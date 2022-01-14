Celebrities
Delighted Divorcé Ye Kisses It Up For Kameras During Date Night At Delilah Full Of D-List Debauchery
Ye got caught in a lip lock with Julia Fox and a whole lot of folks seem to think he’s in a
kissing pissing war with his ex Kim K.
Ye and Julia were photographed having a night out at Delilah Lounge in West Hollywood with some of Kanye’s famous friends including Madonna, Evan Ross, Antonio Brown and Floyd Mayweather Jr. Wednesday night.
Evan Ross posted about the outing, which internet onlookers had lots of jokes about.
What the net is mostly buzzing about though is Kanye kissing Julia for the world to see — which some feel is suspicious timing considering that, according to TMZ reports, Kim and Pete grabbed pizza and ice cream together Tuesday night, and it was during the ice cream run at Rite Aid when they were seen loved-up and cuddling.
Do y’all really think Ye would stoop so low?
Funny enough, earlier this week TMZ reported that their Kim sources say she’s cool with Ye and Julia becauce Julia’s a fan of the Kardashian family and if she and Ye stay togther it’ll be much easier for Kim to deal with an admirer than a hater.
Ouch. Wonder if that stings being called “a fan.”
Meanwhile some not so flattering photos of Julia have been floating the net from her days struggling with drug addiction.
If there is indeed a publicity war going on between Kim and Ye — who would you say is winning?
Ellen Pompeo Loves On Patrick Dempsey After He Posts A ‘Zoolander’ Selfie
‘Grey’s Anatomy’ star Ellen Pompeo shared love to former co-star Patrick Dempsey on Instagram, after he mimicked a memorable pose made famous by Ben Stiller in ‘Zoolander.’
Patrick Dempsey‘s former TV wife, Ellen Pompeo, popped up in the comments section of his hilarious Instagram post on Tuesday, January 11. Patrick, who used to star in Grey’s Anatomy as Derek Shepherd, opposite Ellen’s Meredith Grey, sat on the couch with his dog while striking the “Blue Steel” pose for the camera. For the uniformed, the “Blue Steel” pose is done by Ben Stiller in his 2001 comedy film Zoolander. Patrick perfectly nailed it by pursing up his lips and sucking his checks in, while keeping his eyes fixated on the camera.
Patrick captioned his post, “Happy Monday. Have a good one.” Ellen, 52, then shared some love to her deceased TV hubby with a sweet comment. “Blue steel and his sidekick,” the actress wrote.
As expected, Grey’s Anatomy fans went wild over Ellen and Patrick’s one-sided exchange. “Love you guys!!” one fan said, while another wrote, “my merder heart cannot.” Other commenters called on Patrick to make a full-time return to the hit ABC medical series, which was recently renewed for season 19. Ellen’s comment also got a whopping 7,000 likes, and counting, from their fans.
Patrick starred in the first 11 seasons of Grey’s, before his character Derek was killed from injuries sustained in a car accident. However, Patrick made an epic return to the series in season 17 when Derek popped up in a beach dream sequence of Meredith’s while she was in a coma from COVID. Other deceased characters like George O’Malley (T.R. Knight), Lexie Grey (Chyler Leigh), and Mark Sloan (Eric Dane) also appeared on the beach to reunite with Meredith.
As we previously reported, ABC renewed Grey’s Anatomy for yet another season on January 10. This continues the show’s run as the longest-running primetime medical drama series. Ellen inked a new deal with ABC to return for season 19, according to THR, alongside fellow original stars Chandra Wilson (who plays Dr. Bailey) and James Pickens Jr. (who plays Dr. Webber). ABC noted in its statement that season 19 will “explore the ever-expanding world of modern medicine through the eyes of beloved returning and new characters.”
Becky G & Sofia Reyes Reflect On How Women Face All ‘Types Of Adversities’ Within The Music Industry
On the season finale of ‘Face to Face with Becky G,’ the singer — along with friend and collaborator Sofia Reyes—discussed how female musicians have to often deal with being exploited and ‘oversexualized.’
It’s hard to be a woman, especially in the music industry. Becky G highlighted the importance of women relying on each other and developing these support networks with other women during the season finale of Face to Face with Becky G on Facebook Watch (premiering on Jan. 18 at 9 am PT/12 pm ET). “I think it’s important that we’re able to build these connections,” Becky said in HollywoodLife’s EXCLUSIVE sneak peek of the finale, featuring Becky’s conversation with Sofia Reyes. “Because it does get tough when you’re faced with some types of adversities that not many people on the outside of our industry would understand, specifically as women in our industry.”
“There are certain things like, some themes of – what’s too sexy?” said Becky. “A woman owning her sexuality. All of these things are always up for a discussion because they’re so new within our culture, that a woman can be empowered and be liberated and own her sexuality – in whichever way she chooses.” Sofia agreed, saying that “it doesn’t matter if you cover yourself up so much, or if you’re like, naked basically. Whatever you want to do, as long as it comes from your choosing.”
“The problem is, not really in my project as a solo artist, but before that, I was in this group – it was a girl group,” continued Sofia. “They would dress us very, very sexual, and I was like, fifteen. But the message was, ‘this was going to sell more.’ Everything was very sexualized, and I [wasn’t] understanding well what was going on. I thought that, in order for me to succeed, I had to dress like that, and sing like that. That’s wrong. It should always come from what you want to do.”
The season finale of Face to Face With Becky G will also feature Becky and Sofia discussing their recent collaboration, “Mal de Amores.” Sofia will also discuss the culture shock she felt when moving from Mexico to the United States when she was a teenager and participate in a fun – and revealing – game of “Truth or Lie.” It’s a perfect way to cap off a groundbreaking season of this new show.
—
Face with Becky G stars the global superstar, actress, and activist Becky G, invites her favorite artists, icons, and friends to join her for candid conversations that cover issues relevant to her generation, the Latinx community, and beyond. The new series is executive produced by Jesse Collins Entertainment and Becky G’s B Yourself Productions and is the latest in Facebook Watch’s commitment to original talk shows that generate conversation and amplify diverse voices on Facebook. Episodes can be found on facebook.com/Watch and Becky G’s Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/iambeckyg
Mikey Madison: 5 Things To Know About The New ‘Scream’ Star
Mikey Madison is one of the newcomers to the beloved ‘Scream’ franchise. Get to know more about the talented actress here.
Scream 5, the latest installment in the popular slasher film franchise, has quite the star-studded cast. For starters, you have Scream veterans Courteney Cox, David Arquette, and Neve Campbell back for the fifth movie. Marley Shelton, who first appeared in Scream 4, will return as well. Plus, there’s a talented group of actors who are joining the Scream franchise. Mikey Madison, 22, is among those new faces. She’ll be playing Amber Freeman in the film, which arrives in theaters on January 14.
Unfamiliar with Mikey Madison? Don’t worry, HollywoodLife has got you covered with five key facts to know about Mikey, before she makes her big Scream debut.
1. Mikey was a competitive horseback rider.
Mikey was involved in a much different career before acting. While growing up in Los Angeles, Mikey was pursuing competitive horseback riding. But once she turned 15, that changed. “All of a sudden, I became really interested in this,” she told Vulture in April 2019 when asked about her origins in acting. “I’m not really sure what sparked that in my head, but it did. My dad’s a big film buff, so I think I acquired some of those traits.” Mikey also explained that while no one in her family was involving in acting, she “met the right people along the way and got really lucky.”
2. She has 4 siblings.
Mikey comes from a big family. “I have two older sisters who are in their 30s, a twin brother, and another brother,” she told InStyle in November 2016. “So right now I’m living with two teenage boys at home. Me and my brothers all have different personalities and we definitely clash over living together in a small space,” the actress added. One of Mikey’s sisters is married to a film writer, which, according to Women’s Wear Daily, helped inspire her to pursue acting.
3. She made her acting debut in 2013.
Mikey’s very first acting role was in the 2013 short film Retirement, according to her IMDb page. The California native starred in her first feature film, Liza, Liza, Skies are Grey, in 2015. Her next film roles were 2018’s Monster and Nostalgia. Then, Mikey snagged a role in Quentin Tarantino‘s Once Upon a Time In Hollywood opposite Brad Pitt, Leonardo DiCaprio, Margaret Qualley, Margot Robbie, Timothy Olyphant, Austin Butler, Dakota Fanning, Al Pacino, and more stars. She played Sadie, a follower of the deadly Manson family. Mikey also voiced Candi the Barista in the animated The Addams Family movie. On television, she’s starred in FX’s Better Things (more on that below) and appeared on two episodes of Imposters on Bravo.
4. She stars in ‘Better Things’.
So far, Mikey’s most notable acting role has been Max Fox in Better Things. She’s been among the show’s main cast since it premiered in 2016. Her character, Max, is the volatile and angry daughter of Pamela Adlon‘s Sam Fox. Better Things also stars Hannah Alligood, Olivia Edward, and Celia Imrie. The fifth and final season premieres on February 28.
Mikey talked about her love for playing Max on Better Things in her InStyle interview. “I definitely gravitate toward characters that have a lot of integrity and it’s so important to be to be working on shows that tell great stories,” she explained. “I think you have to be a little in love with the character you’re playing because that way you can’t judge the decisions they make that you have to play out on screen, and that’s certainly the case with Max.”
5. Mikey is a new addition to the ‘Scream’ franchise.
Mikey is making a very exciting debut in the Scream franchise. In an interview with The Movie Times, she said she loves horror films and that she “was a big fan” of the first Scream movie. “One of the pitches that the directors talked to me about is that they were trying to make it feel like the original. I just loved talking to them. I had good chemistry with them right away. I was attracted to it right from the beginning.”
Joining Mikey for Scream 5 is fellow newcomers Melissa Barrera, Mason Gooding, Jenna Ortega, Jack Quaid, and Dylan Minnette. Fans will have to watch the film to see if Mikey’s Amber and the other new characters in Scream 5 survive the terrifying Ghostface masked killer.
