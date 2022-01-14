Connect with us

December retail sales fall 1.9% after early holiday rush

December retail sales fall 1.9% after early holiday rush
NEW YORK — Americans, beset by lack of product choices, rising prices and the arrival of omicron, sharply cut their spending in December after a burst of early buying in the fall boosted this year’s holiday shopping season.

Retail sales fell a seasonally adjusted 1.9% in December from November when sales increased 0.3%, the U.S. Commerce Department said Friday. Sales rose 1.8% in October as shoppers, worried about product shortages, got a head start on their holiday buying. Still, retail sales surged 16.9% last month compared with December 2020, the Commerce Department said Friday. For all of 2021, sales spiked 19.3% compared with the previous year.

Spending declines were spread across numerous sectors. Department store sales fell 7%, restaurant sales slipped 0.8% and online sales fell 8.7% compared with the previous month, according to the report.

Omicron was identified by the World Health Organization in late November, and the December report from the Commerce Department is the first to capture some of its effect on consumer behavior.

The monthly retail report covers only about a third of overall consumer spending and doesn’t include money spent on things like haircuts, hotel stays or plane tickets, all which tend to see business tail off when anxiety about COVID-19 tick higher. In November, restaurant sales posted a 1% gain — the sector’s best performance since July.

Industry analysts suspect that shoppers who waited until the last minute and didn’t find what they wanted and took a pass or they bought gift cards, would would not show up in retail data until those cards are redeemed.

There is also the unique era we living through that has skewed a number of economic indicators. Many economists believe that the seasonal adjustment of retail sales has been thrown off by the pandemic, which has scrambled American spending patterns. Seasonal adjustment is intended to account for the normal spike in shopping in December for the holiday season. This year, however, because of well-known shortages, Americans started to shop for the holidays early and the seasonal adjustment could have exaggerated any December retreat.

And Americans this year have not pulled back on spending. They are spending their money differently, but they are spending more, not less.

The National Retail Federation is crunching last month’s sales figures and will release its report Friday for November and December. The nation’s largest retail trade group has projected record-busting growth of anywhere between 8.5% and 10.5%, compared with the same two months last year.

Mastercard SpendingPulse, which tracks all kinds of payments including cash and debit cards, reported late last month that holiday sales surged 8.5% from Nov. 1 through Dec. 24 from a year earlier. That was the fastest pace in 17 years.

“Consumer spending will remain the cornerstone of economic growth this year, but the near-term path will be choppy amid surging Omicron cases,” said Lydia Boussour, lead U.S. Economist at Oxford Economics. Boussour believes that after a soft patch in the first quarter, spending should rebound in the spring due to strong wage growth and savings.

Stephen Stanley, chief economist at Amherst Pierpoint, agreed, pointing to a strong labor market and massive pent-up demand and “a mountainous pile of extra cash to spend.”

“People will spend again once the Omicron wave fades,” Stanley predicted.

The omicron variant has led to widespread worker shortages with so people calling out sick, including the retail sector, and supply shortages have curtailed what makes it to store shelves. Stores and restaurants have slashed operating hours or remained closed on days they had previously been open.

Nuggets' Will Barton in good health after scary head collision in blowout over Blazers

January 14, 2022

Nuggets’ Will Barton in good health after scary head collision in blowout over Blazers
Silence fell over Ball Arena as Will Barton lay motionless on the court while surrounded by Nuggets teammates.

Denver hammered Portland on Thursday night, but for a few tense moments late in the third quarter, the team’s only real concern was Barton. He slipped on a drive to the rim and slammed his head against the knee of Blazers center Jusuf Nurkic. Barton instantly crumpled to the floor.

“A scary moment, obviously,” coach Michael Malone said. “Nothing dirty. Nothing malicious. It was just an unfortunate play.”

Barton eventually rose to his feet with the assist of Denver’s medical staff and went into the locker room. Relief filled the arena when he later returned to the bench. Barton cheered along with teammates as the Nuggets’ reserves closed out an easy win.

“I was just trying to make a play and get to the rim,” Barton said. “My defender (CJ Elleby), when he saw me try to get into his body, he backed up, so I lost balance. I just ran into Nurk. … My neck kind of whipped back. Just hurt it for a little while. That’s all.”

Malone added: “We took (Barton) into the back and the doctors cleared him. He’s OK, thank goodness, that’s more important than anything.”

It’s been a challenging week for the Nuggets’ versatile shooting guard. A COVID testing error led Barton to miss the team’s stunning collapse Tuesday night at the Los Angeles Clippers. Barton had tested inconclusive, positive, and twice negative before finally being cleared to play on Thursday.

“I knew I didn’t have COVID the whole time. I had no symptoms,” Barton said. “It’s just a tricky season with all the testing going on. Things just happen.”

Barton thrived against the Blazers with 21 points — 4-of-6 shooting from 3-point range — plus four rebounds and two assists.

“The yo-yo of this season continues. I think (Barton) had a great night,” Malone said. “He shot the ball extremely well from the field. … I think a peak Will Barton game is when he is getting seven or eight rebounds. And he’s getting five or six assists. Those are numbers that are readily attainable for him. He has that kind of versatile talent and ability.”

Sun City Mesquite's active 50+ community pulls Coloradans west

January 14, 2022

Sun City Mesquite’s active 50+ community pulls Coloradans west
Homebuyers tired of competing in the Denver metro’s cutthroat housing market might want to consider looking west. Much further west.

Sun City Mesquite, an active 55+ community of new one-story homes near the Utah-Nevada border, sits an easy day’s drive from Colorado. The development lets buyers choose between 11 plans to create the home of their dreams.

The community offers everything from quicker delivery homes ready in two months to build from dirt homes customized to fit your needs.

“Come check us out,” says Jeff Blea, Sun City Mesquite General Sales Manager. “We’ve got a great product, location, price point.”

Get outside

Mesquite’s sure to appeal to Coloradans who love to spend time outdoors. “We take pride in the Sun City Mesquite by Del Webb lifestyle,” Blea says.

Mesquite has seven golf courses, indoor and outdoor swimming pools, a fitness center, activities at the world-class Pioneer Recreation Center, plus tennis, bocce ball, and pickleball courts.

“You’ll see community members driving their golf carts everywhere,” Blea says. Residents also can explore scenic trails leading to nearby national parks.

Want more? The lifestyle director coordinates activities ranging from garage sales and craft nights to bus trips into Las Vegas.

Create your dream home

Buyers can choose from a range of floor plans from the smaller Cottage series that range from 1,285 to 1,420 square feet to the mid-size Retreat series that range from 1,573 to 2,010 square feet to the Encore series that range from 2,023 to 2,514 square feet.

The open floor plans flow from room to room to maximize the square footage in the gathering and kitchen areas, Blea says. “We want to let you make the house your home.”

The houses start with an initial base floorplan, and buyers then can make decisions ranging from making structural changes like converting a bedroom to a den or a powder room to a full bath to choosing cosmetic finishes ranging from flooring to kitchen cabinets and bathroom finishes.

Safety first

While Blea and his team are happy to welcome prospective buyers who want to make the trip west, they know some buyers may not be comfortable visiting in person now.

So, to accommodate those buyers, Mesquite offers virtual tours and other options, Blea says. “Our sales team has gotten really good at Facetime calls.”

Room to breathe

Mesquite continues to grow.

“The future is bright. We plan to build for many, more years,” Blea says.

“We have the best lots, the best locations and the best floor plans.”

The news and editorial staffs of The Denver Post had no role in this post’s preparation.

Colorado Rapids reach trade agreement for Kellyn Acosta to LAFC

January 14, 2022

Colorado Rapids reach trade agreement for Kellyn Acosta to LAFC
The Colorado Rapids have reached an agreement with LAFC in a blockbuster move that will send midfielder Kellyn Acosta to Southern California.

Tom Bogert of MLSSoccer.com first reported the deal, which will bring back a total of $1.5 million in General Allocation Money, with the Rapids set to receive an initial $1.1 million and up to $400,000 in incentives. Additionally, the Rapids retain a sell-on clause.

Acosta, who has been an instrumental member of the Rapids since joining the club in 2018 from FC Dallas, has been a mainstay with the United States Men’s National Team as well. He made the most appearances for the program in a calendar year with 21 caps last year.

Acosta appeared in 22 games for Colorado last season, 20 of which were starts, and scored once over 1,700 minutes. Acosta has made 79 total appearances for the Rapids and has been a steady influence at midfield with an 83% average passing rate since joining the club.

Acosta was the highest-paid member of the Rapids according to MLS Players Association, which publishes an annual salary guide. He had a base salary of $1 million with a guaranteed max earning of 1.1 million.

It is the second blockbuster deal with LAFC in the last two seasons for the Rapids. Last year, Colorado sent $1 million in GAM and additional incentives to acquire Canadian international midfielder Mark-Anthony Kaye.

It won’t be too long until the Rapids and Acosta meet again. Colorado is set to open its 2022 MLS campaign Feb. 26 against LAFC at Banc of California Stadium. The clubs will face off again at Dick’s Sporting Goods Park on May 14.

