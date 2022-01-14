News
Customize your ski home ownership with One Snowmass Residence Club
One Snowmass Residence Club gives buyers a chance to purchase a luxury vacation Residence in a premier ski area at a fraction of the typical purchase price.
The Club, located in the vibrant new Snowmass Base Village, lets buyers customize any level of ownership for a ski-in/ski-out, fully-furnished condominium plus amenities. Those perks include access to a rooftop terrace with an infinity spa pool, a 2,500-square-foot fitness center and yoga studio, a private ski locker, underground parking, and private transportation to and from the airport and around Aspen Snowmass.
For example, a potential buyer who wants specific winter periods guaranteed, with the flexibility to reserve spring, summer, and fall dates when desired, can tailor-make ownership to accomplish this every year, says Taylor Burstyn, Sales Director for One Snowmass Residence Club.
The club allows buyers to customize their ownership plan with guaranteed stays at specific times of the year, plus the option of additional reservations for short- and long-term vacations.
Ownership also includes a five-year membership to Inspirato, a destination club that allows owners to enjoy luxury homes all over the world in addition to their time at Snowmass.
With a limited collection of two- to four-bedroom condominiums, One Snowmass Residence Club has already welcomed 73 owner families but is nearing sell-out, with just 17 ownership interests remaining. “This rare offering should be sold out this season,” Burstyn says.
Own your best mountain life
The two-, three-, and four-bedroom condominiums are turnkey and move-in ready, making second home ownership effortless.
Located in One Snowmass East, the most iconic building in Snowmass Base Village, the residences let owners step out their door and enjoy the vast, uncrowded terrain of Snowmass Ski Resort. The building also is conveniently located in the Base Village so owners can enjoy the fun après ski vibe as well as the expanding dining, shopping, and Snowmass’ most popular activities, including the ice-skating rink and rock-climbing wall.
The residences provide open-concept floorplans with large window walls and fireplaces. The guest suites have attached spa bathrooms featuring a steam shower. And the contemporary kitchens provide:
- Large islands
- State-of-the-art Gaggenau appliances
- A wine refrigerator
- Floor-to-ceiling windows
- Separate dining areas
Owners can return to Snowmass to experience other seasons and activities, including hiking and biking trails, an alpine coaster, ropes challenges, and a climbing wall, plus summer splash pools and movie nights.
“One Snowmass Residence Club is a great opportunity for somebody who lives close by like Denver,” Burstyn says.
An easier way to own a vacation home
Owners pay an annual fee covering property taxes, insurance, maintenance, staff, utilities, and replacement reserves in order to maintain the residences as new.
The ownership structure includes an innovative exit strategy. After 10 years, owners can vote to sell as whole ownerships and share the proceeds proportionally.
“People like the ease-of-ownership that Residence Club provides,” Burstyn says. “We drew on our experiences over the last 30 years to improve the fractional model and remove the drawbacks of previous projects.”
The Chicago Bears are set to interview Jeff Ireland for their GM vacancy. Here’s what to know about the New Orleans Saints assistant general manager.
The Chicago Bears have reached out to at least 11 general manager and nine coaching candidates for interviews. As they go through the interview process, we’re looking at each of the prospects.
Jeff Ireland was set to be interviewed for the general manager position Friday, according to NFL Network.
Jeff Ireland
Title: New Orleans Saints assistant general manager – college personnel
Age: 51
Experience
Ireland join the Saints in 2015, effectively replacing Ryan Pace after he left New Orleans to become the Bears GM.
Ireland has been in the GM chair before, holding the title with the Miami Dolphins from 2008-13. He inherited a 1-15 team that made an immediate and remarkable turnaround with an 11-5 record and AFC East title.
Eight players Ireland acquired earned 14 Pro Bowl selections during his tenure. In the season between being in Miami and landing in New Orleans, he was a consultant for the Seattle Seahawks. He spent seven years (2001-07) with the Dallas Cowboys, beginning as a national scout and becoming a vice president of college and pro scouting.
Ireland was an area scout with the Kansas City Chiefs for four years, and from 1994-96 he was an area scout for National Football Scouting Combine.
Ireland was a kicker at Baylor from 1988 through 1991 and coached special teams at North Texas from 1992-93. Ireland got two GM interviews last year, meeting with the Carolina Panthers and Detroit Lions.
You should know
Ireland was instrumental in some terrific drafts in New Orleans, including the 2017 class that helped propel the Saints to four straight seasons of 11 wins or more after three straight 7-9 finishes.
Cornerback Marshon Lattimore and running back Alvin Kamara swept rookie of the year honors, the first duo from the same team to pull off that feat since 1967. The class also included right tackle Ryan Ramczyk, pass rusher Trey Hendrickson, safety Marcus Williams and inside linebacker Alex Anzalone. It’s easily one of the best draft classes in the last 30 years.
Bears connection
Ireland was a ball boy for the Bears in the 1980s. His grandfather Jim Parmer was a legendary scout for the Bears, working for the team from 1973-92. Parmer is credited as the driving force behind the Bears drafting a lot of great players, including defensive lineman Dan Hampton and middle linebacker Mike Singletary.
What has been said
“Getting Jeff was huge for us,” Saints coach Sean Payton said during the 2017 season. “(Our draft process) was completely revamped. I think Jeff has done an outstanding job and how we look at players, all of that, was overhauled. And I think that the results are paying off, fortunately, for us.”
Cyberattack in Ukraine targets government websites
KYIV, Ukraine — A cyberattack left a number of Ukrainian government websites temporarily unavailable on Friday, officials said.
While it wasn’t immediately clear who was behind the cyberattack, the disruption came amid heightened tensions with Russia and after talks between Moscow and the West failed to yield any significant progress this week.
Ukrainian Foreign Ministry spokesman Oleg Nikolenko told The Associated Press it was too soon to tell who could have been behind the attack, “but there is a long record of Russian cyber assaults against Ukraine in the past.”
Moscow had previously denied involvement in cyberattacks against Ukraine.
About 70 websites of both national and regional government bodies have been targeted by the attack, according to Victor Zhora, deputy chair of the State Service of Special Communication and Information Protection. Zhora stressed, however, that no critical infrastructure was affected and no personal data was leaked.
The hack amounted to a simple defacement of government websites, said Oleh Derevianko, a leading private sector expert and founder of the ISSP cybersecurity firm. The hackers got into a content management system they all use, but “didn’t get access to the websites themselves.”
“It could be just a regular information operation (seeking) to undermine the government’s capability and to create and enhance uncertainty,” added Derevianko. It could also possibly be “part of a planned hybrid attack or longer term and more sophisticated cyber operation which is underway but has not culminated.”
The main question, said Derevianko, is whether this is a standalone hacktivist action or part of a larger state-backed operation.
Tensions between Ukraine and Russia have been running high in recent months after Moscow amassed an estimated 100,000 troops near Ukraine’s border, stoking fears of an invasion. Moscow says it has no plans to attack and rejects Washington’s demand to pull back its forces, saying it has the right to deploy them wherever necessary.
The Kremlin has demanded security guarantees from the West that NATO deny membership to Ukraine and other former Soviet countries and roll back the alliance’s military deployments in Central and Eastern Europe. Washington and its allies have refused to provide such pledges, but said they are ready for the talks.
High-stakes talks this week between Moscow and the U.S., followed by a meeting of Russia and NATO representatives and a meeting at the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe, failed to bring about any immediate progress.
NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said Friday that the 30-country military organization will continue to provide “strong political and practical support” to Ukraine in light of the cyber attacks.
“In the coming days, NATO and Ukraine will sign an agreement on enhanced cyber cooperation, including Ukrainian access to NATO’s malware information sharing platform,” Stoltenberg said in a statement.
European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said Friday that the 27-nation bloc is ready to mobilize all its resources to provide technical assistance to Ukraine and help it improve its capacity to weather cyberattacks.
Asked who could be behind the attack, Borrell said: “I can’t point at anybody because I have no proof, but one can imagine.”
Russia has long history of launching cyber operations against Ukraine, including a hack of its voting system ahead of 2014 national elections and an assault the country’s power grid in 2015 and 2016. In 2017, Russia unleashed one of most damaging cyberattacks on record with the NotPetya virus that targeted Ukrainian businesses and caused more than $10 billion in damage globally.
Ukrainian cybersecurity professionals have been fortifying the defenses of critical infrastructure ever since. Zhora has told the AP that officials are particularly concerned about Russian attacks on the power grid, rail network and central bank.
Experts have said recently that the threat of another such cyberattack is significant as it would give Russian President Vladimir Putin the ability to destabilize Ukraine and other former Soviet countries that wish to join NATO without having to commit troops.
“If you’re trying to use it as a stage and a deterrent to stop people from moving forward with NATO consideration or other things, cyber is perfect,” Tim Conway, a cybersecurity instructor at the SANS Institute, told The Associated Press in an interview last week.
Conway was in Ukraine last month conducting a simulated cyberattack on the country’s energy sector. The U.S. has been investing in improving Ukraine’s cyber defenses for several years through various departments, like the Department of Energy and USAID.
The White House didn’t immediately respond to a request seeking comment.
In a separate development Friday, Russia’s Federal Security Service, or FSB, announced the detention of members of the REvil ransomware gang and shutting down its operation. REvil is a major ransomware syndicate that was behind last year’s Fourth of July weekend ransomware attack that crippled more than 1,000 businesses and public organizations globally.
The FSB said it raided the homes of 14 group members and seized over 426 million rubles ($5.6 million), including in cryptocurrency as well as computers, crypto wallets and 20 elite cars “bought with money obtained by criminal means.” All those detained have been charged with “illegal circulation of means of payment,” a criminal offense punishable by up to six years in prison.
According to the FSB, the operation was conducted upon a request from the U.S. authorities, who reported the leader of the group to officials in Moscow.
It is the first significant public action by Russian authorities since U.S. President Joe Biden warned Putin last year that he needed to crack down on ransomware gangs in his country.
REvil’s attacks have compromised tens of thousands of computers worldwide and yielded at least $200 million in ransom payments, Attorney General Merrick Garland said in November when announcing charges against two hackers affiliated with the gang.
REvil went dark this summer, with both it’s data-leak site and ransom-negotiating portals going offline, after a series of high-profile ransomware attacks. It was behind a July 2 supply chain ransomware attack that crippled well over 1,000 organizations globally by targeting Florida-based software provider Kaseya. And JBS, the world’s largest meat processor, said in June that it had paid $11 million following a hack by REvil.
Such attacks brought significant attention from law enforcement officials around the world. The U.S. announced charges against two affiliates in November, hours after European law enforcement officials revealed the results of a lengthy, 17-nation operation. As part of that operation, Europol said, a total of seven hackers linked to REvil and another ransomware family have been arrested since February.
The Associated Press reported last year that U.S. officials, meanwhile, shared a small number of names of suspected ransomware operators with Russian officials, who have said they have started investigating. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said late last year that countries have been having a useful dialogue.
“This is a huge, huge deal,” Allan Liska, an intelligence analyst at the cybersecurity firm Recorded Future, said of FSB’s announced arrests Friday. “This was a top tier group until recently.”
Frank Bajak reported from Boston, Litvinova reported from Moscow. Catherine Gaschka in Brest, France, Alan Suderman in Richmond, Virginia, and Eric Tucker in Washington, contributed to this report.
Analysis: Biden overshoots on what’s possible in a divided Washington
WASHINGTON — He was supposed to break through the congressional logjam. End the pandemic. Get the economy back on track.
Days before he hits his one-year mark in office, a torrent of bad news is gnawing at the foundational rationale of President Joe Biden’s presidency: that he could get the job done.
In the space of a week, Biden has been confronted by record inflation, COVID-19 testing shortages and school disruptions, and the second big slap-down of his domestic agenda in as many months by members of his own party. This time, it’s his voting rights push that seems doomed.
Add to that the Supreme Court’s rejection of a centerpiece of his coronavirus response, and Biden’s argument — that his five decades in Washington uniquely positioned him to deliver on an immensely ambitious agenda — was at risk of crumbling this week.
Jeffrey Engel, director of the Center for Presidential History at Southern Methodist University, said Biden’s sweeping promises have collided with the realities of enacting change in a divided Washington where his party has only the slimmest margins of control in Congress.
“I don’t think there’s any way to reach any other conclusion than he’s overshot here,” Engel said. “It’s important to separate the politically possible from the politically desirable.”
Biden’s troubles extend back to August, when the administration executed a chaotic and deadly withdrawal from Afghanistan. And the president’s professed competence was already under question as migrants multiplied at the southern border with no clear federal plan in sight. It deteriorated further as inflation that was supposed to be “transitory” only intensified at the end of the year.
“I’ve been hired to solve problems,” Biden said last March during his first press conference in office. Yet they’ve proven persistent.
The difficulty of navigating Washington’s vexing partisanship and the unpredictability of the presidency should have come as no surprise to Biden, a senator for more than three decades who also spent eight years as vice president.
Biden is unlikely to get much sympathy from the public for his predicament.
Even with the now widespread protection of vaccination, new scenes of long virus testing lines and sold-out grocery store shelves hark back to the chaotic earliest days of the pandemic and drag down the nation’s psyche.
The administration is going all-out to counter that mindset and demonstrate it’s on top of the virus.
A federal website to send free COVID-19 tests to Americans’ doorsteps will launch next week — a speedy turnaround after Biden first announced the initiative in December — but one that nonetheless struck even allies as coming far too late to blunt the winter virus surge that should have been expected. And it was only after months of pressure that Biden finally came around to announcing Thursday that his administration will begin making “high-quality masks” available to Americans for free.
That announcement was overshadowed, on a day that brought nothing but bad news for Biden, by a Supreme Court ruling against the Biden administration’s rule requiring large employers to have their workers get vaccinated or be subject to weekly COVID-19 testing. White House officials had always anticipated legal challenges, and many in the administration believe just the rollout of the rule helped drive millions of people to get vaccinated. Still, the ruling stung.
The day also brought new indications that Biden’s voting rights push, like his social spending bill before it, appears to be doomed by a shortage of support in his own party and his inability to attract Republicans. In each case, Biden delivered a lofty speech on the need to get something done and traveled to Capitol Hill to rally his own party, only to be rebuffed.
Both pieces of legislation required all 50 Democratic votes to pass the Senate — and in the case of voting rights, a commitment from those same senators to change the chamber’s rules to allow the bill to pass by simple majority.
But on Thursday, Democratic Sen. Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona didn’t even give Biden the courtesy of hearing his pitch in person before restating her longstanding position that she wouldn’t get behind the change. She joined West Virginia’s Joe Manchin in again deflating Biden’s legislative dreams.
The two senators spent just over an hour at the White House on Thursday evening, but it looked nearly impossible to find a path forward for the legislation.
Rep. Peter Meijer, R-Michigan, said Biden had cultivated “sky-high expectations when he inevitably cannot meet them.”
“If you want to be FDR,” Meijer added, “it’s probably a prerequisite that you have a mandate. On the same ballot that elected Joe Biden into office, the Dems nearly lost the House.”
Biden’s handling of the economy has brought its own set of challenges. The president has presided over record job creation but also over renewed fears of inflation.
Biden tried to tamp down concerns about inflation this summer, insisting that it was the predictable result of restarting the economy after the pandemic and that rising prices would soon fade.
“Our experts believe and the data shows that most of the price increases we’ve seen were expected, and expected to be temporary,” he said in July. “The reality is, you can’t flip the global economic light back on and not expect this to happen.”
But inflation only multiplied as the summer ended and oil prices rose. That prompted the president who has promised a future without fossil fuels to make a record-setting release from the U.S. petroleum reserve to help tamp down the cost of gasoline. Even so, inflation in December reached a nearly 40-year high of 7% annually.
And Friday marked the first time in half a year that families are going without a monthly deposit from the child tax credit, which had been seen as a legacy-making program for Biden but has emerged instead as a flash point over who is worthy of government support.
The high prices slashed into public confidence in Biden. Just 41% of Americans approved of his economic leadership last month, down from 60% in March, and below his overall approval rating of 48% in the same poll by the Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research.
At the same time, amid the rise of new COVID-19 variants — first delta and now omicron — Biden’s approval rating on handling the pandemic fell from 70% early in his presidency to 57% in the December survey.
The White House shrugged off the setbacks as a part of the job for a president aims high.
“You do hard things in White Houses,” press secretary Jen Psaki said Thursday. “You have every challenge laid at your feet, whether it’s global or domestically. And we could certainly propose legislation to see if people support bunny rabbits and ice cream, but that wouldn’t be very rewarding to the American people.”
Miller, Long and Boak cover the White House for The Associated Press.
Associated Press writers Alexandra Jaffe and Lisa Mascaro contributed to this report.
The Chicago Bears are set to interview Jeff Ireland for their GM vacancy. Here's what to know about the New Orleans Saints assistant general manager.
