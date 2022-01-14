News
Djokovic faces deportation as Australia revokes visa again
By JOHN PYE and ROD McGUIRK
MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Novak Djokovic faces deportation again after the Australian government revoked his visa for a second time, the latest twist in the ongoing saga over whether the No. 1-ranked tennis player will be allowed to compete in the Australian Open despite being unvaccinated for COVID-19.
Immigration Minister Alex Hawke said Friday he used his ministerial discretion to cancel the 34-year-old Serb’s visa on public interest grounds — just three days before play begins at the Australian Open, where Djokovic has won a record nine of his 20 Grand Slam titles.
Djokovic’s lawyers were expected to appeal at the Federal Circuit and Family Court, which they already successfully did last week on procedural grounds after his visa was first canceled when he landed at a Melbourne airport.
Deportation from Australia usually leads to a three-year ban on returning to the country. That would make Djokovic 37 the next time he would be allowed to compete at the Australian Open.
Hawke said he canceled the visa on “health and good order grounds, on the basis that it was in the public interest to do so.” His statement added that Prime Minister Scott Morrison’s government “is firmly committed to protecting Australia’s borders, particularly in relation to the COVID-19 pandemic.”
Morrison and Hawke are part of a conservative government which prides itself on being tough on border control.
Morrison welcomed Djokovic’s pending deportation, saying Australia had achieved one of the lowest pandemic death rates, strongest economies and highest vaccination rates in the world.
“This pandemic has been incredibly difficult for every Australian but we have stuck together and saved lives and livelihoods. … Australians have made many sacrifices during this pandemic, and they rightly expect the result of those sacrifices to be protected,” Morrison said in a statement. “This is what the Minister is doing in taking this action today.”
Everyone at the Australian Open — including players, their support teams and spectators — is required to be vaccinated for the illness caused by the coronavirus. Djokovic is not inoculated and had sought a medical exemption on the grounds that he had COVID-19 in December.
That exemption was approved by the Victoria state government and Tennis Australia, apparently allowing him to obtain a visa to travel. But the Australian Border Force rejected the exemption and canceled his visa when he landed in Melbourne on Jan. 5.
Djokovic spent four nights in an immigration detention hotel before a judge on Monday overturned that decision. That ruling allowed Djokovic to move freely around Australia and he has been practicing at Melbourne Park to prepare to play in a tournament he has won each of the past three years.
Djokovic has held practice sessions every day since he was released from detention, posting a photo on social media late Monday of himself with his team on Rod Laver Arena.
He had a scheduled mid-afternoon practice booked for Friday on the tournament’s main show court, but switched his times to start and finish early.
Media started gathering at the vehicular entry to the building where Djokovic was reported to be meeting with his lawyers after the minister’s decision was handed down.
With his legal situation still in limbo, Djokovic was placed in the tournament bracket in Thursday’s draw, slated to face Miomir Kecmanovic in an all-Serbian matchup in the first round.
Melbourne-based immigration lawyer Kian Bone said Djokovic’s lawyers face an “extremely difficult” task to get court orders over the weekend to allow their client to play next week.
Speaking hours before Hawke’s decision was announced, Bone said: “If you left it any later than he has done now, I think from a strategic standpoint, he’s really hamstringing Djokovic’s legal team, in terms of what sort of options or remedies he could obtain.”
Djokovic’s lawyers would need to go before a duty judge of the Federal Circuit and Family Court, or a higher judge of the Federal Court, to get two urgent orders. One order would be an injunction preventing his deportation, such as what he won in court last week. The second would force Hawke to grant Djokovic a visa to play.
“That second order is almost not precedented,” Bone said. “Very rarely do the courts order a member of the executive government to grant a visa.”
Jacqui Lambie, an influential independent senator, argued that Djokovic should be sent packing if he had broken Australia’s vaccine rules. But hours before the visa cancellation was announced, she complained about how long Hawke was taking to reach a decision.
“Why does this keep dripping out of the tap? Alex Hawke, where are you? Missing in action?” Lambie asked.
“If you can’t make a decision on Novak Djokovic, goodness me, how are you guys running the country? This is an absolute shambles,” she added.
___
McGuirk reported from Canberra, Australia.
___
More AP tennis: https://apnews.com/apf-Tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports
News
MoDOT and IDOT prepare roads for winter weather Friday night
ST. LOUIS – Road crews on both sides of the river are getting ready to battle the winter weather heading to the St. Louis area Friday night.
Thousands of tons of salt at the St. Louis City Streets Department Headquarters’ salt pile are just waiting to be used. City officials said 35 to 40 city trucks will hit the streets of St. Louis once the storm moves in. The city is not pre-treating due to the potential for rain coming in before the snow and washing away the treatment.
Road crews got a warm-up for this storm last week when a round of winter weather hit the region. MoDOT has been treating roads ahead of this storm. I’m told modot workers spent the last two days putting down salt brine. MoDOT will have its full crews out for the storm. That means about 200 MoDOT trucks could be out on roadways. However, MoDOT is warning that it may longer than usual to clear roads because of staff shortages due to turnover and illnesses including COVID.
Across the river, Joe Monroe with IDOT said his crew pre-treated bridges Thursday and put some additional treatment down as well. Monroe said he doesn’t plan to do any more pre-treating. Instead, he is going to have crews put salt down when the expected rain starts ahead of the snow. He says the salt mixed with the rainwater will make brine for essentially another round of treatment. Monroe expects to have 140 to 150 trucks out in the storm.
“We’re in pretty good shape with the forecast,” Monroe said. “There’s not an obscene amount of snow or, you know, really cold temperatures. It’s kind of coming in…since it’s coming in overnight Friday night into Saturday that kind of helps us out. There are a lot of things that allow us a little bit more flexibility than if it was coming in on a Monday morning commute or Monday evening commute.”
Monroe said he also has some staffing shortages including workers out with COVID, but he is confident that his crews will be able to successfully cope with the storm.
Suggest a Correction
News
Limerick: Sitting squarely in town, historically means nothing to fires
On the evening of June 26, 2012, a friend in Idaho sent me a message with an urgent question. “Are you OK?” she asked. “The evening news just provided stark evidence that you all are now threatened.” Not far from where I live, when the Flagstaff Fire ignited, twenty-six homes were evacuated, and twenty-four households in Boulder went on pre-evacuation alert.
But there is compelling evidence that I was neither alerted nor alarmed. Here is the complacent, unrattled response I sent to my friend’s concern: “Thank you for thinking of us. We are a good distance from this fire, and we are squarely in town, not in the foothills.”
A decade later, I can only wonder what on earth I was thinking. How could I have been so confident that, since I was “squarely in town,” I could dismiss my friend’s concern for my safety as well-intentioned, but unjustified?
Embers are lightweight. An intense wind can make an ember almost animate in its migrations. My house is four blocks from the open space of grasslands and forests. If the location of the Flagstaff Fire had not made possible a quick response from firefighters, windborne embers would have had no trouble finding me.
In 2022, millions of us in Colorado’s cities and suburbs still reside in the intact, unscathed houses we occupied before Dec. 30, 2021. In the days and nights since then, every moment we spend in our comfortable homes offers a reminder: we cannot explain our own good fortune, nor can we explain the misfortune that the Marshall Fire brought to hundreds of people who — like us — lived “squarely in town.”
Rereading our exchange from 2012, I am struck by my lapse into historical amnesia, forgetting a pattern that was almost universal in the Euro-American settlement of the American West.
In the last half of the nineteenth century, fires regularly laid waste to Western towns and cities. In April 1863, a fire swept through Denver, leaving “most of the eastern half” of the town “in blackened ruins.” Flagstaff, Arizona, was an epicenter of cyclical combustion, with major fires in 1884, 1886, and 1888. In 1889, three major cities in Washington Territory — Spokane, Ellensburg, and Seattle — went up in flames, leaving their residents hard-pressed to rebuild. In that same year, the residents of Durango watched a fire destroy their downtown.
Throughout the West, Euro-American settlers harvested timber from local forests or sometimes imported ready-cut wooden houses for on-site assembly. They then packed these structures close to each other, with little or no preparation for emergency water supplies. Frequent, devastating fires became a feature of Western urban life. When people caught onto the pattern, they made more use of building materials like brick and stone, created permanent fire departments, and set up better systems for supplying water to firefighters.
Here is the lesson that repeated misfortune taught Western settlers more than a century ago.
Living in a city offers no exemption from the catastrophe of uncontrolled fires. With that recognition, Westerners were positioned to embrace practices that reduced the power of fire to inflict sorrow and loss.
Affliction and hope turned out to be neighbors.
Patty Limerick is the faculty director and chair of the Board of the Center of the American West. To respond to this article, please use old-fashioned technology and call 303-735-0104.
To send a letter to the editor about this article, submit online or check out our guidelines for how to submit by email or mail.
News
2022 in Denver music: The Lumineers, Bluebook, Yonder Mountain and more new albums coming out this year
Like the paperwhite flowers her grandmother mails her each Christmas, Julie Davis surprised herself during the pandemic with a cloistered sort of resiliency, despite periods of intense self-doubt.
The flowers “start growing as the days get longer,” said Davis, a Denver indie musician known for projects such as Bela Karoli, Fairchildren and Bluebook. “I was so depressed last Christmas I didn’t take them out of the box. When I finally opened it, I noticed that they had already started growing in the dark.”
“Paperwhites” is just one of nine arresting tracks on Bluebook’s new album, “Optimistic Voices,” which gets an album-release show at the Hi-Dive on Feb. 12. It’s a triumph of musical evolution for Davis, and a reclamation of her songwriting confidence.
It’s also just one of several hotly anticipated albums from Colorado artists for 2022, following an unusually strong run in 2021 from the state’s most prominent musicians, such jam-band royalty Leftover Salmon (May’s “Brand New Good Old Days”), EDM juggernaut and Red Rocks headliner Illenium (July’s “Fallen Embers”), and folk-rock legend Neil Young (December’s “Barn,” recorded near Telluride where Young owns a ranch).
You also may have missed GRiZ’s “Rainbow Brain”; The Velveteers’ “Nightmare Daydream”; Chris Daniels, Hazel Miller and Dana Marsh’s “What We Did”; A.J. Fullerton’s “The Forgiver and the Runaway”; Porlolo’s “No Praise, No Blame”; and The Centennial’s “Buried Gold,” among many others, Denver music experts and radio DJs said.
All are worth tracking down, according to Alisha Sweeney, local music director at Indie 102.3 FM, and Chris Kresge, host of “The Colorado Playlist” on 105.5 FM. Sweeney, for example, endorsed Alison Lorenzen’s November release of “Tender,” as well as N3ptune’s bracing December album, “Renaissance,” which heralded a brilliant, genre-hopping new artistic force in Denver..
The glut is a sign that Denver artists, forced out of performing live, have increasingly turned to notebooks and studios and making music that reflects the times — however traumatic. In Davis’ case, she wrote new songs for the first time in years while fleshing out Bluebook’s lineup with scene veterans Jess Parsons, Hayley Helmericks (Snake Rattle Rattle Snake) and Anna Morset (The Still Tide).
Recorded with James Barone (Tennis, Beach House) in June and August, “Optimistic Voices” also features Brad Cook (producer for Bon Iver) and mastering by Chris Colbert (Mazzy Star, Pedro the Lion).
Pedigree like that is common in a town with a humble music scene that still claims internationally touring, platinum-certified, Grammy-nominated artists The Lumineers, Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats, and Ingrid Andress as its own. But not being able to promote new releases in person has been difficult.
Rateliff and the Night Sweats, who were just confirmed for Bonnaroo in June, watched a 2020 summer tour opening for Bob Dylan get canned by COVID, as well as Rateliff’s sold-out-in-advance tour for solo album “And It’s Still Alright.”
While the Night Sweats returned to the road last year, this week Rateliff told The Denver Post that the band had also talked about a January 2022 North American tour to promote its new album, “The Future” — released in November as the Night Sweats’ third full-length. It would have followed their lacerating “The Tonight Starring Jimmy Fallon” performance of “Survivor” in November (Fallon’s a longtime fan and proponent). But the idea was scrapped due to worsening COVID-19 conditions. (A publicist would not say how many dates it would have included.)
“It was going to be a lot of bigger rooms that we hadn’t done before,” said Rateliff, who also recently bought South Broadway’s beloved Skylark Lounge with manager Chris Tetzeli and longtime friend Bob Ashby. “We were a little reluctant and just decided to wait and let people sit with the record a little bit. … We’re still holding onto the dates for Europe in May and June.”
A pair of tellingly named singles from “The Future” — “Survivor” and “Face Down in the Moment” — have already joined the Night Sweats’ Top 5 biggest songs on Spotify, next to hits such as “S.O.B.” (132 million streams) and “You Worry Me” (65 million). The marriage of Rateliff’s formerly divergent personas — quiet folkie and, since 2015, soul-band leader — feels natural on “The Future,” ushering the Night Sweats into hazy Americana while still honoring their beat-heavy work.
“I definitely become a character of myself in that band,” Rateliff said. “It’ll be interesting to get back up there (on stage) and see if I can continue to be that person. … I get in my head (sometimes) with, ‘Maybe I’m just doing whatever I want whenever I want?’ But I still want us to feel like a band, so those guys’ opinions are important to me.”
Indie-folk act Covenhoven — which quietly became one of Colorado’s most-heard artists with multiple songs licensed to TV and commercials — released another album worth revisiting, “IV,” which debuted in October. And The Lumineers, the biggest band to call Denver home, is releasing its fourth album, “Brightside,” on Friday, Jan. 14.
The title track is already a No. 1 hit at AAA radio.
“We were supposed to tour this past summer and fall and made a hard decision not to,” said Lumineers singer Wesley Schultz. As of press time, his band was scheduled to appear on “The Tonight Show” on Thursday, Jan. 13. “It felt like we were being pessimistic, but you could also read the tea leaves.”
Schultz is taking nothing for granted in 2022, he said, while still crossing his fingers that spring and summer will be healthier times. The band’s new album, “Brightside,” certainly lends itself to the stage, with a louder, more rocking sound than fans may be used to. Schultz and Lumineers co-conspirator Jeremiah Fraites also released their own solo albums last year, hinting at the prolific nature of their lockdown-era songwriting.
“We’re trying not to have (expectations) and are treating this album like a $100 bill you just found lying around,” Schultz said, adding that “IV” is his favorite record the band has made. “This album reaffirms some belief in ourselves, because when Jer and I first started writing together 16 years ago, we were so full of self-doubt. … But recording this felt like we were free to express something, instead of having that inner critic dominate our headscapes.”
With The Lumineers and Bluebook leading the way, radio hosts Sweeney and Kresge are also looking forward to 2022 releases from Yonder Mountain String Band, Adiel Mitchell, Joe Michaels, Fast Eddy, and Rootbeer Richie & The Reveille. Sweeney also plugged the rising, nationally signed indie duos Companion and Annie Oakley.
“Even with all these albums, we’re back in the land of singles these days,” she said. “Local supergroups, outside bands moving to Denver, and more artists seeing 1 million-plus streams on Spotify — that’s what 2022 looks like for Colorado music at the moment.”
Subscribe to our weekly newsletter, In The Know, to get entertainment news sent straight to your inbox.
Jamie Lynn Spears Claps Back At Britney Spears Amid Book Drama: This Is ‘Unhealthy Chaos’
Djokovic faces deportation as Australia revokes visa again
Australia revokes Novak Djokovic’s visa for a second time, with possible 3-year ban from Australia
MoDOT and IDOT prepare roads for winter weather Friday night
‘Baby Shark’ is the first YouTube video to reach 10 billion views
Limerick: Sitting squarely in town, historically means nothing to fires
2022 in Denver music: The Lumineers, Bluebook, Yonder Mountain and more new albums coming out this year
Brightmarten in Bonnie Brae serving last meal Sunday
Pick 6: Odds on NFL’s wild-card weekend, Peyton Manning becomes Broncos’ next head coach and more
Kiszla: Jamal Murray and Michael Porter Jr. could rejoin Nuggets by April 1, just in time for NBA playoffs.
St. Paul man gets probation for beating and robbing passenger having a seizure on Green Line
‘RHOC’ Star Noella Bergener’s Estranged Husband Fires Back
Police say man in red stole from St. Paul church offering plate, then asked for money
Man, 32, charged with brutal assault and kidnapping of woman on Ring doorbell camera
Cherokee Trail lineman Travis Gray follows in dad’s footsteps to CU Buffs: “I’m moved almost to tears”
Nuggets searching for upgrades on the wing, backup center before trade deadline, sources say
Soucheray: Seeing red over what we’ll pay for Purple Line
Marijuana, dating apps, driver’s licenses: New Colorado laws go into effect Jan. 1
Steph & Ayesha Curry Have an Open Marriage?
Neurological Symptoms You Shouldn’t Ignore
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News2 weeks ago
St. Paul man gets probation for beating and robbing passenger having a seizure on Green Line
-
Celebrities3 weeks ago
‘RHOC’ Star Noella Bergener’s Estranged Husband Fires Back
-
News2 weeks ago
Police say man in red stole from St. Paul church offering plate, then asked for money
-
Celebrities4 weeks ago
Man, 32, charged with brutal assault and kidnapping of woman on Ring doorbell camera
-
News4 weeks ago
Cherokee Trail lineman Travis Gray follows in dad’s footsteps to CU Buffs: “I’m moved almost to tears”
-
News1 week ago
Nuggets searching for upgrades on the wing, backup center before trade deadline, sources say
-
News4 weeks ago
Soucheray: Seeing red over what we’ll pay for Purple Line
-
News2 weeks ago
Marijuana, dating apps, driver’s licenses: New Colorado laws go into effect Jan. 1