Danielle Brooks Is Married: ‘OITNB’ Star Weds Dennis Gelin In 2 Wedding Gowns
Taystee is married! ‘Orange Is The New Black’ actress Danielle Brooks tied the knot in a destination wedding in Miami with not one but two dresses.
Danielle Brooks not only wowed fans with her performance in Orange Is The New Black but with her recent wedding gowns— yes, plural. The actress announced that she married Dennis Gelin on Thursday, Jan. 13 and blessed her fans with a fabulous photoshoot where she showed off both of her dresses. The first gown was designed by Oluwagbemisola Okunlola and had a sheer lace bodice and sleeves with a beautiful vine-like design that danced around her top half and glided down her arms. The gown’s full skirt flared out and had a matching vine pattern.
The second dress was just as stunning as the first. Designed by Project Runway host Christian Siriano, the three-in-one dress had a sheer lace corset, sleek lace skirt and a larger-than-life tulle train. And no, the second dress wasn’t an impulse decision. “I always knew I was going to have two dresses,” she told Vogue during her wedding interview. She knew she wanted a look from Christian who she had been friends with since the start of her career and one by a Black designer.
The actress tied the knot in a destination wedding at the Alfred DuPont Building in Miami. Her childhood priest Pastor Baldwin officiated the wedding while her adorable two-year-old daughter Freeya Carel served as the flower girl. The theme of the reception was Chocolate Love and guests found out their seating through chocolate truffles wrapped in gold.
The Tony-nominated actress also wanted to ensure that everyone felt safe during the wedding. Due to the coronavirus pandemic and the rampant Omicron variant, they had precautions at the reception like hand sanitizers at every seat and personalized hors d’oeuvre. She noted that “everyone felt safe because of our COVID measures.”
Danielle noted that the reception was an absolute blast and was “lit” throughout the entire course of the night. “Our wedding party started to dance before the first course even hit the table,” she shared. “We ate phenomenal cake and drank tequila until it literally ran out at the bar. You could feel that after two years of being in a pandemic we all yearned for moments to create memories together, and we are glad we could provide that. The room was flowing with love, joy, and togetherness.”
Halle Berry’s Boyfriend Van Hunt Reveals When They Might Really Get Married – Watch
Van gets candid about what will have him walking down the aisle with Halle, as he clears up any misunderstanding about their “prank” wedding.
Van Hunt, is setting the record straight on when he and Halle Berry might actually say “I do” after their “prank” wedding announcement went viral. The 51-year-old musician got candid about his relationship with the Oscar winner, 55, while discussing the song “Automatic Woman” during his appearance on The Domenick Nati Show on January 13 (below). The song was produced by both Van and Halle for her hit film Bruised, and, as Van revealed, carries quite the significance for the couple. “Maybe after ‘Automatic Woman’ is nominated
for an Oscar and wins,” Van said of when their wedding could possibly happen.
With the couple collaborating on creating the song — which was recorded by H.E.R. — Van was asked if could ever convince Halle to sing on a track. “I think she has a fine voice, but I think she would say she’s not a singer,” Van said, before admitting he wanted her pipes for “Automatic Woman.” “I tried to get her on the background vocals for ‘Automatic Woman,’ but it didn’t happen. As it turned out, we didn’t really need it, because H.E.R. smashed it.”
As for the New Year’s Day post from Halle which featured the couple kissing in an altar-like setting with the caption “well…IT’S OFFICIAL,” Van said it was simply a light-hearted “tease.” “I wanted to clear that up, we never tried a prank,” he explained. “We were just teasing. It was our very own January Fool’s Day.” He went on to say he never thought anyone would believe it, nor were they ever trying to deceive anyone. Around the time Dwayne Johson congratulated the couple on the Instagram post, Van said he knew people were taking it seriously.
When Van was asked when the romance started between the pair and how they met, Van definitely played coy — but in the sweetest way possible! “I’m just glad we met. I’m glad we had the opportunity,” he gushed. “Something I never even dreamt possible was to begin a
relationship at 50. It’s going really, really well.”
Khloe Kardashian Looks Gorgeous As A Blonde While Rocking A Mini Dress — Photos
Khloe showed off her revenge body in a skintight ensemble after Tristan Thompson apologized to her for fathering a baby with another woman.
Khloe Kardashian is keeping her head up and looking gorgeous while doing it! The 37-year-old Good American designer took to her Instagram on January 13 to share the sizzling snaps (below), which comes just a week after her on-again/off-again beau Tristan Thompson revealed he fathered a baby with another woman. In the pics, Khloe showed off her revenge body to the fullest in a skintight, white mini dress. With her trademark brunette locks now blonde, the reality star wore a bit of makeup to highlight her natural beauty. She paired the sophisticated look with a set of knee-high leather boots. “Happy Thursday!! I forgot we took these photos a few weeks ago,” she captioned the photo album.
Although Khloe is no doubt still dealing with the news that Tristan fathered a son with another woman named Maralee Nichols, she has her friends and family to support her. Kourtney Kardashian and her fiancé Travis Barker, showed a sign of solidarity by sending Khloe a little gift to pick up her spirits. Taking to her Instagram Story on January 5, Khloe shared a snap of a beautiful bouquet of pink roses with the caption, “My cuties @travisbarker @kourtneykardash. I love you.”
The show of support came just two days after Tristan — who shares 3-year-old daughter True with Khloe – apologized for the drama surrounding his courtroom battle over his new son’s paternity. “I sincerely apologize to everyone I’ve hurt or disappointed throughout this ordeal both publicly and privately,” the NBA star, 30, wrote to his Instagram Story. He then went on to address Khloe directly, saying, “You don’t deserve this. You don’t deserve the heartache and humiliation I have caused you. You don’t deserve the way I have treated you over the years.”
The paternity test results come about a month after Tristan and Maralee’s months-long affair was revealed by the Daily Mail. In the court documents, Tristan had admitted he had sex with Maralee in March 2021 while he was celebrating his 30th birthday. It later came out that their tryst had actually gone on for months before that, as well.
Ava Phillippe Claps Back At ‘Bigoted’ Comments After Openly Discussing Her Sexuality
Ava Phillippe isn’t putting up with any trolls who are judging her for her sexuality as she said her social media is not a place for ‘hate speech.’
Ava Phillippe isn’t having it from the haters. Reese Witherspoon’s daughter has been receiving hateful comments and she let everyone know that she won’t be tolerating it anymore. “QUICK REMINDER: I can & will block profiles commenting bigoted/hateful messages under my posts,” she wrote on her Instagram Stories (via People.) “My Instagram profile is not a place for cruelty/hate speech & I intend to do what I can to keep it that way. Peace & Love.” Reese’s daughter has an impressive 1 million followers so it’s important she keeps her large following in check.
The actress’ daughter recently addressed her sexuality during an Instagram Q&A. “Do u like boys or girls?” One fan asked her to which she responded, “I’m attracted to… people! (Gender is whatever).” Along with her answer, she posted a stunning selfie of her rocking bright blue eyeshadow and cat-eye eyeliner along with a gold choker and striped shirt.
Ava and her mom Reese are pretty tight. The two recently attended the Sing 2 premiere together and looked practically identical. Ava wore a short black dress that had a white lace pattern that silhouetted her cleavage while the Big Little Lies actress wore a shimmery red and pink gingham dress. It was clear how close the mother and daughter pair are as they beamed as they stood next to each other.
Ava and her mom look so similar that they sometimes even get mistaken for each other. “I love being mistaken for her because it makes me feel so young,” Reese said in an interview with InStyle. “I’m so proud of [Ava.] She really rolls with it. I’m sure it’s not easy looking exactly like your mother.” Even though she’s Reese’s mini-me she also shares a resemblance to her father Ryan Phillippe.
However, Ava’s looking less like her mother these days as she recently got a major hair makeover. While she used to have golden blonde locks like her mother, she now has wild pink hair. She started off with pink streaks but her hair has gotten pinker and pinker over time. Whether she looks like her mother’s twin or not, the 22-year-old will always be beautiful in her own right.
