CU Buffs’ Jarek Broussard puts name in transfer portal

Colorado will have a new leading rusher next season.

On Thursday, running back Jarek Broussard announced he has put his name in the NCAA transfer portal, adding to the growing list of Buffaloes to leave this offseason.

Broussard has led the Buffaloes in rushing in each of the last two seasons and was named the Pac-12 offensive player of the year in 2020.

“First of all I want to thank each and every buff fan for unmatched support,” Broussard wrote on social media. “My time here in Boulder was amazing and I’ve built some lifelong relationships that will last forever. Through the highs and the lows I would like to thank each and every member on the Colorado athletic staff for their love & support and helping me getting to where I am today.

“I graduate from Colorado in may and will forever be a proud Alum. With that being said after talking with my family I feel it’s in my best interest to enter the transfer portal.”

Broussard is the 18th scholarship player from CU to enter the transfer portal since September and the 14th since the season came to a close on Nov. 26. He is the fourth player to go into the portal in the past six days.

Broussard is also the fifth starter to leave, joining cornerbacks Mekhi Blackmon and Christian Gonzalez, safety Mark Perry and receiver Brenden Rice. Gonzalez (Oregon) and Perry (TCU) have already committed to other schools.

Over the past two seasons, Broussard rushed for 1,474 yards and five touchdowns in 16 regular season games. He added 82 yards and two touchdowns in the 2020 Alamo Bowl.

The 5-foot-9, 185-pound Broussard came to CU from Bishop Lynch High School in Dallas and was recruited by former head coach Mike MacIntyre.

After redshirting in 2018 and missing the 2019 season with a knee injury, Broussard burst onto the scene in 2020. With 2019 leading rusher Alex Fontenot out with a hip injury, Broussard won the starting job in fall camp and then rushed for 813 yards during the five-game regular season shortened by the COVID-19 pandemic.

In 2020, Broussard became the first player in CU history to eclipse 100 yards in the first four games of his career. That stretch included a career-high 301 yards – the fourth-best single-game total in CU history – in a win at Arizona.

That season, Broussard became the first Buff since Chris Brown in 2002 to earn a conference player of the year award. He also received the Mayo Clinic comeback player of the year award.

This past season, Broussard led the Buffs with 661 rushing yards while sharing the job with Fontenot. Broussard scored both of his touchdowns in the first two games.

After a slow start to the season, Broussard had his first 100-yard game in Week 9, rushing for 151 yards against Oregon State. He added 108 yards the next week at UCLA.

Broussard added 13 catches for 81 yards last season and 20 catches for 133 yards over the past two years.

CU has had three running backs transfer this offseason, including Ashaad Clayton and Joe Davis. Fontenot, a senior, junior Deion Smith and sophomore Jayle Stacks are all slated to return. CU signed prep star Victor Venn to a letter of intent last month.

CU is still projected for 82 scholarship players in 2022, just three below the NCAA maximum. The Buffs are looking to add several players through the transfer portal or the high school ranks.