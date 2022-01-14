News
Brightmarten in Bonnie Brae serving last meal Sunday
For the last three months, Jared Riggs has been washing dishes at his own restaurant.
The co-owner of Brightmarten said it’s been a struggle to find staff, as most restaurants can relate, and rising supply costs are bogging the business down.
“The last couple of months have been particularly hard with two people out at a time consistently due to COVID and the sales just aren’t there to back it up, so we’re tired,” Riggs said.
So, rather than close its doors for another winter, Brightmarten has decided to shut down altogether.
The upscale American restaurant at 730 S. University Blvd. in Bonnie Brae will permanently close its doors on Sunday after four years of business.
“We’re closing out of necessity,” Riggs said. “We can’t financially make it work anymore.”
The 3,000-square-foot restaurant, which opened in 2018, is also selling its assets, including equipment and its lease with three years left on it. Riggs said he and his co-owners put hundreds of thousands of dollars into renovating the space. Broker David Schneider with Axio Commercial Real Estate is representing Brightmarten.
Last winter, Brightmarten closed its dining room down from October to May with takeout available three nights a week as a result of the pandemic.
Riggs said the restaurant’s sales “are still quite behind 2019” and have not bounced back since the pandemic hit. He added that Brightmarten generally needs 20 staff members but hasn’t been able to hit that mark in recent months.
“We have a seasonality to us,” Riggs said. “We were historically busy in the winter before the pandemic hit, and summers are a bit quieter for us. So the unfortunate part about COVID, in general, is that it provided the worst-case scenario for dining in the winter, a time when we needed to be busy.”
Menu items at Brightmarten include mushroom risotto, beet and beef tartare and a Juicy Lucy — a burger with cheese inside the patty. Owners Riggs, Wade Nelson, Josh Prater and Jake Grant met while working at Larimer Square restaurants Rioja and Euclid Hall.
Riggs, who also owns Wing Hut and Wood Paddle Pizza & Tap in Aurora, both of which are more takeout-centric concepts, said it was difficult to keep a largely dine-in restaurant afloat during the pandemic.
“Being a dine-in-centric business, we have 110 seats in here and we’re not filling them. We’re paying rent on them, so it’s hard to justify the business,” Riggs said.
Over the past four months, Brightmarten has increased its menu prices three times in order to keep up with food costs, but they’re still not up to pace with the market, Riggs said.
“We’ve financially hit the end of our runway,” he said.
And while they’re ready to walk away from the business, Riggs said they’ll miss the relationships they’ve built over the past four years with their landlord, staff and neighborhood.
“Now, we’re going to take a deep breath, maybe a road trip, and settle down before we decide to do anything next,” he added.
Pick 6: Odds on NFL’s wild-card weekend, Peyton Manning becomes Broncos’ next head coach and more
The NFL playoffs kick off Saturday with six games in the wild-card round.
The No. 5 Raiders eked their way into the playoffs, beating the Chargers in overtime last week to claim a seed in the AFC. They are 5.5-point underdogs to No. 4 Cincinnati in Saturday’s early game. In the night game, the AFC No. 3 Bills hold a 5.5-point edge over the visiting No. 6 Patriots. For Buffalo, it would be sweet revenge over New England, who holds a lopsided 36-8 advantage in their head-to-head matchups since 2000 (granted the Bill have gone 3-1 since 2020).
On Sunday, the No. 7 Eagles face off against Tom Brady and the defending champion NFC No. 2 Buccaneers. Tampa Bay has an 8.5-point advantage to win. NFC No. 3 Dallas hosts No. 6 San Francisco in what is expected to be the closest (Cowboys have a 3-point edge) and highest-scoring (the over-under is 50.5) game of the weekend. AFC No. 7 Pittsburgh heads to No. 2 Kansas City, who has the biggest points spread advantage (12.5) of any team in the first round.
The weekend’s games close on Monday night when the No. 6 Rams play host to the No. 5 Cardinals. Los Angeles is a 4.5-point favorite.
Here’s a look at some current odds in the world of sports.
-12.5
The points spread in favor of the Chiefs beating the visiting Steelers on Sunday, according to BetMGM. It is the biggest spread among the six games played in the opening round.
+5,000
The odds Peyton Manning will be named the Broncos’ next head coach, according to MaximBet. He is the least favorite of the 14 names listed. Packers offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett is the favorite at +300.
+5,000
The odds Mike Ditka returns and becomes the Chicago Bears’ next head coach, according to MaximBet. He is the least favorite of the 13 names listed. If hired, Ditka would break the record for oldest NFL head coach at 82. Recently fired Dolphins coach Brian Flores (+200) is the favorite.
+250
The odds the Avalanche will win the 2021-22 Presidents’ Trophy for the team with the most points at the end of the regular season, according to Fanduel Sportsbook. Colorado is the favorite, ahead of Carolina (+500) and Toronto (+500).
+375
The odds the Packers will win Super Bowl LVI, according to SI Sportsbook. They are the favorites, ahead of the Chiefs (+450), Buccaneers (+700) and Bills (+750).
+19,000
The odds the Steelers will win Super Bowl LVI, according to SI Sportsbook. They have the worst odds, behind the Raiders (+10,000) and Eagles (+5,750).
Kiszla: Jamal Murray and Michael Porter Jr. could rejoin Nuggets by April 1, just in time for NBA playoffs.
Before spectators began filling seats in Ball Arena and 45 minutes ahead of TNT going live with its national telecast, two rays of hope could be found in this Nuggets winter of discontent, when a team with championship aspirations has been beset by devastating injuries, shaken by COVID protocols and frustrated by big blown leads.
Fewer than 50 feet apart on this Thursday night, guard Jamal Murray and forward Michael Porter Jr. went through private workouts, firing mid-range jump shots at opposite ends of the court, at one point ripping the nets by swishing 19 of 20 shots in a row.
Reason to believe ain’t dead yet, folks.
Although Denver approaches the halfway point of a messed-up, crazy NBA season struggling to stay above .500 despite center Nikola Jokic’s best MVP efforts, brighter days could be ahead for this team, just in time for the playoffs.
With Murray still rehabilitating from an ACL injury and MPJ coming off back surgery in December, there are no guarantees. But anyone who watched them work up a sweat on this dead of winter night has reason for optimism.
Do not be surprised if Murray and Porter get back in uniform to play for the Nuggets by April 1. No fooling.
“I know that our fans all think we should be 40-0. That’s just the nature of it. I get it,” said Nuggets coach Michael Malone, before the Nuggets thrashed Portland 140-108 to improve their record to 21-19.
“But for us to be where we are right now, sixth place in the West, with everything we’ve dealt with? And if you take off any team’s second- and third-best player, in our case Jamal Murray and Michael Porter …”
Malone went on to muse that reserves P.J. Dozier, Markus Howard and Vlatko Cancar have also been sidelined by bad breaks.
All these injuries?
“Crazy,” Malone said.
It’s enough to drive us all mad, maybe even abandon hope in the garbage and wait until next year.
Don’t do it.
During these COVID times, we’ve wasted too many months, hiding under the covers and moaning about things getting better someday, instead of going out and seizing this day.
When Jokic, doing nothing less than playing some of the best basketball this league has ever seen, is on your side, the Nuggets have reason to believe they can win on any given night against any team in the league.
Even short-handed, Denver can scratch and claw against the Mavericks, Lakers, Clippers and Timberwolves, claim the fifth seed in the West, then see how much damage Murray and Porter might help the team do in the playoffs.
During a staff meeting in preparation for the Blazers, Malone went around the room and asked: “Which has been harder: The bubble season? Last season? Or this year?”
The honest answer: All of the above.
“They’ve all been really hard, in their own ways,” Malone said. “In the bubble, you were away from your family and friends for 83 days. Last year, there was the shortened offseason right into a very condensed season with all the testing protocols. And then you have this season, where I think the greatest challenge for me is literally every day you don’t know which player or which staff member is going to be available.”
The constant companion for every NBA team in these uncertain times?
“Angst,” Malone said.
For the better part of two years, whether we’re talking about sports or life in general, the real winners have been those who have stubbornly refused to let the angst beat them.
“We’re not saying: ‘Woe is me.’ Because this is our reality, and we have to deal with it,” Malone said.
It’s tough everywhere in the sports landscape. Chauncey Billups, whose feats at George Washington High and the University of Colorado make him the greatest homegrown hoops legend in state history, is a rookie coach for the Blazers, trying to win games without guards Damian Lillard and CJ McCollum, his two best players.
“Hey, who are my Broncos going to hire as coach?” said Billups, trying to change the subject.
Know what helps grown men slog through dark winter nights filled with illness, injury and uncertainty?
“Hugs,” said Malone, channeling his inner Ted Lasso.
The Nuggets would rather err on the side of caution than rush MPJ or Murray back to the court. The road to recovery from serious injury can be long, winding and fraught with potholes.
Swishing jumpers alone in pre-game workouts is a long way from making a big shot in Game 6 of the playoffs against the Jazz or Warriors. But it’s more than a dream for Murray and Porter.
For Denver, the real challenge of this season is not being distracted or feeling distraught by all the stuff beyond its control. Every small step forward by Porter and Murray inches the Nuggets closer to being a team nobody wants to face in the playoffs.
“We have to take care of our house,” Malone said.
High temperatures in the 40s, snowfall begins Friday night
ST. LOUIS – Friday morning starts off with some patchy fog. The skies will be mostly cloudy Friday with highs in the 40s. The winter storm arrives late Friday afternoon in the form of rain and then it will change to snow.
It will be cold and snowing Saturday morning. It will be drier by the afternoon hours with high temperatures in the low-30s. 2 to 4 inches of accumulation is possible. Dry and cold on Sunday.
