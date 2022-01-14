Bitcoin
Calamari Network Rolls Out Community Governance Measures As Decentralization Efforts Advance
Boston, Massachusetts, 14th January, 2022, Chainwire
Feature Will Invite More Widespread Community Participation In Key Network Decisions
Substrate-based DeFi privacy protocol, Manta Network, has launched the community governance feature for its Kusama-based network Calamari Network. Earlier this year, the Manta team had activated the necessary features for on-chain governance on Calamari through a runtime upgrade.
Currently, the implementation of the core community governance feature is in live, with many additional features in the pipeline. As a rapidly expanding ecosystem, the launch of the governance feature on Calamari marks a significant milestone for the Manta team. Recently, Runtime Upgrade 3.1.1, which upgraded the codebase for Calamari Network, went live on January 7, 2021, based on community governance, marking a new chapter in decentralization for the relay chain.
Following the upgrade, the Manta Network core development will no longer be able to implement or remove any features without community consent. Each proposed change on the Calamari Network will now be driven by the community, which will be divided into three phases: the launch period, the voting period, and the enactment period.
Furthermore, the community will now consist of three distinct groups, all of which will be part of governance. A group of three individuals from the Manta Core Development Team, called “The Council”, will select and submit proposals for community voting.
Anyone who holds the native Calamari (KMA) token will be considered “Public Token Holders.” Holders can use their stake to support proposals that are trying to become referendums and vote on proposals that have been accepted as referendums.
Finally, there is the “Technical Committee,” which consists of three members from the Manta Core Development team. They will be responsible for fast tracking of the three phases and ensuring that the community reaches unanimous agreement for referendums.
In terms of development, the Manta team has made noteworthy progress throughout 2021. From rolling out the mainnet version, participating and winning grants, executing several runtime upgrades, launching the Dolphin testnet, and now the community governance update, the Manta ecosystem is quickly shaping up as the go-to privacy-focused solution for DeFi.
About Manta Network
Manta Network is the on-chain privacy solution for blockchain assets, offering a range of products, including an AM DEX and a payment protocol with built-in privacy. Founded in 2020, the team is comprised of cryptocurrency veterans, professors, and scholars from backgrounds including Harvard, MIT, and Algorand. Backed by Web3 Foundation, Hypersphere Ventures co-founder Jack Platts, and Polychain partner Tekin Salimi, Manta Network also counts on support from former Web3 Foundation co-founder Ashley Tyson, Consensys’ Shuyao Kong, and several other venture capital firms and angel investors.
Contacts
Bitcoin
Lightning Speed 004: What’s The Lightning Development Initiative?
There’s no denying that 2021 was the Lightning Network’s year. What does the future hold, though? If the objective is to onboard the next billion people, the network needs work and fine-tuning. To grab the bull by the horns, The Human Rights Foundation and Strike set up three 1 BTC bounties.
The bounties will go to the first person or team to develop an anonymous Lightning tip jar, a tokenless way to peg BTC to dollars, or a privacy-focused wallet that supports some kind of Chaumian e-cash feature. In a Twitter Spaces conversation about the program, they named it The Lightning Development Initiative.
A catchy name that we’ll use from now on to refer to all of this. This fourth edition of Lightning Speed is all about the future. Let’s explore the three ideas and the new information that we have about each of them.
The Lightning Development Initiative In Twitter Spaces
Among the speakers were Strike’s Jack Mallers, The Human Rights Foundation’s Alex Gladstein, Bitcoin Magazine’s Christian Keroles AKA CK Snarks, and Tales From The Crypt’s Matt Odell. It took place December 29th and Bitcoin Magazine hosted it. A Twitter user named Gigi summarized it for us.
https://twitter.com/GuerillaV2/status/1476288330102972430
Bounty #1: An Anonymous Tip Jar
In our sister site Bitcoinist’s report, they described the challenge as follows:
“Can you create a Lightning tip jar that doesn’t reveal any information about the parties involved? That’s the first task. How to receive completely anonymous donations. According to Bitcoin Mag, the “goal is to enable anyone to use free and open-source software (FOSS) to print a QR code that can be used for receiving Lightning payments privately. Importantly, “The QR code should not reveal the public key or IP address of the user.”
In the Lightning Development Initiative’s report, we learned that this has to do with the two competing protocols, Bolt12 and lnurl. Jack Mallers “pointed out the absolute need for interoperability on LN and that even though lnurl might not be “optimal” right now, the market will eventually decide what open standard they prefer to use. He thinks that currently UX is a major focus for the LN community and we should make peace with the fact that there will be competition between solutions.”
https://twitter.com/GuerillaV2/status/1476288338910928909
Mallers put forth another interesting idea, “contrary to the Bitcoin main chain, we can somewhat afford to f**k up on the Lightning Network. As long as the Bitcoin monetary policy is not threatened then we can freely fiddle on top of the protocol via Lightning.”
BTC price chart for 01/14/2022 on Bitfinex | Source: BTC/USD on TradingView.com
Bounty #2: Stablecoin On Lightning Without A Token
Bitcoinist described this one as:
“The second challenge seems to be even more difficult, at least on a conceptual level. The HRF and Strike want a wallet that enables “anyone to “peg” an amount of bitcoin to U.S. dollars without needing an exchange or another token.” That’s right, without a centralized entity. And relying only on sats and bitcoin.”
Gigi summarizes why the world needs this:
“The goal is to allow people to access dollars without a single point of failure. Further down the line, as Bitcoin becomes less volatile, these people can use btc, but until then there’s massive demand for holding value in dollars. The tether market cap is proof of this.”
https://twitter.com/GuerillaV2/status/1476288351162535942
Bounty #3: A Chaumian E-Cash Feature
First of all, Investopedia defines Chaumian e-cash as:
“eCash was a digital-based system that facilitated the transfer of funds anonymously. A pioneer in cryptocurrency, its goal was to secure the privacy of individuals that use the Internet for micropayments. eCash was created by Dr. David Chaum under his company, DigiCash, in 1990.“
So, once again, anonymity is the priority. As Alex Gladstein put it when announcing the bounties, they’re “for the first open-source, non-custodial, non-KYC Lightning wallets to ship features requested by dissidents worldwide.” Also, take into consideration the words of security expert Brian Trollz’s words, “Bitcoin without privacy is nothing but a surveillance system.”
https://twitter.com/brian_trollz/status/1481744575647596553
What does Gigi have for us on this topic? “We need a sort of Chaumian e-cash, extremely easy to use for the Plebs and accessible. Maybe the solution is a federated one, making it harder to regulate.” He then quotes Jack Mallers again, “There’s going to be a singular standard for the internet of money (Bitcoin). Many will compete on top of BTC so we need “interoperability to the standard.”
https://twitter.com/GuerillaV2/status/1476288345953218561
Conclusion: The Future Is Bright
Developers, teams, companies, anyone can earn the Lighting Development Initiative’s bounties. The non-profit OpenSats will serve as the judge. They are all open for the whole year. If by the end of 2022 no one has claimed them, the money will go to the Human Rights Foundation’s Bitcoin Development Fund on January 1st. Which is fair. Especially considering they gave 425 million Sats to these worthy organizations and individuals.
For more information and details read Bitcoinist’s original report.
Featured Image by Micah Tindell on Unsplash | Charts by TradingView
Bitcoin
Blockchain Backed Webtoon Platform TooNFT Launches On Toomics Ecosystem
TooNFT plans to develop a decentralized webtoon platform. The project has raised a staggering $1.75 million in a private round supervised by HG Ventures.
The TooNFT project succeeds in attracting institutional investors such as Mindfulness Capital, Adaptive Labs, Prestige Fund, Alphabet, and GBIC. With the backing of such investors, TooNFT is set to become an incredible product. According to the press release, TooNFT will leverage the ecosystem of an immense profit-generating business model of Toomics, a South Korean Webtoon firm.
The affiliate of the TooNFT, Toomics has become South Korea’s leading subscription platform with 50 million active users and 10 million app downloads. TooNFT caters to an incredible NFT ecosystem and values bringing disruption that separates it from other webtoon service providers.
What is Toomics?
With 10 million app downloads and 50 million active users, Toomics has become the leading webtoon comics firm in South Korea. Toomics was founded back in 2015 accumulating $15 million from institutional investors to create the leading webtoon comics company in South Korea.
Over the past few years, Toomics has partnered with Tencent, KEB Hana Bank, GMarket, and AfreecaTV. It has also received multiple awards from reputable institutions. Furthermore, Toomics generates approximately $60 million yearly through its subscription service.
TooNFT Introduces NFT Concept in Comics and Webtoon Industry
TooNFT has been launched on Toomics to embrace the outlook of a decentralised future. TooNFT strives to alleviate the creative ecosystem and develop a financial framework where writers can attract investment without involving any middlemen.
As previously stated, TooNFT has amassed $1.75 in private and seed rounds from institutional investors. The project will develop a sustainable technology that will fill in the need for an ideal project in the webtoon industry.
The blockchain-fueled platform TooNFT will provide its users with secure, reliable, and easy access to invest in the project alongside staking opportunities and transparent data. TooNFT is set to become the first decentralized webtoon platform that operates on the blockchain.
It’s worth noting that Toomics is already a significant brand in the webtoon industry with 50 million users and 2.6 billion page views through its subsidiaries in the world including North America, Singapore, and Taiwan. The stage is all set for TooNFT to conquer and become the top blockchain-powered webtoon service.
Another aspect that might appeal to the community is that TooNFT will start its journey with 11 languages such as English, Korean, French, Spanish, and others.
In 2023, TooNFT intends to facilitate its users with P2P trading and investment opportunities after launching the next-gen NFT market. It also plans to allow users to trade NFTized content, investment opportunities, and fundraising without the interference of any third party. Most likely TooNFT will host content producers and numerous webtoon podiums in the future.
Bitcoin
Tesla Accepts Dogecoin (DOGE) for Merchandise, DOGE Price Surges 18%
- A QR code is provided after clicking the “Pay Now” button.
- The poll had gathered more than 500,000 votes.
The Tesla shop began accepting Dogecoin (DOGE) payments in Asian hours today, and prices rose by 18% soon afterwards. Dogecoin is now being accepted and denominated on Tesla’s online store. Items like the Giga Texas Belt Buckle, Cyberquad for Kids, and the Cyberwhistle were listed in DOGE under the shop’s “lifestyle” section.
According to our research, Cyberquad for Kids costs 12020 DOGE, the belt buckle costs 835 DOGE, and Cyberwhistle costs 300 DOGE. Billy Markus, a co-founder of Dogecoin, tweeted this morning about Tesla’s action.
A QR code is provided after clicking the “Pay Now” button, and the consumer needs to fill out a form that enables DOGE payments on the website. After 30 minutes, the DOGE sum expires unless payment is completed. The payment page has a countdown clock.
Elon Musk, CEO of electric-car manufacturer Tesla, indicated in December 2021 that the company would accept Dogecoin as payment for its products. This comes over a month later. Elon Musk tweeted that Tesla merchandise may now be purchased with Dogecoin only a few hours before. Read the tweet below;
Executed as per the Poll Result
Earlier last year, Tesla began taking bitcoin as payment for its EVs. The pilot program was quickly cancelled because of growing worries about Bitcoin’s energy consumption. Even before being chosen ‘Person of the Year’ for 2021 by Time magazine, Musk, a cryptocurrency lover, has backed Dogecoin and stated it is superior for transactions. Last year, Musk asked Twitter followers whether or not they wanted Tesla to take Dogecoin. Within 20 minutes of its broadcast, the poll had gathered more than 500,000 votes, with 75% of respondents answering “Yes.”
Read More: Bitcoin Price Prediction
Read More: Dogecoin Price Prediction
According to CoinMarketCap, the Dogecoin price today is $0.200809 USD with a 24-hour trading volume of $4,423,655,169 USD. Dogecoin has been up 17.94% in the last 24 hours.
Calamari Network Rolls Out Community Governance Measures As Decentralization Efforts Advance
Letter: No extension for you, mister
Supreme Court halts COVID-19 vaccine rule for US businesses
COVID-19 leading line-of-duty cause of death in police officers in 2021 for second year
MIAA Executive Director Bob Baldwin responds to MIAA Basketball Committee proposal
Open-window mandate forces Boston Public Schools students and teachers to bundle up
Family prepares to welcome home Brockton man who spent 27 years behind bars for murder after rare commutation
Lightning Speed 004: What’s The Lightning Development Initiative?
Mayor Wu appoints new School Committee member
Massachusetts millionaires’ tax could generate $1.3 billion, but with ‘high’ cost to jobs, taxable income
St. Paul man gets probation for beating and robbing passenger having a seizure on Green Line
‘RHOC’ Star Noella Bergener’s Estranged Husband Fires Back
Police say man in red stole from St. Paul church offering plate, then asked for money
Man, 32, charged with brutal assault and kidnapping of woman on Ring doorbell camera
Cherokee Trail lineman Travis Gray follows in dad’s footsteps to CU Buffs: “I’m moved almost to tears”
Nuggets searching for upgrades on the wing, backup center before trade deadline, sources say
Soucheray: Seeing red over what we’ll pay for Purple Line
Marijuana, dating apps, driver’s licenses: New Colorado laws go into effect Jan. 1
Steph & Ayesha Curry Have an Open Marriage?
Neurological Symptoms You Shouldn’t Ignore
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News2 weeks ago
St. Paul man gets probation for beating and robbing passenger having a seizure on Green Line
-
Celebrities3 weeks ago
‘RHOC’ Star Noella Bergener’s Estranged Husband Fires Back
-
News2 weeks ago
Police say man in red stole from St. Paul church offering plate, then asked for money
-
Celebrities4 weeks ago
Man, 32, charged with brutal assault and kidnapping of woman on Ring doorbell camera
-
News4 weeks ago
Cherokee Trail lineman Travis Gray follows in dad’s footsteps to CU Buffs: “I’m moved almost to tears”
-
News1 week ago
Nuggets searching for upgrades on the wing, backup center before trade deadline, sources say
-
News4 weeks ago
Soucheray: Seeing red over what we’ll pay for Purple Line
-
News2 weeks ago
Marijuana, dating apps, driver’s licenses: New Colorado laws go into effect Jan. 1