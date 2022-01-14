Connect with us

COVID forces Saint Louis Science Center closure

ST LOUIS – Officials with the Saint Louis Science Center announced Thursday that the attraction would close Monday afternoon and remain closed through Feb. 2, citing the surge of the Omicron variant in the region.

Plans currently call for the building to reopen Feb. 3, but that decision will continue to be evaluated.

“Throughout the pandemic, the Science Center has been following guidance from the CDC and city health officials closely to ensure the safety of our community, guests and team members,” Todd Bastean, president and CEO of the Science Center said in a news release.

“We are confident that our protocols – including masking, capacity limits, deep cleaning of all spaces, daily health screenings of team members and requiring team members to be fully vaccinated – have been effective in providing a safe environment to visit and work. However, as a science-based community institution, we feel it is important to honor the request of local health officials to stay home as much as possible to help slow the spread of COVID-19 and ease the strain on local healthcare systems.”

Those with tickets to events during the time period should contact the Science Center’s reservations office at 314.289.4424 during regular business hours.

