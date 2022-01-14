News
CU Buffs’ Jarek Broussard puts name in transfer portal
Colorado will have a new leading rusher next season.
On Thursday, running back Jarek Broussard announced he has put his name in the NCAA transfer portal, adding to the growing list of Buffaloes to leave this offseason.
Broussard has led the Buffaloes in rushing in each of the last two seasons and was named the Pac-12 offensive player of the year in 2020.
“First of all I want to thank each and every buff fan for unmatched support,” Broussard wrote on social media. “My time here in Boulder was amazing and I’ve built some lifelong relationships that will last forever. Through the highs and the lows I would like to thank each and every member on the Colorado athletic staff for their love & support and helping me getting to where I am today.
“I graduate from Colorado in may and will forever be a proud Alum. With that being said after talking with my family I feel it’s in my best interest to enter the transfer portal.”
Broussard is the 18th scholarship player from CU to enter the transfer portal since September and the 14th since the season came to a close on Nov. 26. He is the fourth player to go into the portal in the past six days.
Broussard is also the fifth starter to leave, joining cornerbacks Mekhi Blackmon and Christian Gonzalez, safety Mark Perry and receiver Brenden Rice. Gonzalez (Oregon) and Perry (TCU) have already committed to other schools.
Over the past two seasons, Broussard rushed for 1,474 yards and five touchdowns in 16 regular season games. He added 82 yards and two touchdowns in the 2020 Alamo Bowl.
The 5-foot-9, 185-pound Broussard came to CU from Bishop Lynch High School in Dallas and was recruited by former head coach Mike MacIntyre.
After redshirting in 2018 and missing the 2019 season with a knee injury, Broussard burst onto the scene in 2020. With 2019 leading rusher Alex Fontenot out with a hip injury, Broussard won the starting job in fall camp and then rushed for 813 yards during the five-game regular season shortened by the COVID-19 pandemic.
In 2020, Broussard became the first player in CU history to eclipse 100 yards in the first four games of his career. That stretch included a career-high 301 yards – the fourth-best single-game total in CU history – in a win at Arizona.
That season, Broussard became the first Buff since Chris Brown in 2002 to earn a conference player of the year award. He also received the Mayo Clinic comeback player of the year award.
This past season, Broussard led the Buffs with 661 rushing yards while sharing the job with Fontenot. Broussard scored both of his touchdowns in the first two games.
After a slow start to the season, Broussard had his first 100-yard game in Week 9, rushing for 151 yards against Oregon State. He added 108 yards the next week at UCLA.
Broussard added 13 catches for 81 yards last season and 20 catches for 133 yards over the past two years.
CU has had three running backs transfer this offseason, including Ashaad Clayton and Joe Davis. Fontenot, a senior, junior Deion Smith and sophomore Jayle Stacks are all slated to return. CU signed prep star Victor Venn to a letter of intent last month.
CU is still projected for 82 scholarship players in 2022, just three below the NCAA maximum. The Buffs are looking to add several players through the transfer portal or the high school ranks.
News
Bubble watch: Will landlords’ winning streak last?
“Bubble Watch” digs into trends that may indicate economic and/or housing market troubles ahead.
Buzz: Talk about a winning hand. Last year, all 11 slices of one commercial real estate index posted gains — and 10 niches had double-digit increases.
Source: Green Street’s Commercial Property Price Index tracks values of large, “institutional quality” income-producing real estate across the nation.
The Trend
As the economy adjusted to life in the pandemic era, a buying binge for commercial property made the task of separating the industry’s winners and losers a study in the size of appreciation rates.
It may have been a tough year for landlords, operationally speaking. But property owners were rewarded, at a minimum, with appreciation — that’s the increase in asset values — whether tenants were consumers or corporations.
Commercial property values in all segments tracked by Green Street rose 24% last year to a record high — a sweet U-turn from an 8% drop in the nine months of 2020 following the coronavirus outbreak.
Why? Heavy demand for space slashed vacancies in many real estate niches. As a result, rents jumped, whether the properties housed people or goods. And investors wanted to get into the game.
So, in yet another of the pandemic era’s odd real estate twists, the 2021 price rebound put Green Street’s all-property benchmark up 14% since COVID-19 smacked the economy.
The Dissection
We should note that it’s not been a universal, one-way road higher for property owners and investors?.
Consider how the 11 commercial property niches tracked by Green Street fared, ranked by their 2021 price gains; how the categories did in a harsh 2020 once the pandemic’s business chills struck; and the total value change during the pandemic era.
At a minimum, these rankings are a fair summary of which properties have been most in demand over the past two years …
No. 1 Self-storage: When lives are disrupted — such as the pandemic and its short, steep recession — folks find places to stuff their goods. That’s why this niche was up 66% in 2021. That followed a flat performance in 2020 in the months after the arrival of the virus. It adds up to a pandemic era gain of 66% — the No. 1 performance among the 11.
No. 2 Industrial: Everybody wanted everything yesterday, so companies needed space to move and store goods, too. Values of warehouses and factories surged 41% in 2021 after rising 9% in virus-chilled 2020. Pandemic era total? A 53% increase — No. 2.
No. 3 Lodging: Once lockdowns ended, many folks wanted to get out of town. Those urges to travel powered a hotel rebound. Values rose 32% in 2021 after falling 25% in 2020. For the pandemic era, though, hotels are still down 1% — the second-worst performance as business travel remains dead.
No. 4 Strip malls: Online shopping isn’t for everybody or everything. Goods not typically delivered (think groceries); and services (think medical, beauty or dining) fuel neighborhood shopping centers. After early pandemic losses — falling 13% — this niche rebounded to a 30% gain in 2021. So for the pandemic era, it’s a 13% value increase — No. 6.
No. 5 Apartments: People have to live somewhere. With ownership pricey and roommates dicey, rental demand — and rents — grew. Values rose 29% in 2021 after falling 5% in 2020. Pandemic era? A 22% increase — No. 4.
No. 6 Malls: The most surprising property revival may be because many big shopping centers are likely more valuable dead than alive. Values rose 27% in 2021 after a 20% fall. So it’s a 1% increase for the pandemic era — No. 9 performance — for a niche that owned a challenging future well before COVID-19.
No. 7 Individual stores: Owning the real estate that is home to those stores in a shopping center’s parking lot has become a popular “net lease” investment. This category rose 26% in 2021 after falling 7% following coronavirus. Pandemic era? A 17% increase — No. 5.
No. 8 Mobile home parks: Any residential property was hot last year, and this niche jumped 24% after rising 8% despite 2020’s coronavirus disruptions. Pandemic era? Up 34% — third-best performance.
No. 9 Student housing: Back to school (on college campuses, that is) improved this category’s outlook. Dormitory values rose 16% in 2021 after falling 6% as most students studied at home in 2020. Pandemic era? 9% increase — No. 7.
No. 10 Healthcare: Troubles in senior-care facilities were a huge challenge, but patients visiting doctors as restrictions loosened helped owners of medical properties. This group’s values rose 10% in 2021 after the niche’s initial 5% drop. For the pandemic era, a 5% increase — No. 8.
Lastly, office space: Will they or won’t they? Workers returning to offices, that is. The risk of tenant losses kept gains at 6% in 2021 following a 9% loss immediately after the virus hit. Pandemic era? An industry-worst performance with a 4% decrease.
How bubbly?
On a scale of zero bubbles (no bubble here) to five bubbles (five-alarm warning) … FOUR BUBBLES!
Reminder, big price gains aren’t just happening in commercial real estate. Stocks are up 40% in the same period, and U.S. homes appreciated 30%. You might find some “cheap” income-producing assets at the bottom of this ranking.
But overall, are the outsized gains in many commercial real estate niches largely the byproduct of extra demand created by the “new normal” economy? Or is it investors overreacting to temporary changes in spending, working and delivery habits?
Also, was the eye-popping appreciation largely due to a buying spree fueled by investor thirst for income-producing properties? And will that appetite dramatically reverse itself as interest rates rise on less-risky assets in 2022 and beyond?
Jonathan Lansner is business columnist for the Southern California News Group. He can be reached at jlansner@scng.com
News
Nuggets have not ruled Michael Porter Jr. out for the season, source says
Nuggets forward Michael Porter Jr. has not been ruled out for the season while recovering from back surgery, a league source told The Denver Post on Thursday.
Both Porter and the team have been encouraged by his recovery since undergoing surgery on Dec. 1, the source said, but there remains no timetable for his return. The team is also expected to err on the side of caution as he makes his recovery.
The operation was Porter’s surgery on his back. The 23-year-old felt an immediate improvement as soon as the surgery was performed, a separate source said.
Porter told The Post 10 days ago in Dallas that he was in a “really good place” in regards to his recovery. In Dallas, and again ahead of Tuesday’s loss to the Clippers, Porter took set shots inside the 3-point line prior to games.
In addition to Porter, the Nuggets could also be getting back Jamal Murray ahead of the postseason, which begins in mid-April. Murray is about ninth months removed from his torn left ACL.
News
Wolves kill border collie, injure second dog in northern Colorado, officials say
Wolves in northern Colorado killed a domestic border collie and injured another, marking the second wolf kill in the area in less than a month, state Parks and Wildlife officials confirmed.
Wildlife managers received a report early Sunday that a dog carcass had been found and another dog was injured on a Jackson County ranch, just south of the Wyoming border, said Parks and Wildlife spokesman Travis Duncan.
Wolf tracks were found near the dog’s body and the other dog’s injuries were consistent with a wolf attack, Wildlife Manager Kris Middledorf confirmed.
The collies were working dogs, used to herd animals on the property, Duncan said. State officials will reimburse the rancher for the loss.
In December, wolves killed a calf on another Jackson County ranch, near North Park, not far from the most recent kill. Both kills follow the contentious passage of a statewide ballot measure to reintroduce gray wolves into Colorado’s forests.
The wolves currently living in northern Colorado moved there on their own. State officials have not yet released any wolves back into the wild, though the ballot measure, Proposition 114, gives them until Dec. 31, 2023, to do so.
Sarah Dideriksen, of the Colorado Cattlemen’s Association, said she is following news of the second kill, which raises additional questions about the state’s plan to reintroduce wolves. She called for more information from those officials on wolf behavior, how pets might interact with the wild animals and what else to expect in the reintroduction process.
After the first kill in December, representatives with the Cattlemen’s Association and the ranchers who lost their calf called for a lethal option to be included in the reintroduction process.
Wolves will likely kill more livestock, the ranchers said, and people should be able to protect their property with lethal force, if necessary.
Wolf experts and advocates call the idea of killing wolves absurd. The animals are listed by the state as an endangered species and they’re an important part of the ecosystem, said one expert, Michael Robinson, of the Center for Biological Diversity.
Duncan said state officials are still formalizing a process for how to handle additional damage caused by wolves.
