News
COVID forces Saint Louis Science Center closure
ST LOUIS – Officials with the Saint Louis Science Center announced Thursday that the attraction would close Monday afternoon and remain closed through Feb. 2, citing the surge of the Omicron variant in the region.
Plans currently call for the building to reopen Feb. 3, but that decision will continue to be evaluated.
“Throughout the pandemic, the Science Center has been following guidance from the CDC and city health officials closely to ensure the safety of our community, guests and team members,” Todd Bastean, president and CEO of the Science Center said in a news release.
“We are confident that our protocols – including masking, capacity limits, deep cleaning of all spaces, daily health screenings of team members and requiring team members to be fully vaccinated – have been effective in providing a safe environment to visit and work. However, as a science-based community institution, we feel it is important to honor the request of local health officials to stay home as much as possible to help slow the spread of COVID-19 and ease the strain on local healthcare systems.”
Those with tickets to events during the time period should contact the Science Center’s reservations office at 314.289.4424 during regular business hours.
Suggest a Correction
News
Middle school student arrested in Pueblo for bringing gun to school
A student in Pueblo was arrested on Thursday for possessing a gun in school.
At about 11:30 a.m., a school resource officer at Roncalli STEM Academy, 4202 Highway 78, was contacted by a teacher about a student with a gun, according to a police news release.
“The student was immediately contacted by the school resource officer,” police said. “The student did in fact have a handgun on his person.”
Roncalli is Pueblo’s only STEM Magnet middle school, with grades 6 through 8.
The juvenile was booked into the Pueblo Youth Center for investigation of possession of a handgun by a juvenile and possession of a weapon on school grounds, police said.
Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call police at 719-553-2502.
News
Police search for missing Missouri prisoner
STEELVILLE, Mo. – Police are asking for the public’s help to find a prisoner who has escaped. The Crawford County Sheriff’s Office says that Benjamin Frank Landa, 30, was falsely identified as an inmate scheduled for release. He was last seen near Steelville in the area of Highway 19 and Cushing Road at around 9:40 am.
Witnesses tell police that Landainto an area near the Zahorsky Woods after seeing law enforcement in the area. Police were searching for him but they have not yet located him.
Landa was last seen wearing a grey hooded jacket, blue jeans, and black shoes. He was being held on a warrant for tampering with a motor vehicle. He has ties to the Bourbon, Sullivan, and St. Clair areas.
If you have any information about his location call 573-775-4911. Contact 911 if you encounter him.
Suggest a Correction
News
Colorado’s Democratic congressional delegation seeks DOJ review of Denver-Lakewood shooting spree suspect
The four Democratic members of Colorado’s congressional delegation sent a letter Thursday to the Inspector General of the U.S. Department of Justice seeking an investigation into whether Denver police adequately investigated Lyndon McLeod prior to his December shooting spree.
“We request your office conduct an investigation into whether law enforcement agencies were aware of the severity of the threats from the gunman, the actions taken in response to these threats including the closure of investigations, and whether information sharing among agencies was adequate,” said the letter signed by U.S. Reps. Ed Perlmutter, Jason Crow, Diana DeGette and Joe Neguse. “We have serious concerns regarding the sharing of information and the response of law enforcement officials and whether it was adequate, timely and thorough.”
McLeod, 47, shot and killed five people and injured two others during an hour-long killing spree on Dec. 27 between Denver and Lakewood. Denver police received a warning about a year ago about McLeod and a series of novels he self-published leading up to the attacks. He wrote about two of the victims he would later kill last month.
Denver police Chief Paul Pazen previously said that McLeod had been the subject of two law enforcement investigations: one in 2020 and one in early 2021. Local FBI officials have failed to release any information about what they knew about McLeod prior to the killings.
In Thursday’s letter to Inspector General Michael E. Horowitz, the delegation briefly outlined the shooting spree before zeroing in on news coverage of acts by McLeod, including using the names of people he intended to target in the self-published books. The letter states:
- It was also reported the gunman was on the radar of federal law enforcement for previous expressions of extremist views and a history of violent episodes.
- Additionally, the Denver Police Department investigated the gunman in 2020 and early 2021, but concluded there was not enough evidence to file charges.
- We have serious concerns regarding the sharing of information and the response of law enforcement officials and whether it was adequate, timely and thorough.
“It is critical we understand who knew what information and when, and how this information was shared and acted upon in order to identify and close any gaps in the information sharing process among law enforcement,” the letter said. “Thank you for your attention to this matter and we look forward to your prompt response.”
COVID forces Saint Louis Science Center closure
Khloe Kardashian Looks Gorgeous As A Blonde While Rocking A Mini Dress — Photos
Middle school student arrested in Pueblo for bringing gun to school
Tether Freezes Over $150M+ Worth Of USDT Stablecoin
Police search for missing Missouri prisoner
Colorado’s Democratic congressional delegation seeks DOJ review of Denver-Lakewood shooting spree suspect
St. Francois County police arrest wanted man after high-speed chase
Missouri COVID update: State adds 12,520 cases, 9 virus deaths
Ava Phillippe Claps Back At ‘Bigoted’ Comments After Openly Discussing Her Sexuality
Joe Judge thanks Giants owners, fans and players in classy statement
St. Paul man gets probation for beating and robbing passenger having a seizure on Green Line
‘RHOC’ Star Noella Bergener’s Estranged Husband Fires Back
Police say man in red stole from St. Paul church offering plate, then asked for money
Man, 32, charged with brutal assault and kidnapping of woman on Ring doorbell camera
Cherokee Trail lineman Travis Gray follows in dad’s footsteps to CU Buffs: “I’m moved almost to tears”
Nuggets searching for upgrades on the wing, backup center before trade deadline, sources say
Soucheray: Seeing red over what we’ll pay for Purple Line
Marijuana, dating apps, driver’s licenses: New Colorado laws go into effect Jan. 1
Steph & Ayesha Curry Have an Open Marriage?
Neurological Symptoms You Shouldn’t Ignore
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News2 weeks ago
St. Paul man gets probation for beating and robbing passenger having a seizure on Green Line
-
Celebrities3 weeks ago
‘RHOC’ Star Noella Bergener’s Estranged Husband Fires Back
-
News2 weeks ago
Police say man in red stole from St. Paul church offering plate, then asked for money
-
Celebrities4 weeks ago
Man, 32, charged with brutal assault and kidnapping of woman on Ring doorbell camera
-
News4 weeks ago
Cherokee Trail lineman Travis Gray follows in dad’s footsteps to CU Buffs: “I’m moved almost to tears”
-
News1 week ago
Nuggets searching for upgrades on the wing, backup center before trade deadline, sources say
-
News4 weeks ago
Soucheray: Seeing red over what we’ll pay for Purple Line
-
News2 weeks ago
Marijuana, dating apps, driver’s licenses: New Colorado laws go into effect Jan. 1