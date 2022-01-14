Celebrities
Brian Austin Green Out With His Kids In 1st Photos Since Ex Megan Fox’s Engagement
The proud papa enjoyed some quality time with his three sons Noah, Bodhi, and Journey as their mother recently announced she was engaged to Machine Gun Kelly.
Co-parenting champ! Brian Austin Green spent some quality bonding time with his three children he shares with ex Megan Fox, who recently announced she was engaged to Machine Gun Kelly. The 48-year-old Beverly Hills 90210 alum looked to be enjoying himself as he took sons Noah, 9, Bodhi, 7, and Journey, 5 out for a hike in sunny Los Angeles on January 12, only hours after Megan, 35, shared her happy news. Brian kept in casual in a simple black T-shirt and camouflage joggers, as he followed his big brood around Malibu. It appeared as if the actor was taking the proposal report all in good stride.
Megan and MGK let their fans know they were heading down the aisle together with two separate Instagram posts. The actress shared a video of the actual proposal with MGK on one knee. She wrote alongside it, “And just as in every lifetime before this one, and as in every lifetime that will follow it, I said yes.…and then we drank each other’s blood.” Meanwhile, MGK shared a clip of the sparkler, which consisted of two gems, an emerald and a diamond, to represent both of their birthstones. “‘Yes, in this life and every life’ beneath the same branches we fell in love under, i brought her back to ask her to marry me,” he captioned it.
Getting down on one knee seems to have been on MGK’s mind for a while now, as a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife that MGK was thinking about marriage all the way back in October 2020, “He says he wants to marry her and he wants her to have his baby, he talks about that very openly,” the source told HL at the time. “Being with her has definitely tamed him, he’s laser focused on her and doing whatever he can to make her happy. It’s very sweet to see him so in love.”
Just one month shy of their 10-year wedding anniversary, Brian announced he had separated from Megan on his podcast in May 2020. The Jennifer’s Body star officially filed for divorce in November of that year, citing “irreconcilable differences,” and asked for joint legal/physical custody of their kids. By that time, Megan had already been public with her romance with MGK, and three days after the court filing, the new couple became red carpet official, attending the American Music Awards together.
Celebrities
Kanye West Named As Suspect In Battery Incident & Is Being Investigated By LAPD
Kanye West was reportedly involved in an incident where he shoved and punched a fan in Los Angeles, according to a new report.
Kanye West, 44, has been named a suspect in a battery incident that took place in Los Angeles early Thursday morning (Jan. 13), according to TMZ. The Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) said in a statement to HollywoodLife, “The incident occurred around 3 am in downtown LA near the intersections of Bay and Santa Fe street. No arrests have been made but he was named as a suspect in the case.”
The Grammy-award winning rapper allegedly got into an argument “that turned physical” near the Soho Warehouse, per TMZ. The outlet claimed that Kanye “pushed and then punched a male fan.” The case is allegedly being investigated by the LAPD as a misdemeanor battery, which carries a maximum jail sentence of 6 months. HL has reached out to Kanye’s rep for comment.
A video obtained by TMZ seemingly shows the aftermath of the alleged fight. The male man who was reportedly punched by Kanye is laying on the ground in the footage, which can be seen HERE, while Kanye is shown loudly screaming “get away from me” at a woman who says, “I am your family.” The woman is allegedly Ye’s cousin, according to TMZ. The video ends with Kanye storming away from the scene of the alleged attack.
There was also another video involving Kanye that TMZ obtained. That footage, which can be seen HERE, shows Ye angrily yelling at two women next to a white car. “Did y’all say that or not? Did y’all say that or not? Cuz that’s what happened right f***ing now,” Kanye seemingly says in the footage. Earlier that evening, Kanye was reportedly partying at Delilah nightclub in West Hollywood with his new fling, actress Julia Fox, according to TMZ.
As we previously reported, Kanye and Julia, 31, were spotted out on a dinner date in L.A. Wednesday night. They held hands and shared a romantic kiss after leaving the restaurant. Ye and the Uncut Gems star first met in Miami on New Year’s Eve. Since then, they’ve been seen out and about a number of times together. Julia even opened up about the budding relationship in an accompanying interview. “It was an instant connection,” she gushed. “His energy is so fun to be around. He had me and my friends laughing, dancing and smiling all night.”
Though he’s romancing Julia, Kanye is still in an ongoing divorce from his estranged wife Kim Kardashian, 41. A source recently told HollywoodLife that Kim — who is now dating Pete Davidson, 28 — “is actually glad that Kanye has found someone that makes him so happy.” The insider added, “She has completely moved on from their relationship and wants nothing but the best for him. Kim thinks it’s great that Kanye has somebody that cares about him because in the end that’s all she wants for him.”
Celebrities
Julia Fox Insists Kanye West Romance Isn’t A PR Stunt: We ‘Make Sense’ As A Couple
The ‘Uncut Gems’ actress shut down rumors that her newfound romance with Kanye West is just for the publicity!
Julia Fox, 31, is fighting back against rumors that she’s only been dating Kanye West, 44, for the press coverage! The actress opened up about her relationship with Yeezy (as well as where she stands with her ex-husband and daughter’s father Peter Artemiev) in a Thursday January 13 episode of her podcast Forbidden Fruits in a new episode, titled “Behind the Scenes with Julia Fox.”
The model, whose been romantically linked to Kanye since the very beginning of 2022, pushed back on people who think that Ye and Julia’s relationship is all a major stunt. She did seem amused by various people’s theories. “There’s always people that think that every single celebrity scandal is a set up. I personally don’t,” she said near the end of the podcast. Earlier she referenced her 2019 Paper magazine photoshoot with Kanye’s ex Kim Kardashian‘s new beau Pete Davidson, and mentioned she’d seen some people theorizing on it. “It is funny to see where people go with their conspiracy theories,” she said.
Earlier in the discussion, she mentioned that the relationship shouldn’t seem that surprising since she, Kanye, Kim and Pete “were all connected even prior,” but she explained that she understands why she might surprise some people. “I’m not the most obvious choice. Maybe, because I just came sort of out of left field,” she said. While some fans may not have pegged Julia as Kanye’s next girlfriend after his divorce from Kim, she explained that her friends think they’re a perfect match. “All the people that we have in common—like, friends in common—have texted me and been like, ‘Oh my god, this makes so much sense,” she said.
Other than speaking about all the press surrounding her relationship, Julia also gushed about how well she and Kanye have clicked, and she said that he’s even showed her some of the new songs he’s been working on. “It’s just people that make each other feel better. It’s really such a Gemini-Aquarius connection. It’s very inspirational. Our minds, we both work very fast. We keep up with each other, which is very cool,” she said. “He’s really a f**king genius, and it’s honestly just an honor to be in the presence and to be able to witness history.”
Before the podcast, Julia revealed that she met Kanye on New Year’s Eve in Miami, and the two hit it off in a piece she wrote for Interview. She gushed over the rapper throughout the story. “[I]t was an instant connection. His energy is so fun to be around,” she wrote. “He had me and my friends laughing, dancing, and smiling all night.” Since the start of the year, Julia and Kanye have been spotted on a number of romantic evenings together including dinner dates and nights at the theater.
Celebrities
Melanie Griffith, 64, Smokes A Cigarette & Rocks Tight Black Activewear On Outing
Melanie Griffith, 64, was seen smoking a cigarette in a sporty and flattering all-black look before stopping at a friend’s home in Los Angeles.
Though Melanie Griffith has been in the spotlight for decades, the Hollywood legend doesn’t seem to age a day. The actress, 64, continues to prove her eternal youth in new photos, where she looks fit and fabulous in a black athleisure look while indulging in a cigarette. Rocking knee-high black boots and a leather shoulder bag, Melanie topped off the casual look with a perfectly messy updo and a stylish beaded face mask.
Indulging in a cigarette, Melanie looked relaxed and ready for her day, holding a glass container with a packed lunch. So far the actress seems to be making the most out of 2022; Melanie recently returned to SoCal after a picture-perfect holiday in Aspen, Colorado, where she spent quality time with pal Goldie Hawn. Always the proud mom, Melanie has also openly gushed about daughter Dakota Johnson‘s acclaimed new film, The Lost Daughter. The film, in which Dakota plays a mysterious young mother, has gained critical acclaim, and Melanie couldn’t agree more. In an Instagram post last month, Melanie shared the trailer and called the film “extraordinary” and “a work of art.”
Wednesday’s outing isn’t the first time Melanie has stunned in all-black. In October, the ageless beauty was spotted rocking a head-to-toe black outfit, from her fur Gucci loafers to the perfect piece of paparazzi protection: cat-eye sunglasses. Melanie’s also known for rocking top-knots; she sweetly wore a matching style with daughter Dakota in October, at an intimate celebration for Dakota’s 32nd birthday. The mother-daughter duo’s close relationship extends to their fashion choices as well, and the pair looked happy and carefree at the event.
