Celebrities
Candiace Dillard Says Gizelle is “No One’s Friend,” Shades RHOP Cast for Using Mom Dorothy for Storyline
In the latest season of Real Housewives of Potomac, Mia Thornton asked some uncomfortable questions. During a conversation behind Candiace Dillard’s back, Mia got Dorothy (Candiace’s mom) to throw shade at son-in-law Chris
In the convo, Dorothy said Chris left his job to be a ‘househusband.’ This sparked a major storyline for the season.
In an interview with the Lip Service podcast, Candiace addressed several issues. She first spoke about the drama between Gizelle Bryant and Wendy Osefo: “My girl…I love my girl Wen…I feel like they came at her unfairly. But I also think that she…I told someone that she thought that Gizelle was her friend. And that was her mistake. Gizelle is no one’s friend but her own.”
“She’s loyal to Robyn, yes,” Candiace continued. “But she’s also about the show and she will do whatever. And she’ll come for whomever if she thinks is going to make the show do well, which I respect. Someone once said to me you have to respect your villains. And I respect her for that.”
Candiace also revealed where her husband stands with Dorothy. “[My mother] was just at the house with us for Thanksgiving,” she said. “And at first, I was like I don’t even know if she can come to the house because they haven’t talked. She was supposed to call him, she never called him.”
“She comes to the house and she acts like everything is fine,” she continued. “And I was like, ‘Excuse me, ma’am, you need to apologize to Chris.’ So she finally did. But it was like, ‘You know, I’m sorry if I said anything that was disrespectful.’ But that’s how…Black moms, Southern Black moms, that’s how they apologize.”
Candiace also explained, “Chris was always going to be fine. He’s not interested in keeping up any kind of beef with my mom. So like it’s fine.”
Candiace was disappointed that her costars used her mom to stir up controversy for the franchise: “I don’t think I was embarrassed. I was shocked. And then I was just hurt because it’s my mom. And my mom was always like, ‘We’re not gonna let the show come between us. The show is just the show and we are a family.’”
“So then for her to do this,” said Candiace. “It’s like you let the girls basically use you and use us for a storyline, for a moment cause it was talked about for the rest of the season. And it became its own thing.”
Photo Credit: Paul Morigi/Bravo
Celebrities
Cops Kill People: Jason Walker’s Family Demands Justice, Retains Attorney Ben Crump ‘All We Want Is The Truth’
Somebody got some ‘splainin to do!
Earlier this week, BOSSIP reported on the killing of a Black Fayetteville, North Carolina man named Jason Walker who was shot by a white off-duty cop after allegedly jumping on his pickup truck. That’s the cop’s story, but cops be lying their a**es off.
Attorney Ben Crump is representing the family and he is speaking out demanding justice and transparency from the department according to USAToday:
“There are a lot of reasons why Black children have to grow up without their fathers,” Crump said. “But this reason is unacceptable. This is unacceptable that we have to tell that young boy that his father was shot unnecessarily, unjustifiably and unconstitutionally by somebody who was supposed to protect and serve him.”
Lt. Jeffrey Hash called 911 to report that walker ran up on his car, tore off his windshield wipers, and began bashing and breaking the truck’s windshield.
“I just had a male jump on my vehicle and broke my windshield. I just shot him. I am a deputy sheriff,” Hash said during the call.
In what world can you kill a person for hitting your car? A white man’s world. Hash has been placed on administrative leave pending investigation. Yesterday, a judge granted a request for Fayetteville Police Department to release the body camera footage in the aftermath of the fatal shooting. Fayetteville Police Chief Gina Hawkins says the video shows interactions between officers and witnesses on the scene who contradict Hawkins’ account.
“I don’t know what to say about my son,” his father, Anthony Walker, said. “I don’t know what to say. I can’t hardly talk about him.”
His brother, Marlowe Walker, said he last spoke to Jason Walker on the phone Friday, the day before he was killed. “The last thing he said before he got off the phone was ‘I love you,’” Marlowe Walker said.
God bless Jason Walker’s family and loved ones. There’s no way in hell that this cop should be allowed to kill a person over windshield wipers.
Celebrities
Jon & Kate’s Daughter Mady Gosselin Says She Felt ’Shame’ Over Her Heritage As A Child
After feeling ‘gross discomfort’ over her heritage growing up, Mady says she is now ‘proud’ of being Korean-American.
Mady Gosselin is all grown up and she has the maturity to prove it! The 20-year-old daughter of exes Jon and Kate Gosselin opened up about embracing her Korean heritage as an adult after feeling “shame” about it during childhood. In honor of Korean-American Day on January 13, Maddy took to her Instagram to share a throwback photo, revealing how the first time she got an American Girl doll caused her “discomfort” over her own ethnicity.
“She was from the ‘look-alike’ line and I named her Jordan,” Mady wrote. “She did not look like me; she had blonde hair and blue eyes, by my choice. At the time, there wasn’t a doll from the line that looked like me, but more importantly, at 5, I chose a doll that reflected the way I thought I was suppose to look instead of the way I do.”
“Looking back, this story fills me with a gross sort of discomfort and shame,” the former Jon & Kate Plus 8 star continued. “Having grown up 50/50 (white and korean), I was hyper aware of my ethnicity from a young age, but the transition from awareness to shame was a slow progression that I didn’t notice happening until I was much older.”
Now Mady says she feels honored to be half Korean and wants to celebrate it. “I’m proud to be a part of a community that has suffered through decades of ridicule and hate in this country (only made worse in the last 2 years) but have persevered through it powerfully and gracefully,” she concluded her post. “I’m also proud that I make a kick ass kimchi!!”
Mady’s comment section was filled with love and support, as one follower wrote, “So glad you’ve learned to embrace it. It truly is a battle. I did the same growing up,” and another shared, “Love this! My kids are 50/50 just like you! My oldest deals with racism at his school. I always tell him to be proud of where you came from!”
Fans came to know Maddy from the TLC shows about her large family, including Jon & Kate Plus 8 and its spinoff Kate Plus 8. The reality shows focused on Jon and Kate raising their eight children: Maddy and her twin Cara, and the sextuplet siblings Alexis, Hannah, Aaden, Collin, Leah and Joel, who are now 17.
Celebrities
Will Smith & JAY-Z Discuss Their New ABC Series “Women Of The Movement” [Video]
Will Smith and JAY-Z discuss their new show Women of the Movement, which focuses on the story of Emmett Till’s mother, Mamie Till-Mobley.
The New Year marked the debut of the first season of ABC’s latest historical anthology series: Women of the Movement. The show sets out with the task to tell the story of educator and activist Mamie Till-Mobley, whose son Emmett Till was brutally murdered at age 14 by two racist white women following accusations he whistled at a white woman in 1955.
Mamie had her son’s body shipped from Mississippi where the murder happened to her hometown of Chicago. She held an open-casket funeral so the world could see how badly beaten her son was. Till’s assailants would go on to be acquitted by an all-white jury in Mississippi–That’s when his mother embarked on a life advocating for civil rights and fighting to abolish the death penalty. She fought every day up until she died in 2003.
The show was co-produced by JAY-Z and Will Smith and written by Marissa Jo Cerar. Recently, all three took time out of their busy schedules to hop on a Zoom call and discuss the show and the beautiful stories they got to tell and how it all came about. Click below and you can watch their conversation in full.
