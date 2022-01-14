Connect with us

Colorado’s Democratic congressional delegation seeks DOJ review of Denver-Lakewood shooting spree suspect

Published

25 seconds ago

on

The four Democratic members of Colorado’s congressional delegation sent a letter Thursday to the Inspector General of the U.S. Department of Justice seeking an investigation into whether Denver police adequately investigated Lyndon McLeod prior to his December shooting spree.

“We request your office conduct an investigation into whether law enforcement agencies were aware of the severity of the threats from the gunman, the actions taken in response to these threats including the closure of investigations, and whether information sharing among agencies was adequate,” said the letter signed by U.S. Reps. Ed Perlmutter, Jason Crow, Diana DeGette and Joe Neguse. “We have serious concerns regarding the sharing of information and the response of law enforcement officials and whether it was adequate, timely and thorough.”

St. Francois County police arrest wanted man after high-speed chase

Published

11 mins ago

on

January 14, 2022

By

ST. FRANCOIS COUNTY, Mo. – St. Francois County deputies arrested a man early Thursday morning who was wanted for felony warrants in Madison County and for multiple thefts in St. Francois County.

Deputies were involved in a high-speed vehicle pursuit with Dakota D. Pace just before 2 a.m. It ended when Pace crashed his vehicle into a telephone pole in Farmington. He then fled on foot and was soon arrested, according to a Facebook post by the St. Francois County Sheriff’s Department.

On Jan. 4, Pace escaped authorities by driving a stolen vehicle deep into the woods in northern St. Francois County where deputies and K-9 teams searched 20 miles in the terrain for Pace. During the manhunt, it was suspected that he stole an ATV from private property that helped escape.

Missouri COVID update: State adds 12,520 cases, 9 virus deaths

Published

22 mins ago

on

January 14, 2022

By

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – State health officials on Thursday released the latest information on new COVID-19 cases and deaths in Missouri. 

According to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS), the state has recorded 930,832 cumulative cases of SARS-CoV-2—an increase of 12,520 positive cases (PCR testing only)—and 13,510 total deaths as of Thursday, Jan. 13, an increase of 9 from the day prior. That’s a case fatality rate of 1.45%.

It’s important to keep in mind that not all cases and deaths announced on a particular day occurred in the last 24 hours.

(Source: Missouri Dept. of Health and Senior Services)

The state has administered 113,708 doses—including booster shots—of the vaccine in the last 7 days (this metric is subject to a delay, meaning the last three days are not factored in). The highest vaccination rates are among people over 65.

State health officials report 61.7% of the total population has received at least one dose of the vaccine. Approximately 72.7% of all adults 18 years of age and older have initiated the process.

Vaccination remains the safest way to achieve herd immunity. Herd immunity for COVID-19 requires 80% to 90% of the population to have immunity, either by vaccination or recovery from the virus.

Just 4.61% of 3.34 million fully vaccinated Missourians (or 154,063 people) have tested positive for COVID-19 since Jan. 1, 2021. And 953 people (or 0.03%) of those vaccinated individuals have died from the virus.

The first doses were administered in Missouri on Dec. 13, 2020.

The city of Joplin and St. Louis County have vaccinated at least 60% of their populations. St. Louis City, Kansas City, and Independence, as well as the counties of St. Charles, Boone, Atchison, Jackson, Franklin, and Cole, have at least 50% of their populations fully vaccinated.

The Bureau of Vital Records at DHSS performs a weekly linkage between deaths to the state and death certificates to improve quality and ensure all decedents that died of COVID-19 are reflected in the systems. As a result, the state’s death toll will see a sharp increase from time to time. Again, that does not mean a large number of deaths happened in one day; instead, it is a single-day reported increase.

At the state level, DHSS does track probable or pending COVID deaths. However, those numbers are not added to the state’s death count until confirmed in the disease surveillance system either by the county or through analysis of death certificates. FOX 2 does not include probable or pending numbers.

The 7-day rolling average for cases in Missouri sits at 9,564; yesterday, it was 9,214. Exactly one month ago, the state rolling average was 2,053. 

Approximately 51.4% of all reported cases are for individuals 39 years of age and younger. The state has further broken down the age groups into smaller units. The 18 to 24 age group has 112,737 recorded cases, while 25 to 29-year-olds have 81,536 cases.

People 80 years of age and older account for approximately 41.0% of all recorded deaths in the state.

Month / Year Missouri COVID cases*
(reported that month)
March 2020 1,327
April 2020 6,235
May 2020 5,585
June 2020 8,404
July 2020 28,772
August 2020 34,374
September 2020 41,416
October 2020 57,073
November 2020 116,576
December 2020 92,808
January 2021 66,249
February 2021 19,405
March 2021 11,150
April 2021 12,165
May 2021 9,913
June 2021 12,680
July 2021 42,780
August 2021 60,275
September 2021 45,707
October 2021 33,855
November 2021 37,594
December 2021 74,376
January 2022 115,001
(Source: Missouri Dept. of Health and Senior Services)

Missouri has administered 8,789,500 PCR tests for COVID-19 over the entirety of the pandemic and as of Jan. 12, 19.4% of those tests have come back positive. People who have received multiple PCR tests are not counted twice, according to the state health department.

According to the state health department’s COVID-19 Dashboard, “A PCR test looks for the viral RNA in the nose, throat, or other areas in the respiratory tract to determine if there is an active infection with SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19. A positive PCR test means that the person has an active COVID-19 infection.”

The Missouri COVID Dashboard no longer includes the deduplicated method of testing when compiling the 7-day moving average of positive tests. The state is now only using the non-deduplicated method, which is the CDC’s preferred method. That number is calculated using the number of tests taken over the period since many people take multiple tests. Under this way of tabulating things, Missouri has a 33.2% positivity rate as of Jan. 10. Health officials exclude the most recent three days to ensure data accuracy when calculating the moving average.

The 7-day positivity rate was 4.5% on June 1, 15.0% on Aug. 1, and 13.2% on Dec. 1, 2021.

As of Jan. 10, Missouri is reporting 3,405 COVID hospitalizations and a rolling 7-day average of 3,192. The remaining inpatient hospital bed capacity sits at 18% statewide. The state’s public health care metrics lag behind by three days due to reporting delays, especially on weekends. Keep in mind that the state counts all beds available and not just beds that are staffed by medical personnel.

Across Missouri, 709 COVID patients are in ICU beds, leaving the state’s remaining intensive care capacity at 15%.

If you have additional questions about the coronavirus, the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services is available at 877-435-8411.

As of Jan. 12, the CDC identified 62,538,796 cases of COVID-19 and 840,286 deaths across all 50 states and 9 U.S.-affiliated districts, jurisdictions, and affiliated territories, for a national case-fatality rate of 1.34%.

How do COVID deaths compare to other illnesses, like the flu or even the H1N1 pandemics of 1918 and 2009? It’s a common question.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), preliminary data on the 2018-2019 influenza season in the United States shows an estimated 35,520,883 cases and 34,157 deaths; that would mean a case-fatality rate of 0.09 percent. Case-fatality rates on previous seasons are as follows: 0.136 percent (2017-2018), 0.131 percent (2016-2017), 0.096 percent (2015-2016), and 0.17 percent (2014-2015).

The 1918 H1N1 epidemic, commonly referred to as the “Spanish Flu,” is estimated to have infected 29.4 million Americans and claimed 675,000 lives as a result; a case-fatality rate of 2.3 percent. The Spanish Flu claimed greater numbers of young people than typically expected from other influenzas.

Beginning in January 2009, another H1N1 virus—known as the “swine flu”—spread around the globe and was first detected in the US in April of that year. The CDC identified an estimated 60.8 million cases and 12,469 deaths; a 0.021 percent case-fatality rate.

For more information and updates regarding COVID mandates, data, and the vaccine, click here.

Joe Judge thanks Giants owners, fans and players in classy statement

Published

33 mins ago

on

January 14, 2022

By

Joe Judge released a classy statement on Thursday night in his first public words since Tuesday’s firing, thanking the organization, ownership, fans, and players past and present.

Here is the statement, reported by NorthJersey.com, part of the USA TODAY Network:

“As I reflect on my tenure with the Giants, I want to express how truly grateful I am for the opportunity to be the head coach of the New York Giants. Thank you to the Mara and Tisch families, to the organization and incredible support staff and to the fans — proud, loyal fans who rival any fanbase in sports with their passion and devotion. It was a privilege to represent these people during the past two years. Thank you for showing up week-in and week-out to support our team.

“I also want to express my appreciation to the coaching staff. They put in long nights and early mornings to help the players be successful. Their work is often behind the scenes, but the dedication and love they invest into these players and team is the foundation for anything that happens on the field. I am proud to have worked with the group of men we had and grateful for each and every one of them.

“Finally, to the players — both present and former — thank you. To the alumni players who helped invest in our program, thank you for believing in and helping develop these young men. You set the Giants standard and you continue to lead the way.

“To the current Giants players, thank you most of all. When I became the head coach, I said that we would ask you to come in and give everything you had every day. And you did. I am so proud of you, grateful for you, and I believe in you.

“On behalf of me and my family, we leave New York with the utmost gratitude for the community, the organization, the people and the team. Thank you.”

