Broncos Look Back, Ahead: Once coach arrives, big decisions loom to fix team with six-year playoff drought


One win over a team participating in the playoffs. Five defeats by at least 10 points. Two four-game losing streaks. And a 13th-place finish the 16-team AFC.

But don’t tell the Broncos they lack the necessary base of players to contend behind the leadership of a new coach.

“There is a foundation in place that I feel really, really good about,” general manager George Paton said. “(But) it does no good to talk about it. We need to bring in more players like we brought in last year, but I do think we have a really good core to build on.

“We’re not far away.”

Once he hires a coach to replace Vic Fangio, Paton must obviously put Quarterback Plan A (and maybe B-C-D) into action, but also address issues at other position groups.

How can the Broncos’ offense finally reach 25 points per game? How can their top three receivers (Courtland Sutton, Jerry Jeudy and Tim Patrick) combine for more than seven touchdown catches? How can the defense improve on third down (ranked 28th)? How can a pulse be produced on special teams?

While answering these questions, Paton will have to make decisions about the team’s 18 free agents and also determine which players under contract should be moved on.

A week removed from their 7-10 season, here is a position-by-position look at the Broncos:

Quarterback

Jack Dempsey, The Associated Press

Denver Broncos quarterback Teddy Bridgewater (5) throws against the Cincinnati Bengals during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021, in Denver.

Player Age Acquired Cap hit
Teddy Bridgewater 29 T-21 Free agent
Drew Lock 25 D2-19 $2,230,716
Brett Rypien 26 CFA-19 ERFA

Analysis: The Broncos are staring at a sixth different Week 1 quarterback in as many years. Something needs to be done to spark a dormant offense. … Bridgewater was 7-7 as the starter (18 touchdowns and seven interceptions) and his second concussion sidelined him for the final 3 1/2 games. … Lock was 0-3 as the starter and finished with as many rushing touchdowns as passing scores (two). Would Seattle or Green Bay want Lock in a deal for Russell Wilson or Aaron Rodgers? May be worth a flier, even as a backup since he has such a low salary in the final year of his rookie deal.

Running back

1642181602 166 Broncos Look Back Ahead Once coach arrives big decisions loom

AAron Ontiveroz, The Denver Post

Melvin Gordon (25) of the Denver Broncos runs for a touchdown against the Kansas City Chiefs during the third quarter at Empower Field at Mile High on Saturday, Jan. 8, 2021.

Player Age Acquired Cap hit
Mike Boone 26 UFA-21 $2,050,000
Melvin Gordon 29 UFA-20 Free agent
Javonte Williams 22 D2-21 $2,014,944

Also: Damarea Crockett.

Analysis: How is this for an equal division of labor? Carries — Gordon and Williams both 203. Rushing yards — Gordon 918, Williams 903. Touchdown carries — Gordon eight, Williams four. Explosive rushes (gain of at least 12 yards) — Gordon and Williams both 16. … The Broncos should consider re-signing Gordon, but on their terms and don’t budge from the price point. … Williams should be the Week 1 starter. … Boone is a little pricey for a player who had four carries and dealt with a quad injury and COVID-19.

Receiver

Jerry Jeudy (10) of the Denver ...

AAron Ontiveroz, The Denver Post

Jerry Jeudy (10) of the Denver Broncos breaks a tackle attempt by Jayron Kearse (27) of the Dallas Cowboys during the first half at AT&T Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021.

Player Age Acquired Cap hit
KJ Hamler 23 D2-20 $1,946,491
Kendall Hinton 25 FA-20 $825,000
Jerry Jeudy 23 D1-20 $4,143,534
Tim Patrick 28 FA-17 $9,250,000
Diontae Spencer 30 W-19 RFA
Courtland Sutton 26 D2-18 $13,200,000
Seth Williams 22 D6-21 $825,000

Also: Travis Fulgham and Tyrie Cleveland.

Analysis: The Broncos’ top four receivers (Sutton, Jeudy, Patrick and Hamler) will have a combined cap hit of more than $28 million in 2022. Can the new coach and likely new quarterback get better production? Patrick had five touchdown catches, but Sutton only two and Jeudy none. Paton shouldn’t hesitate including Jeudy in a blockbuster quarterback trade. … Hamler (ACL) was lost in Week 3. … Spencer should not be tendered a contract; he was a healthy scratch in Week 18. … Patrick led the Broncos with 15 explosive catches (gain of at least 16 yards), followed among the receivers by Sutton (13) and Jeudy (10). … Because of Williams and Hinton, the Broncos should be content to not draft a receiver until the later rounds.

Tight end

Noah Fant (87) of the Denver ...

AAron Ontiveroz, The Denver Post

Noah Fant (87) of the Denver Broncos makes a catch as Chris Harris (25) of the Los Angeles Chargers defends during the fourth quarter of Los Angeles’ 34-13 win at SoFi Stadium on Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022.

Player Age Acquired Cap hit
Andrew Beck 26 W-19 RFA
Noah Fant 24 D1-19 $4,006,140
Albert Okwuegbunam 24 D4-20 $1,087,693
Eric Saubert 28 UFA-21 Free agent

Also: Shaun Beyer.

Analysis: The Broncos must decide on Fant’s fifth-year option, which is a projected $6.656 million (guaranteed) in 2023. Fant led the Broncos with 68 catches, was second with four touchdowns and tied for third with 10 explosive catches (including six of at least 25 yards). … Okwuegbunam had six explosive receptions. … Penalties were a problem for both players (Fant led the offense with eight and Okwuegbunam had five). … Saubert added a ton of value as in-line blocker and special teams core player and should be re-signed.

Offensive line

Garett Bolles (72) of the Denver ...

AAron Ontiveroz, The Denver Post

Garett Bolles (72) of the Denver Broncos stands on the field before the first half against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021.

Player Age Acquired Cap hit
Calvin Anderson 26 FA-19 RFA
Quinn Bailey 26 CFA-19 $825,000
Garett Bolles 30 D1-17 $21,000,000
Lloyd Cushenberry 24 D3-20 $1,269,816
Cam Fleming 29 UFA-21 Free agent
Graham Glasgow 30 UFA-20 $7,100,000
Bobby Massie 33 UFA-21 Free agent
Quinn Meinerz 23 D3-21 $1,087,693
Netane Muti 23 D6-20 $946,448
Dalton Risner 27 D2-19 $2,272,544
Austin Schlottmann 26 CFA-18 RFA

Also: Cody Conway, Zach Johnson, Brett Jones and Drew Himmelman.

Analysis: Paton has some work to do here. The Broncos allowed 40 sacks among their 169 total “disruptions” as charted by The Denver Post. Who got better other than Meinerz, the third-round rookie who took over at right guard for Glasgow (broken ankle) in Week 9? … Bolles faces a huge 2022 if he is going to remain a highly-paid player; he was booked for 21 disruptions (five sacks) in 14 games. … Risner is eligible for a contract extension, but the Broncos should hold off and see how he plays this year. … Glasgow could replace Cushenberry (six penalties) at center, leaving Meinerz and Risner at the guard spots. … Right tackle continues to be unsettled; Massie is a free agent and the Broncos should use one of their second-round picks on a long-term answer.

Defensive line

Shelby Harris (96) of the Denver ...

AAron Ontiveroz, The Denver Post

Shelby Harris (96) of the Denver Broncos, Stephen Weatherly (91) and Pat Surtain II (2) take a breather during the first quarter against the Cincinnati Bengals at Empower Field at Mile High on Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021.

Player Age Acquired Cap hit
McTelvin Agim 24 D3-20 $1,212,567
Justin Hamilton 29 FA-21 Free agent
Jonathan Harris 25 FA-19 $895,000
Shelby Harris 30 FA-17 $11,000,000
Dre’Mont Jones 25 D3-19 $2,806,600
Mike Purcell 31 FA-19 $4,524,166
Shamar Stephen 31 FA-21 Free agent
DeShawn Williams 29 FA-20 RFA

Also: Jonathan Kongbo and Marquiss Spencer.

Analysis: If the new coach moves to a 4-3 base-down front (four DL/three LB), roles will change and maybe faces, too. … As Fangio pointed out, the defense never had a great string of games stopping the run. Jones and Shelby Harris led the defense with eight run “stuffs” apiece. … As pass rushers, Harris had six sacks and Jones five sacks (20 total “disruptions”). … The Broncos should explore re-working Purcell’s contract to lower his cap number in ’22-’23. … Agim has yet to make an impact in two years,. … Before he sustained an elbow injury in Week 17, Williams had three run “stuffs” and 6 1/2 pass-rush “disruptions” and the Broncos should bring him back.

Inside linebacker

1642181602 674 Broncos Look Back Ahead Once coach arrives big decisions loom

AAron Ontiveroz, The Denver Post

Alexander Johnson (45) of the Denver Broncos gets hyped before the first half against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020.

Player Age Acquired Cap hit
Baron Browning 23 D3-21 $1,087,693
Jonas Griffith 25 T-21 ERFA
Josey Jewell 27 D4-18 Free agent
Alexander Johnson 30 FA-18 Free agent
Micah Kiser 27 FA-21 Free agent
Justin Strnad 25 D5-20 $954,444
Kenny Young 27 T-21 Free agent

Also: Barrington Wade.

Analysis: Big decisions here. Jewell and Johnson, the starting duo in 2020, lasted two and five games, respectively, in ’21 because of pectoral injuries. Re-sign one? Maybe, but bringing back both shouldn’t be a high priority because of Browning, who was fourth on the team with 57 tackles (all in his final nine games). … Young’s 29 tackles came in six games and it makes sense to re-sign him and tender a contract to Griffith, who brings linebacker depth and special teams value.

Outside linebacker

Bradley Chubb (55) of the Denver ...

AAron Ontiveroz, The Denver Post

Bradley Chubb (55) of the Denver Broncos celebrates with Jonas Griffith (50) and Jonathon Cooper (53) after making a tackle against the Cincinnati Bengals during the first quarter at Empower Field at Mile High on Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021.

Player Age Acquired Cap hit
Bradley Chubb 26 D1-18 $13,926,000
Jonathon Cooper 24 D7-21 $850,168
Andre Mintze 23 CFA-21 $830,000
Aaron Patrick 25 FA-21 $828,333
Malik Reed 25 CFA-19 RFA
Stephen Weatherly 28 T-21 Free agent

Analysis: A gigantic year coming up for Chubb, whose salary is fully guaranteed, but is coming off a no-sack 2021. … The Broncos face a decision on Reed — tender him at a second-round level or risk losing him if they use an undrafted tender. Depends on what the defensive scheme will be. … Cooper looked like a seventh-round steal, but faded a bit down the stretch (1/2 sack in the last eight games). … Weatherly was acquired in a trade and contributed seven “disruptions.” … If they stay in a 3-4 scheme, a reinforcement (or two) are required on the edge.

Cornerback

Pat Surtain II (2) of the ...

AAron Ontiveroz, The Denver Post

Pat Surtain II (2) of the Denver Broncos celebrates breaking up a pass intended for Keenan Allen (13) of the Los Angeles Chargers during the first quarter at SoFi Stadium on Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022.

Player Age Acquired Cap hit
Bryce Callahan 30 UFA-19 Free agent
Ronald Darby 28 UFA-21 $13,000,000
Mike Ford 26 W-21 Free agent
Kyle Fuller 30 FA-21 Free agent
Nate Hairston 28 FA-20 Free agent
Michael Ojemudia 24 D3-20 $1,295,836
Pat Surtain II 22 D1-21 $4,764,273

Analysis: Surtain quickly developed into the Broncos’ best cover corner — four interceptions and only two penalties (none in his final 10 games). He must improve his tackling (six misses). … Darby, the most expensive free-agent addition (three years/$30 million) had no interceptions and missed time with hamstring and shoulder injuries. … Callahan should return to play the nickel only a team-friendly contract because of his extensive injury history. … Fuller won’t be back after he was a disappointment. … Ojemudia didn’t get onto the field until Week 17 and played well in Week 18. … The Broncos need to fortify their depth at this position.

Safety

1642181602 12 Broncos Look Back Ahead Once coach arrives big decisions loom

AAron Ontiveroz, The Denver Post

Justin Simmons (31) of the Denver Broncos lines up Austin Ekeler (30) of the Los Angeles Chargers during the first quarter at SoFi Stadium Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022.

Player Age Acquired Cap hit
Kareem Jackson 34 UFA-19 Free agent
Jamar Johnson 22 D5-21 $902,556
P.J. Locke 25 FA-19 ERFA
Justin Simmons 28 D3-16 $18,850,000
Caden Sterns 22 D5-21 $907,646

Analysis: Jackson missed a team-high 14 tackles per The Post’s game charting; no other player had more than six. If the new staff (or returning staff) feels good about Sterns playing an every-down role, the Broncos should go younger. … If Jackson isn’t back, the Broncos need to find a third player if the new or returning staff wants to play a safety in dime personnel (six defensive backs). … Locke could be that guy and they need to find out about Johnson, who was a healthy scratch in 14 games.

Specialists

Denver Broncos kicker Brandon McManus (8) ...

Jack Dempsey, The Associated Press

Denver Broncos kicker Brandon McManus (8) kicks as Cincinnati Bengals defensive back Michael Thomas (31) defends during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021, in Denver.

Player Age Acquired Cap hit
Jacob Bobenmoyer 25 CFA-20 $895,000
Sam Martin 32 UFA-20 $2,733,334
Brandon McManus 31 T-14 $4,231,250

