-Chief of the Army, Navy and Air Force,” they wrote in a letter released by Republic, a pressure group that campaigns for an end to the monarchy.
“These steps could have been taken at any time in the past eleven years. Please do not leave it any longer.”
Andrew served in the Royal Navy for two decades, including as a helicopter pilot during the 1982 Falklands War. The honorary military roles he lost included several overseas ones, such as his title as colonel-in-chief of the Royal New Zealand Army Logistic Regiment.
Andrew denies Giuffre’s allegations and has said he can’t recall ever meeting her.
He has spent years combatting concerns about his links with Epstein, the U.S. financier who died in 2019 while awaiting trial on child sex trafficking charges, and Epstein’s longtime companion Ghislaine Maxwell, who was convicted of related charges last month.
The prince stepped away from royal duties in November 2019 after a disastrous BBC interview in which he tried to justify his association with the pair and failed to show empathy for Epstein’s victims. But he managed to cling to his military titles and patronages until Wednesday’s ruling made Andrew’s position untenable.
Giuffre sued Andrew in August, alleging that Epstein and Maxwell coerced her into sexual encounters with the prince in 2001. Giuffre said she was sexually abused by Andrew at Maxwell’s London home, at Epstein’s New York mansion and his estate in the U.S. Virgin Islands.
Massachusetts, get ready for more dangerously cold wind chills and ‘significant snow’ for some regions
Bundle all the way up, and then get your shovels and snow blowers at the ready.
A double whammy of dangerously cold wind chills and then a snowstorm are on tap for the Bay State over the long weekend.
Temps will be above freezing for most of the day on Friday as light rain falls, but then temps drop in the late afternoon and the precipitation could end as light snow. Only a coating is expected.
The main concern on Friday will be the strong winds and bitterly cold wind chills that move in at night and into Saturday. With the wind gusts climbing up to 50 mph, the arctic wind chills in Boston could dip to a brutal 15 below zero. Wind chills could drop to even 25 below zero in the Berkshires.
“It’s going to be very, very cold,” said Kevin Cadima, meteorologist at the National Weather Service’s Boston office.
People who have outdoor plans are being urged to dress appropriately. Frostbite is possible within 30 minutes when the wind chills are in the 15 below to 25 below zero range.
Along the Cape and Islands, the arctic cold front could bring 60 to 70 mph gusts. The damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines, leading to widespread power outages.
Then Saturday during the daytime across Massachusetts will be very cold, with high temps in the teens. The blustery conditions will keep wind chills below zero for most of the day.
After temps skyrocket close to 30 degrees on Sunday, a strong snowstorm will bear down on the region from Sunday night into Monday. The greatest chance for “significant snow” will be across the interior, especially toward the Worcester Hills and the Berkshires, according to the National Weather Service.
“Several inches of snow are likely in the high terrain,” Cadima said.
Boston could get a couple of inches of snow, followed by rain that’s expected to wash away the snow. There could be a brief burst of snow at the beginning of the storm.
The Monday morning commute could be impacted. There could be a period of strong wind gusts late Sunday night into Monday. The coastal flood threat will also need to be monitored.
