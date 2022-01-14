News
Broncos head coach candidate: Aaron Glenn has Pro Bowl playing career, but thin coaching resume
With only eight years as an NFL coach, and just one year as a coordinator, Aaron Glenn doesn’t have a ton of experience with the headset on.
But what Glenn does have is a Pro Bowl playing resume and a reputation for leadership and getting the most out of his players. It’s those qualities that led Denver general manager George Paton to meet with Glenn on Thursday in suburban Detroit, the first of what is expected to be several interviews to fill the vacancy at head coach left by Vic Fangio’s firing on Jan. 9.
The Broncos announced around 3 p.m. Thursday that they had completed their interview with Glenn. Next up are Green Bay assistants Luke Getsy on Friday (quarterbacks coach) and Nathaniel Hackett (offensive coordinator) on Saturday. Hackett is also interviewing with Jacksonville and Chicago.
Glenn, who just finished his first season as the Lions’ defensive coordinator, played 15 seasons in the NFL as a cornerback. The majority of those came with the Jets from 1994 to 2001, where he earned two Pro-Bowl nods. He also played with Houston, Dallas, Jacksonville and New Orleans, accumulating 41 career interceptions and 102 passes defensed.
As a coach, Glenn got his start with the Browns as an assistant defensive backs coach from 2014-15. From there, he moved to New Orleans as the Saints’ defensive backs coach from 2016-20, and then came along with Dan Campbell to Detroit when Campbell got the Lions head coaching job this past year.
Pressed by Detroit media about his status as a rising head coach prospect ahead of the Lions’ season finale last week, Glenn, 49, said: “If (a head coaching job) happens, then those things happen. But listen, this is a huge job that I have right now (in Detroit). And I want to be the best that I can be at it, and I want to be the best that ever came through Detroit. I want (critics) to say that at some point, ‘He was the best (Lions) coordinator ever.’”
Glenn’s first season in Detroit wasn’t overly impressive statistically, although he oversaw a defense that was injury-riddled, short on talent and rookie-dependent. The Lions’ defense finished ranked 29th in yards allowed per game (379.8), 24th in passing defense (244.7), 28th in rushing defense (135.1) and next-to-last in average points allowed per game (27.5).
While Glenn is considered a long-shot for the Denver job, if he did land the Broncos gig, he’d be the first Lions assistant to go directly to an NFL head coaching job with another team since Chuck Knox in 1973.
Prior to this year, Glenn established himself as secondary guru in New Orleans, where the Saints ranked fifth in passing yards allowed in his final season.
“One of (Glenn’s) great strengths (as a player) was his film study, his intelligence,” New Orleans head coach Sean Payton said in 2016, Glenn’s first season with the Saints. “He’s always been one of those guys, even as a player, that the rest of the secondary gravitated to for information. Part of (the secondary) is learning splits, learning route combinations and not defending every pattern on every play based on what you’re seeing. Aaron’s one of those guys that did that as a player, and I think that’s a strength of his as a coach now.”
The Broncos have also requested interviews with Kansas City offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy, Cincinnati offensive coordinator Brian Callahan, Philadelphia defensive coordinator Johnathan Gannon, Green Bay quarterbacks coach/passing game coordinator Luke Getsy, Green Bay offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett, New England inside linebackers coach Jerod Mayo, Dallas offensive coordinator Kellen Moore, Los Angeles Rams offensive coordinator Kevin O’Connell, and Dallas defensive coordinator Dan Quinn.
News
Jets must turbocharge Zach Wilson’s development with elite weapons in Year 2
Zach Wilson’s rookie year, in a word:
Underwhelming.
Let’s start with the bad.
Wilson was 30th or 31st in yards, touchdowns, passer rating and QBR, and completed 55% of his passes for the worst mark in the league.
He averaged 179 yards passing per game with nine touchdowns and he had the sixth most interceptions in the league with 11. He was sacked 44 times, some falling on Wilson or other times the offensive line.
But he did cut down on interceptions, with none in his last five starts.
If you’re a Jets fan with a weak stomach, turn away from this next piece of info.
Since 2010, there have been 32 first round QBs who started at least six games as a rookie. Among those, Wilson is bottom ten in completion percentage, touchdown percentage, passer rating and yards per game, according to Stathead.
Statistically, in the past 11 seasons, Wilson’s rookie year was comparable to the likes of Mitch Trubisky, Jared Goff, Blaine Gabbert, Tua Tagovailoa, Josh Rosen, Christian Ponder, Dwayne Haskins and Josh Allen.
Allen, the outlier, became an MVP-caliber player after his struggles. The rest, well, didn’t. Wilson, at least, has more arm talent and athleticism than every QB mentioned except Allen.
Wilson did enter a difficult situation. He had a rookie head coach, rookie offensive coordinator and his QB coach Greg Knapp tragically died right before training camp.
To start the season, the offensive line was still jelling with Wilson, which led to duress in the pocket. And his only reliable receiving target was Corey Davis.
And towards the end of the year, Wilson’s receiving corps dealt with injuries as Elijah Moore and Davis both missed the last five games. His tight end group was Tyler Kroft and Ryan Griffin who combined for just 434 receiving yards.
The run game was inconsistent as they finished 27th in rushing yards per game (98). All told, Wilson’s rookie woes can’t just be put on his own growing pains.
A TALE OF TWO HALVES
In Wilson’s first six starts before his PCL injury against New England, he was averaging 223 yards per game with four touchdowns. The early stretch was highlighted by an electric 297-yard, two-TD performance against the Titans that recalled his freewheeling BYU days.
But he tossed nine interceptions and completed just 57% of his passes.
When Wilson returned in Week 12, the turnovers reduced drastically. In his last seven starts, he had just two interceptions and one lost fumble against five touchdown passes.
But his completion percentage was stagnant, and his yards per game (166) and per attempt (5.7) tanked. In short, he became a dink and dunk QB, although part of that was a receiving corps decimated by injuries. Wilson provided a mini spark on the ground with four rushing touchdowns. Two were QB sneaks, which doesn’t move the needle, if we’re being honest. But the 52-yard score against the Jaguars does.
His best moment in his return was his 234-yard performance against Tom Brady and the Buccaneers. If not for Antonio Brown’s viral third quarter exit and the failed fourth down sneak, Wilson’s play would have made headlines.
In total: The offense averaged 13 points with Wilson before the injury and 18 with him after he returned.
WHAT IS TO BE DONE?
Wilson needs to get more accurate and improve in many other aspects. What can the Jets do to aid that development?
It starts with improving the receiving corps. Jamison Crowder, Braxton Berrios and Keelan Cole are impending free agents. All three are replaceable but they provide solid depth and contribute when starting.
Davis and Moore are a solid duo, with Moore having elite level potential.
But look across the NFL landscape at who is perceived as good to elite. The top tier of QBs —Patrick Mahomes, Aaron Rodgers, Tom Brady, Josh Allen, Joe Burrow, Dak Prescott, Justin Herbert, Matthew Stafford, Derek Carr, Lamar Jackson and Kyler Murray — have, at minimum, good weapons, with some having elite receiving options.
Murray has Deandre Hopkins and A.J. Green, two potential Hall of Fame wideouts. Prescott throws to CeeDee Lamb, Amari Cooper and Michael Gallup. All have 1,000 yard receiving seasons on their resume. Burrow’s has three four-digit receivers in Ja’Marr Chase, Tee Higgins and Tyler Boyd. Josh Allen has an All-Pro receiver in Stefon Diggs.
The Jets must upgrade Wilson’s weaponry from solid to elite. No excuses. If Gang Green wants Wilson to become a franchise QB, add game changers. And they have the assets to do so.
The Jets currently have $53,774,414 in cap space.
Mike Williams is a free agent after 1,146 yards and nine touchdowns with the Chargers this year.
Chris Godwin is as well, but there’s risk because he tore his ACL with the Bucs in December.
When Godwin is healthy, he’s excellent. In the last three years, he totaled 3,276 yards with 21 touchdowns. His recovery could extend into the 2022 season, though.
Christian Kirk led the Cardinals in receiving yards (982) and is set to become a free agent too.
And Falcons’ Calvin Ridley stepped away from football on Oct. 31 to focus on his mental wellbeing. But if Ridley has fully recovered mentally and wants to play football again, he may be available.
NFL Network reporter Steve Wyche went on the Dukes and Bell show and hinted that “it appears like both sides could be looking for a fresh start.” Ridley’s contract is team-friendly with only one year left for $11 million. Ridley had 3061 yards and 26 touchdowns in three seasons prior to 2021.
If the Jets don’t go the free agency or trade route, the Jets possess four draft picks in the top 40 picks with two top-10 picks. Arkansas’ Treylon Burks, Ohio State’s Garrett Wilson and Chris Olave, Penn State’s Jahan Dotson and USC’s Drake London are all highly touted prospects.
It would behoove the Jets to use one of those picks on a receiver.
So while Wilson’s rookie season was disappointing, there were still flashes of elite talent. But the Jets must elevate the pass catchers around him to accelerate his development.
News
If you’ve stopped riding RTD’s buses and trains during the pandemic, The Denver Post wants to hear from you
If you have stopped riding the Regional Transportation District’s buses or trains since the start of the coronavirus pandemic — or are taking them less often — we’d like to hear from you in a short survey.
The metro Denver transit agency’s ridership dropped significantly in early 2020 and has recovered only partially, likely due in part to changes in commutes. Your input and perspective will help shape our coverage of RTD’s pandemic challenges, and we may get in touch with you for a story. Use the form below to contact me, reporter Jon Murray:
News
What to know about Dolphins’ six coaching candidates they’re interviewing
As of Thursday afternoon, the Miami Dolphins have six head coaching candidates they are known to be pursuing interviews for.
The position became vacant on Monday morning, when the Dolphins announced the surprising firing of ex-coach Brian Flores. Flores had just completed back-to-back winning seasons after exceeding expectations in his first year at the helm in Miami, going 5-11 with a roster devoid of NFL-caliber talent. He went 24-25 in three seasons.
The six known targets are three offensive coordinators and three defensive coordinators. The three with a defensive background also have previous head coaching experience, and three of the six have made a previous stop with the Dolphins, two as a coordinator.
Flores, who owner Steve Ross did not feel effectively communicated within the organization, has since been reported as landing an interview with the Chicago Bears for their coaching vacancy.
Here are the coaches, in alphabetical order, and key things to know about each of the candidates:
Brian Daboll, Bills offensive coordinator
Daboll has ties to the Dolphins and to quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. He was offensive coordinator in Miami in 2011, Tony Sparano’s final year at the helm. He held the same role, along with quarterbacks coach, for the Alabama Crimson Tide in 2017, Tagovailoa’s freshman season when he was a backup most of the year before relieving starter Jalen Hurts in the title game and leading a comeback against Georgia for an overtime victory.
In his current role with the Bills, he has been instrumental in the development of quarterback Josh Allen. Daboll got to Buffalo in 2018, when the team drafted Allen with the No. 7 pick. Under Daboll, Allen made a huge jump to the Pro Bowl in his third season, 2020, when Daboll also won AP NFL Assistant Coach of the Year.
Daboll’s other coordinator stops are with the Kansas City Chiefs (2012) and Cleveland Browns (2009-10). Like Flores, he is also a member of the Bill Belichick coaching tree. He got his NFL start as a defensive assistant with the New England Patriots in 2000. Between that experience and flipping to wide receivers coach from 2002-06, he was part of the Patriots’ first run of three Super Bowls in four seasons under Belichick. He later returned as tight ends coach in New England from 2013-16, winning two more Super Bowls to bring his total to five. The Bears have also asked to interview Daboll.
Leslie Frazier, Bills defensive coordinator
If the Dolphins want to go the route of hiring someone who has previous NFL head coaching experience, Frazier is an option. He is the latest to be reported as a Miami target for the vacancy after the Wednesday night news surfaced.
Frazier, 62, was head coach of the Minnesota Vikings from 2011 to 2013, compiling a record of 21-33-1, including playoffs. He was interim head coach for Minnesota to finish the 2010 season and then retained the full-time job. Frazier also was defensive coordinator with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2014-15), Vikings (2007-10) and Cincinnati Bengals (2003-04). He was defensive backs coach and assistant head coach to Tony Dungy on the 2006 Super Bowl-winning Indianapolis Colts and also held assistant roles with the Philadelphia Eagles and Baltimore Ravens.
As a player, he also won a Super Bowl with the 1985 Chicago Bears. The defensive back had 20 interceptions in his five-year playing career from 1981-85 that was cut short due to a knee injury suffered in that Super Bowl. Frazier’s defensive schemes have dominated the Dolphins in recent meetings, with Tagovailoa having some of his worst outings against Buffalo. The Bears also requested to interview Frazier.
Vance Joseph, Cardinals defensive coordinator
Joseph, 49, who was Dolphins defensive coordinator in 2016, is another former head coach in the bunch. He was at the helm for the Denver Broncos in 2017 and 2018 and had a record of 11-21.
His one season in Miami was the first of the Adam Gase era and the last time the Dolphins reached the playoffs. Joseph’s defense that year was critical in Miami’s run to the postseason. It landed him the job in Denver, and after his brief tenure with the Broncos, he went back to coaching defense in Arizona.
Before his first NFL coordinator job with the Dolphins, he was defensive backs coach for the Cincinnati Bengals (2014-15), Houston Texans (2011-13) and San Francisco 49ers (2006-10). Joseph played two NFL seasons as a defensive back (1995-96) after playing offense in college at Colorado. The Dolphins are the only known interview request for Joseph.
Mike McDaniel, 49ers offensive coordinator
McDaniel, 38, is one of two candidates under 40 years old. He is a Yale grad who has long ties to San Francisco coach Kyle Shanahan. McDaniel is completing his first season as the 49ers’ offensive coordinator — although Shanahan calls plays — after serving as the team’s run game coordinator since 2017, when Shanahan first got the job in San Francisco. The 49ers’ run game was the strength of their offense when they made a run to the Super Bowl in 2019 and lost to the Kansas City Chiefs at Hard Rock Stadium.
It’s the second straight offseason the Dolphins have pursued McDaniel. He was interviewed for Miami’s opening as offensive coordinator last January, which eventually went to co-coordinators George Godsey and Eric Studesville after Chan Gailey’s departure.
McDaniel was also an offensive assistant in 2015 and 2016 with the Atlanta Falcons when Shanahan was offensive coordinator there, also reaching a Super Bowl that was won by the Patriots. McDaniel was also under Shanahan during his stints as offensive coordinator with the Cleveland Browns and Washington, holding wide receivers coach and offensive assistant roles dating back to when he first reached the NFL in 2011.
Kellen Moore, Cowboys offensive coordinator
If there’s a coach Tagovailoa could identify most with, it would be Moore, who was the last left-handed quarterback to start in the NFL before Tagovailoa. Moore, 33, was a backup as an undrafted quarterback with the Cowboys and Detroit Lions after a storied career at Boise State, where he went 50-3 from 2008 to 2011.
Quickly after retiring from playing quarterback, Moore got into coaching, first as quarterbacks coach for the Cowboys. After one season in that role, he was promoted to offensive coordinator and play caller beginning in 2019. Even as the Cowboys changed coaches from Jason Garrett to Mike McCarthy, McCarthy retained Moore.
The Dallas offense has elevated itself to No. 1 in points and total yards this season. Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott has called him a “genius phenom.” Moore, who would become the NFL’s youngest active head coach should he land such a role this offseason, has also been requested by the Jacksonville Jaguars and Denver Broncos.
Dan Quinn, Cowboys defensive coordinator
The candidate with the most coaching experience and most success as a head coach among the interview requests is Quinn, 51. He was at the helm for the Falcons from 2015 to 2020 and the leader of the franchise when it blew the 28-3 lead in the Super Bowl to the Patriots with Shanahan and McDaniel on the staff. He has a 46-44 record, including playoffs, as a head coach.
Coordinating the Cowboys defense this season, Quinn was defensive coordinator of the imposing “Legion of Boom” Seattle Seahawks defenses in 2013 and 2014, winning one Super Bowl against the Denver Broncos and losing in the big game the next year to New England. While there is much to like about Quinn, he lost to the Patriots twice in the Super Bowl — one in historic fashion — after the Dolphins just fired a coach who had the Patriots’ number, going 4-2 against the division rival in three years in Miami.
Quinn was also defensive line coach in Miami for Nick Saban’s two seasons leading the Dolphins (2005-06). Other previous stops: University of Florida defensive coordinator (2011-12), Seahawks assistant head coach and defensive line coach (2009-10), Jets defensive line coach (2007-08) and 49ers defensive line coach (2003-04). The Bears and Broncos are others to seek an interview with Quinn.
Broncos head coach candidate: Aaron Glenn has Pro Bowl playing career, but thin coaching resume
Megan Fox’s $400K Engagement Ring: All About Her 8 Carat Rock From Machine Gun Kelly
Jets must turbocharge Zach Wilson’s development with elite weapons in Year 2
Brian Austin Green Out With His Kids In 1st Photos Since Ex Megan Fox’s Engagement
If you’ve stopped riding RTD’s buses and trains during the pandemic, The Denver Post wants to hear from you
Kanye West Named As Suspect In Battery Incident & Is Being Investigated By LAPD
What to know about Dolphins’ six coaching candidates they’re interviewing
Julia Fox Insists Kanye West Romance Isn’t A PR Stunt: We ‘Make Sense’ As A Couple
With Denver Broncos able to begin sale process, here’s what you need to know
Melanie Griffith, 64, Smokes A Cigarette & Rocks Tight Black Activewear On Outing
St. Paul man gets probation for beating and robbing passenger having a seizure on Green Line
‘RHOC’ Star Noella Bergener’s Estranged Husband Fires Back
Police say man in red stole from St. Paul church offering plate, then asked for money
Man, 32, charged with brutal assault and kidnapping of woman on Ring doorbell camera
Cherokee Trail lineman Travis Gray follows in dad’s footsteps to CU Buffs: “I’m moved almost to tears”
Nuggets searching for upgrades on the wing, backup center before trade deadline, sources say
Soucheray: Seeing red over what we’ll pay for Purple Line
Marijuana, dating apps, driver’s licenses: New Colorado laws go into effect Jan. 1
Steph & Ayesha Curry Have an Open Marriage?
Stellar Processes 1.8 Billion Transactions, Was 2021 Its Best Year Ever?
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News2 weeks ago
St. Paul man gets probation for beating and robbing passenger having a seizure on Green Line
-
Celebrities3 weeks ago
‘RHOC’ Star Noella Bergener’s Estranged Husband Fires Back
-
News2 weeks ago
Police say man in red stole from St. Paul church offering plate, then asked for money
-
Celebrities4 weeks ago
Man, 32, charged with brutal assault and kidnapping of woman on Ring doorbell camera
-
News4 weeks ago
Cherokee Trail lineman Travis Gray follows in dad’s footsteps to CU Buffs: “I’m moved almost to tears”
-
News1 week ago
Nuggets searching for upgrades on the wing, backup center before trade deadline, sources say
-
News4 weeks ago
Soucheray: Seeing red over what we’ll pay for Purple Line
-
News2 weeks ago
Marijuana, dating apps, driver’s licenses: New Colorado laws go into effect Jan. 1