News
Broncos Look Back, Ahead: Once coach arrives, big decisions loom to fix team with six-year playoff drought
One win over a team participating in the playoffs. Five defeats by at least 10 points. Two four-game losing streaks. And a 13th-place finish the 16-team AFC.
But don’t tell the Broncos they lack the necessary base of players to contend behind the leadership of a new coach.
“There is a foundation in place that I feel really, really good about,” general manager George Paton said. “(But) it does no good to talk about it. We need to bring in more players like we brought in last year, but I do think we have a really good core to build on.
“We’re not far away.”
Once he hires a coach to replace Vic Fangio, Paton must obviously put Quarterback Plan A (and maybe B-C-D) into action, but also address issues at other position groups.
How can the Broncos’ offense finally reach 25 points per game? How can their top three receivers (Courtland Sutton, Jerry Jeudy and Tim Patrick) combine for more than seven touchdown catches? How can the defense improve on third down (ranked 28th)? How can a pulse be produced on special teams?
While answering these questions, Paton will have to make decisions about the team’s 18 free agents and also determine which players under contract should be moved on.
A week removed from their 7-10 season, here is a position-by-position look at the Broncos:
Quarterback
|Player
|Age
|Acquired
|Cap hit
|Teddy Bridgewater
|29
|T-21
|Free agent
|Drew Lock
|25
|D2-19
|$2,230,716
|Brett Rypien
|26
|CFA-19
|ERFA
Analysis: The Broncos are staring at a sixth different Week 1 quarterback in as many years. Something needs to be done to spark a dormant offense. … Bridgewater was 7-7 as the starter (18 touchdowns and seven interceptions) and his second concussion sidelined him for the final 3 1/2 games. … Lock was 0-3 as the starter and finished with as many rushing touchdowns as passing scores (two). Would Seattle or Green Bay want Lock in a deal for Russell Wilson or Aaron Rodgers? May be worth a flier, even as a backup since he has such a low salary in the final year of his rookie deal.
Running back
|Player
|Age
|Acquired
|Cap hit
|Mike Boone
|26
|UFA-21
|$2,050,000
|Melvin Gordon
|29
|UFA-20
|Free agent
|Javonte Williams
|22
|D2-21
|$2,014,944
Also: Damarea Crockett.
Analysis: How is this for an equal division of labor? Carries — Gordon and Williams both 203. Rushing yards — Gordon 918, Williams 903. Touchdown carries — Gordon eight, Williams four. Explosive rushes (gain of at least 12 yards) — Gordon and Williams both 16. … The Broncos should consider re-signing Gordon, but on their terms and don’t budge from the price point. … Williams should be the Week 1 starter. … Boone is a little pricey for a player who had four carries and dealt with a quad injury and COVID-19.
Receiver
|Player
|Age
|Acquired
|Cap hit
|KJ Hamler
|23
|D2-20
|$1,946,491
|Kendall Hinton
|25
|FA-20
|$825,000
|Jerry Jeudy
|23
|D1-20
|$4,143,534
|Tim Patrick
|28
|FA-17
|$9,250,000
|Diontae Spencer
|30
|W-19
|RFA
|Courtland Sutton
|26
|D2-18
|$13,200,000
|Seth Williams
|22
|D6-21
|$825,000
Also: Travis Fulgham and Tyrie Cleveland.
Analysis: The Broncos’ top four receivers (Sutton, Jeudy, Patrick and Hamler) will have a combined cap hit of more than $28 million in 2022. Can the new coach and likely new quarterback get better production? Patrick had five touchdown catches, but Sutton only two and Jeudy none. Paton shouldn’t hesitate including Jeudy in a blockbuster quarterback trade. … Hamler (ACL) was lost in Week 3. … Spencer should not be tendered a contract; he was a healthy scratch in Week 18. … Patrick led the Broncos with 15 explosive catches (gain of at least 16 yards), followed among the receivers by Sutton (13) and Jeudy (10). … Because of Williams and Hinton, the Broncos should be content to not draft a receiver until the later rounds.
Tight end
|Player
|Age
|Acquired
|Cap hit
|Andrew Beck
|26
|W-19
|RFA
|Noah Fant
|24
|D1-19
|$4,006,140
|Albert Okwuegbunam
|24
|D4-20
|$1,087,693
|Eric Saubert
|28
|UFA-21
|Free agent
Also: Shaun Beyer.
Analysis: The Broncos must decide on Fant’s fifth-year option, which is a projected $6.656 million (guaranteed) in 2023. Fant led the Broncos with 68 catches, was second with four touchdowns and tied for third with 10 explosive catches (including six of at least 25 yards). … Okwuegbunam had six explosive receptions. … Penalties were a problem for both players (Fant led the offense with eight and Okwuegbunam had five). … Saubert added a ton of value as in-line blocker and special teams core player and should be re-signed.
Offensive line
|Player
|Age
|Acquired
|Cap hit
|Calvin Anderson
|26
|FA-19
|RFA
|Quinn Bailey
|26
|CFA-19
|$825,000
|Garett Bolles
|30
|D1-17
|$21,000,000
|Lloyd Cushenberry
|24
|D3-20
|$1,269,816
|Cam Fleming
|29
|UFA-21
|Free agent
|Graham Glasgow
|30
|UFA-20
|$7,100,000
|Bobby Massie
|33
|UFA-21
|Free agent
|Quinn Meinerz
|23
|D3-21
|$1,087,693
|Netane Muti
|23
|D6-20
|$946,448
|Dalton Risner
|27
|D2-19
|$2,272,544
|Austin Schlottmann
|26
|CFA-18
|RFA
Also: Cody Conway, Zach Johnson, Brett Jones and Drew Himmelman.
Analysis: Paton has some work to do here. The Broncos allowed 40 sacks among their 169 total “disruptions” as charted by The Denver Post. Who got better other than Meinerz, the third-round rookie who took over at right guard for Glasgow (broken ankle) in Week 9? … Bolles faces a huge 2022 if he is going to remain a highly-paid player; he was booked for 21 disruptions (five sacks) in 14 games. … Risner is eligible for a contract extension, but the Broncos should hold off and see how he plays this year. … Glasgow could replace Cushenberry (six penalties) at center, leaving Meinerz and Risner at the guard spots. … Right tackle continues to be unsettled; Massie is a free agent and the Broncos should use one of their second-round picks on a long-term answer.
Defensive line
|Player
|Age
|Acquired
|Cap hit
|McTelvin Agim
|24
|D3-20
|$1,212,567
|Justin Hamilton
|29
|FA-21
|Free agent
|Jonathan Harris
|25
|FA-19
|$895,000
|Shelby Harris
|30
|FA-17
|$11,000,000
|Dre’Mont Jones
|25
|D3-19
|$2,806,600
|Mike Purcell
|31
|FA-19
|$4,524,166
|Shamar Stephen
|31
|FA-21
|Free agent
|DeShawn Williams
|29
|FA-20
|RFA
Also: Jonathan Kongbo and Marquiss Spencer.
Analysis: If the new coach moves to a 4-3 base-down front (four DL/three LB), roles will change and maybe faces, too. … As Fangio pointed out, the defense never had a great string of games stopping the run. Jones and Shelby Harris led the defense with eight run “stuffs” apiece. … As pass rushers, Harris had six sacks and Jones five sacks (20 total “disruptions”). … The Broncos should explore re-working Purcell’s contract to lower his cap number in ’22-’23. … Agim has yet to make an impact in two years,. … Before he sustained an elbow injury in Week 17, Williams had three run “stuffs” and 6 1/2 pass-rush “disruptions” and the Broncos should bring him back.
Inside linebacker
|Player
|Age
|Acquired
|Cap hit
|Baron Browning
|23
|D3-21
|$1,087,693
|Jonas Griffith
|25
|T-21
|ERFA
|Josey Jewell
|27
|D4-18
|Free agent
|Alexander Johnson
|30
|FA-18
|Free agent
|Micah Kiser
|27
|FA-21
|Free agent
|Justin Strnad
|25
|D5-20
|$954,444
|Kenny Young
|27
|T-21
|Free agent
Also: Barrington Wade.
Analysis: Big decisions here. Jewell and Johnson, the starting duo in 2020, lasted two and five games, respectively, in ’21 because of pectoral injuries. Re-sign one? Maybe, but bringing back both shouldn’t be a high priority because of Browning, who was fourth on the team with 57 tackles (all in his final nine games). … Young’s 29 tackles came in six games and it makes sense to re-sign him and tender a contract to Griffith, who brings linebacker depth and special teams value.
Outside linebacker
|Player
|Age
|Acquired
|Cap hit
|Bradley Chubb
|26
|D1-18
|$13,926,000
|Jonathon Cooper
|24
|D7-21
|$850,168
|Andre Mintze
|23
|CFA-21
|$830,000
|Aaron Patrick
|25
|FA-21
|$828,333
|Malik Reed
|25
|CFA-19
|RFA
|Stephen Weatherly
|28
|T-21
|Free agent
Analysis: A gigantic year coming up for Chubb, whose salary is fully guaranteed, but is coming off a no-sack 2021. … The Broncos face a decision on Reed — tender him at a second-round level or risk losing him if they use an undrafted tender. Depends on what the defensive scheme will be. … Cooper looked like a seventh-round steal, but faded a bit down the stretch (1/2 sack in the last eight games). … Weatherly was acquired in a trade and contributed seven “disruptions.” … If they stay in a 3-4 scheme, a reinforcement (or two) are required on the edge.
Cornerback
|Player
|Age
|Acquired
|Cap hit
|Bryce Callahan
|30
|UFA-19
|Free agent
|Ronald Darby
|28
|UFA-21
|$13,000,000
|Mike Ford
|26
|W-21
|Free agent
|Kyle Fuller
|30
|FA-21
|Free agent
|Nate Hairston
|28
|FA-20
|Free agent
|Michael Ojemudia
|24
|D3-20
|$1,295,836
|Pat Surtain II
|22
|D1-21
|$4,764,273
Analysis: Surtain quickly developed into the Broncos’ best cover corner — four interceptions and only two penalties (none in his final 10 games). He must improve his tackling (six misses). … Darby, the most expensive free-agent addition (three years/$30 million) had no interceptions and missed time with hamstring and shoulder injuries. … Callahan should return to play the nickel only a team-friendly contract because of his extensive injury history. … Fuller won’t be back after he was a disappointment. … Ojemudia didn’t get onto the field until Week 17 and played well in Week 18. … The Broncos need to fortify their depth at this position.
Safety
|Player
|Age
|Acquired
|Cap hit
|Kareem Jackson
|34
|UFA-19
|Free agent
|Jamar Johnson
|22
|D5-21
|$902,556
|P.J. Locke
|25
|FA-19
|ERFA
|Justin Simmons
|28
|D3-16
|$18,850,000
|Caden Sterns
|22
|D5-21
|$907,646
Analysis: Jackson missed a team-high 14 tackles per The Post’s game charting; no other player had more than six. If the new staff (or returning staff) feels good about Sterns playing an every-down role, the Broncos should go younger. … If Jackson isn’t back, the Broncos need to find a third player if the new or returning staff wants to play a safety in dime personnel (six defensive backs). … Locke could be that guy and they need to find out about Johnson, who was a healthy scratch in 14 games.
Specialists
|Player
|Age
|Acquired
|Cap hit
|Jacob Bobenmoyer
|25
|CFA-20
|$895,000
|Sam Martin
|32
|UFA-20
|$2,733,334
|Brandon McManus
|31
|T-14
|$4,231,250
Analysis: The Broncos should feel comfortable running it back with all three specialists and focus on fixing their return and coverage units. … McManus was 26 of 31 on field goals and only 14 of his kickoffs were returned (two touchdowns). … Martin averaged 42.8 yards net on 67 punts.
Note: Ages as of July 25, 2022. FA — free agent; D — Draft pick; UFA — Unrestricted free agent; CFA — College free agent; W — Waivers; T — Trade; RFA — Restricted free agent; and ERFA — Exclusive rights free agent. … Cap hits via Over The Cap.
News
Customize your ski home ownership with One Snowmass Residence Club
One Snowmass Residence Club gives buyers a chance to purchase a luxury vacation Residence in a premier ski area at a fraction of the typical purchase price.
The Club, located in the vibrant new Snowmass Base Village, lets buyers customize any level of ownership for a ski-in/ski-out, fully-furnished condominium plus amenities. Those perks include access to a rooftop terrace with an infinity spa pool, a 2,500-square-foot fitness center and yoga studio, a private ski locker, underground parking, and private transportation to and from the airport and around Aspen Snowmass.
For example, a potential buyer who wants specific winter periods guaranteed, with the flexibility to reserve spring, summer, and fall dates when desired, can tailor-make ownership to accomplish this every year, says Taylor Burstyn, Sales Director for One Snowmass Residence Club.
The club allows buyers to customize their ownership plan with guaranteed stays at specific times of the year, plus the option of additional reservations for short- and long-term vacations.
Ownership also includes a five-year membership to Inspirato, a destination club that allows owners to enjoy luxury homes all over the world in addition to their time at Snowmass.
With a limited collection of two- to four-bedroom condominiums, One Snowmass Residence Club has already welcomed 73 owner families but is nearing sell-out, with just 17 ownership interests remaining. “This rare offering should be sold out this season,” Burstyn says.
Own your best mountain life
The two-, three-, and four-bedroom condominiums are turnkey and move-in ready, making second home ownership effortless.
Located in One Snowmass East, the most iconic building in Snowmass Base Village, the residences let owners step out their door and enjoy the vast, uncrowded terrain of Snowmass Ski Resort. The building also is conveniently located in the Base Village so owners can enjoy the fun après ski vibe as well as the expanding dining, shopping, and Snowmass’ most popular activities, including the ice-skating rink and rock-climbing wall.
The residences provide open-concept floorplans with large window walls and fireplaces. The guest suites have attached spa bathrooms featuring a steam shower. And the contemporary kitchens provide:
- Large islands
- State-of-the-art Gaggenau appliances
- A wine refrigerator
- Floor-to-ceiling windows
- Separate dining areas
Owners can return to Snowmass to experience other seasons and activities, including hiking and biking trails, an alpine coaster, ropes challenges, and a climbing wall, plus summer splash pools and movie nights.
“One Snowmass Residence Club is a great opportunity for somebody who lives close by like Denver,” Burstyn says.
An easier way to own a vacation home
Owners pay an annual fee covering property taxes, insurance, maintenance, staff, utilities, and replacement reserves in order to maintain the residences as new.
The ownership structure includes an innovative exit strategy. After 10 years, owners can vote to sell as whole ownerships and share the proceeds proportionally.
“People like the ease-of-ownership that Residence Club provides,” Burstyn says. “We drew on our experiences over the last 30 years to improve the fractional model and remove the drawbacks of previous projects.”
The news and editorial staffs of The Denver Post had no role in this post’s preparation.
News
The Chicago Bears are set to interview Jeff Ireland for their GM vacancy. Here’s what to know about the New Orleans Saints assistant general manager.
The Chicago Bears have reached out to at least 11 general manager and nine coaching candidates for interviews. As they go through the interview process, we’re looking at each of the prospects.
Jeff Ireland was set to be interviewed for the general manager position Friday, according to NFL Network.
Jeff Ireland
Title: New Orleans Saints assistant general manager – college personnel
Age: 51
Experience
Ireland join the Saints in 2015, effectively replacing Ryan Pace after he left New Orleans to become the Bears GM.
Ireland has been in the GM chair before, holding the title with the Miami Dolphins from 2008-13. He inherited a 1-15 team that made an immediate and remarkable turnaround with an 11-5 record and AFC East title.
Eight players Ireland acquired earned 14 Pro Bowl selections during his tenure. In the season between being in Miami and landing in New Orleans, he was a consultant for the Seattle Seahawks. He spent seven years (2001-07) with the Dallas Cowboys, beginning as a national scout and becoming a vice president of college and pro scouting.
Ireland was an area scout with the Kansas City Chiefs for four years, and from 1994-96 he was an area scout for National Football Scouting Combine.
Ireland was a kicker at Baylor from 1988 through 1991 and coached special teams at North Texas from 1992-93. Ireland got two GM interviews last year, meeting with the Carolina Panthers and Detroit Lions.
You should know
Ireland was instrumental in some terrific drafts in New Orleans, including the 2017 class that helped propel the Saints to four straight seasons of 11 wins or more after three straight 7-9 finishes.
Cornerback Marshon Lattimore and running back Alvin Kamara swept rookie of the year honors, the first duo from the same team to pull off that feat since 1967. The class also included right tackle Ryan Ramczyk, pass rusher Trey Hendrickson, safety Marcus Williams and inside linebacker Alex Anzalone. It’s easily one of the best draft classes in the last 30 years.
Bears connection
Ireland was a ball boy for the Bears in the 1980s. His grandfather Jim Parmer was a legendary scout for the Bears, working for the team from 1973-92. Parmer is credited as the driving force behind the Bears drafting a lot of great players, including defensive lineman Dan Hampton and middle linebacker Mike Singletary.
What has been said
“Getting Jeff was huge for us,” Saints coach Sean Payton said during the 2017 season. “(Our draft process) was completely revamped. I think Jeff has done an outstanding job and how we look at players, all of that, was overhauled. And I think that the results are paying off, fortunately, for us.”
News
Cyberattack in Ukraine targets government websites
KYIV, Ukraine — A cyberattack left a number of Ukrainian government websites temporarily unavailable on Friday, officials said.
While it wasn’t immediately clear who was behind the cyberattack, the disruption came amid heightened tensions with Russia and after talks between Moscow and the West failed to yield any significant progress this week.
Ukrainian Foreign Ministry spokesman Oleg Nikolenko told The Associated Press it was too soon to tell who could have been behind the attack, “but there is a long record of Russian cyber assaults against Ukraine in the past.”
Moscow had previously denied involvement in cyberattacks against Ukraine.
About 70 websites of both national and regional government bodies have been targeted by the attack, according to Victor Zhora, deputy chair of the State Service of Special Communication and Information Protection. Zhora stressed, however, that no critical infrastructure was affected and no personal data was leaked.
The hack amounted to a simple defacement of government websites, said Oleh Derevianko, a leading private sector expert and founder of the ISSP cybersecurity firm. The hackers got into a content management system they all use, but “didn’t get access to the websites themselves.”
“It could be just a regular information operation (seeking) to undermine the government’s capability and to create and enhance uncertainty,” added Derevianko. It could also possibly be “part of a planned hybrid attack or longer term and more sophisticated cyber operation which is underway but has not culminated.”
The main question, said Derevianko, is whether this is a standalone hacktivist action or part of a larger state-backed operation.
Tensions between Ukraine and Russia have been running high in recent months after Moscow amassed an estimated 100,000 troops near Ukraine’s border, stoking fears of an invasion. Moscow says it has no plans to attack and rejects Washington’s demand to pull back its forces, saying it has the right to deploy them wherever necessary.
The Kremlin has demanded security guarantees from the West that NATO deny membership to Ukraine and other former Soviet countries and roll back the alliance’s military deployments in Central and Eastern Europe. Washington and its allies have refused to provide such pledges, but said they are ready for the talks.
High-stakes talks this week between Moscow and the U.S., followed by a meeting of Russia and NATO representatives and a meeting at the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe, failed to bring about any immediate progress.
NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said Friday that the 30-country military organization will continue to provide “strong political and practical support” to Ukraine in light of the cyber attacks.
“In the coming days, NATO and Ukraine will sign an agreement on enhanced cyber cooperation, including Ukrainian access to NATO’s malware information sharing platform,” Stoltenberg said in a statement.
European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said Friday that the 27-nation bloc is ready to mobilize all its resources to provide technical assistance to Ukraine and help it improve its capacity to weather cyberattacks.
Asked who could be behind the attack, Borrell said: “I can’t point at anybody because I have no proof, but one can imagine.”
Russia has long history of launching cyber operations against Ukraine, including a hack of its voting system ahead of 2014 national elections and an assault the country’s power grid in 2015 and 2016. In 2017, Russia unleashed one of most damaging cyberattacks on record with the NotPetya virus that targeted Ukrainian businesses and caused more than $10 billion in damage globally.
Ukrainian cybersecurity professionals have been fortifying the defenses of critical infrastructure ever since. Zhora has told the AP that officials are particularly concerned about Russian attacks on the power grid, rail network and central bank.
Experts have said recently that the threat of another such cyberattack is significant as it would give Russian President Vladimir Putin the ability to destabilize Ukraine and other former Soviet countries that wish to join NATO without having to commit troops.
“If you’re trying to use it as a stage and a deterrent to stop people from moving forward with NATO consideration or other things, cyber is perfect,” Tim Conway, a cybersecurity instructor at the SANS Institute, told The Associated Press in an interview last week.
Conway was in Ukraine last month conducting a simulated cyberattack on the country’s energy sector. The U.S. has been investing in improving Ukraine’s cyber defenses for several years through various departments, like the Department of Energy and USAID.
The White House didn’t immediately respond to a request seeking comment.
In a separate development Friday, Russia’s Federal Security Service, or FSB, announced the detention of members of the REvil ransomware gang and shutting down its operation. REvil is a major ransomware syndicate that was behind last year’s Fourth of July weekend ransomware attack that crippled more than 1,000 businesses and public organizations globally.
The FSB said it raided the homes of 14 group members and seized over 426 million rubles ($5.6 million), including in cryptocurrency as well as computers, crypto wallets and 20 elite cars “bought with money obtained by criminal means.” All those detained have been charged with “illegal circulation of means of payment,” a criminal offense punishable by up to six years in prison.
According to the FSB, the operation was conducted upon a request from the U.S. authorities, who reported the leader of the group to officials in Moscow.
It is the first significant public action by Russian authorities since U.S. President Joe Biden warned Putin last year that he needed to crack down on ransomware gangs in his country.
REvil’s attacks have compromised tens of thousands of computers worldwide and yielded at least $200 million in ransom payments, Attorney General Merrick Garland said in November when announcing charges against two hackers affiliated with the gang.
REvil went dark this summer, with both it’s data-leak site and ransom-negotiating portals going offline, after a series of high-profile ransomware attacks. It was behind a July 2 supply chain ransomware attack that crippled well over 1,000 organizations globally by targeting Florida-based software provider Kaseya. And JBS, the world’s largest meat processor, said in June that it had paid $11 million following a hack by REvil.
Such attacks brought significant attention from law enforcement officials around the world. The U.S. announced charges against two affiliates in November, hours after European law enforcement officials revealed the results of a lengthy, 17-nation operation. As part of that operation, Europol said, a total of seven hackers linked to REvil and another ransomware family have been arrested since February.
The Associated Press reported last year that U.S. officials, meanwhile, shared a small number of names of suspected ransomware operators with Russian officials, who have said they have started investigating. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said late last year that countries have been having a useful dialogue.
“This is a huge, huge deal,” Allan Liska, an intelligence analyst at the cybersecurity firm Recorded Future, said of FSB’s announced arrests Friday. “This was a top tier group until recently.”
Frank Bajak reported from Boston, Litvinova reported from Moscow. Catherine Gaschka in Brest, France, Alan Suderman in Richmond, Virginia, and Eric Tucker in Washington, contributed to this report.
Broncos Look Back, Ahead: Once coach arrives, big decisions loom to fix team with six-year playoff drought
FTX Ventures Sets Aside $2 Billion Funds To Invest Into Crypto Startups
The Bronx’s Matt Caughthran: Hosting ‘The Sailor Jerry Podcast’ Has Been A ‘Rewarding Experience’
Customize your ski home ownership with One Snowmass Residence Club
Ye’s ‘skinned monkey’ cover art leaves fans shocked
Lori Harvey Sleeps On Michael B. Jordan’s Chest After Epic 25th Birthday Party — Photo
The Chicago Bears are set to interview Jeff Ireland for their GM vacancy. Here’s what to know about the New Orleans Saints assistant general manager.
Crypto Market Is Still In The Early Stages, Says Ric Edelman
Sinead O’Connor’s Kids: Everything To Know About Her 4 Children, Including Son Shane
Cyberattack in Ukraine targets government websites
St. Paul man gets probation for beating and robbing passenger having a seizure on Green Line
‘RHOC’ Star Noella Bergener’s Estranged Husband Fires Back
Police say man in red stole from St. Paul church offering plate, then asked for money
Man, 32, charged with brutal assault and kidnapping of woman on Ring doorbell camera
Cherokee Trail lineman Travis Gray follows in dad’s footsteps to CU Buffs: “I’m moved almost to tears”
Nuggets searching for upgrades on the wing, backup center before trade deadline, sources say
Soucheray: Seeing red over what we’ll pay for Purple Line
Marijuana, dating apps, driver’s licenses: New Colorado laws go into effect Jan. 1
Steph & Ayesha Curry Have an Open Marriage?
Neurological Symptoms You Shouldn’t Ignore
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News2 weeks ago
St. Paul man gets probation for beating and robbing passenger having a seizure on Green Line
-
Celebrities3 weeks ago
‘RHOC’ Star Noella Bergener’s Estranged Husband Fires Back
-
News2 weeks ago
Police say man in red stole from St. Paul church offering plate, then asked for money
-
Celebrities4 weeks ago
Man, 32, charged with brutal assault and kidnapping of woman on Ring doorbell camera
-
News4 weeks ago
Cherokee Trail lineman Travis Gray follows in dad’s footsteps to CU Buffs: “I’m moved almost to tears”
-
News1 week ago
Nuggets searching for upgrades on the wing, backup center before trade deadline, sources say
-
News4 weeks ago
Soucheray: Seeing red over what we’ll pay for Purple Line
-
News2 weeks ago
Marijuana, dating apps, driver’s licenses: New Colorado laws go into effect Jan. 1