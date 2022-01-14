Celebrities
Donald Glover Wants Anyone Hating On Him To Address Him Directly
Donald Glover is sending a clear message to all of his haters, and he wants the same thing in return.
Ahead of the premiere of the third season of his beloved series Atlanta, Donald Glover has been a lot more active on social media.
All of his tweets have sent a similar message, talking his isht and letting the world know he’s not one to tolerate disrespect–and his latest offering is no different.
On Wednesday, January 12, the artist (formerly?) known as Childish Gambino took to Twitter to write, “Please @ me this year if u talk s**t on me.”
Earlier in the day, the artist also responded to one of his followers telling him “I didn’t know you was a hating ass n***a” in regards to SoundCloud removing his cover of Childish Gambino’s “Redbone” due to a copyright claim.
“Thats not me. thats the record company,” Donald answered. When the user told him they “figured” that was the case and he “was just being funny,” Donald confirmed their opening declaration was actually correct.
“but i am a hating ass n***a tho,” Glover wrote. “real talk.”
So, maybe that exchange is what inspired Glover’s tweet about hating directly.
Atlanta Season 3 debuts on March 24, 2022. The already-written Season 4 is expected to follow sometime after.
George Stephanopoulos’ Wife Ali Wentworth Goes Makeup-Free To Celebrate 57th Birthday
Happy Birthday, Ali Wentworth! The actress and author celebrated with a delicious cake, her beloved husband, George Stephanopoulos, and a gorgeous selfie.
“That’s a wrap on this year’s birthday,” wrote Ali Wentworth on Wednesday (Jan. 12), the day she turned 57. Ali commemorated the day with a selfie alongside hubby George Stephanopoulos. George, 60, wore a maroon pullover hoodie and a birthday hat as he pulled in Ali for a sweet hug in the photo. She opted for a black long-sleeve top, track pants, and a birthday tiara. The two gathered close, right before she was to blow the candles out on her cake. “Now back to cleaning up dog poop, taking rapid tests, laundry, and endless Zooms….” Ali added. “Do better 2022!”
Ali received a ton of love in the comments section. “happy Birthday Bella,” wrote Julianna Margulies. “Happy Happy!” wrote Maria Shriver. “Happy Birthday,” wrote Jennifer Grey, who added, “Man, your dude can really rock a party hat.” “OMG Happy Birthday family!!!” added Sascha Seinfeld, while Beth Ostern added, “We love you!” “Keep the tiara ON!” added Debra Messing.
George and Ali recently celebrated their twentieth wedding anniversary. During a December episode of The Talk, Ali revealed that George is someone who “doesn’t like gifts,” which made for an interesting experience when it was George’s turn to blow out the candles. “I remember years ago on [George’s] birthday,” she said, per Yahoo. “I surprised him by getting a hotel suite with a fire, and I had a bathrobe on and chocolate, champagne. And he showed up for ‘lunch,’ and then he had to go back to work.”
“And I called the front desk, and I said, ‘Listen — we only used this for an hour. You can resell this. So, can we get some kind of a deal?’ And the receptionist was like, ‘Mrs. Stephanopoulos, we don’t charge by the hour at this hotel. You might want to try something further up in maybe Queens.’ “
“He’s my straight guy,” Ali told Parade magazine in 2018. “He’s not funny per se, but I can make fun of him, and he can laugh at that. He can laugh at himself. There’s endless making fun of him, and he loves it. That’s the best. If I had a husband that was like, ‘stop it,’ I wouldn’t have married him. No. George can fall off the bed laughing at something that’s amusing.”
Raquel Leviss Reacts to Ex James’ Comments on Dating Lala
Raquel Leviss is speaking out about the comments James Kennedy made on Watch What Happens Live in regard to whether or not he would rekindle his past fling with Lala Kent following his and Raquel’s breakup last month.
Just one day after James admitted to host Andy Cohen that he would “never say never” to a potential romantic reunion with Lala, who is fresh off a split from her former fiancé, Randall Emmett, the Vanderpump Rules cast member weighed on the revelation before revealing which of her co-stars has been the most supportive of her post-split.
“I mean, good luck to them,” Raquel told photographers on Wednesday, via Us Weekly, after learning about the “interesting” conversation that took place on the January 11 episode of WWHL.
As for how she’s been coming with the breakup, Raquel said she’s “hanging in there.”
“I’m just surrounding myself with friends and loved ones. I would say [Scheana Shay]‘s been there the most for me. She offered up her apartment for me to live in temporarily while she’s down in San Diego,” Raquel explained.
During Tuesday night’s WWHL, James and Lala were both asked if they would be open to dating one another now that they are both single.
“We have both done so much growing up — I would love to just continue this beautiful friendship that we do have. Look, I never say never to anything nowadays honestly [after] everything that I have been through,” James replied, noting that he’s been in touch with Raquel in the weeks since their split.
As for Lala, she said, “I don’t think James Kennedy is ready to be like a stepdad. So much has changed since we got together. But he is like one of my best friends.”
While appearing on Scheana’s podcast, Scheananigans, earlier this month, Raquel opened up about her and James’ breakup for the very first time, telling her Pump Rules cast mate that while she was concerned for her safety as she plotted her exit plan, the DJ was surprisingly calm when she informed him she was calling off their months-long engagement.
“He was calm. He was listening to me. I was preparing for the worst and it was the best possible outcome I guess that it could have been. Because he really did listen to me and was understanding of where I was coming from,” Raquel revealed. “He respected my decision. He was like, ‘Okay if your heart isn’t in it anymore then I understand. We need to go our separate ways.’”
Vanderpump Rules season nine airs Tuesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.
#MAFS: Michael Married His ‘Black Barbie’ Jasmina & Exceptionally Excited Olajuwon Overwhelmed Katina
Two more weddings happened on #MAFS and both included Black grooms that were stunned by their beautiful brides.
On Wednesday’s episode of Married At First Sight season 14 viewers finally saw the moment when two Bostonian couples tied the knot in front of friends and family.
First up were Michael and Jasmina.
As previously reported Jasmina, 29, is a super stunning early childhood education teacher who was matched with 28-year-old Michael, a family-oriented personal trainer who has tried all the dating apps but with no substantial results.
After weeks of waiting viewers finally saw them meet and marry as strangers although Jasmina had hangups before and DURING the wedding.
“I’m so nervous, I’m so scared,” said Jasmina before meeting her husband for the first time.
Will Jasmina’s cold feet keep her from getting #MarriedAtFirstSight? Find out tomorrow night with a brand-new episode of #MAFS at 8/7c pic.twitter.com/DFW1KzQYdQ
— Married At 1st Sight (@MAFSLifetime) January 11, 2022
The nervous bride shed tears while walking down the aisle but luckily that didn’t deter her husband who dropped a “wow” when he saw her for the first time and later called her a “Black Barbie.”
Could this be love at first sight for Michael and Jasmina? 🤞🥰 #TweetOfTheWeek #MAFS pic.twitter.com/8czbOQiItj
— Married At 1st Sight (@MAFSLifetime) January 13, 2022
After Jasmina shook off her nerves she recited EPIC vows that included promises to “always make her husband feel wanted, valued and heard” and the quirky cutie dropped the mic [the paper her vows were written on] and jumped the broom with her new husband.
The duo then happily strutted down the aisle while holding hands.
Couples who strut together, stay together 😂 #MAFS pic.twitter.com/Sm3AhHQ2FS
— Married At 1st Sight (@MAFSLifetime) January 13, 2022
SO SWEET!
Viewers are now rooting for the couple that includes an already smitten Michael and a “little spark” feeling Jasmina.
I’m 100% team Michael and Jasmina tho. I hope they give me Woody and Imani black love goodness. #MAFSBoston pic.twitter.com/Xe59h0BqKA
— The Favorite 🖤 (@MuvaLowe) January 13, 2022
Ahhh I like Jasmina and Michael more than I thought I would! #mafs #MarriedAtFirstSight pic.twitter.com/qN9sbZDkk8
— From the Fryer (@FromtheFryer) January 13, 2022
Jasmina is feeling a little spark and that’s all we can ask for at this stage in the marriage #MAFS #MarriedAtFirstSight pic.twitter.com/Qls3xr7mX4
— BROTHER DAN’S BLOWOUT (SEXSI) (@MAFSMama) January 13, 2022
…but Michael might need to brush up on his Marvel movies lest he be Thanos-snapped back to single life.
“You don’t watch Marvel?!” asked Jasmina while the two discussed movies and TV shows after tying the knot.
Tighten up, “Grandpa” Mike, and watch some Marvel movies with your new wife!
That’s not all that happened however, viewers finally saw Isaac Olajuwon and Katina meet and marry as strangers.
Hit the flip for more on that.
On the latest episode of #MAFS, an emotional Olajuwon met his bride Katina and he was blown away by her beauty.
As previously reported the former playboy, 29, is ready to change his ways and told the experts that he’s not only hanging up his jersey but retiring his previous F-boy alias; Isaac.
He’s been matched with Katina, 30, a reformed party girl who took a two-year break from dating to find herself and has an aversion to men who play games.
On Wednesday viewers watched as Olajuwon was hit with nerves while preparing to meet his bride. He openly wept in front of his family before walking down the aisle to meet his wife sight unseen.
Viewers chimed in with thoughts and alleged that Olajuwon wasn’t crying because of nerves, but because of an impending funeral for Isaac.
Olajuwon crying because Isaac is facing the playboy death penalty. #MarriedAtFirstSight #MAFSBoston pic.twitter.com/78ZNFINug5
— Soja Boy’s Groupie Club (@JayDaSmiff) January 13, 2022
Lmaoooooo not Olajuwon crying these crocodile tears. His player lifestyle just flashed before his eyes! #MarriedAtFirstSight #MAFS pic.twitter.com/6v1npq7CkM
— Angela Katrina (@AngelaKatrina) January 13, 2022
Olajuwon out here crying? You wasn’t crying when you was living in your truth as Issac 😂😂😂😂🙄🙄🙄🙄#MarriedAtFirstSight #MAFS pic.twitter.com/tL4SS3DbbP
— Queen A 🇰🇳 (@AliceaTheGreat) January 13, 2022
When he DID see her, however, Olajuwon was stunned by her beauty and said “whoa” as his bride walked to meet him. “I can’t stop looking at you, you are beautiful,” said a smitten Olajuwon before asking his bride for affirmation about his looks.
Katina looks beautiful 😍 and Olajuwon is pressed! “Whoa” As he should be 🙄🤣🤣 #MarriedAtFirstSight #MAFS pic.twitter.com/VbsJ8OPlP8
— Queen A 🇰🇳 (@AliceaTheGreat) January 13, 2022
“I hope you like what you see, you didn’t say nothing,” said Olajuwon. Katina then told him he was “handsome” and complimented his tux.
Cringey or cute? #MAFS pic.twitter.com/OvajZGjKQb
— Married At 1st Sight (@MAFSLifetime) January 13, 2022
The two who are clearly attracted to each other then exchanged vows and kissed. Olajuwon also dropped down on one knee to propose while they were at the altar.
— Married At 1st Sight (@MAFSLifetime) January 13, 2022
And while viewers enjoyed the happy moments, they also expressed doubts about the two and noted that Katina seemed a bit overwhelmed by her husband’s energy. After getting hitched, Olajuwon babbled about his hopes for their marriage and pledged to protect his wife while downing champagne. He also asked for another kiss while breaking up some awkward silence.
Katina then openly admitted that her husband was a “bit much” for her and hoped she’d be able to keep up.
Not only is Olajuwon doing the most but he’s is talking waaaay too much, Katina looking at him like shut up #MarriedAtFirstSight pic.twitter.com/HpWWk6OceI
— DD (@DivaDebbs) January 13, 2022
Katina seems unimpressed and unenthused. Sorry, Olajuwon. #MAFS #MarriedAtFirstSightBoston #MarriedAtFirstSight pic.twitter.com/Mi9Lr0pPI3
— Snatched Edges (@ImaniComedy) January 13, 2022
Do YOU think these two are a good match or should we buckle our seatbelts for a rocky road?
https://twitter.com/MAFSLifetime/status/1481454831604621313/photo/1
