News
Denver man arrested in connection to fatal car crash in Golden
A 19-year-old Denver man was arrested Thursday in connection to a fatal traffic crash in Golden.
An arrest warrant was issued for Guillermo Ramirez and he was taken into custody on suspicion vehicular homicide, three counts of vehicular assault, driving under the influence, reckless driving and driving without a license, according to the Golden Police Department.
The crash happened on Dec. 17 at the intersection of West Sixth Avenue and West Colfax Avenue, police said. Ramirez is being held at the Jefferson County Jail on a $50,000 bond. He has a court appearance scheduled on Friday.
News
The Houston Texans fired coach David Culley, and a Chicago Bears coordinator has an interview. Here’s the latest in the NFL’s firing and hiring cycle.
Change is in the air. “Black Monday” arrived in the NFL the day after the regular season ended with a flurry of major changes beginning around the league.
As of Thursday, the Chicago Bears, Jacksonville Jaguars, Denver Broncos, Minnesota Vikings, New York Giants, Miami Dolphins and Houston Texans were searching for new head coaches and the Bears, Vikings and Giants were searching for new general managers.
The Bears had interviews set up with at least 11 GM candidates and nine coaching candidates.
As a new cycle of firing and hiring proceeds, we’re tracking all of the latest moves.
Thursday
The Houston Texans fired coach David Culley after one season.
The scoop: The Texans finished 4-13 in the only season under Culley, 66, a longtime NFL assistant in his first job as a head coach. The Texans were playing without starting quarterback Deshaun Watson amid allegations of sexual assault against him. Week 1 starting quarterback Tyrod Taylor played in only six games because of injury, and the Texans turned to rookie Davis Mills to start 11 games.
Since 1994, Culley has been a wide receivers coach with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Pittsburgh Steelers, Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs, with which he was also the assistant head coach, a quarterbacks coach with the Buffalo Bills and the assistant head coach/wide receivers coach/pass game coordinator with the Baltimore Ravens.
The Carolina Panthers are interviewing Bears special teams coordinator Chris Tabor, according to ESPN.
The scoop: Tabor was the Bears special teams coordinator for all four seasons under Matt Nagy, and he served as interim head coach for one game in 2021 when Nagy had COVID-19. He also was the special teams coordinator with the Cleveland Browns for seven seasons, spanning multiple head coaches.
Wednesday
The Chicago Bears added two more names to their general manager interview pool.
The scoop: The Bears have requested an interview with Pittsburgh Steelers vice president of football and business administration Omar Khan and New England Patriots senior consultant Eliot Wolf, ESPN reported. Khan had GM interviews last year with the Carolina Panthers and Houston Texans. Wolf, the son of former Green Bay Packers GM Ron Wolf, has worked with the Packers, the Seattle Seahawks and Cleveland Browns.
Here are the updated candidate lists:
General managers
Coaches
Tuesday
The Chicago Bears list of requested interviews has reached at least 8 general manager candidates and 9 coaching candidates.
The scoop: Recently fired Miami Dolphins coach Brian Flores was a big name to pop up in a lengthy list of candidates the Bears have contacted about interviews.
NFL Network reported the Bears set up the interview with Flores, who went 24-25 in three seasons with the Dolphins. His last two seasons were winning ones, but the Dolphins didn’t make the playoffs.
Here are the other coaching candidates who reportedly have been requested:
Former Houston Texans general manager Rick Smith is among the biggest names to be expected to interview with the Bears. Here’s a list of others:
The New York Giants fired coach Joe Judge after two seasons.
The scoop: In his first NFL head coaching stint, Judge, 40, went 10-23, including 4-13 in 2021. Playing without quarterback Daniel Jones down the stretch, the Giants lost their final six games by a combined score of 163-56. After the 29-3 loss to the Bears in Week 17, Judge went on an 11-minute rant defending his team while talking to the media.
It is the second big Giants move in two days after general manager Dave Gettleman announced his retirement Monday. With Judge out, there are now seven NFL head coaching jobs open.
Monday
The Chicago Bears fired general manager Ryan Pace and coach Matt Nagy.
The scoop: Pace is out in Chicago after seven seasons during which his teams went 48-65, qualified for the postseason twice and failed to record a playoff victory. In his first NFL head coaching stint, Nagy finished 34-31 with two playoff losses over four seasons.
The Bears never found the right fit between Nagy and a quarterback during his tenure , running through Mitch Trubisky, Nick Foles, Andy Dalton and Justin Fields. Nagy’s offense remained stuck in the bottom third of the league in many categories . The Bears finished 6-11 this season.
The Bears have reached out to former Eagles coach Doug Pederson to schedule an interview for their head coaching role, according to a league source. An ESPN report also indicated the Bears have requested permission to interview Buffalo Bills defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier for the job. The team, according to NFL Network, has also requested to speak with Colts director of college scouting Morocco Brown for the GM opening.
The Minnesota Vikings fired general manager Rick Spielman and coach Mike Zimmer
The scoop: Spielman was with the Vikings since 2006, first as the vice president of player personnel and then as the general manager since 2012. In that time, the Vikings went 132-123-2 with six playoff appearances.
Zimmer, a longtime NFL defensive coordinator, became the Vikings head coach in 2014. He led three seasons of 10 or more wins, three playoff appearances and two playoff victories. The Vikings finished 8-9 after a victory over the Bears on Sunday.
New York Giants general manager Dave Gettleman announced his retirement after four seasons in that role.
The scoop: In 2018, Gettleman became the general manager in an organization where he had spent 13 years previously in front office roles. But his efforts to resuscitate the franchise failed with the Giants experiencing their worst four-year stretch of losing in team history.
The Giants went 19-46 under Gettleman’s watch, including a 4-13 faceplant this season during which the offense finished last in the NFC in both total yardage and scoring. Gettleman announced his retirement Monday but may have been fired if he hadn’t. The future of coach Joe Judge remains uncertain and may hinge on what happens with their intensifying GM search.
The Miami Dolphins fired coach Brian Flores after three seasons.
The scoop: Flores was fired in his third season despite posting back-to-back winning seasons. The Dolphins were 5-11 in his first year, 10-6 in 2020 and 9-8 this season, but they didn’t make the playoffs in his tenure.
Dolphins owner Stephen Ross released a statement saying he “determined that key dynamics of our football organization weren’t functioning at a level I want it to be and felt that this decision was in the best interest of the Miami Dolphins.” General manager Chris Grier will remain with the team in his current role, ESPN reported.
Sunday
The Denver Broncos have fired head coach Vic Fangio after three seasons.
The scoop: Fangio didn’t record a winning season in his three in Denver. He finished 19-30 in his first stint as an NFL head coach, including 7-10 this season. Fangio, 63, was a defensive coordinator in the NFL for 19 seasons, including four in Chicago, before he joined the Broncos in 2019.
Fangio’s defense this season ranked in the top 10 in yards and points allowed. But the Broncos offense didn’t produce well enough under Teddy Bridgewater and Drew Lock, the latest in a revolving door of quarterbacks in Denver recent years.
Dec. 30-Jan. 7
The Jaguars have conducted at least five interviews to replace Urban Meyer.
The scoop: The Jaguars fired Urban Meyer on Dec. 16 after just 13 games with the team.
The team already has gotten deep into their search to replace him, reportedly interviewing former Philadelphia Eagles coach Doug Pederson, former Indianapolis Colts and Detroit Lions coach Jim Caldwell, Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive coordinator Todd Bowles and offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich and Dallas Cowboys offensive coordinator Kellen Moore.
Read more of our coverage from Black Monday and beyond.
News
Trial set for Crestwood man accused of stabbing dog to death
CLAYTON, Mo. – A St. Louis County judge has set a trial date for a Crestwood man accused of fatally stabbing his neighbor’s dog in 2019.
The defendant, 62-year-old John Ross III, was charged with felony counts of animal abuse by mutilation and unlawful use of a weapon.
According to charging documents, the stabbing occurred Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, in the 9700 block of Greenview Drive.
A detective with the Crestwood Police Department said the victim’s dog, Teddy, wandered onto Ross’ property. Ross walked over to Teddy, grabbed the dog by the scruff of the neck, and began stabbing him. The owner rushed Teddy to an animal hospital but the dog had lost too much blood and had to be put down.
Police said Ross later gave a statement corroborating the victim’s own story, which included mention of Ross standing outside his home after the stabbing armed with a gun.
The trial is scheduled to begin on Jan. 23, 2023, according to the St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office. Ross faces up to five years in prison if convicted on both counts.
Suggest a Correction
News
St. Louis County Council returning to virtual meetings due to COVID surge
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo–Amid this latest surge of COVID-19 sweeping through the St. Louis region, St. Louis County Council Chairwoman Rita Heard Days announced Thursday that the body would return to virtual-only sessions for the time being.
“After much consideration, I have decided that, for the sake of our employees and the public it is best that we conduct virtual meetings beginning Tuesday, January 18. I will re-evaluate the situation in 3 weeks and consult with my colleagues again to determine the best path forward,” she said in a letter released Thursday afternoon.
It is unclear how or if the panel intends to incorporate public comments into virtual meetings.
Days says she made the decision after the majority of the council attended the most recent meeting on Tuesday in a virtual capacity.
In-person council meetings have become highly-attended and often passionate events, particularly over issues of mask mandates.
Meetings can be viewed via a BoxCast stream. The County moved away from streaming meetings on YouTube after the company flagged the content for being in violation of its terms for service regarding COVID-19 misinformation.
Suggest a Correction
Denver man arrested in connection to fatal car crash in Golden
The Houston Texans fired coach David Culley, and a Chicago Bears coordinator has an interview. Here’s the latest in the NFL’s firing and hiring cycle.
Lawmakers Ask The CFTC To Clarify Their Role Monitoring Crypto Risks
Trial set for Crestwood man accused of stabbing dog to death
St. Louis County Council returning to virtual meetings due to COVID surge
TA: Bitcoin Price Starts Corrective Decrease, Can Bulls Protect Losses
RFK assassin Sirhan Sirhan will remain in prison
COVID forces Saint Louis Science Center closure
Khloe Kardashian Looks Gorgeous As A Blonde While Rocking A Mini Dress — Photos
Middle school student arrested in Pueblo for bringing gun to school
St. Paul man gets probation for beating and robbing passenger having a seizure on Green Line
‘RHOC’ Star Noella Bergener’s Estranged Husband Fires Back
Police say man in red stole from St. Paul church offering plate, then asked for money
Man, 32, charged with brutal assault and kidnapping of woman on Ring doorbell camera
Cherokee Trail lineman Travis Gray follows in dad’s footsteps to CU Buffs: “I’m moved almost to tears”
Nuggets searching for upgrades on the wing, backup center before trade deadline, sources say
Soucheray: Seeing red over what we’ll pay for Purple Line
Marijuana, dating apps, driver’s licenses: New Colorado laws go into effect Jan. 1
Steph & Ayesha Curry Have an Open Marriage?
Neurological Symptoms You Shouldn’t Ignore
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News2 weeks ago
St. Paul man gets probation for beating and robbing passenger having a seizure on Green Line
-
Celebrities3 weeks ago
‘RHOC’ Star Noella Bergener’s Estranged Husband Fires Back
-
News2 weeks ago
Police say man in red stole from St. Paul church offering plate, then asked for money
-
Celebrities4 weeks ago
Man, 32, charged with brutal assault and kidnapping of woman on Ring doorbell camera
-
News4 weeks ago
Cherokee Trail lineman Travis Gray follows in dad’s footsteps to CU Buffs: “I’m moved almost to tears”
-
News1 week ago
Nuggets searching for upgrades on the wing, backup center before trade deadline, sources say
-
News4 weeks ago
Soucheray: Seeing red over what we’ll pay for Purple Line
-
News2 weeks ago
Marijuana, dating apps, driver’s licenses: New Colorado laws go into effect Jan. 1