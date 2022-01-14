Brian Austin Green Out With His Kids In 1st Photos Since Ex Megan Fox’s Engagement

The proud papa enjoyed some quality time with his three sons Noah, Bodhi, and Journey as their mother recently announced she was engaged to Machine Gun Kelly.

Co-parenting champ! Brian Austin Green spent some quality bonding time with his three children he shares with ex Megan Fox, who recently announced she was engaged to Machine Gun Kelly. The 48-year-old Beverly Hills 90210 alum looked to be enjoying himself as he took sons Noah, 9, Bodhi, 7, and Journey, 5 out for a hike in sunny Los Angeles on January 12, only hours after Megan, 35, shared her happy news. Brian kept in casual in a simple black T-shirt and camouflage joggers, as he followed his big brood around Malibu. It appeared as if the actor was taking the proposal report all in good stride.

Megan and MGK let their fans know they were heading down the aisle together with two separate Instagram posts. The actress shared a video of the actual proposal with MGK on one knee. She wrote alongside it, “And just as in every lifetime before this one, and as in every lifetime that will follow it, I said yes.…and then we drank each other’s blood.” Meanwhile, MGK shared a clip of the sparkler, which consisted of two gems, an emerald and a diamond, to represent both of their birthstones. “‘Yes, in this life and every life’ beneath the same branches we fell in love under, i brought her back to ask her to marry me,” he captioned it.

Getting down on one knee seems to have been on MGK’s mind for a while now, as a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife that MGK was thinking about marriage all the way back in October 2020, “He says he wants to marry her and he wants her to have his baby, he talks about that very openly,” the source told HL at the time. “Being with her has definitely tamed him, he’s laser focused on her and doing whatever he can to make her happy. It’s very sweet to see him so in love.”

Just one month shy of their 10-year wedding anniversary, Brian announced he had separated from Megan on his podcast in May 2020. The Jennifer’s Body star officially filed for divorce in November of that year, citing “irreconcilable differences,” and asked for joint legal/physical custody of their kids. By that time, Megan had already been public with her romance with MGK, and three days after the court filing, the new couple became red carpet official, attending the American Music Awards together.