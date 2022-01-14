News
Community mourns St. Louis firefighter killed in roof collapse
ST. LOUIS — A St. Louis firefighter who died in the line of duty Thursday is being remembered for his courage and dedication to service.
Benjamin Polson died in a roof collapse after battling a house fire in the 5900 block of Cote Brilliante in north St. Louis. Another firefighter, whose name was not released, was injured and taken to the hospital.
While on the second floor of the home, firefighters made the decision to back out due to the intensity of the flames. As they were leaving, the roof collapsed, burying Polson and the other firefighter under heavy timber and bricks.
The St. Louis Fire Department tweeted that Polson died courageously and asked everyone to keep his family, friends, and the department lifted in prayer.
“This kind of event weighs tremendously heavy on the entire department,” said St. Louis Fire Chief Dennis Jenkerson.
Polson was a 2007 graduate of St. John Vianney High School. His former history teacher, Kevin Walsh, described him as a “great young man.”
“He was a really good student, but I think even a better person,” said Walsh.
Polson was also remembered as someone who had a big heart and always looked out for others with care and concern.
“He was a guy that was always wanting to give back to the community, whether it was service projects or special Olympics,” said Walsh. “He was always somebody wanting to help those less fortunate, and so it’s no surprise that he became a first responder.”
The BackStoppers organization announced it will be assisting Polson’s family with expenses related to his death. Polson came from a firefighting family. Relatives had either retired or are currently serving as firefighters.
Person struck, killed by vehicle in south St. Louis
ST. LOUIS — Fuzzy’s Taco Shops announced Thursday it is temporarily closing all four of its St. Louis-area locations. This includes the locations in Webster Groves, Manchester, St. Charles, and Westport Plaza.
The restaurant posted the following message on its Facebook page: “We have made the tough decision to close this location for the time being. We love our Fuzzy’s fans and the good vibes you bring us. We look forward to seeing your faces again soon, so stay tuned for updates. It’s not a goodbye, it’s a see you later. “
Prior to announcing the temporary shutdown, some Fuzzy’s locations had posted they were hiring for multiple positions and had to close their doors for certain days due to staffing issues.
FOX 2’s Zara Barker visited the Webster Groves location Thursday afternoon and talked with a crew that was cleaning out items.
According to an email obtained from Fox 2, the company is also temporarily closing its Columbia, Missouri location. The company could not be reached to comment on why the sudden closure.
Rising COVID cases in Missouri General Assembly could affect important legislation
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – The rising number of COVID cases in the Missouri Capitol could prolong passing legislation that is on a deadline.
Lawmakers are on a time limit to redraw the state’s congressional map and pass a supplemental budget. With no mitigation strategies required in the statehouse, both House and Senate leaders said members are dealing with the virus, which could put a pause on those key issues.
“Folks are dropping pretty quickly and whether that’s their children or themselves getting positive,” House Minority Leader Crystal Quade (D-Springfield) said.
Quade said she didn’t know the exact number of members affected by the virus, but earlier this week Rep. Keri Ingle (D-Lee’s Summit) tweeted she was missing the session this week due to COVID.
In the past week, the state has reported more than 60,000 new COVID cases, roughly 8,000 new cases a day.
“I know there are positive COVID cases popping up here and there so what that does over there [House], what that does over here [Senate], remains to be seen,” Senate Majority Leader Caleb Rowden (R-Columbia) said.
The virus is taking a toll inside the Missouri Capitol. Thursday morning, Senate Minority Leader John Rizzo (D-Independence) tweeted he tested positive for COVID after using an at-home BinaxNow test.
“We’re telling folks to follow the recommendations of the CDC as it relates to if you have symptoms, obviously get the heck out of here, if you test positive, stay at home, wait your five days and come back in masks,” Rowden said. “We’re telling folks to be careful.”
A spokesperson for the House Chief Clerk says they do not keep a count on lawmakers out due to COVID, but testing is available for staff and members.
A deadline is looming for lawmakers to redraw the Congressional map and allocate $5 billion which includes a pay raise for state employees.
Thursday afternoon, the House Rules Committee passed the legislation containing the new map with an 8-4 vote. Representatives are expected to vote on the map—which includes six Republican districts and two Democrat districts—Tuesday afternoon, but Republicans will need help from across the aisle.
“We know that due to the resignations in the Republican party there is now not a constitutional majority for the emergency clause to pass which means there will be needed Democratic support to make sure that gets across the finish line,” Quade said.
Quade told reporters Thursday the Democrats will offer changes to the map Tuesday, but they will also use their wants as leverage for votes.
“We’re also talking about things through the supplemental budget, through the budget as a whole as well as other public policy that we care deeply about,” Quade said.
Currently, St. Charles County is spilt in half between the 2nd and 3rd Congressional districts. Shortly after the House Special Committee on Redistricting passed the map Thursday, senators and representatives from that area sent a letter to the chairman, asking him to consider putting the county in one district. Rep. Nick Schroer (R-O’Fallon) was one of the nine members who signed off on the letter.
“The unfortunate part about the St. Charles folks is that it’s a big county and it’s getting bigger, so it’s not from a logistics point, it is not an insignificant ask to put that entire county in one district,” Rowden said. “It requires a bit of a herculean effort.”
Senate leadership said Thursday they support the 6-2 map that passed out of committee. Rowden said once it comes over to the Senate from the House, it will be on a fast track to get it approved.
“The fewer changes the better for me, so you sent that map over, we’re going to pass it,” Rowden said. “Folks wants to stick up for their backyard, they don’t want their county or their town spilt anymore than it has to be if it has to be at all. That’s what makes this process so incredibly difficult.”
Next week Wednesday, Gov. Mike Parson will give his State of the State address in the House chamber. Last year, just hours before the speech, it was moved to the Senate because of COVID. This is where he makes his budget request for lawmakers.
Police find human remains in Hillsdale
HILLSDALE, Mo. — Detectives are investigating after human remains were found Thursday afternoon in Hillsdale.
An officer discovered the remains around 1:57 p.m. in the 1800 block of Cherry Avenue, according to authorities. The Hillsdale Police Department requested the St. Louis County Police Department’s Crimes Against Persons Unit to take over the investigation.
Police have not released any further details.
Anyone with information should contact the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS (8477).
